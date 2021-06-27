Iran: Nuclear site images will not be given to UN watchdog as deal has expired

You are here

Above, workers on the construction site of a second reactor in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in this photo taken on November 10, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency
Reuters

DUBAI: The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.
“The agreement has expired... any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran,” said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. The agreement was later extended for a month until June 24.

Arab News

Arab News

CAIRO: The Lebanese army said in a statement 10 of its members were injured in overnight protests in Tripoli. 

Several casualties were reported in clashes that erupted Saturday night in Tripoli, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The army has spread widely in the streets of the city and has brought in military reinforcements since yesterday.

Reuters

  • Vaccinations had previously been restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has removed an option for visitors to apply for COVID-19 vaccines from a dedicated mobile app, although a hotline run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) last week said tourists were eligible.
SEHA, which operates the emirate’s health infrastructure, had said that visitors with visas issued by Abu Dhabi and passport holders eligible for tourist visas upon entry can book free vaccines, and its app had shown a “visitor” function.
Vaccinations had previously been restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders.
Abu Dhabi Media Office, which had not responded to a Reuters’ request for comment on tourists’ eligibility, issued a statement on Thursday saying vaccines are available to those with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, “which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas.”
It has not responded to requests to clarify the issue.
Job losses and travel restrictions during the pandemic mean some people’s residency visas have expired or have been canceled when they were made redundant.
The UAE, which has run one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, comprises seven emirates which have set some of their own COVID-19 and vaccine policies.
There is no indication that Dubai, the most populous emirate and a business and tourism hub, has opened vaccines up to visitors.
UAE Health authorities said this month nearly 85 percent of the eligible population had received at least one vaccine dose, but did not say how many had had two doses.
Coronavirus infections have risen in the past month in the UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each emirate. On Saturday, it recorded 2,282 new infections to take its total to 624,814 cases and 1,792 deaths.
Abu Dhabi still has restrictions on entry, including home quarantine and PCR testing at intervals after arrival. People driving from other emirates are tested to show they are not infected.

Arab News

Arab News

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to participate in a trilateral summit alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II. This is the first visit by an Egyptian head of state since 30 years.

The summit will reflect their mutual desire to inaugurate a new phase of relations and frameworks of joint cooperation. 

Arab News

  • Individuals above the age of 45 and women after their fourth month of pregnancy can use the drive through vaccination
  • Special needs people will be able to receive the vaccine at home
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health has resumed on Saturday drive-through coronavirus vaccinations for specific sectors of society, daily Times of Oman reported.
Individuals above the age of 45 and women after their fourth month of pregnancy can receive the vaccine between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. through this service. The remaining population can receive their jabs at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.
“If you have received any other vaccine, please wait two weeks before taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” Times of Oman quoted the ministry.
Special needs people will be able to receive the vaccine at home.
The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat meanwhile called on caregivers to go to nearby health centers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on any day of the week to register for their inoculation schedules.
“They will then be contacted with the date of the visit,” the report said.
Health minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saidi meanwhile said that the current coronavirus outbreak is the worst.
“[The new wave] is considered the worst since the outbreak of the pandemic,” according to a separate report from the daily.
The health official added that individuals spreading rumors about the vaccine will be punished by law.
“Encouraging people to follow the procedures that protect them from the virus is our Islamic, national and professional duty,” Al-Saidi added.

Demonstrators burn tires during a demonstration against dire living conditions amid the ongoing economical and political crisis, in Beirut. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Iranian Embassy tweet fuels rumors after Hezbollah accused of ‘power grab’ 
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities have rejected suggestions that the country is planning to import oil from Iran amid a worsening energy and currency crisis.

Lebanon’s energy ministry on Saturday said that it had received no requests for a “permit, either from an official or private party, to import oil from Iran.”
The official Lebanese response followed a tweet by the Iranian Embassy in Beirut saying that “the arrival of Iranian oil tankers does not need the attention of the US ambassador.”
The embassy warned the US envoy not to intervene “in the brotherly relations between the Iranian and Lebanese peoples.”
A photo of an oil tanker at sea was attached to the tweet.
The tweet heightened speculation about the imminent arrival of an Iranian tanker in Beirut port following a proposal by Hezbollah that Lebanon look to oil imports from Iran.
On Friday, the US envoy in Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, told a local television station that importing fuel oil from Iran “is not a practical solution.”
She added: “What Iran is looking for is a sort of dependent state that it can use to carry out its agenda. There are much better solutions than turning to Iran.”
She added: “The US has always been by the side of the Lebanese people, but Iran looks at Lebanon as being a state that could help it implement its agenda.”

Traffic cut off at Habbush Triangle, Nabatiyeh, Iqlim Al-Tuffah. (Supplied)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that his party is “working in the background to implement a plan to buy oil from Tehran and pay for it in Lebanese pounds.”
He proposed that two oil refineries be built in north and south Lebanon.
The Hezbollah proposal provoked widespread anger, with former MP Ahmad Fatfat claiming that “Iran wants to keep Lebanon as a card in its hand to use later.”
He said that Lebanon’s economic collapse has allowed Hezbollah to “get its hands on all sectors,” while its ally the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) “has handed the party all the cards in return for getting power.”
Political analyst Assaad Bechara told Arab News that Nasrallah’s insistence on importing oil from Iran “is a populist step that aims to suggest Iran is helping Lebanon while the rest of the world is doing nothing.”
However, he questioned whether Lebanon’s private sector companies would be willing to risk sanctions by importing Iranian oil.
“The queues at gas stations in Tehran are longer than the queues in Lebanon,” he added.
Attempts to strengthen Iranian influence over Lebanon are unfolding amid a worsening financial collapse, with the exchange rate late on Saturday reaching 18,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
Meanwhile, sparring between Hezbollah allies the FPM and Amal Movement continued over the formation of the government.
As the exchange rate plunged further, demonstrators took to the streets in protest against “the sleeping state that kills its own people.”
Roads were blocked in all regions and shops in popular markets closed down, with their owners saying they no longer know how to price their goods. Later, the Lebanese army reopened some blocked roads.

