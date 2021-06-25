You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, right, meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Bern. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, right, meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Bern. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bvs7

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Swiss president
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

BERN: Swiss President Guy Parmelin met Saudi Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, who presented his credentials to the chief of state at the Federal Palace in Bern.

Mirdad conveyed the greetings and wishes of good health, development and prosperity on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Parmelin and the Swiss people.

The Swiss president also expressed his appreciation to the king and the crown prince, wishing them and the Saudi people good health and further development and prosperity.

 

 

Topics: Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah Hafiz has been the CEO of the Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since 2020.

Hafiz joined the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) in 2020 to manage its strategic growth and alignment with the national tourism vision. Prior to TDF, he served as head of change management at the Ministry of Health.

As an adviser to the minister of economy and planning, Hafiz developed the education sector privatization initiatives that aimed to optimize the budget of the Ministry of Education through building partnerships with the private sector.

As a director general for privatization, public-private partnership and special government projects at the Economics Cities Authority, he implemented a reversed PPP model to help serve all privatization initiatives at the economic cities attracting government projects (such as Aramco Gas Pipeline, Haramain Railway, MBSC).

From 2009 to 2011, Hafiz served as a COO at one of the Al-Zahid Group subsidiaries, where he succeeded in increasing sales and reducing the company’s annual operational cost.

He also worked as a senior manager at the Al-Khabeer Merchant Finance Corp. from 2008 to 2009. In 2004, he was a financial management consultant at the World Bank in Washington, DC. For about two years beginning in 2013, he was an associate professor at the Jeddah-based University of Business and Technology.

In 2001, Hafiz received a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. Two years later, he received a master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University. In 2008, he obtained a Ph.D. degree in the same field of study from George Washington University.

Topics: Who's Who Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ghadah Talal Angawi, Saudi author, business executive and training and leadership consultant 
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Hessah Al-Ageel, director general at the Saudi Institute of Public Administration

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj portal moves into second phase
  • The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday
  • Messages were considered a final approval only after meeting requirements according to the available places
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Kingdom’s screening process to sort out this year’s Hajj applicants started on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, explained that the sorting operation was divided into several categories. 
The first category of people who met the conditions for performing Hajj received text messages on Friday to access the ministry’s electronic portal and complete the registration process.
These messages were considered a final approval only after meeting the requirements according to the available places, he said.
The ministry has facilitated registration steps for issuing Hajj permits. These include logging into the electronic portal, verifying the applicant’s data, and the ability to add a companion provided that they have already registered on the portal for Hajj this year.
They also include reviewing and booking the available packages, accepting the terms and conditions, paying the reservation invoice electronically and, finally, obtaining a Hajj permit.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to announce approved Hajj pilgrims on Friday

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 461,628
  • A total of 7,743 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,312 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 373 were recorded in Makkah, 233 in Riyadh, 214 in the Eastern Province, 155 in Asir, 104 in Jazan, 71 in Madinah, 33 in Najran, 26 in Tabuk, 24 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail,12 in the Northern Borders region, and three in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 461,628 after 1,290 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,743 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 17 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Business & Economy
Digital banks in Saudi Arabia to reduce costs and stimulate competition — SAMA
Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
Saudi Arabia
Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
Updated 25 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose

Residents in Saudi Arabia above 50 set for second vaccine dose
  • More than 48 percent of the country’s population has received at least 1 dose
Updated 25 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that residents in the Kingdom above the age of 50 will now be able to receive their second dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine after completing more than 40 days from their first dose.

More than 17 million doses have been administered as 48.8 percent of the country’s population has been inoculated with at least one dose.

The Kingdom recorded 1,255 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 479,390.

Most new cases were in the Makkah region with 340, followed by the Eastern Province (282) and Riyadh (203) while Jouf had only six people who tested positive.

There are 11,322 active cases while the number of critical cases dropped to 1,451 compared to the day before. Fourteen new COVID-19-related deaths have raised the total number of fatalities to 7,730.

The MoH said that a further 1,247 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 460,338. The country’s recovery rate is currently at 96 percent and holding steady.

In addition, 91,021 new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours have raised the number of tests conducted in the Kingdom to over 21.3 million.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, Jeddah authorities closed 32 commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.

The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 3,899 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 57 violations.

The violations varied between noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.

Topics: Saudi vaccination Saudi ministry of health COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia records 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,255 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,255 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,479 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,479 new infections

Saudi Arabia reports 120% jump in research published in major journals

Saudi Arabia reports 120% jump in research published in major journals
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 120% jump in research published in major journals

Saudi Arabia reports 120% jump in research published in major journals
  • The ministry has contributed to defining the national priorities in scientific research and innovations by organizing scientific events in cooperation with national authorities and industrial sectors
Updated 25 June 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The number of scientific research papers and innovations from Saudi Arabia’s government universities has increased dramatically in the past year.

The number of scientific publications from Saudi universities published in international refereed magazines and journals rose by 120 percent in 2020. The number of research papers rose to 33,588, almost doubling the target set last year at 18,000 publications. 

The Kingdom ranked first in the Arab world and second in the Middle East and North African region for the quality of published research papers for the third consecutive year according to the Nature Index 2020, one of the world’s most important international indexes for institutional research performance, evaluating and comparing international academic institutions. 

Saudi Arabia also ranked 14th worldwide in the publication of distinguished research papers and provision of solutions for the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry has supported scientific research and innovation across governmental universities. 

Its efforts have ensured that the universities keep up with contemporary changes, improve learning outcomes and support the innovation-based national economy through setting the Kingdom’s research priorities.

The ministry has also developed a strategy for scientific research, including a special research identity for each university, to improve the rate of publishing and optimize its impact in line with national needs and Vision 2030’s goals.

Several programs have also been launched to support research and innovation across universities, such as the institutional funding initiative to support scientific research serving the national priorities and needs of the industrial sector. 

The ministry has contributed to defining the national priorities in scientific research and innovations by organizing scientific events in cooperation with national authorities and industrial sectors. These efforts have allowed the ministry to define 12 priorities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Scientific research

Related

Makkah governor oversees signing of deals to promote scientific research, poetry
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor oversees signing of deals to promote scientific research, poetry
Special students at king abdullah university of science and technology will be trained in quantum computing by the firm Zapata. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi researchers eye quantum progress from tie-up with US software startup

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: In Humboldt’s Shadow by H. Glenn Penny
What We Are Reading Today: In Humboldt’s Shadow by H. Glenn Penny
First cruise ship to sail from America
First cruise ship to sail from America
Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
Airlines say new UK rules cause vacation uncertainty
Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Nigerian artists bank on crypto-art
Road to freedom: Istanbul academic begins solo motorcycle tour of Africa 
Asil Ozbay, 36, from Istanbul Gedik University’s sports science department, has ridden across dozens of countries on three continents. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.