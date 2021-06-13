You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
Short Url

https://arab.news/gec3n

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis

What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Edited and translated by Peter Bien

The life of Nikos Kazantzakis — the author of Zorba the Greek and The Last Temptation of Christ — was as colorful and eventful as his fiction.
And nowhere is his life revealed more fully or surprisingly than in his letters. Edited and translated by Kazantzakis scholar Peter Bien, this is the most comprehensive selection of Kazantzakis’s letters in any language.
One of the most important Greek writers of the 20th century, Kazantzakis (1883–1957) participated in or witnessed some of the most extraordinary events of his times, including both world wars and the Spanish and Greek civil wars.
As a foreign correspondent, an official in several Greek governments, and a political and artistic exile, he led a relentlessly nomadic existence, living in France, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Soviet Union, and England.

He visited the Versailles Peace Conference, attended the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Bolshevik Revolution, interviewed Mussolini and Franco, and briefly served as a Greek Cabinet minister — all the while producing a stream of novels, poems, plays, travel writing, autobiography, and translations.

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession

What We Are Reading Today: The Profession
Updated 12 June 2021
Arab News

Authors: Bill Bratton and Peter Knobler

The Profession is both a searching examination of the path of policing over the past fifty years, for good and also for ill, and a master class in transformative leadership.
“A riveting combination of cop stories and community involvement, The Profession presents not only a fascinating and colorful life at the heights of law-enforcement leadership, but the vision for the future of American policing that we sorely need,” said a review on goodreads.com.
A review in The New York Times said that The Profession “begins in Boston, where William Bratton joins the police force out of high school as a highly ambitious but also highly cerebral cop, one who liked computers, geography and demographics.”
He absorbed Sir Robert Peel’s 19th-century dictum that “the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with it.”
Over a 50-year career in which he has headed three big-city police departments, he has walked a political and ideological tightrope that has maintained his credibility on all sides.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
books
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg

What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News

In her new book, Life on the Line, New York Times journalist Emma Goldberg focuses on six young doctors during the COVID-19 surge in New York City last spring.
Woven together from in-depth interviews with the doctors, their notes, and Goldberg’s own extensive reporting, this page-turning narrative is an unforgettable depiction of a crisis unfolding in real time and a timeless and unique chronicle of the rite of passage of young doctors.
In this powerful book, Goldberg offers an up-close portrait of six bright yet inexperienced health professionals, each of whom defies a stereotype about who gets to don a doctor’s wArab Newshite coat.
Goldberg illuminates how the pandemic redefines what it means for them to undergo this trial by fire as caregivers, colleagues, classmates, friends, romantic partners and concerned family members.
This is a raw and emotional depiction of young professionals thrust into the middle of a crisis.
As the surge of cases “hit New York hospitals like a tsunami” in March and April 2020, some medical schools graduated fourth year students early so they could work at understaffed hospitals.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
books
What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
books
What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Treasure
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Edited by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin

Bob Drury and Tom Clavin’s Blood and Treasure is a fast-paced and fiery narrative which chronicles the explosive saga of the legendary figure Daniel Boone and the bloody struggle for America’s frontier.

It is the mid-eighteenth century, and in the 13 colonies founded by Great Britain, anxious colonists desperate to conquer and settle North America’s “First Frontier” beyond the Appalachian Mountains commence a series of bloody battles. These violent conflicts are waged against the Native American tribes whose lands they covet, the French, and finally against the mother country itself in an American Revolution destined to reverberate around the world.

This is the setting of Blood and Treasure, and the guide to this epic narrative is America’s first and arguably greatest pathfinder, Daniel Boone — not the coonskin cap-wearing caricature of popular culture but the flesh-and-blood frontiersman and Revolutionary War hero whose explorations into the forested frontier beyond the great mountains would become the stuff of legend.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
books
What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly

What We Are Reading Today: Valcour by Jack Kelly
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News

Jack Kelly’s Valcour is a wild and suspenseful story of one of the most crucial and least known campaigns of the Revolutionary War when America’s scrappy navy took on the full might of Britain’s sea power.

During the summer of 1776, a British incursion from Canada loomed. In response, citizen soldiers of the newly independent nation mounted a heroic defense. Patriots constructed a small fleet of gunboats on Lake Champlain in northern New York and confronted the Royal Navy in a desperate three-day battle near Valcour Island. 

Their effort surprised the arrogant British and forced the enemy to call off their invasion.

Valcour is a story of people. 

The northern campaign of 1776 was led by the underrated general Philip Schuyler (Hamilton’s father-in-law), the ambitious former British officer Horatio Gates, and the notorious Benedict Arnold. An experienced sea captain, Arnold devised a brilliant strategy that confounded his slow-witted opponents.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
books
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat

What We Are Reading Today: Unraveled by Maxine Bedat
Updated 08 June 2021
Arab News

In Unraveled, Maxine Bedat chronicles the birth — and death — of a pair of jeans, and exposes the fractures in our global supply chains, and our relationships to each other, ourselves, and the planet.

Take a look at your favorite pair of jeans. Maybe the tag says Made in Bangladesh or Made in Sri Lanka. But do you know where they really came from, how many thousands of miles they crossed, or the number of hands who picked, spun, wove, dyed, packaged, shipped, and sold them to get to you? The fashion industry operates with radical opacity, and it’s only getting worse to disguise countless environmental and labor abuses. It epitomizes the ravages inherent in the global economy, and all in the name of ensuring that we keep buying more.

Told with piercing insight and unprecedented reporting, Unraveled challenges us to use our relationship with our jeans — and all that we wear — to reclaim our central role as citizens to refashion a society in which all people can thrive and preserve the planet for generations to come.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
books
What We Are Reading Today: An American Marriage by Michael Burlingame
What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck
books
What We Are Reading Today: Home Made by Liz Hauck

Latest updates

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison
Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison
What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
What We Are Reading Today: The Selected Letters of Nikos Kazantzakis
First look: the shocking details behind MBC’s explosive Carlos Ghosn documentary
“The Last Flight” runs at 103 minutes and will also be shown as a three-part series. It will also air on ShahidVIP and the BBC. (Supplied)
Pakistan steps up vaccine rollout with 100m target
Pakistan steps up vaccine rollout with 100m target
Lebanon’s Sunni leaders renew support for Hariri
Lebanon’s Sunni leaders renew support for Hariri

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.