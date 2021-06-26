You are here

Former Egypt MP held over looted relics
A former Egyptian MP said to be the ringleader of an international smuggling gang is facing charges of excavating and trafficking antiquities following his arrest by security agencies. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Hassanein and 17 others were remanded in custody for four days pending investigations
  • Investigations revealed that he personally led a gang that excavated and trafficked antiquities
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A former Egyptian MP said to be the ringleader of an international smuggling gang is facing charges of excavating and trafficking antiquities following his arrest by security agencies.
Alaa Hassanein, a flamboyant former member of President Hosni Mubarak’s now-dissolved National Democratic Party, was among 18 people arrested on Thursday on charges of illegal excavation and smuggling of 201 Pharaonic, Greek and Roman artefacts, the Interior Ministry revealed.
Hassanein has appeared in local media previously claiming to have dabbled in black magic and exorcisms, according to AFP.
Investigations revealed that he personally led a gang that excavated and trafficked antiquities, the ministry said.
A five-minute video accompanying the ministry’s statement listed the looted relics, including “two wooden tablets engraved with hieroglyphics, 36 statues of various lengths, 52 copper coins believed to be from the Greek and Roman periods, and three black basalt plates.”
Three bronze statues, a clown statue, and three surgical needles dating back to the Islamic era were also found.
Hassanein and 17 others were remanded in custody for four days pending investigations.
The prosecution in southern Cairo called for a committee from the Supreme Council of Antiquities to examine the seized pieces.
Smuggling antiquities in Egypt carries a life sentence and hefty fines.
On Wednesday, Egypt’s public prosecutor said in a statement that Cairo recovered about 115 stolen artefacts in Paris after a two-year joint operation with French judicial authorities.
The statement did not reveal the full contents of the trove, but an accompanying 15-minute video showed Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief Mostafa Waziri explaining that some of the artefacts date back to “the ancient Egyptian civilization.”
Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent years, hoping to revive a key tourism sector.

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 22 sec ago
AFP

  • The SPLM-North, established in the states of Kordofan-South and Blue Nile, is pushing for a decentralized political system
AFP

JUBA: Peace talks between the transitional government of Sudan and a rebel group in the south of the country have stumbled over the delegation of powers from Khartoum, the group said on Friday.
Talks in Juba, South Sudan, between the government and the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Sudan-North (SPLM-North) were adjourned in mid-June due to disagreements that were not specified at the time.
SPLM-North chief negotiator Amar Amon said that while many topics related to the economy, security and politics were resolved, crucial issues like the delegation of powers between the central government and the regions were not.
“Resolving these issues is part of addressing the root causes of the Sudanese problems,” Amon said in an interview.
The SPLM-North, established in the states of Kordofan-South and Blue Nile, is pushing for a decentralized political system.
The powers wielded by the central government in Khartoum are the cause of the conflicts that have afflicted the country for more than 60 years, Amon said.

These conflicts included the war of independence with South Sudan and the recurrent violent episodes in the regions of South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur.

Another crucial issue that had not been resolved was of the integration of the country’s armed groups into the Sudanese army, he said.

“We agreed that major national issues should be subjected to popular referendum in future,” he said.

The interim civilian-military Sudanese government was set up after the popular revolt that led to the dismissal in April 2019 of former president Omar Bashir, and has made peace with the rebels its priority.

In October 2020, it signed a historic agreement with several rebel groups.

The SPLM-North has signed a separate ceasefire, allowing its fighters to keep their weapons “to ensure their own protection” until the constitution is amended to guarantee a secular state.

No date has yet been given for the resumption of talks.

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls
President of Algeria's National Independent Elections Authority Mohamed Chorfi holds a press conference to announce the results of parliamentary elections, in the capital Algiers on June 15, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

  • The record abstention rate has been seen as a sign of Algerians’ disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday began consultations for the formation of a new government, a statement from his office said, following a parliamentary election marked by low turnout.
Algeria’s incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats in the June 12 vote that saw record levels of abstention, with turnout at just 23 percent.
Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad on Thursday presented his government’s resignation to Tebboune, who asked him to continue handling current affairs.
“In the context of broad political consultations to form a government, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received (on Saturday) the Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front, Abou El Fadhl Baadji, and members of the political bureau,” a presidency statement said. “The president also received a delegation representing independents, led by Abdelwahab Ait Menguelet,” the mayor of Tizi Ouzou, it added.
Ait Menguelet headed an independent list in an electorate where the participation rate was less than one percent.
Consultations are scheduled to continue until Wednesday.
The record abstention rate has been seen as a sign of Algerians’ disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility.
The ruling FLN, which emerged from Algeria’s long struggle for independence from France in 1962 and was the country’s sole party until the first multiparty elections in 1990, secured 98 of the parliament’s 407 seats.

Yemen's president travels to US for routine medical checks

Yemen’s president travels to US for routine medical checks
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Yemen’s president left for the United States on Saturday to undergo periodic medical examinations, state news agency SABA reported.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has lived in Riyadh since the Iranian-backed Houthi militia captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2015.

Egypt works on national poverty indicator

A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, according to Egypt’s deputy minister of planning and economic development Ahmed Kamali.

He was speaking during a remote technical session attended by the working group of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), represented by Khaled Abu Ismail, and representatives from UNICEF and Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics to discuss the formulation of the multidimensional poverty index (MPI) in Egypt.

Kamali praised the cooperation between international bodies and efforts made over recent months to eradicate poverty.

The ESCWA team gave a presentation on how to use the MPI Assist Tool (MAT) to present the results in a simplified manner to decision-makers, which would also facilitate the process of measuring the MPI for countries.

This session marked the conclusion of a number of meetings and workshops that started during November 2020 between the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development’s task force, ESCWA, and the Oxford University’s Poverty and Development Initiative Humanity’s task force.

The meetings discussed ways to measure the MPI in Egypt and the factors affecting the formulation of this indicator, as well as relying on it in formulating policies related to combating poverty.

Palestinian Authority and Hamas argue over Gaza reconstruction

Palestinian Authority and Hamas argue over Gaza reconstruction
Updated 26 June 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Hamas has rejected a committee created by the PA in Ramallah, claiming that it did not consult or coordinate with the competent authorities in Gaza
  • Hamas called for the formation of an independent national commission to oversee funds and aid
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Following the May 21 cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that ended the 11-day war, another battle is raging between Gaza’s rulers and the Palestinian Authority (PA) amid disagreements over responsibilities for the besieged enclave’s reconstruction.
Hamas has rejected a committee created by the PA in Ramallah, claiming that it did not consult or coordinate with the competent authorities in Gaza.
Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since it took control of it by force in mid-2007, called for the formation of an independent professional national commission to oversee funds and aid for the reconstruction process, which the PA rejects.
Naji Sarhan, the undersecretary of Hamas’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Gaza, said the PA deals with the reconstruction issue without a national partnership.
PA spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said that after the 2014 war a committee was formed comprising representatives from the government, Hamas and other Palestinian factions to oversee the reconstruction.
“The government is not in competition with any Palestinian party or faction, and is not interested in excluding anyone, but is rather keen on having unity to deal with all situations,” Melhem said.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has visited several countries, including several Arab states, to discuss Gaza’s reconstruction and, according to Melhem, there is “a consensus among the Arab brothers that the PA is the main address through which reconstruction funds pass.”
However, Sarhan accused the PA of dealing with Gaza arrogantly.
“How does the PA want to supervise the reconstruction and control funds while Shtayyeh made his foreign tour without visiting Gaza and seeing its needs, and without talking to us for the sake of mutual understanding?” he said.
Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’ National Relations Office, said the group supports the formation of a national body that represents everyone and includes in its membership professional national figures and will oversee the funds and the reconstruction process.
He believes that the PA’s supervision would “impede work.” He said the experience of the 2014 war was “bitter” and Hamas would not accept a return to the previous mechanism, which was characterized by slowness and a lack of transparency.
The PA agrees with Hamas in rejecting a return to the UN reconstruction mechanism, which was put into operation after the 2014 war and gave Israel a free hand to control it in terms of oversight and limitations on the quantity and quality of construction materials.
Shtayyeh described this mechanism as “sterile and useless,” and said it “is suitable for monitoring a nuclear reactor and is not suitable for monitoring the reconstruction of Gaza.”
Melhem said the government is ready to discuss the most appropriate mechanism for the reconstruction.
According to Sarhan, 1,700 housing units have not been reconstructed since the 2014 war due to this mechanism, which Israel dealt with temperamentally.
At a conference held in Cairo after the 2014 war, donors pledged more than $5 billion, about half of which was allocated to the reconstruction process, and the other half to support the PA’s budget.
According to Sarhan, what reached Gaza from those funds did not exceed $800 million.
Hamas accuses Israel of procrastination and of blackmail attempts aimed at linking the reconstruction to the issue of the prisoner exchange deal.
After the meeting between Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and the UN envoy Tor Wennesland last Monday, which Sinwar described as very bad, the mutual threats between Hamas and Israel have worsened.
Hamas accused the UN envoy of adopting the Israeli vision in terms of dealing with humanitarian issues in Gaza related to the siege and Israeli restrictions on crossings and reconstruction.
According to sources in the Palestinian factions, Egyptian mediators have been given an opportunity to resolve issues with the new Israeli government, following the failure of Wennesland’s mission.
Hamas strongly refuses to link the humanitarian issues related to the blockade imposed on Gaza for 15 years or the reconstruction, with other topics, the most important of which is the “prisoner exchange deal.”
Hamas insists on having Palestinians released from Israeli prisons in exchange for four Israelis it is holding, including the dead bodies of two soldiers who Israel says were killed during the 2014 war.
Hamas refuses to disclose their fate, in addition to that of two others who entered Gaza earlier in unclear circumstances.
Naim said that “Hamas is open to developing any new mechanisms that would ensure that funds and aid reach those who deserve it in Gaza.”
He warned: “The blockade is a time bomb,” and the countdown has begun, which means the explosion may occur any moment.

