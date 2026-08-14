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Romero bids farewell to Spurs ahead of Atletico move

Romero bids farewell to Spurs ahead of Atletico move
Tottenham ‌Hotspur captain Cristian Romero bid farewell to the club on Friday ahead of his expected move to Atletico Madrid. (X/@FabrizioRomano)
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Updated 14 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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Romero bids farewell to Spurs ahead of Atletico move

Romero bids farewell to Spurs ahead of Atletico move
  • “I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride ⁠for everything,” Romero wrote
  • Romero helped ‌Tottenham win the 2024-25 ‌Europa League
Updated 14 August 2026 23:10
Reuters
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LONDON: Tottenham ‌Hotspur captain Cristian Romero bid farewell to the club on Friday ahead of his expected move to Atletico Madrid.
The Argentina defender, who joined Spurs in 2021 and was appointed captain last ‌year, posted ‌a message on ‌Instagram ⁠thanking the club ⁠and fans after five seasons in North London.

“I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride ⁠for everything we lived ‌and ‌achieved together,” Romero wrote.
Romero helped ‌Tottenham win the 2024-25 ‌Europa League, their first trophy since 2008, and was named the competition’s Player ‌of the Season by UEFA.
Tottenham have agreed a ⁠deal ⁠with Atletico worth around 40 million euros ($46.26 million), including add-ons, according to reports.
“Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever,” Romero wrote.

Topics: Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur Atletico Madrid

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