You are here

  • Home
  • Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity

Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity

Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
Pictured are the 22 people, including many children, killed by Salman Abedi when he detonated a bomb on his persons in Manchester in 2017. (Family handouts)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4kcv

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity

Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
  • Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he blew himself up after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK
  • His brother Ismail will soon be ‘required’ to appear before the inquiry, but is likely to refuse to answer any questions
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A request for immunity in exchange for cooperation by the brother of the man who committed a deadly bombing in Manchester has been denied.

Ismail Abedi, 27, is the brother of Salman Abedi, who killed himself and 22 others — many of them children — when he detonated a suicide bomb inside a packed concert venue exit following an Ariana Grande show in 2017.

Ismail Abedi has refused to answer any questions posed by an inquiry into the events of that day, and claimed a general privilege against self-incrimination. 

His legal team made an immunity application to the inquiry’s chairman, John Saunders.

Saunders, however, rejected the application, and said any failure to prosecute could be seen as “a considerable affront to justice.”

Ismail and Salman’s other brother, Hashem Abedi, was part of the conspiracy to commit the bombing and was jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 55 years.

The immunity application made by Ismail Abedi, who was arrested on suspicion of terrorism the morning after the bombing, was opposed by lawyers representing the bereaved families.

He has refused to answer the 40 questions posed to him in writing by the inquiry, or agree to appear in person as a witness.

Some witnesses in other public inquiries have received assurances that their evidence will not be used against them in a criminal prosecution.

In his ruling, Saunders said allowing immunity to convince Ismail Abedi to co-operate did not outweigh the potential effects on the administration of justice.

“If as a result of an undertaking from the Attorney General, the applicant was to disclose material to the inquiry which provided evidence to justify charges of murder or conspiracy to murder, then he could avoid trial for 22 murders and causing serious injury to many more,” he said.

“While less serious, if he were to disclose material ... which evidenced a failure by him to disclose information to the authorities which could have prevented the bombing happening, a failure to prosecute would be considered by many to be a considerable affront to justice.”

Ismail Abedi is expected to be served with a legal notice soon which will “require” his attendance in person at the inquiry. He will be entitled not to answer questions on the grounds of self-incrimination, but he will have to justify why and on what grounds he is refusing to answer.

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Manchester UK terrorism Salman Abedi Ismail Abedi

Related

US pop star Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. (File/ AFP)
Lifestyle
US pop star Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victims
Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber
World
Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber

G7 leaders gather to pledge 1bn coronavirus vaccine shots for world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday. (AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday. (AP)
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
AP

G7 leaders gather to pledge 1bn coronavirus vaccine shots for world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday. (AP)
  • The leaders hope the meeting in the resort of Carbis Bay will also energize the global economy
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
AP

CORNWALL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted world leaders on a wooden boardwalk atop the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the Group of Seven summit Friday, offering elbow bumps to dignitaries gathering for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus was set to dominate their discussions, with leaders of the wealthy democracies club expected to commit to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries.
A commitment from US President Joe Biden to share 500 million doses and one from Johnson for another 100 million shots set the stage for the G-7 meeting under gray skies in southwest England, where leaders will pivot Friday from their “family photo” by the seaside directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.”
“We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners,” Biden said. The G-7 also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
The leaders hope the meeting in the resort of Carbis Bay will also energize the global economy. Despite the moody skies, the group walked away their photo as cheerful as children who had just built a sand castle. Led by Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron threw his arm around Biden’s shoulder. Talks were animated, but inaudible.
On Friday, they are set to formally embrace a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational corporations, following an agreement reached a week ago by their finance ministers. The minimum is meant to stop companies from using tax havens to shift profits and to avoid taxes.
It represents a potential win for the Biden administration, which has proposed a global minimum tax as a way to pay for infrastructure projects, in addition to creating an alternative that could remove some European countries’ digital services taxes that largely hit US tech firms. But the endorsement from the G-7 is just one step in the process; the hope is to get many more countries to sign on — a fraught proposal in nations whose economies are based on attracting business with low corporate taxes.
For Johnson, the first G-7 summit in two years — last year’s was scuttled by the pandemic — is a chance to set out his vision of a post-Brexit “Global Britain” as a midsized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.
It’s also an opportunity to underscore the UK-US bond, an alliance often called the “special relationship” — but that Johnson said he prefers to call the “indestructible relationship.”
Climate change is also a top issue on the agenda, and hundreds of protesters gathered in Cornwall to urge the leaders to take action. Demonstrators deployed a barge off the coast with two large inflatable figures depicting Biden and Johnson on board. At another protest, demonstrators carried flags that read “G7 drowning in promises” and “Action not words.”
The official summit business kicked off Friday, with the customary formal greeting and a socially distanced group photo. Later the leaders will meet Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at the Eden Project, a lush, domed eco-tourism site built in a former quarry.
The G-7 leaders have faced mounting pressure to outline their global vaccine-sharing plans, especially as inequities in supply around the world have become more pronounced. In the US, there is a large vaccine stockpile and the demand for shots has dropped precipitously in recent weeks.
Biden said the US will donate 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and previewed a coordinated effort by the advanced economies to make vaccination widely and speedily available everywhere. The commitment was on top of 80 million doses Biden has already pledged to donate by the end of June.
Johnson, for his part, said the first 5 million UK doses would be shared in the coming weeks, with the remainder coming over the next year. He said he expected the G-7 to commit to 1 billion doses in all.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the summit would show the world “we’re not just thinking of ourselves," while Macron welcomed the US commitment and said Europe should do the same. He said France would share at least 30 million doses globally by year's end; Germany is also planning on donating that amount.
The US commitment is to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, bringing the first steady supply of mRNA vaccine to the countries that need it most.
Biden said the US-manufactured doses will be shipped starting in August, with the goal of distributing 200 million by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses would be shipped in the first half of 2022. A price tag for the doses was not released, but the U.S. is now set to be COVAX's largest vaccine donor in addition to its single largest funder with a $4 billion commitment.
Humanitarian workers welcomed the donation — but said the world needs more doses and they were hoping they would arrive sooner. Grand statements and promises need to be met with detailed plans backed by timelines for delivery, starting immediately.
“If we have a stop-start supply or if we store all the supply up for the end of the year, it’s very hard for low-income countries with quite fragile health care systems to then really be able to get those vaccines off the tarmac and into the arms of health care workers," said Lily Caprani, the head of COVID-19 vaccine advocacy at UNICEF. “We want a coordinated, time-bound, ambitious commitment starting from June and charting the course for the rest of the year.”
The global COVAX alliance has faced a slow start to its vaccination campaign, as richer nations have locked up billions of doses through contracts directly with drug manufacturers. The alliance has distributed just 81 million doses globally and parts of the world, particularly in Africa, remain vaccine deserts.
So far, among the G-7 countries, only France has begun shipping vaccines through COVAX, according one of the initiative's leaders, vaccine alliance Gavi. France has delivered a total of 628,800 doses to seven African countries — with Senegal, a former French colony, receiving about 30% of that total.
Biden said Thursday that some of the 80 million doses the US had previously committed to donating — some of them outside of COVAX — were already shipping. The US has also given a few million vaccines to neighbors Mexico and Canada.
White House officials said the ramped-up distribution program fits a theme Biden plans to hit frequently during his week in Europe: that Western democracies, and not authoritarian states, can deliver the most good for the world.
China and Russia have shared their domestically produced vaccines with some needy countries, often with hidden strings attached. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden “does want to show — rallying the rest of the world’s democracies — that democracies are the countries that can best deliver solutions for people everywhere.”

Topics: UK US Italy Canada Germany France Japan G7 Coronavirus

Related

Historic G7 deal could mean bigger tax take for Gulf economies
Business & Economy
Historic G7 deal could mean bigger tax take for Gulf economies
G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens
Business & Economy
G7 nations strike deal to tax big companies and squeeze havens

UK says Delta COVID-19 variant 60 percent more transmissible

A pedestrian wearing face covering due to Covid-19, walks past a sign asking members of the public to social distance, in central London on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
A pedestrian wearing face covering due to Covid-19, walks past a sign asking members of the public to social distance, in central London on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2021
AFP

UK says Delta COVID-19 variant 60 percent more transmissible

A pedestrian wearing face covering due to Covid-19, walks past a sign asking members of the public to social distance, in central London on June 7, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has caused a rise in cases in Britain
Updated 11 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: The British government said Friday that the new Delta coronavirus variant is 60 percent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the UK to lock down in January.
The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has caused a rise in cases in Britain, prompting questions about whether social distancing restrictions will be lifted as planned from June 21.
New research from Public Health England "suggests that the Delta variant is associated with an approximately 60 percent increased risk of household transmission" compared to the Alpha variant first identified in southeast England.
So far there have been 42,323 identified cases of the Delta variant in the UK, according to Public Health England's data, up from 29,892 on June 2.
The Alpha variant caused a surge of Covid cases in January before a mass vaccine campaign, leading to a three-month lockdown as hospitals were stretched to near-capacity.
The government has since ramped up its vaccine drive, and has now administered nearly 41 million first doses and nearly 29 million second doses to adults over 25.
This means 43 percent of the total population are fully vaccinated and 18 percent are half vaccinated.
But cases are rising again, with new daily infections hitting 7,393 on Thursday, a level not seen since February.
More than 90 percent of new cases were of the Delta variant, the government said.
However, the number of patients in hospital remains low, at just over 1,000 on Thursday, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said most in-patients are people who are unvaccinated.
The government said this suggested the vaccination programme is mitigating the impact of the Delta variant, urging the public to get both jabs.
Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said that "two doses provide significantly more protection" against the Delta variant than one.
The UK has reported 127,867 deaths from the virus, the highest toll in Europe.
Under the government roadmap, England plans to drop rules on numbers at social gatherings and allow large weddings and the reopening of nightclubs from June 21.
But officials have stressed that they are open to changing this date if the virus situation changes, with a decision due next week, as many businesses push for full reopening.

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus Indian variant Delta variant India

Related

Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist
World
Delta coronavirus variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK epidemiologist
WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants
World
WHO: High vaccination rates can help reduce risk of variants

Still no clarity on toxic tanker beached at Pakistani ship-breaking yard

Still no clarity on toxic tanker beached at Pakistani ship-breaking yard
Updated 11 June 2021

Still no clarity on toxic tanker beached at Pakistani ship-breaking yard

Still no clarity on toxic tanker beached at Pakistani ship-breaking yard
  • Interpol warned Pakistan on April 22 ship carrying hazardous material was moving toward it
  • EPA: Responsibility lies with MoD, which points finger at Maritime Security Agency
Updated 11 June 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: On April 22, Interpol informed Pakistan that a ship carrying 1,500 tons of hazardous mercury sludge was making its way towards Pakistani waters after being denied permission to dock in Bangladesh.

Despite Interpol’s warnings, the decommissioned FSO Radiant docked at a ship-breaking yard in the coastal town of Gadani in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on April 30.

Yard workers, unaware of the toxic material on board, began their work demolishing the ship. It was only in late May, 20 days after the vessel had beached, that they became aware of the danger after the story was leaked to the media, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to seal the plot where the ship was anchored and order an inquiry.

By that time, the workers had already cut down the tanker’s stern.

On May 26, a local deputy commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema, ordered a probe into who was responsible for the vessel’s docking. The provincial EPA’s fact-finding committee immediately collected samples from the ship.

This week, Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said the inquiry report was ready and had been submitted to “relevant authorities.”

He declined to share the investigation’s findings. But dozens of interviews with officials conducted by Arab News revealed none of the relevant departments are willing to concede responsibility for how the Radiant was allowed to anchor in Pakistan.

According to Imran Saeed Kakar, a deputy director at the EPA, responsibility for the beaching of a vessel lies with the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

A vessel’s owner is required to get approval from the EPA, the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA), and the customs and explosives departments before it can be dismantled, Kakar said, but only once the ship is beached.

“The work of these four government agencies starts only after the vessel is beached and granting permission for beaching is the responsibility of the ministry of defense,” he said.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the MoD said permission for the ship to anchor came from the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), a subordinate agency of the MoD. Shahwani also said beaching was “the domain of the federal government and its subordinate security agency, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.”

A PMSA spokesperson declined to comment despite repeated requests.

IGNORED WARNINGS

Little is known about the Radiant to begin with; the website Vesselfinder says it belongs to a “Som Sg & Tdg LLC.”

Kakar said the ship was Indonesian, though Arab News could not independently verify this. He said it was “a kind of storage vessel which floats at the place of drilling, and in which oil is stored until oil tankers arrive and take it.

“Usually after vessels are auctioned for dismantlement, these are washed but in this specific case, it seems this vessel was sold without washing,” Kakar added.

How the ship landed up in Pakistan, though, remains unclear.

Interpol wrote a letter to Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency on April 22 saying a “hazardous waste contaminated vessel” was traveling to the country’s waters and planning to “illegally dispose 1,500 tons of mercury contaminated oil sludge.” 

Correspondence between different government departments shows that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs had informed the MoD about Interpol’s warning a day before the vessel beached at Gadani on April 29.

And yet, the ship was docked and ship-breaking work was allowed to commence despite the warnings, with yard workers now saying they feared for their lives and were reminded of 2016, when Gadani became the site of a deadly explosion and fire that killed 26 workers who were dismantling an oil tanker.

That tanker had been cleared at Gadani by the same clearing agent, a man named Javed Iqbal, who was responsible for clearing Radiant last month.

Iqbal did not return repeated requests for comment.

‘STRICT ACTION WILL BE TAKEN’

Ship-breaking is considered one of the world’s most dangerous professions by the International Labour Organization, with accidents and fires common. A majority of the world’s ships land for scrapping on the beaches of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, with thousands of workers risking their lives every day tearing down ships at Gadani beach on the coast of the Arabian Sea.

The yard is one of the biggest in the world, with all kinds of ageing vessels, from Japanese ore carriers to Italian passenger ferries, run ashore for scrapping.

“The November 2016 blast flashed before our eyes when we heard about the ship with hazardous mercury,” Gul Mohammed, who has been working at the Gadani yard for two decades, told Arab News.

“After 2016, safety measures were put in place, and those gave us and our families hope that we will not be burnt alive.”

That hope wore very thin last week, he said.

Oil contaminated with high levels of mercury presents a possibly fatal health risk to people coming in close contact, and mercury poisoning is associated with serious medical conditions ranging from disorders of the neurological system to skin, kidney and lung disease.

“If mercury is found in the samples taken for testing as reported by Interpol, the ship will be disposed of in accordance with international guidelines,” the EPA’s Kakar said.

“Strict action will be taken against the owner.”

Meanwhile, Gadani workers say their safety has yet again been compromised.

“A vessel which couldn’t get dismantled anywhere else manages to reach Gadani?” Mohammed Saleem, an official of the Shipbreaking Workers’ Association, asked, adding that action had only been taken once the story was leaked to the media, by which time workers had already cut down the stern of the ship.

 “It was at this same stage that the fire broke out in the ship in 2016 also,” he said. “Had the news not been leaked, the work might not have been stopped.”

Topics: Pakistan Interpol FSO Radiant mercury sludge Balochistan

Related

UK jail culture ‘promoting violent ideological hostility’

UK jail culture ‘promoting violent ideological hostility’
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

UK jail culture ‘promoting violent ideological hostility’

UK jail culture ‘promoting violent ideological hostility’
  • Inquest into 2019 London terror attack exposes prison system failings that could lead to more violence
  • Number of prisoners in UK have gone on to commit terrorist attacks, including some jailed for unrelated crimes
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s terrorism watchdog has warned that the country’s jails were promoting a culture of “violent ideological hostility” that could lead to more attacks.

In November 2019, Usman Khan, 28, killed two people — Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones — while attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference in central London, just 11 months after his own early release from jail.

Khan had spent eight years behind bars for terrorist activities, including plotting to blow up the London Stock Exchange and planning to set up a terrorist training camp on family-owned land in Pakistan.

He stabbed Jones, 23, and Merritt, 25, to death before being shot dead by police, who killed him when they saw the mock suicide vest he was wearing — a killing that was ruled lawful by a jury on Thursday.

Jonathan Hall QC, an independent reviewer of terrorist legislation, is preparing a report on terrorism and extremism in the UK’s prisons.

He said that Islamist extremism behind bars was making prisoners see violence as acceptable when they were released.

Khan’s case, Hall noted, highlighted “a culture of accepting and promoting violent ideological hostility within certain prison wings.”

He added: “One point of detail from the inquests really stands out for me: This is the fact that Khan was seeking to impress a higher status terrorist offender and impress himself as a Muslim enforcer on weaker prisoners.”

The inquests were told that, during his eight years in a series of high-security facilities, Khan had been an emir of Muslim inmates, radicalized prisoners, and was linked to violent attacks.

He was also behind forced conversions and wanted to impose his interpretation of Shariah law in prison.

“Khan’s violence toward staff and prisoners is an attempt to extend and consolidate the power of this culture,” Hall said.

The extremist culture increased the risk “that prisoners will decide that terrorist violence is legitimate either in the prison or on release. Khan’s behavior is in no way unique,” he added.

A number of other former prisoners have gone on to commit terror attacks in the UK.

Sudesh Amman, 20, killed two people last year after being freed on license, meaning he was still subject to some restrictions.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, a former Libyan soldier, murdered three men in Reading last year, after being imprisoned for non-terrorism-related offences. While in jail, he befriended an associate of renowned terrorist recruiter and idealogue Anjem Choudary.

The spate of attacks prompted heightened scrutiny of the way the UK managed its terrorist offenders while inside jails and in the months and years following their release.

Only five of nearly 200 people incarcerated for terrorism-related crimes in England and Wales are held in isolation units.

These “jails within a jail” were created to hold the most dangerous prisoners and stop them radicalizing vulnerable inmates.

The Ministry of Justice has insisted that separation units become counterproductive. Eilish O’Gara, a former counterterrorism analyst at Whitemoor and Long Lartin jails, where Khan had been a high-risk inmate, said three separation centers set up in high-security prisons had been largely “unused.”

Neil Basu, head of Britain’s counterterrorism police, said: “Many things have changed since (Usman Khan’s) attack.

“The government has made changes to the law, the Ministry of Justice has strengthened prison and probation services, and a far stronger offender management model is being implemented across the country.”

Related

Jailed terrorists fake UK deradicalization schemes to gain early release: Report
World
Jailed terrorists fake UK deradicalization schemes to gain early release: Report
UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison
World
UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison

EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition

EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition
Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition

EU advises against AstraZeneca shot in people with rare blood condition
  • Capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labelling on AstraZeneca’s vaccine
Updated 11 June 2021
Reuters

Europe’s drug regulator on Friday advised against using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in people with a history of a rare bleeding condition and said it was looking into heart inflammation cases after inoculation with all coronavirus shots.
The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee in its evaluation said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labelling on AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
It is a condition in which blood leaks from the smallest of vessels into muscles and body cavities and is characterized by swelling and a drop in blood pressure.
The regulator first began looking into these cases in April and the recommendation adds to AstraZeneca’s woes after its vaccine has been dogged with problems, including a possible link to rare blood clotting issues.
Last month, the EMA had advised against using the second AstraZeneca shot for people with the clotting conditions.
The watchdog is also broadening its probe into cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following inoculation with AstraZeneca’s vaccine and other shots from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.

Topics: EU AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Related

Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month
World
Belgium court to rule on EU-AstraZeneca dispute within a month
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
World
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Latest updates

Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
Saudi crown prince and Egyptian president discuss bilateral relations
Saudi crown prince and Egyptian president discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia records 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,175new cases
Saudi Arabia records 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,175new cases
De Bruyne to miss Belgium’s game against Russia at Euro 2020
De Bruyne to miss Belgium’s game against Russia at Euro 2020
Yemen calls on international community to protect civilians 
Yemen calls on international community to protect civilians 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.