El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
El-Sisi has stressed the importance of preventing an escalation of tension between the Palestinians and Israelis. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions

El-Sisi stresses importance of preventing escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
  • Egypt has worked hard to stop Israeli-Palestinian tensions from escalating following a conflict that erupted on May 10 and lasted 11 days
Updated 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed on Tuesday Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach a just and lasting solution between Palestine and Israel in order to achieve a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

In a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first between them after Bennett took office, El-Sisi stressed the importance of preventing an escalation of tension between the Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the importance of supporting Egyptian efforts to rebuild the Palestinian territories.

Bassam Rady, the Egyptian presidency spokesman, said the development of bilateral relations was also discussed during the call.

Bennett expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Egypt to achieve security and stability in the region and broker a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. He also praised its sponsorship of prisoner exchange negotiations and the results achieved since the two countries signed the peace agreement under American auspices.

After his recent first security meeting, Bennett said that he would not accept violence and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and that his government would not tolerate any rogue terrorist organizations, stressing that “Tel Aviv’s patience has run out.”

Regarding Hamas’ retention of the remains of missing soldiers and Israeli citizens in the last seven years, he said: “We will do everything in our power to bring them home.”

Egypt has worked hard to stop Israeli-Palestinian tensions from escalating following a conflict that erupted on May 10 and lasted 11 days, amid Palestinian anger over Israeli police raids in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and plans to expel Palestinians from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
  • Iran restricted access to some of its nuclear facilities to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency
  • Initially agreed for three months, the compromise was extended for a further month but then expired on June 24
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran is “examining” whether to extend an agreement to allow the UN to monitor some of its nuclear activities, government spokesman Ali Rabii said Tuesday.

Questions around IAEA cameras and other surveillance tools are part of broader talks underway in Vienna to try to salvage Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Iran restricted access to some of its nuclear facilities to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, in February under a law passed late last year.

Since then, the Islamic Republic has refused to provide real-time footage from IAEA cameras and data from other surveillance devices that the UN agency has installed in these locations.

The IAEA and Tehran have nevertheless negotiated a compromise that guarantees a certain degree of monitoring of Iran’s nuclear program.

The monitoring equipment remains in the IAEA’s custody, but the data is in the possession of Iran and should not be deleted as long as the arrangement remains in force.

Initially agreed for three months, the compromise was extended for a further month but then expired on June 24. The IAEA has since been urging Tehran to inform it of its intentions.

Regarding the agreement with the IAEA, “we are examining the need [to renew it] and any other possibility,” Rabii said Tuesday, without elaborating, at a press conference in Tehran.

On Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry had said “no decision” on the deletion or retention of the recorded data had been taken yet.

The 2015 nuclear deal offered Tehran relief from Western and UN sanctions in exchange for a commitment to never acquire nuclear weapons, and a drastic reduction of its nuclear program.

But the pact was torpedoed in 2018 by former US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew the United States and reimposed US sanctions and imposed new ones.

In retaliation, Iran renounced most of its key commitments restricting its controversial nuclear activities, which it says are for peaceful purposes only.

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq

Indian COVID-19 mutant strain reaches Iraq
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq’s health minister announced on Tuesday that India’s mutated COVID-19 strain known as “Delta” had reached Iraq.

"The mutated Indian strain “Delta” is one of the most dangerous strains, and several factors have proven its presence, including the increase in infections among young people and the high number of patients admitted into intensive care,” Iraqi health official, Jasib Al-Hajami, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The number of those infected with coronavirus in a critical condition increased from 300 to more than 500 cases across the country, Hajami said.

 

‘Catastrophe’ warning as Lebanon's fuel crisis hits hospitals  

‘Catastrophe’ warning as Lebanon's fuel crisis hits hospitals  
Updated 29 June 2021
Georgi Azar

‘Catastrophe’ warning as Lebanon's fuel crisis hits hospitals  

‘Catastrophe’ warning as Lebanon's fuel crisis hits hospitals  
  • Doctors say they are being stretched even further with shortages of medical supplies and fuel
Updated 29 June 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: Dr. Samer Saade’s car ran out of fuel this morning while he was on his way to work at Hammoud Hospital University Medical Center in Sidon, southern Lebanon.

He parked his car on the side of the road in Khaldeh and took a cab for the remainder of the 30-km journey.

“I haven’t been able to fill my car for the past four days,” Saade told Arab News. “Either queue lines at gas stations are out of this world or the pumps are simply closed,” he said.

The emergency room physician, like practically all Lebanese, has been hit hard by the ongoing fuel shortage in the crisis-hit country.

Giant queues clogging roads near petrol stations have become a common sight and refueling is limited to 15 or 20 liters, making long-distance travel a thing of the past.

The fuel crisis, however, is not only limited to the petrol needed for cars; it has also made its way to the country’s beleaguered electricity grid.

Lebanon’s hospitals were already struggling to cope with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic before the latest electricity crisis.

Now, doctors say, they are being stretched even further with shortages of medical supplies and fuel.

“Medicine shortages, equipment shortages, hyperinflation pricing out the poor from getting care — anything that can go wrong in this country will go wrong, basically,” Saade said.

At the hospital, state electricity “barely comes on for two or three hours per day,” Saade said, with four private generators needed to fill the gap.

Two of Lebanon’s Turkish power barges have been shut down amid an ongoing feud with the parent company, while the other four state-owned power plants are running on fumes.

“We were already used to state electricity being out, but now we don’t even know if we’ll manage to secure enough fuel for the generators,” Saade told Arab News.

In total, his hospital has four generators that operate, with two operating at any given time.

According to Saade, his hospital has enough fuel reserves for the upcoming four days.

“After that, I don’t know. We’re living day-by-day,” he said.

Forty km away at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, an establishment that found itself at the frontlines of the pandemic, the situation is even more precarious.

As prolonged electricity cuts surged, the hospital has been rationing electricity since yesterday and turning off air-conditioning in all areas except those used for medical purposes, the hospital’s general manager Firas Abiad wrote in a tweet.

“Air-conditioning throughout our premises except in areas needed for medical purposes, such as operating and examination rooms will be turned off due to protracted electricity cuts,” Abiad said.

Accompanying his tweet was a letter Abiad sent to caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar asking for support in maintaining the hospital’s electricity supply.

If the problem persists, “we’re headed toward a catastrophe,” Saade said.

“Ventilators, CPR machines, basically everything needed for critical care facilities will be shut down,” he added.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for eight months, with negotiations stalled in a quagmire that has seen politicians bicker over cabinet portfolios and quotas.

Meanwhile, food insecurity and extreme poverty plague the country as any semblance of normal life dissipates.

Several industries have sounded the alarm over a lack of fuel, which has caused private generators to struggle to keep pace with increased state outages.

The head of the Lebanese poultry syndicate urged officials over the weekend to deliver diesel to chicken farms before power cuts compromise the wellbeing of livestock and the safety and quality of refrigerated chicken.

Meanwhile, the crisis is also jeopardizing public sector operations.

The General Security headquarters in Beirut, the country’s main intelligence agency, was hit with a blackout yesterday when a generator shutdown coincided with a state power cut.

Despite Lebanon needing to preserve its last remaining foreign currency reserves for any possible economic recovery, the central bank has continued to subsidize fuel, medicine and wheat, draining the state’s coffers of some $5 billion annually.

But the cash-strapped small Mediterranean country has now begun rolling back its subsidy program, starting with fuel.

Lebanon will now start importing fuel at LL3,900 to the dollar, as opposed to the official rate of LL1,500. On the black market, the Lebanese pound is trading at around LL18,000 per greenback, representing a depreciation of around 92 percent for the national currency.

Effective today, a price hike of around 30 to 40 percent on all fuel derivatives has been implemented.

The price of 20 liters of gas will now cost LL61,000 ($40 at the official rate), up from LL45,200, while 20 liters of diesel will cost LL46,100, up from LL33,300.

“These price increases will surely affect our ability to secure fuel while also increasing our costs and, as a result, the cost on patients,” Dr. Mohammed Khodrin, head of Akkar Governmental Hospital, told Arab News. 

After Gaza war, lawyer builds Palestinian case files

After Gaza war, lawyer builds Palestinian case files
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

After Gaza war, lawyer builds Palestinian case files

After Gaza war, lawyer builds Palestinian case files
  • The 66-year-old lawyer has already filed dozens of cases with The Hague-based court since 2015
  • The cases represent Palestinian victims of war crimes committed by Israel, according to the lawyer
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Overlooking war-battered Gaza from the tenth floor of a tower block, Palestinian human rights lawyer Raji Sourani has a new bundle of files — on victims of last month’s war with Israel.
For years, he has been building cases in the Israeli-blockaded enclave to be submitted to the International Criminal Court.
The 66-year-old lawyer has already filed dozens of cases with The Hague-based court since 2015, after the Palestinian Authority ratified the court’s Rome Statute.
The cases represent Palestinian victims of war crimes committed by Israel, according to the lawyer.
For Sourani, the ICC chief prosecutor’s announcement in March of a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories was a day of hope.
Israel dismisses the ICC as a “political body” and says that it is carrying out its own probe into alleged war crimes perpetrators.
Sourani, who founded the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights in 1995, said an ICC investigation will allow victims to restore their “dignity” and see “proper justice.”
“We are dreamers, because I mean, if you look around us, the fact is it’s so sad, so bad. It’s totally unbalanced,” he said, weighing up his legal struggle against the might of the Israeli state apparatus.
Sourani and his team of 60 document everything they can to try to prove the Jewish state deliberately targets civilians in its battle against Gaza’s rulers, the Islamist movement Hamas.
The Israeli army blames Hamas for deliberately placing military targets in densely populated areas.
His list is long; from the Israeli blockade since 2007 to victims’ accounts of the 2014 Gaza war, to the suppression of the 2018 “Great March of Return” protests when Palestinians demanded the right to go back to homes their families fled or were expelled from during the Jewish state’s creation in 1948.
Now, he has added the latest Hamas-Israel conflict.
Photographs of destroyed buildings, detailed lists of victims, reports on missiles used by the Israeli army, mapping of bombed locations; his painstaking work is stored in dozens of filing cabinets.
The lawyer, who studied in Egypt and Lebanon, said the last conflict was lopsided.
Israel is “the mighty army in the Middle East, the one challenging Iran, Hezbollah, and bombing Syria,” he said, waving to the devastation its bombardment wreaked on Gaza, a crowded territory of two million people.
The May 10-21 conflict killed 260, including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.
In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.
The Israeli army, which calls Hamas a “terrorist” organization, denies targeting civilians and insists it does all it can to avoid “collateral damage.”
Not enough, according to Sourani.
“Wars are between armies,” he said. “Civilians must be avoided.”
Sourani listed family after family killed in Israeli strikes.
“Is Hamas the Shorouk Tower, the Hanadi Tower, the Jala Tower?” he asked angrily, naming commercial and residential tower blocks reduced to piles of smoking rubble because Israel claimed they housed Hamas bases.
“What have the water pipelines to do with Hamas? What has the electricity, the sewerage system, to do with Hamas?” he said, referring to infrastructure impacted in the conflict.
To those who argue Israel has the right to self-defense against Hamas rockets, the lawyer points to a power imbalance: One side has fighter jets, while the other side is a population under blockade.
“Gaza is the largest open-air prison,” said Sourani. “They want to send us to the Stone Age.”
Sourani said that when he spent three years in Israeli jails, he used “every minute” to study Hebrew and humanitarian law.
“I have lived my whole life under occupation. No one can say that the Israeli occupation is just,” he said.
In his book-lined office sits a bust of Robert F. Kennedy — a human rights award in memory of the late US senator’s belief that individual moral courage can overcome injustice.
Sourani, who received the award in 1991 along with Israeli lawyer Avigdor Feldman, is proud of the honor — but said he was disappointed that Joe Biden, then US vice president, had also received it in 2016.
“We want people who defend what Robert Kennedy said — justice for all,” he said, criticizing Biden over his insistence on Israel’s right to self-defense.
“We don’t want to see anything more than the rule of law, justice and dignity for the victims we represent,” he said.
“We have no personal wish for revenge, but I think Palestinians are entitled to justice and dignity.”

Yemen government and rebel fighters clash on Marib frontline

Yemen government and rebel fighters clash on Marib frontline
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Yemen government and rebel fighters clash on Marib frontline

Yemen government and rebel fighters clash on Marib frontline
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Clashes between Houthi militia and Yemeni government fighters continued at Marib’s Al-Kassara frontline in Yemen, following a renewed offensive by the insurgents.

The Iran-allied militia escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.

