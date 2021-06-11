UK competition watchdog secures Google commitments on third-party cookies

LONDON: Britain’s competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google about the tech giant’s proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the US company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising.
Third-party cookies are used by digital advertisers to personalize and target advertising.
Google had said its new technology — called the Privacy Sandbox — would allow users to receive relevant advertising without being tracked on an individual level.
The company said on Friday it had welcomed the opportunity to work with a regulator on its initiative with the aim of reconciling privacy and competition concerns.
“Today we are offering a set of commitments — the result of many hours of discussions with the CMA and more generally with the broader web community — about how we’ll design and implement the Privacy Sandbox proposals and treat user data in Google’s systems in the years ahead,” the company said in a blog post.
It said there would be no data advantage for Google advertising products under its proposals, and its advertising products or own sites would not have preferential treatment.
The CMA said it would now consult on the commitments.
World media’s failure to cover Houthi terror in Yemen fuels more attacks: correspondent
On June 5, a Houthi ballistic missile killed 21 civilians, including a 5-year-old girl
Updated 10 June 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The mainstream news media’s failure to fully cover violence in Yemen is preventing peace and fueling the continued Iran-backed Houthi violence there, veteran Yemeni journalist Saeed Al-Batati said Wednesday.
Al-Batati, a war correspondent for Arab News in Yemen, said that the absence of aggressive media coverage was a contributing factor in why the Houthis have rejected peace and continued their bloody violence. Some media have covered the violence but the reporting has been sparse, he said.
Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition of forces to stem the Houthi violence, unveiled a peace plan that was hailed as having the ability to help bring the conflict to a non-violent end. But the Houthis, without world pressure, rejected the plan and stepped up ballistic missile and drone strikes against civilian targets.
On June 5, a Houthi ballistic missile that many believe was supplied by Iran hit a gas station in Marib, killing 21 civilians, including a 5-year-old girl, and seriously wounding dozens more.
The emboldened Houthis doubled-down on their terrorism by sending a bomb-ladened drone to strike the ambulances and first responders sent to aid the victims.
“That was the deadliest attack and Houthi strike in areas that matter. A group of people, dozens of people were queuing outside a gas station to refuel. Then there was Taher Mohammed and his daughter Lian,” Al-Batati said.
“Suddenly a missile strike — a ballistic missile, local people said — a ballistic missile ripped through the area triggering an explosion. And when the people came, when the ambulances and first responders came to take the wounded, another explosion occurred there. Some said it was due to a ballistic missile, others said no, it was an explosive-laden drone. The strike killed at least 21 people, according to official figures. And then this horrible picture of a completely distraught father hugging his daughter.”
The image of Lian Mohammed’s charred remains shocked many but did not attract the coverage that violence in other areas of the region has received, Al-Batati said.
The Houthis denied the Marib attack took place, insisting that their assault targeted a government military base. But journalists at the scene confirmed the civilian deaths.
“This incident reminded me of another incident in January 2020 when the mood was high for a possible peace deal to end the war. Everyone was talking about the air strikes by the Arab coalition or planes dropping significantly,” Al-Batati said.
“We thought that we were close to a settlement, I mean a peace settlement to end the war. Suddenly, a deadly missile strike by the Houthis killed more than 100 soldiers and civilians in Marib. Now people are talking about heavy diplomatic efforts to end the war. We are happy that this war might come to an end soon because of these diplomatic efforts. And suddenly this tragic incident in Marib brings us back to the same area.”
In both cases, Al-Battati said, the failure of the media to give adequate coverage to the violence has allowed the Houthis to deny their terrorism and has muted world outrage. The result, he said, is that the Houthis are emboldened to inflict more death and destruction while denying their violence.
“If the deadly missile strike in Marib had happened somewhere else, or had been by the Arab coalition warplanes, there would have been much, much more coverage,” Al-Batati said.
“Other than some news wires, that was not much coverage … I don’t know why but Yemen is not getting much attention like other conflicts in the region such as Syria. This is what we see.”
Al-Batati was a guest on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” which is hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News newspaper. The radio show is broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio. The program was streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews and on at ArabRadio.us.
Imagination strengthens Middle East leadership team
In their new posts, Noueihed and Anne will play key roles in the growth of the agency and its business in the Middle East region
They will be responsible for broadening and diversifying the company’s client base and extending its operations in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Global experience design company, Imagination, has announced two promotions in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) senior leadership team to support its expansion in the Middle East.
Adel Noueihed has been promoted from general manager to regional managing director and Elisabeth Anne has moved up from the position of client services director to general manager.
In their new posts, Noueihed and Anne will play key roles in the growth of the agency and its business in the Middle East region. They will be responsible for broadening and diversifying the company’s client base and extending its operations in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.
Joining Imagination in 2012, Noueihed became the company’s first general manager in Qatar before relocating to Dubai to work closely with Anne building the UAE business.
He has led the Middle Eastern operation for the past nine years and during that time has expanded the business in the UAE and throughout the region into Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He will now be responsible for all new business and client activity within the region while managing Imagination offices in Doha, Dubai, and Riyadh.
Anne joined Imagination in 2011 as senior project manager, before becoming client services director in 2019. She will take over from Noueihed, overseeing the day-to-day running of Imagination’s Middle East hub in Dubai.
Imagination first established itself in the Middle East in 2012 to support its client Shell in Qatar. Since then, the business has grown with a diversified client base including government and corporate clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.
Patrick Reid, chief executive officer of Imagination, said: “We are delighted to be growing rapidly in the Middle East, helping our key clients fulfill their ambitions through world-class, iconic experiences and initiatives.
“We look forward to continuing to grow and build long-term strategic relationships with our clients under Adel’s and Elisabeth’s leadership.”
Research paper: Is digital transformation killing journalism?
Between 2016 and 2024, digital’s share of ad spending in the GCC is predicted to increase by 20 percent
Growth of digital and social media has had a devastating effect on the print media industry
Updated 10 June 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: For many, reading a newspaper or perusing a magazine over breakfast, catching up on the latest from around the world to follow the markets, the sport and the travel, is still the perfect way to start the weekend. But the world of print journalism, of broadsheets and tabloids, of exclusives and splashes, has been changing rapidly, with important implications not just for how we obtain information, but how we understand the world.
In 2020, a whopping 79 percent of young people in the Arab world received their news from social media compared with just 25 percent in 2015, according to the 2020 Arab Youth Survey.
By 2022, 65 percent of the world’s gross domestic product is set to be digitized, with direct digital transformation investments totaling $6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023, according to the International Data Corporation.
It is no surprise then that digital transformation — the shift from hard copy of newspapers and magazines to devices in the media landscape — has been the buzzword of many meetings, conferences and business lunches. But what does it really mean and, more importantly, what does it mean for the print media industry?
In its latest report “Future of Media: Myth of Digital Transformation,” the Arab News Research & Studies Unit examines digital transformation in the context of the growth of big tech companies and the consequent impact on the publishing industry, and demonstrates why governments and regulatory bodies need to take notice and action.
Although the growth of digital and social media has revolutionized business largely for the better, it has had a devastating effect on the print media industry.
Globally and in the region, print media’s ad revenues have been steadily declining since 2008.
Between 2016 and 2024, digital’s share of ad spending in the Gulf Cooperation Council is predicted to increase by 20 percent, while that of print will drop by 13 percent, according to Choueiri Group’s estimates.
“Over the years, there has been a growing focus on performance — that is, generating sales by targeting consumers at the bottom of the funnel,” said Alexandre Hawari, CEO of publishing and events company Mediaquest and Akama Holding, referring to declining ad revenues.
As advertisers shift their budgets to digital channels, they find fewer outlets for their spending. Digital is dominated by just a few of the tech giants. In the Middle East and North Africa region, Facebook and Google command a massive 80 percent of digital ad spend, according to Choueiri Group estimates.
Today, just four companies — YouTube, Google, Facebook and Snap — represent 35 percent of the total global media ad spend, according to data from eMarketer. In contrast, traditional media’s share of spending globally has dropped from 81 percent in 2011 to 44 percent in 2021.
This concentration, and hence power, in the hands of a few companies is dangerous for both businesses and economies. The near monopolization of the digital ad industry means that government bodies are finding it difficult to regulate the tech giants. This has big implications for authenticity and accuracy.
A 2018 study by three Massachusetts Institute of Technology scholars found that fake news spreads far more quickly on Twitter than true stories. According to their research, false news stories are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true stories.
A propensity towards the scandalous, the outrageous and the scurrilous makes the rise of fake news and hateful and violent content on these platforms a matter of grave concern.
As people constantly check the news on mobile devices, it becomes easy for fake news to become a top story as more people read and share it, while also shortening the life span of important stories.
Increasingly, journalists do not have the luxury of taking time to research and develop a story. When Bill Clinton was accused of having inappropriate relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, BBC journalist and author Gavin Esler spent a year investigating the truth. But when “the principal news source in the world is constantly telling lies,” said Esler, referring to former US president Donald Trump, it is very difficult for anybody, particularly journalists, to catch up.
Facebook also played a critical part in Trump’s victory in 2016. Brad Parscale, who led Trump’s digital campaign, said that 80 percent of the campaign budget was spent on Facebook. In an interview with WIRED magazine, he said: “Facebook and Twitter were the reason we won this thing. Twitter for Mr. Trump. And Facebook for fundraising.”
In 2018, the UN said that Facebook played a major role in hate and violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. According to an investigative report by The New York Times, members of the Myanmar military were the prime operatives behind a systematic campaign on Facebook that stretched back half a decade and targeted the minority group.
Nor is Twitter exempt from controversy. In early January, Twitter banned Trump following the Capitol Hill riots for tweets that were alleged to have incited violence by far-right protesters.
Other leaders of dubious repute who continue to tweet and incite hatred on the platform, including exiled Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi; terrorist-designated Qais Al-Khazali, leader of Asa’ib al-Haq in Iraq, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Then there is the question of funding. As audiences shift to digital platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter for daily news, these companies profit from quality journalism while journalists and news media companies run up losses.
The second biggest source of traffic for Facebook and Google in every single country is news, said Juan Senor, president of Innovation Media Consulting Group.
It seems only desirable for big tech companies to not only invest in journalism, but also remunerate publishers fairly — something that regulators around the world are trying to enforce.
The idea of not paying in some form is “fundamentally meretricious and a flawed argument,” said Esler. Not compensating journalists and publishers is like taking milk from farmers and not paying them, he said. “Why should there not be some reasonable recompense from these massive organizations for something they make a profit out of?”
Sarah Messer, managing director at Nielsen Media in the Middle East, said that when social media platforms were growing, traditional publishers were slow “to understand how to mix their digital offerings with their traditional offerings.”
They were uncomfortable in the digital space, she added, leaving the gate open for digital publishers and big tech companies to move in.
Despite publishers digitizing their content, the relationship between big tech companies and news media has always been “dysfunctional,” said Senor of Innovation Media.
The relationship is based on the premise that if you build an audience and drive a lot of traffic, you will generate a lot of ad revenue. But that is only true for the big tech companies, not for publishers, he added.
“They have always had the upper hand,” he said.
Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abbas said that today almost every newspaper now publishes its articles online and has a considerable social media presence.
The problem, in his opinion, is that the industry is not fair to credible publishers.
“We need to level the playing field so the same tools are available for publishing houses,” he said.
“The problem with the model here is that Google, Facebook and the big tech companies reward people who get more clicks.
“And in all of this, the biggest loser is the truth. There needs to be a way to be able to reward publications or media outlets that are producing this credible information, as opposed to punishing them, which is what’s currently happening.”
Google, Facebook pledged millions for local news. Was it enough?
Google and Facebook pledged $600 million to support news outlets globally.
Analysts indicate that this sum does not begin to compensate for the tens of billions of dollars publishers lost as tech companies dominated the market.
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters
Facing regulatory and political pressure, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google in recent years committed a combined $600 million to support news outlets globally — many of them local or regional enterprises foundering in a digital age.
Thousands of media outlets received financial and other support for everything from fact checking and reporting to training, according to the tech giants’ announcements. Some publishers express gratitude for contributions they say are essential as advertising revenue has plunged.
But several media analysts and news business executives told Reuters that the funding — set to last three years — does not nearly compensate for the tens of billions of dollars publishers lost as the tech companies gobbled up the digital advertising market. Google and Facebook accounted for 54 percent of US digital advertising revenue in 2020, according to eMarketer, a market research company.
Some critics dismissed the projects, including contributions of $300 million from each company, as a way to blunt complaints from publishers and generate good PR. Both tech companies face battles over compensation for news content worldwide, as well as antitrust lawsuits from regulators and publishers.
This “occasional benevolence” is “a drop in the bucket,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, publisher of Gannett’s USA Today and president of USA Today Network, which participates in a fact-checking program sponsored by Facebook. “News publishers are not looking for charity. We’re simply requesting a fair shot and a level playing field.”
Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, said the money is vital to newsrooms in the short-term. “But they’re not given at a level which really has a lasting effect on the field, and it isn’t really changing anything.”
The tech giants told Reuters that they are genuinely committed to helping local and regional outlets, and both will continue to offer support after the $600 million initiatives expire in coming months.
The goal of the Facebook Journalism Project, as it is known, is to help publishers “effectively transition to and prosper in today’s digital world where they have to find a very specific audience in order to be successful,” said Campbell Brown, head of news partnerships at Facebook.
Google is “oriented around making sure that there’s a healthy and vibrant ecosystem of quality journalism,” said Ben Monnie, the company’s director of global partnerships.
Reuters participates in initiatives funded by both Google and Facebook. Under the Facebook Journalism Project, for instance, Reuters received funding to develop a digital media training course for journalists. Neither Facebook nor Reuters would disclose the amount of money allocated.
Both Facebook and Google have made contributions to the news industry apart from the $600 million. For instance, the companies dedicated $1 billion each last year in grants and deals to pay a range of media worldwide for content. As part of that commitment, Google pays publishers such as Reuters to create and curate content for its News Showcase — snippets for its News and Discover apps.
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which is largely funded by the corporate foundation of Thomson Reuters, announced in 2020 that it received about $19 million in grants from Google and $4 million from Facebook.
Both Facebook and Google say publishers benefit just from using their platforms, which deliver traffic that helps drive advertising revenue and subscriptions.
“We are a free service that is available to anyone to post content,” Brown said. Publishers’ participation “suggests they are getting value from the platform without us making these additional investments.”
WHERE DID THE MONEY GO?
Facebook, a social media goliath, and Google, by far the world’s most popular search engine, generated $607 billion in advertising revenue during the last three years, according to company filings. The companies are among the biggest corporate funders of the global news industry.
The two platforms have released limited information so far about how the $600 million in grants and services has been spent, often offering broad descriptions or examples without financial details.
Google has publicly identified buckets of spending worth about $198 million — including $81 million aimed at “elevating quality journalism” such as training on how to use Google products in reporting. The company, which said it expects to spend the full $300 million by year’s end, lists over 6,250 “news partners” in the project, ranging from the Associated Press and BuzzFeed News to the Cook Islands News in the South Pacific.
Facebook has said that its $300 million has been fully spent, more than half of it in support of local news. The company’s public announcements account for $80.3 million, a quarter of which went to a program that helps local newsrooms attract more digital subscribers. A company spokesperson, Adam Isserlis, said the project also includes proprietary deals with publishers, the details of which are confidential.
Several news executives said they are prodding the tech giants to pay more for content and to further prioritize original reporting. Facebook and Google say they have already changed their algorithms to do just that.
Meanwhile, some publishers see a lifeline. An executive at the Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, said a Google-funded training “lab” helped the paper determine the volume and price of digital subscribers that would cover expenses.
At Cityside, a nonprofit in Oakland, California, co-founder Lance Knobel said he used $1.56 million from Google to help launch and support an online local news website, Oaklandside.
“I honestly think their big interest is that they want a healthy news environment,” he said.
FRIEND AND FOE
Other publishers are dissatisfied or ambivalent, viewing the tech goliaths as both friend and foe.
The companies have a huge impact on outlets’ advertising revenues because their algorithms determine whether an article shows up prominently in a Google search or on Facebook’s news feed.
Google runs one of the largest online advertising exchanges for digital ads that are bought and sold automatically via software programs. Since Google competes as both the biggest buyer and seller on that exchange, it can steer business to itself, some publishers and other critics have alleged.
In the United States alone, digital and print ad revenue for newspapers fell to $14.3 billion in 2018 from $49.4 billion in 2005.
On June 7, under a settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog, Google agreed to share more data with ad buyers broadly — therefore reducing some of its competitive advantage over publishers.
Google and Facebook face other legal challenges. The Nation, a progressive US news website, and West Virginia-based newspaper company HD Media are among publishers to file antitrust lawsuits against one or both tech giants in recent months. US authorities have filed antitrust suits against both as well, and some states have accused Google of unlawfully dominating the process of placing ads online.
In responses to some of the suits, the companies dismissed claims that their business practices hurt publishers. Google said people use the company because they choose to, not because they’re forced to.
Frank Blethen sees things differently.
The Seattle Times publisher said his paper has participated in programs backed by Google and Facebook. But “if they hadn’t monopolized advertising and gamed search the way they have, newspapers would still be making money,” he said.
Journalists demanding more action against online harassment
Journalists are often subjected to racist or sexist slurs, vile insults and threats of rape, dismemberment or other violence from online readers.
Online attacks in general have worsened since 2017, reveled the Pew Research Center.
Updated 10 June 2021
AP
NEW YORK: The Associated Press’ recent firing of a young reporter for what she said on Twitter has somewhat unexpectedly turned company and industry attention to the flip side of social media engagement — the online abuse that many journalists face routinely.
During internal meetings after the Arizona-based reporter, Emily Wilder, was let go, several journalists expressed concern over whether the AP would have the backs of employees under attack from the outside.
“The Emily Wilder situation triggered this for many people on the staff,” Jenna Fryer, an AP sportswriter who spoke at one of the meetings, said in a subsequent interview.
Wilder was fired last month because of what the company said were tweets on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that violated AP’s social media policy against offering opinions on contentious issues. Before her firing, a conservative group had sparked an online campaign against her over her pro-Palestinian views, and while the AP has said it wasn’t responding to pressure, her dismissal ignited debate over whether the news organization acted too rashly.
Journalists are often subjected to racist or sexist slurs, vile insults and threats of rape, dismemberment or other violence from online readers.
Online harassment is hardly unique to journalists. But the visibility of reporters makes them particularly vulnerable to attack, said Viktorya Vilk, program director for digital safety and free expression at the literary and human rights organization PEN America.
Fryer, who covers auto racing, said she “was in tears daily” over online abuse she received for coverage of a noose found last year in an Alabama garage stall used by NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver. She said the only time she heard from the company about harassment was when a manager remarked that Fryer had gotten a lot of it.
“Sometimes you feel like you’re on a total island,” she said.
The news agency says it has worked with law enforcement in many cases when its journalists were attacked online. Still, following the meetings, the AP ordered a study on whether more can be done.
“I can speak from personal experience that we have not been ignoring this,” said Julie Pace, the AP’s Washington bureau chief. “What we have to do is put this on a par with the way we handle what we have traditionally viewed as security threats for our journalists — if you are going to Syria, or if you’re covering protests that could potentially become chaotic.”
News organizations were often quick over the past decade to press their journalists to build social media profiles, recognizing it as important to their brands, but slow to see its dangers, said Vilk, who has worked with more than a dozen media outlets on this issue.
Women and minorities usually have it worse. Vilk believes the preponderance of white men in management has contributed to the industry’s delay in reacting.
Some members of the AP’s race and ethnicity reporting team approached their editor, Andale Gross, following Wilder’s firing with concerns over whether the company would support them if their stories or tweets proved controversial, he said. Racist slurs and threats happen frequently to the reporters he supervises, who include Blacks, Latinos and Asian-Americans, and AP security has responded to a number of them, he said.
The team’s story two weeks ago about racism in the military provoked many hateful messages from people who said they were in the military — essentially proving the article’s point, he said.
“I don’t want people to think it should be accepted or tolerated,” Gross said. “But it comes with the territory of the things we write about. We know that every story we produce, we can be dealing with an onslaught of racism.”
The National Association of Black Journalists has offered members help on the problem through in-person information sessions and webinars, said Dorothy Tucker, NABJ president.
Nearly three-quarters of 714 female journalists surveyed said they had experienced online attacks, according to a study released in April by UNESCO and the International Center for Journalists. Twelve percent sought medical or psychological help. The survey said 4 percent left their jobs and 2 percent quit the business altogether.
Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote in March about receiving “viciously misogynistic name-calling and sexualized fantasies about dismembering me.”
“Unless you’ve been there, it’s hard to comprehend how deeply destabilizing it is, how it can make you think twice about your next story, or even whether being a journalist is worth it,” she wrote.
Taylor Lorenz, a reporter at The New York Times, wrote on Twitter this spring about the “unimaginable” attacks she had received online. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life,” she wrote. “No one should have to go through this.”
Both journalist Glenn Greenwald and Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson belittled her concerns.
“Destroyed her life? Really?” Carlson said on the air. “By most people’s standards Taylor Lorenz would seem to have a pretty good life, one of the best lives in the country, in fact.”
A “suck it up” attitude or feeling that nothing can really be done about online harassment leads many journalists to stay silent. Anne M. Peterson, a veteran sportswriter for the AP, said she has received lewd pictures online and a threat from someone who chillingly attached a Google image of her house. She has never reported an incident to management.
The AP’s Pace, who also writes stories and appears on television, said she has been a target of abuse and has had to address it for employees she manages.
“There have been moments when I sort of chalked it up to, ‘Yeah, this is part of the job,’” she said in an interview. “I know I’m in a high-profile job. ... Then there are moments where they really cross a line, or if it affects your personal safety or your family where you think, ‘No, this is not something I should have to put up with. This is unacceptable and scary.’”
“So we don’t want to normalize it,” she said. “We don’t want people to feel like they have to sit there and take it.”
Online attacks in general have worsened. The Pew Research Center said in January that 41 percent of US adults say they have been harassed online, up from 35 percent in 2017. The percentages of people who say they have been threatened or sexually harassed online have both doubled since 2014, Pew said.
There are signs that the problem is being taken more seriously in newsrooms.
One indication is a greater willingness to publicly back journalists under attack. That happened this past winter, when Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim was criticized for asking Sen Lisa Murkowski her reaction to something President Joe Biden’s failed nominee for budget director, Neera Tanden, had tweeted about Murkowski.
Kim’s boss, Post national editor Steven Ginsberg, said the attacks were “wildly misguided and a bad-faith effort at intimidation. What she did was basic journalism.”
Vilk advises news organizations to conduct an anonymous internal survey to determine the extent of their problems, and to examine social media policies. Most policies concentrate on what journalists should or shouldn’t do, as opposed to what happens when the audience goes on attack, she said.
Organizations should provide cybersecurity training and support, legal and mental health counseling and access to services that can scrub an employee’s personal information from the web, she said. Companies must also be aware that harassment is often more organized than it appears, and be prepared to investigate the source of campaigns, she said.
The AP set a Sept. 1 deadline for a committee of staff members to bring forward ideas to improve how harassment is dealt with.