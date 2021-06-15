You are here

YouTube bans masthead ads for politics, alcohol and bets

YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

date 2021-06-15

YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. (File/AFP)
  • Youtube will no longer allow political, election, alcohol, gambling and prescription drugs ads at the top of the site's homepage.
  • The change to its most prominent ad unit was effective immediately, said Google.
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube will no longer allow political or election ads in its coveted masthead spot at the top of the site’s homepage nor ads for alcohol, gambling and prescription drugs, it said on Monday.

In an email to advertisers, seen by Reuters, YouTube said the change built on its move last year to retire all full-day masthead ads. It said it has retired these full-day reservations, like the one then-President Donald Trump reserved to dominate its homepage on Election Day 2020, and replaced them with more targeted formats.

“We regularly review our advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of both advertisers and users,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users,” they added.

Google said that the change to its most prominent ad unit, which was first reported by Axios, was effective immediately.

Google paused political ads altogether around the US presidential election and again ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January this year, citing its policy over sensitive events.

Topics: Youtube Advertisement United States #politics alcohol drugs

New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
AP

New news channel launches in UK and wants to shake things up

Observers have drawn comparisons between the US-based Fox News and GB News. (Twitter)
  • GB News launched on Sunday with the aim of changing the current media landscape in the UK.
  • A rival to BBC and Sky News, GB News wants to offer viewers a more opinionated service.
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A new news channel launched on British television on Sunday evening with the aim of shaking up a media landscape that it claims has become an echo chamber for metropolitan elites.

GB News, which is positioning itself as a rival to the BBC and Sky News, denies it will be the British equivalent of Fox News.

However, the channel, which has been backed by New York-based Discovery and British investor Paul Marshall, among others, clearly wants to do things differently, offering viewers a more opinionated service than they are used to.

“We are proud to be British,” veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil said during the launch. “The clue is in the name.”

Neil, the new channel’s chairman who has previously edited the Sunday Times newspaper and was a long-standing political interviewer for the BBC, told viewers that GB News will “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture” and will give a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced.”

Neil, 72, launched the channel with an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up, many of whom have been enticed away from the BBC and Sky News.

In his opening monologue, Neil said GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom.”

GB News, he added “will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda” and would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media.”

The launch was not without technical issues, including a microphone glitch when Neil was chatting with one of the channel’s presenters, Neil Oliver.
GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.

Topics: News United Kingdom (UK) media Fox News

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East
Updated 35 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East

iKew brings ‘edutainment’ to the Middle East
  • Najahi Events launches interactive online education platform
Updated 35 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Najahi Events, which specializes in entertainment and educational — or edutainment — content, has launched iKew, an online Video-On-Demand (VOD) platform featuring motivational speeches, training sessions, specific courses and other edutainment content.

The rise of e-learning and the increasing time spent on online platforms reassured the team at Najahi that it was the right time to launch iKew, which stands for information, knowledge, education and workshops.

In the past six years, the number of online students has grown by 900 percent with a 50 percent increase in 2020, the company said.

The global online education market is forecast to reach $319 billion by 2025, with an average growth of 9.2 percent per year, according to a report by Research & Markets. The global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2025, according to the report.

“As a business, this was the natural progression for our offering as we anticipated a shift in demand due to the global digitization trends and increased internet access across the Middle East,” said Awfa Mustafa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Najahi Events.

The company’s research found that 50 percent of online learners were not satisfied with the quality of online courses and felt disconnected from presenters, coaches or trainers. Moreover, 90 percent of classes are skipped or dropped due to the content being boring or too expensive.

The new platform was designed to be interactive by allowing community members to connect with each other. Its content includes courses and sessions from celebrities and well-known speakers such as John Assaraf, John Demartini and Lisa Nichols, and live event recordings of Prince Ea, Jay Shetty, Les Brown and Nick Vujicic.

Although the VOD platform was in the pipeline prior to the pandemic as part of Najahi Events’ growth strategy, its development was accelerated by the events of the past year.

“Our vision has always been to create events with speakers who are known to make a positive impact in people’s lives. However, now more than ever, we realize that the pandemic has made people look inward and seek content that will help them deal with the emotional after-effects of the pandemic and the changes in their lifestyles,” said Mustafa.

The platform is available on mobile devices now, but will soon be on Smart TV applications, as well. Subscribers can access courses for a monthly membership fee of $27. Users can also purchase individual recorded content and video courses, which are available at a discount to members.

Mentors and coaches can feature on the platform by paying a monthly membership fee to be listed on iKew.

Mustafa said the platform plans to increase partnerships with prominent speakers, add more localized content, create more benefit opportunities for mentors and expand globally.

It will also translate and/or subtitle all videos in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi, and has plans to launch a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) experience in the future.

Topics: iKew

Germany seeks to fine operators of Telegram messenger app

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AP

Germany seeks to fine operators of Telegram messenger app

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years. (File/AFP)
  • Germany launches proceedings against Telegram for failing to abide by laws requiring social media sites to cooperate with authorities.
  • The company could face fines of up to 5.5 million euros ($6.7 million) if it doesn’t comply with the requirements.
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German authorities have launched proceedings against Telegram that could see the messenger app’s operators fined for failing to abide by laws requiring social media sites to police their users’ actions.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported over the weekend that officials believe use of the Telegram app has reached a threshold where it can be treated in the same way as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok when it comes to requiring cooperation with German authorities.

A Justice Ministry spokeswoman confirmed Monday that authorities have written to Telegram’s operators in the United Arab Emirates over its failure to provide a channel for raising complaints and a contact person in Germany.

“The company now has the opportunity to respond,” the spokeswoman, Rabea Boennighausen, told reporters in Berlin.

Der Spiegel reported that the company could face fines of up to 5.5 million euros ($6.7 million) if it doesn’t comply with the requirements.
Telegram didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Telegram, which was founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, has grown in popularity in Germany in recent years, including among right-wing groups and those opposed to the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germany parliament passed the Network Enforcement Act in 2017 with the stated goal of ensuring that the country’s existing limits on speech, including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial, can be enforced online.

Opponents have argued that the law risks stifling free speech.

Topics: Telegram Germany social media Fine Data

Myanmar court frees one of two detained US journalists

About 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (AFP)
About 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (AFP)
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

Myanmar court frees one of two detained US journalists

About 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (AFP)
  • US journalist Nathan Maung was freed from Myanmar prison after charges against him were dropped.
  • The other American journalist, Danny Fenster, remains incarcerated.
Updated 15 June 2021
AP

BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar has released US journalist Nathan Maung, who was arrested three months ago while working for a local online news agency, his lawyer said Monday.

Maung was released after charges against him were dropped and his case dismissed, and he will be deported on Tuesday, lawyer Tin Zar Oo said. However, a colleague at Kamayut Media who was arrested with him, Myanmar national Hanthar Nyein, remains in prison, she said.

Another American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar, Danny Fenster, also remains incarcerated. Fenster is managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, which publishes in both English and Burmese and also online. He was detained at Yangon’s airport on June 24 as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia en route to the Detroit area to see his family.

Myanmar’s military junta, which seized power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, has faced broad opposition to its rule and seeks to quell all dissent. Critical media voices have been forced underground or into exile.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, about 90 journalists have been arrested since the army’s takeover, with more than half still in detention, and 33 in hiding.

The US government and rights groups have urged the junta to respect freedom of expression and stop harassment and arrests of journalists. It pressed repeatedly for the release of Maung and Fenster.

Two other foreign journalists have been arrested by the junta. Freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan have since been deported.

Maung, the Kamayut website’s editor-in-chief, and Hanthar Nyein, a news producer, were arrested on March 9. They were held at a military interrogation center in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, before being transferred to Insein Prison, the country’s main detention facility for political prisoners.

The two men, who co-founded the news outlet, were charged under a section of the penal code that punishes “dissemination of information or ‘fake news’ that could agitate or cause security forces or officials to mutiny” with a maximum three-year prison term, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

Tin Zar Oo said Nathan Maung is being held an extra day for a COVID-19 test before taking a flight out of the country on Tuesday. She said he is able to reclaim most of his belongings, but that $1,600 and about $4,250 in Myanmar’s currency are missing.

Topics: Myanmar Journalists prison freedom of speech Military Junta media

Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive

Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive

Twitter adds ‘Arabic (feminine)’ language option in diversity drive
  • In Arabic, verbs agree with the gender of their subject
  • Twitter started with Arabic and the initiative could be expanded to other languages
Updated 15 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter on Tuesday introduced an “Arabic (feminine)” language setting enabling the social media site to speak to users using feminine grammar, part of what it said was an inclusion and diversity drive.

“We want our service to reflect the voices that shape the conversations that take place on our service,” said Rasha Fawakhiri, Twitter’s communications head for the Middle East and North Africa.

In Arabic, verbs agree with the gender of their subject. Masculine forms are used to address mixed or unknown audiences and are the default in most texts.

Twitter did not introduce a non-binary gender language option in Arabic, but Fawakhiri said the company has other gender neutral projects in the works for the site. It has plans to add a designated gender pronoun field to Twitter profiles so people can display how they prefer to be addressed.

Until now, the instruction for the user to Tweet in Arabic had appeared only in the masculine form “gharrid.” With a change of settings, this command can now appear on Twitter as “gharridi,” the feminine form.

Twitter says it is the first social media site to introduce an “Arabic (feminine)” language option. Dubai-based global logistics company Aramex in April added a similar language option to its corporate website.

“We want to provide people with the option of how they prefer to be addressed,” Fawakhiri said.

Twitter started with Arabic and the initiative could be expanded to other languages, Fawakhiri said.

Last year the company amended some of the language used by its engineers in their processes to be more inclusive. This included “they/them/their” pronouns and replacing “man hours” with “person or engineer hours,” and “master/slave” with “leader/follower.”

Topics: Twitter social media Feminism

