You are here

  • Home
  • At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official

At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official

At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official
Burundian African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers stand next to armoured vehicle in Mogadishu, Somalia. February 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2w2m4

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official

At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia’s Islamist Al-Shabab group launched an attack in a town in the country’s semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.
The insurgents used car bombs in the assault on a military base in Galmudug’s Wisil town, located in central Somalia, triggering a fight with government troops and armed locals, Major Mohamed Awale, a military officer in Galmudug told Reuters.
“They attacked the base with two car bombs and fierce fighting that lasted over an hour followed,” he said.
“The car bombs damaged the military vehicles...residents were well armed and reinforced the base and chased the Al-Shabab.”
Thirty people, including 17 soldiers and 13 civilians, died in the fighting, Awale said.
The Al-Qaeda-allied Al-Shabab has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade to try to topple the country’s central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
Fighters from the group frequently carry out gun and bomb assaults on a range of both civilian and military targets including busy traffic intersections, hotels and military bases.
During the attack that lasted about an hour, Abdullahi Mohamed, a resident in Wisil said he and others had “crept and slept on the ground,” and added he had personally seen about 30 people injured in the assault.
The Somalia government condemned the attack and said 41 Al-Shabab fighters had been killed in the fighting as both the military and armed residents pursued the assailants, according to a statement posted on the website of the Somalia state news agency, SONNA.
Those injured in the attack, the statement said, had been airlifted to the capital Mogadishu for treatment.
Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio Al Andalus and said its fighters had killed over 30 soldiers and injured over 40 others.

Topics: Somalia

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP
Reuters

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor

US strike near Syria-Iraq border kills 5 militia fighters: monitor
  • Since the start of the year there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq
  • One of the facilities targeted was used to launch and recover the drones, a defense official said.
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP Reuters

BEIRUT/WASHINGTON: US strikes on eastern Syria near the border with Iraq killed at least five Iran-backed militia fighters, a war monitor reported on Monday.
“At least 5 Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters were killed and several others were wounded in an attack by US warplanes” on the Syrian side of the frontier, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The war monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria to collect information, said that military positions were among the targets hit.
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said one child had been killed, and that at least three other people were wounded.

The US Defense Department on Sunday said it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.
In a statement, the US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing.
The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.
“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The facilities were used by militia groups, including Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid Al-Shuhada, two hard-line Iraqi military factions with close ties to Tehran, the Pentagon added.
“These facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
US interests in Iraq have come under repeated attack in recent months, with the United States consistently blaming Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket and other attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.
In February, US strikes on facilities in east Syria used by Iran-backed militia groups left more than 20 fighters dead, according to the Observatory.
The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops.

The strikes came even as Biden’s administration is looking to potentially revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The strikes appear to show Biden’s efforts to compartmentalize defensive strikes to protect American personnel, while simultaneously engaging Tehran in diplomacy.
His critics say Iran cannot be trusted and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran and its proxies will never accept a US military presence in Iraq or Syria.
Biden and the White House declined comment on the strikes on Sunday.
US officials believe Iran is behind a ramp-up in drone attacks and periodic rocket fire against US personnel and facilities in Iraq, where the US military has been helping Baghdad combat the remnants of Islamic State.
Two US officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Iran-backed militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by US and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.
The Pentagon said the facilities targeted were used by Iran-backed militia including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.
One of the facilities targeted was used to launch and recover the drones, a defense official said.
The US military carried out strikes with F-15 and F-16 aircraft, officials said, adding the pilots made it back from the mission safely.
“We assess each strike hit the intended targets,” one of the officials told Reuters.
Iraq’s government is struggling to deal with militias ideologically aligned with Iran which are accused of rocket fire against US forces and of involvement in killing peaceful pro-democracy activists.
Earlier in June, Iraq released Iran-aligned militia commander Qasim Muslih, who was arrested in May on terrorism-related charges, after authorities found insufficient evidence against him. (Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Topics: Pentagon

Related

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Middle-East
Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Middle-East
Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
The Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib. (Reuters/File)
Updated 28 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
  • Yemen’s president travels to America for medical treatment after meeting senior govt officials in Riyadh
Updated 28 June 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Yemeni Army and local tribesmen, backed by heavy air cover from Arab coalition warplanes, on Sunday afternoon repelled heavy assaults by Iran-backed Houthis in the province of Marib, as the Yemeni president departed for the US for a routine medical check, official media and military sources said.

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.
“We push them back in Al-Kasara and Serwah,” a military official told Arab News.
At the beginning of the Houthi assaults, the Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib.
“Our army forces, backed by the coalition warplanes, are fighting heroic battles to repel the attacks of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia,” the ministry said. The Houthi assaults also triggered heavy airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes that managed to destroy tanks and armored personnel carriers, striking Houthi military positions.
On social media, Yemeni government supporters and officials thanked the Arab coalition for the support to Yemeni forces, mainly through airstrikes, that gave government troops the edge during recent battles.

FASTFACT

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.

“Thanks, hawks of (King) Salman,” said a Yemeni soldier on Twitter. Local army commanders described the Houthi attacks during the last 24 hours as the “most aggressive” since February, when the rebels resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil-rich city of Marib.
Rabia Al-Qurashi, a Yemeni Army spokesman in Jouf province, told Arab News that government troops liberated several locations west of Al- Khanjer military base after heavy clashes with the Houthis, adding that dozens of rebels — including Brig. Ali Hussein Al-Moayad — were killed in the fighting.
Army troops and tribesmen have been fighting throughout the province of Jouf since the start of this year to recapture strategic locations, including the province’s capital, which fell to the Houthis last year.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday night traveled to the US for an annual medical checkup, shortly after holding a meeting with senior government officials in Riyadh, a senior official told Arab News.
“The president is in good health as he traveled to the US for his periodic medical checkups,” the official said, adding: “He usually stays there from 15 days to a month.”
Amid reports that he suffers from a heart problem, Hadi has traveled annually to the US for medical attention since taking power in 2012. On Saturday, the official news agency SABA reported that the president held a meeting with his deputy, Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, and several other senior government officials to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
Special US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
Middle-East
US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of economic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
  • Ruling class reaching out to steal depositors’ money and has failed to form a govt: Al-Rahi
Updated 28 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army was widely deployed in the streets of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on Sunday after a night of bloody protests. Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots.

Protesters tried to storm the homes of politicians, including that of MP Mohammed Kabbara, whose guards fired to repel the protesters as demonstrators threw a petrol bomb at the entrance to the building.
Army units were stationed in front of government institutions in Tripoli, while roads were reopened to traffic. Eight people were injured in Sidon. Protesters also crossed the boundaries of the central bank’s offices in the two cities and fired petrol bombs.
According to eyewitnesses in Tripoli, the army used “excessive force” against the protesters, which was recorded by CCTV cameras at the scene. There were reports that the army quickly dispersed the protests due to “fears of an expansion in the spark of the protests.”
On Sunday, tensions simmered, with protests limited to temporarily blocking some roads in the Bekaa region, but the army reopened them. Protesters also blocked some roads in Sidon.
Maher Abu Shakra, the political organizer of the Lihaqqi (For My Rights) organization, told Arab News: “Those who are moving today in the street are the downtrodden class in Lebanon, and we find them in the cities of Tripoli and Sidon.
“In the street, they express their pain, while the middle class, whose livelihood capabilities are dwindling, is looking for alternative solutions to this situation, either through immigration or finding local alternatives.”
Abu Shakra added: “People ... want to bring down those responsible (for the current situation) and hold them accountable.”
Car queues returned on Sunday to some gas stations that were selling the rest of their stock. The stations adhered to the official pricing, which is a condition set by the authorities for the supply of gasoline.
The new official price of gasoline is based on the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. Previously, the official subsidy for gasoline was based on the exchange rate of LBP1,507 to the dollar.

FASTFACT

Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of a ‘hysterical’ rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar, the shortage of basic items, and rising prices.

The caretaker government had agreed to borrow from the Central Bank to purchase fuel, in the absence of any political solution. This financing will be from the mandatory reserves of deposits issued in hard currencies, which the governor of the bank had warned against using.
Meanwhile, during his Sunday sermon, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi attacked the “ruling class that allows itself to reach out to the people’s money and (still) does not form a government.”
He said: “Here is the political group extending its hand today to steal depositors’ money by withdrawing from the mandatory reserves in the Banque du Liban (Central Bank) as if it wants to finance its electoral campaigns from depositors’ money. This is a prescribed crime. Any government decision or parliamentary legislation approving this withdrawal must be appealed to the competent judicial authority.”
Al-Rahi asked: “Has everything become possible except for the formation of a government? All the alternative measures that the authority resorts to are due to refraining from forming a rescue government that carries out the necessary reforms, making it possible for aid to come from brotherly and friendly countries and international institutions.”
Al-Rahi reiterated his commitment to demanding Lebanon’s neutrality, “with the strict implementation of its constitution and international resolutions.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Army soldiers, protestors injured after night of violence in Lebanon
Middle-East
Army soldiers, protestors injured after night of violence in Lebanon
Special Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Middle-East
Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Daesh (Islamic State group) militants claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group’s Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.
Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah Al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit. 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Islamic State

Related

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Middle-East
Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq
Middle-East
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry. (AFP)
Updated 28 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 

Egypt signs cooperation protocol with South Sudan to build Wau Dam 
  • The ministry said that it had prepared integrated technical and economic studies for the project with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center
Updated 28 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian and South Sudanese ministries of water resources and irrigation signed a cooperation protocol that includes a project to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of the multipurpose Wau Dam in South Sudan.
The project is located on the Siwi River, one of the main branches of the Jur River in the Bahr Al-Ghazal Basin, 9 km south of the city of Wau in southern Sudan.
In addition to producing electricity, a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation said, “this cooperation aims to solve drinking water problems and protect people from the dangers of floods.”

SPEEDREAD

The project is located on the Siwi River, one of the main branches of the Jur River in the Bahr Al-Ghazal Basin, 9 km south of the city of Wau in southern Sudan

The ministry said that it had prepared integrated technical and economic studies for the project with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center.
Mamdouh Antar, head of the Nile Water Sector at the ministry, said that Egypt’s relationship with South Sudan extends over many years, during which Cairo has supported many development projects.
He said that the Minister of Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, promoted bilateral ties during his meeting with South Sudanese leaders.

Topics: Egypt Wau Dam Sudan

Related

Explore Egypt’s ancient capital with Four Seasons Hotel Cairo
Corporate News
Explore Egypt’s ancient capital with Four Seasons Hotel Cairo
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold tripartite summit in Baghdad
Middle-East
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan hold tripartite summit in Baghdad

Latest updates

At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official
At least 30 killed in Al-Shabab attack in Somalia — security official
Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale
Emaar to hold investor calls ahead of bond sale
Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives
Dubai attracts events and conferences as business revives
Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model
Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.