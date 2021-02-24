You are here

  • Home
  • New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
Last year, YouTube reached over 20 million people in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89mj8

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia

New YouTube research highlights viewing trends in Saudi Arabia
  • Most-trending categories in the Kingdom were gaming, learning and sports
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube held its first online festival for advertisers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where it unveiled new research on audience viewership in Saudi Arabia.

The most-trending categories in the Kingdom were gaming, learning and sports, and the most-watched content was locally produced.

The last 12 months saw steady growth in gaming content streaming in Arabic. Puzzles and adventures were the most popular genres, followed by combat sports such as wrestling and boxing, and e-sports such as FIFA.

Viewership of educational videos on YouTube also witnessed an increase. Watch time of science and maths videos increased by 200 percent, while 95 percent of users watched DIY content.

In August of last year, YouTube reached over 20 million people in Saudi Arabia, who watched videos on the platform for an average of 55 minutes per day. Seven out of 10 most-watched videos in the Kingdom were locally produced.

“People in Saudi Arabia come to YouTube to catch more personalized content and high-quality entertainment produced by local creators. They are looking for relevant and relatable video content that may not always be available in more traditional media,” said Souheil Soueid, head of advertising products and solutions at Google and YouTube in MENA.

“This is evident in the continuous growth in watch time on the platform across all devices, including TV, and the popularity of new content genres like gaming and learning amongst others.”

FAST FACTS: SAUDI YOUTUBE CONSUMPTION HABITS

• Watch time of science, maths videos up 200 percent.

• 95 percent of users watched DIY content.

• Average watch time 55 minutes per day.

• YouTube reached over 20m people in KSA last year.

Topics: Youtube Saudi Arabia

Related

Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars
Media
Ranking reveals Saudi Arabia’s top female YouTube stars
YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

TikTok ‘live show’ series to educate users

TikTok ‘live show’ series to educate users
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

TikTok ‘live show’ series to educate users

TikTok ‘live show’ series to educate users
  • Experts and influencers to offer insights on marketing, health, motivation
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Short-form mobile video app TikTok has launched a new live series, #LearnonTikTok, to support the recent surge in educational content on the platform.

With the onset of the pandemic last year, TikTok witnessed a shift in the way audiences create and consume content on the platform, with knowledge-sharing and education-related content seeing a 300 percent growth.

“As people spent more time indoors during the pandemic, an upward trend emerged in the demand for educational content on TikTok,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok.

TikTok announced the initiative in the US in January last year, which included a partnership with the online study platform Quizlet. It also formed a $50 million creative learning fund, as part of its $250 million pledge to support its community during the pandemic.

As part of the #LearnonTikTok program, the platform partnered with prominent personalities including Bill Nye, Lilly Singh, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Tyra Banks to feature educational content on TikTok.

Building on the popularity of educational content on the platform in the region, TikTok will now be hosting live sessions every week, for a month from Feb. 25.

Topics include show business and social media; digital and influencer marketing; health and fitness; and motivation.

The sessions will be hosted by Al Arabiya TV presenter Mahira Abdel Aziz. Each session will be led by a regional celebrity or influencer such as TV presenter Azza Zarour; digital content creator Nael Abu Alteen; Egyptian activist and athlete Manal Rostom; and travel blogger and YouTuber Haifa Beseisso.

“The #LearnOnTikTok Live Show has been designed to enable users to discover new interests and passions while learning from regional experts in popular fields,” added Zeidan.

Topics: TikTok

Related

Donald Trump’s defeat in the US election was the turning point for many advertisers who were previously “on the fence” about TikTok, according to one media buyer. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Media
TikTok’s ad business roars back as Trump’s threats recede
Video-sharing social media company TikTok has announced a film-making competition called #FilmonTikTok for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, in collaboration with MBC Group’s educational and training arm, MBC Academy. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok and MBC Group launch film-making competition

Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas

Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas
Updated 24 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas

Spotify announces Ramadan podcast in partnership with Obamas
  • ‘Tell Them, I Am’ podcast features a collection of narratives from Muslim voices including activists, artists, actors and athletes
Updated 24 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Audio company Spotify’s partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama will bring to light diverse Muslim voices in its upcoming podcast “Higher Ground: Tell Them, I Am.”

In 2019, Spotify partnered with the Obamas’ production company Higher Productions to produce podcasts exclusive to the platform.

The “Tell Them, I Am” podcast features a collection of narratives from Muslim voices including activists, artists, actors and athletes.

It is hosted by Misha Euceph, a first-generation Pakistani-American writer, podcast host and producer.

The announcement was made at the company’s Stream On event, which included a performance by Justin Bieber and was attended by the former US president, the duke and duchess of Sussex, and Bruce Springsteen, among other notable personalities.

The first season aired during Ramadan in 2019, featuring personalities such as Egyptian stand-up comedian, actor, writer and director Ramy Youssef, comedian Ahamed Weinberg, and actress Alia Shawkat from TV show “Arrested Development.” The second season will air on the first day of Ramadan this year.

“The stories are universal and the guests are all Muslim,” Euceph said during the Stream On event. “The ultimate goal is for people to feel something, for them to fall in love with the people they’re listening to without ever thinking about who they are and what they look like.”

Spotify announced a second podcast with Higher Productions titled “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

The eight-episode series features conversations between Springsteen and Barack Obama as they explore topics of race, fatherhood, marriage and the future of America.

The company also announced its expansion to 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and Latin America during the event.

Insert infographic

In the majority of these markets, Spotify will launch with its full podcast catalog. For the others, it will work with local partners to introduce more podcasts from its catalog, as well as Spotify’s proprietary creator platform Anchor.

FAST FACTS

Over $5bn paid out to rights holders in 2020.

Monthly consumption of podcasts on Spotify up 1,500 percent in 3 years.

57,000 artists represent 90 percent of monthly streams on platform.

On Spotify, artists receive over 80 percent of streams from outside home country.

Over last 4 years, number of recording artists whose catalogs generated over $1m a year up over 82 percent.

Over last 4 years, number of recording artists whose catalogs generated over $100,000 a year up 79 percent.

Topics: Spotify

Related

Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for new podcast
Lifestyle
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for new podcast
New report explores state of podcasting in MENA in 2020
Media
New report explores state of podcasting in MENA in 2020

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law
  • Amendments introduced to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute
  • The code was designed to address a power imbalance between the social media giants and publishers
Updated 24 February 2021
Reuters

CANBERRA: Australian lawmakers are expected to approve amendments to landmark legislation to force Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to pay media companies for news content, despite opposition from some minor political parties.
The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.
Australia’s Senate began debating the amendments on Wednesday. The ruling conservative Liberal Party does not have a majority in the upper house, but support from the opposition Labour Party is expected to be enough to pass the bill.
“What we’ve sworn to do is create a level playing field,” Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News on Wednesday.
“We’ve sought to sustain public interest journalism in this country, and we’ve also sought to enhance and encourage those commercial deals between the parties.”
Facebook on Tuesday said it would restore Australian users’ access to news in light of the compromise it had reached with the government.
In one major change, Frydenberg will be given the discretion to decide that either Facebook or Google need not be subject to the code, if they make a “significant contribution to the sustainability of the Australian news industry.”
The original legislation had required the tech giants to submit to forced arbitration if they could not reach a commercial deal with Australian news companies for their content, effectively allowing the government to set a price.
Some politicians and media companies are concerned the change allows Frydenberg to exempt Facebook or Google from the new laws even if they do not strike deals with all media companies, to the detriment of smaller publishers.
“This changes the bill significantly,” independent senator Rex Patrick, who plans to vote against the amended bill, told Reuters.
“The big players could successfully negotiate with Facebook or Google. The minister then doesn’t designate them, and all the little players miss out.”
Lee O’Connor, owner and editor of regional newspaper The Coonamble Times, said the amendments appeared to favor big media groups.
“It’s the vagueness of the language that’s the main concern, and the minister’s discretion is part of that,” O’Connor said.
Frydenberg has said he will give Facebook and Google time to strike deals with Australian media companies before deciding whether to enforce his new powers.
The code was designed by the government and competition regulator to address a power imbalance between the social media giants and publishers when negotiating payment for news content displayed on the tech firms’ sites.
After first threatening to withdraw its search engine from Australia, Google has instead struck a series of deals with several publishers, including a global news deal with News Corp.
Major television broadcaster and newspaper publisher Seven West Media on Tuesday said it had signed a letter of intent to reach a content supply deal with Facebook within 60 days.
Rival Nine Entertainment Co. also revealed on Wednesday it was in negotiations with Facebook.
“At this stage, we’re still obviously proceeding with negotiations,” Nine chief executive Hugh Marks told analysts at a company briefing on Wednesday. “It is really positive for our business and positive particularly for the publishing business.”

Topics: media social media Australia Facebook Google

Related

Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. (File/Reuters)
Media
Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban
Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
Media
Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts it says are linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies.
The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.
Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO and targeted the United States and the European Union.
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow planned to look into the grounds for Twitter blocking the accounts, TASS news agency reported.
Twitter also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.
"The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies," the company said in a blog post. 

Topics: Twitter Russia Iran Armenia

Related

Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing as early as March: Politico
Media
Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing as early as March: Politico
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
Media
India’s row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules

Al Jazeera’s American right wing project raises eye brows 

A general view of the headquarters of al-Jazeera Media Network, in the Qatari capital Doha. (File/AFP)
A general view of the headquarters of al-Jazeera Media Network, in the Qatari capital Doha. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Al Jazeera’s American right wing project raises eye brows 

A general view of the headquarters of al-Jazeera Media Network, in the Qatari capital Doha. (File/AFP)
  • The platform, known as Rightly, will be run by former News Corp executive Scott Norvell and claims to appeal to American who find themselves out of the mainstream conversation
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Al Jazeera’s announcement of the launch of a new US conservative platform catering to center-right Americans on Tuesday raised caused a stir across social media where users questioned the outlet’s motive.

“Al Jazeera is starting a news platform for conservative Americans who feel alienated. IN WHAT UNIVERSE ARE CONSERVATIVES IN THE US SHORT OF AIRTIME?????” one twitter user wrote.

The platform, known as Rightly, will be run by former News Corp executive Scott Norvell and claims to appeal to American who find themselves out of the mainstream conversation.

“Nothing too different from the past, when AJ and pro-#Qatar voices took over several conservative-leaning publications.  Now AJ is much more brazen and direct about it, clearly not worried about FARA designation.  Everyone is for sale!” another user, Media/Security consultant Irina Tsuckerman, tweeted.

Another, Reuters Journalist Lawrence Hurley, asked “How exactly are center-right folks left out of "mainstream media?”” 

According to Politico, the platform’s first program is scheduled for Thursday and will be an opinion-led interview show hosted by Stephen Kent.

The first show, scheduled for Thursday, will be an opinion-led interview program called “Right Now with Stephen Kent,” according to Politico, and more content will be unveiled in the coming months.

Topics: Al Jazeera Rightly US America

Related

Al Jazeera Arabic broadcast fake Muslim Brotherhood protests: Egyptian media
Media
Al Jazeera Arabic broadcast fake Muslim Brotherhood protests: Egyptian media
Exclusive ‘If they do it to us, then they do it to millions,’ Nas Daily responds to derogatory Al Jazeera campaign
Media
‘If they do it to us, then they do it to millions,’ Nas Daily responds to derogatory Al Jazeera campaign

Latest updates

UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
UN: Boat with Rohingya refugees adrift without food, water
HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
IMF chief warns pandemic leaving some countries behind
Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom
Pfizer eyes investment, recruitment, R&D in Kingdom

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.