LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza 'World Food 2021'

LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
World Food 2021 is a celebration of flavors and culture, with the two-week event running from June 23 to July 6. (Supplied)
LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
World Food 2021 is a celebration of flavors and culture, with the two-week event running from June 23 to July 6. (Supplied)
LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
World Food 2021 is a celebration of flavors and culture, with the two-week event running from June 23 to July 6. (Supplied)
World Food 2021 is a celebration of flavors and culture, with the two-week event running from June 23 to July 6. (Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’

LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’
  • Celebration of flavors and culture runs from June 23 to July 6
LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, known for its promotions highlighting different countries’ cultures throughout the year, has launched its annual culinary extravaganza “World Food 2021” across stores in Saudi Arabia.

A celebration of flavors and culture, the two-week event, running from June 23 to July 6, brings together foodies, families and friends in a gastronomic experience of global cuisines from more than 25 countries. Customers get massive in-store product offers and an opportunity to win gifts worth half a million riyals ($133,000), including three Nissan Xtrail cars, gift vouchers worth SR100,000, SR1,000 free trolley loads of goods, and other exciting gifts, during the promotion period.

Some of the themes of World Food 2021 are: Bake’athon, Pots and Pans, Tea House, Let’s Meat-Up, Smart Alternative, Delicatessen Fest, Chapati and Chai, Saudi Fruits Fest, Cafelicious, Biryani Fest, Dates and Nuts, Arabian Nights, Exploring Europe, Flavors of Asia, Thani Naadan Thattukada, Desi Dhaba, Food on Road and others targeting different nationalities and communities. Alongside the food themes, a cooking competition called Super Chef is being organized online not just for homemakers, but also for men and children.

Bashar Nasser Al-Bisher, administration manager, said: “We have been organizing this for more than 11 years now, but this is our biggest celebration yet. This year, we have received extensive support from different embassies, trade promotion councils and various community organizations. Our aim is to offer something unique and a more experiential and engaging shopping experience for our diverse shoppers.”

With 210 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been continuously exerting efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With its combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favorite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

Topics: retail LuLu Saudi Arabia

RE/MAX launches island brokerage firm in Dubai

RE/MAX launches island brokerage firm in Dubai
The collaboration aims to make the mystique of the island lifestyle accessible, by providing island plots as well as facilitating the purchase of holiday homes.
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

RE/MAX launches island brokerage firm in Dubai

RE/MAX launches island brokerage firm in Dubai
  • The RE/MAX Collection offers rare, differentiated and sophisticated properties to affluent homebuyers and sellers around the world
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

The Kleindienst Group, a European real estate developer in the UAE, has partnered with RE/MAX, an American international real estate brokerage firm with a network of 135,000 agents around the world, to create RE/MAX Island, a Dubai-based brokerage firm that specializes in island premium holiday home properties. With onshore and offshore offices, RE/MAX Island will service its network of clients and dream island properties worldwide.
RE/MAX Island is an integral part of the larger The RE/MAX Collection, the luxury segment of RE/MAX. The RE/MAX Collection offers rare, differentiated and sophisticated properties to affluent homebuyers and sellers around the world.
The collaboration aims to make the mystique of the island lifestyle accessible, by providing island plots as well as facilitating the purchase of a complete range of premium holiday homes including beachfront mansions, suites, apartments, villas, floating villas, penthouses and island houses of character, all of them located in highly sought-after destinations.
Offering a comprehensive range of services to customers, RE/MAX Island’s portfolio of up to 100 island premium properties spans island plots for investors and premium holiday homes suitable for both end-users and investors, alike.

We are pleased to see that the demand for premium holiday homes and island properties has surged since COVID-19. Josef Kleindienst Chairman of Kleindienst Group

Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of Kleindienst Group

Parisa Seif, managing director of RE/MAX Island, said: “Following many years of experience in the industry, RE/MAX brings a wealth of expertise to the market and a fresh new approach to brokerage services in the UAE with a global influential network of leads and agents. We are delighted to forge this partnership with The Kleindienst Group and to add value to global real estate market attracting a selection of Dubai’s leading agents and supporting them on their journey to success.”
Josef Kleindienst, chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: “This venture follows a difficult time for the real estate market, as in many other industries. However, we are pleased to see that the demand for premium holiday homes and island properties has surged since COVID-19 as many people have rethought every aspect of their lives, including whether or not to invest in a second home.
“Buyers of second homes are prioritizing outdoor space, a home office for remote working situations and greater privacy post-lockdown. When it comes to motives, prospects are also more likely to seek a property clearly positioned as a secondary home with leisure amenities and ease of access, that can also be upgraded as the family’s temporary primary residence in case of a lockdown in the future.”
Khaled Nasser, RE/MAX regional director, Egypt and the UAE, credits the growth in the region in part to several important recent additions to the company’s value proposition. “We recently unveiled several new training programs, educational resources and enhancements to our technology suite so RE/MAX agents could leverage these unique competitive advantages to help them succeed in this incredibly dynamic market,” he said.

Topics: Kleindienst Group

Styli raises funds for Children with Disabilities Association

Styli raises funds for Children with Disabilities Association
Styli’s team visited the CWDA center last week to see the rehabilitation efforts for disabled children.
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

Styli raises funds for Children with Disabilities Association

Styli raises funds for Children with Disabilities Association
  • Established in 2019, Styli is the Saudi e-commerce gateway for trendy, carefree fashion, offering more than 25,000 styles for men and women sourced from across the globe
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

Styli, Landmark Group’s online-only fast fashion brand in the Kingdom, successfully raised funds during the holy month of Ramadan, and matched up customer donations with products of equal value for the Children with Disabilities Association (CWDA). The funds and products were handed over at a recent ceremony held at the CWDA center.
Upon the Styli team’s visit to the CWDA center last week, Menon Unnikrishnan, general manager at Styli, Landmark Group, said: “We are delighted to work with the Children with Disabilities Association and are immensely proud of the work they do to support this community in the Kingdom. Our philanthropic efforts were made possible by the generous contribution of Styli customers during the holy month of Ramadan and our own donation of products of equivalent value. This partnership is very much in alignment with Styli’s CSR efforts in the Kingdom, and we will continue to support the CWDA and other similar organizations that contribute to the well-being and social welfare of the Saudi citizens.”

BACKGROUND

The Children with Disabilities Association is now one of the largest child rehabilitation institutions in the region, providing care and support to disabled children from birth until they are 12.

A spokesperson from the CWDA said: “As an entity working to maximize the quality of life through rehabilitation and education for disabled children in Saudi Arabia, such partnerships provide a significant relief to our cause, helping us continue to aid the approximately 4,000 children in our care in the Kingdom. We look forward to continuing to work with Styli and thank them and their customers for the generous spirit they have shown.”
Having begun their journey in 1982, the CWDA is now one of the largest child rehabilitation institutions in the region, providing care and support through rehabilitation and education to disabled children from birth until they are 12 — across 11 branches supported by a community of 4,900 members.
Established in 2019, Styli is the Saudi e-commerce gateway for trendy, carefree fashion, offering more than 25,000 styles for men and women sourced from across the globe.

Topics: CWDA

SAL to provide logistical support for upcoming major events

SAL to provide logistical support for upcoming major events
Photo/Twitter
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

SAL to provide logistical support for upcoming major events

SAL to provide logistical support for upcoming major events
  • SAL provides premium ground handling services for multiple airlines at Saudi Arabia’s local airports and logistical support with cargo chain solutions
Updated 24 June 2021
Arab News

SAL Saudi Logistics Services and Sela, the first full-fledged sports marketing/management firm in the Kingdom, have signed an agreement to provide logistic solutions and services at main airports to support the organization of Sela’s seasonal entertainment events and activities, especially the company’s upcoming events by the end of the year. The signing ceremony took place at SAL’s headquarters in Jeddah between SAL’s CEO Omar Hariri and Loai Kamakhi, general manager, business solutions at Sela.

We are excited to utilize all logistic support Sela needs to deliver unique sports and entertainment events in the Kingdom successfully.
Omar Hariri
CEO of SAL Saudi Logistics Services

Hariri stressed the importance of this strategic partnership, which he said aims to enhance the ground handling services in and out of the Kingdom. “Sela is one of the leading companies in the region, and we are excited to utilize all logistic support Sela needs to deliver unique sports and entertainment events in the Kingdom successfully. We are sure this cooperation will result in higher quality service for all the upcoming events in the Kingdom,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

The signing ceremony took place at SAL’s headquarters in Jeddah between SAL’s CEO Omar Hariri and Loai Kamakhi, general manager, business solutions at Sela.

Kamakhi added: “Working side by side with SAL is a huge step forward for both companies and contributes to Sela’s goal of unlocking the outstanding potential of logistics, especially in the field of events and entertainment. It is also a promising opportunity to exchange expertise and empower the Saudi national caliber as per the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
SAL provides premium ground handling services for multiple airlines at Saudi Arabia’s local airports and logistical support with cargo chain solutions. The company also connects all means of transportation with regional airports to make a more significant contribution to Vision 2030 and transform the Kingdom into a global logistic hub.

Topics: SAL

Hilton drives female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector

Hilton drives female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector
Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton’s area president for MEA and Turkey, with Bushra Al-Qahtani, operations manager at Hilton Riyadh, and other team members at the hotel.
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Hilton drives female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector

Hilton drives female leadership in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector
  • Hilton Riyadh General Manager Hans Schiller said: “At Hilton Riyadh, we continue to see great success in helping our female team members take on leadership roles as a result of their incredible determination and our training and mentoring programs”
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has seen many changes in several industries locally, including more women in leadership roles. Talented and committed female professionals are now given the opportunity to shine and lead, and have already proven capability and success. The tourism and hospitality industry is also witnessing many changes, including the increase of females in the industry.
Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Hilton has always been committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This includes equipping female team members with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to achieve their professional aspirations. One shining example of this is Bushra Al-Qahtani, the operations manager at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, who aimed high and is realizing her ambitions through the support of Hilton and her team.
Hilton Riyadh General Manager Hans Schiller said: “At Hilton Riyadh, we continue to see great success in helping our female team members take on leadership roles as a result of their incredible determination and our training and mentoring programs.”

At Hilton Riyadh, we see great success in helping our female team members take on leadership roles as a result of their determination and our training programs.
Hans Schiller
General Manager of Hilton Riyadh
Hotel and Residences

Schiller added: “I have known Bushra for several years now and have been lucky to mentor her prior to her joining Hilton Riyadh. Bushra has rotated in several departments and hotels, which is highly recommended in Hilton to gain hospitality exposure and skills. She demonstrates many great leadership qualities, and I personally see a potential future general manager in her.”

The current changes happening in Saudi Arabia make me optimistic that we will have many women in leadership roles in the coming years.

Bushra Al-Qahtani, Operations Manager at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences

Al-Qahtani, 37, began her journey in tourism when she changed her career path and went to the US to pursue a masters in tourism and hospitality. She then returned to Saudi Arabia and joined a local hotel as a customer service executive in 2016. Following that, she joined Hilton in 2018 as front office manager and today she is the first Saudi female at Hilton to take on the role of an operations manager.
“I owe Hilton a great deal, as the career growth I have experienced is exceptional, and I credit this accomplishment to the many hours of online training and in-person mentoring I received. In addition, rotating across different departments has taught me many skills that I couldn’t have gained through training,” Al-Qahtani said. “At Hilton, I was provided with many resources to support my career growth such as [email protected], Women in Leadership and Shine, which is one of the most powerful operations programs in the industry. Also, through LinkedIn Learning, I completed several Harvard Management courses.”
She added: “The current changes happening in Saudi Arabia make me optimistic that we will have many women in leadership roles in the coming years. Make sure to always speak out when you think it matters, it will make a difference.”
Tariq Al-Harbi, deputy general manager at Hilton Riyadh, said: “I have worked with Bushra for over three years now, and I think she is a great role model for young Saudi women. In the past five years, I have seen incredible changes in our industry including the increase of knowledgeable and hardworking Saudi women, and this makes me feel very optimistic about the future of hospitality in the Kingdom.”

Topics: Hilton

JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography

JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease.
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography

JHAH wins IAC accreditation in echocardiography
  • Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions
Updated 23 June 2021
Arab News

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JCAH) has been identified as one of two organizations in the Kingdom, and one of three in the GCC with Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) accreditation in adult thoracic echocardiography.
“Achieving the noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory accreditation by the IAC, is another example of JHAH’s clinical excellence,” said Dr. Fahd Algurashi, acting chief of staff at JHAH. “I want to thank the technical and clinical teams in the Heart and Vascular Institute for their commitment and determination during the time of accreditation where JHAH was granted a three-year term of IAC accreditation.”
Accreditation by the IAC means that JHAH’s noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory underwent an intensive application and review process and was found to be compliant with the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. Comprising a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enabled both the critical operational and technical components of JHAH to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

HIGHLIGHT

Accreditation by the IAC means that JHAH’s noninvasive cardiovascular echocardiography laboratory underwent an intensive application and review process and was found to be compliant with the published standards.

“We are very proud of achieving IAC accreditation in echocardiography,” said Dr. Eric McWilliams, chief of cardiology division, Heart and Vascular Institute. “This formal assessment from an internationally recognized committee is a testament to the quality of the echocardiography service here at JHAH. This is a reassurance to our patients that their echo studies are being performed by and interpreted by professionals operating at a very high standard.”
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of all adult deaths (42 percent) in Saudi Arabia and according to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease. This amounts to about one every 40 seconds. As a result, cardiac services have remained a priority since Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) partnered to start JHAH. Together, physicians, nurses, administrators, and technologists from JHM and JHAH remain dedicated to enhancing JHAH’s already strong cardiology service.

Topics: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) IAC

