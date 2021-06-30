Germany catches up with US in vaccination drive

You are here

Employees wait for their registration to receive a vaccination with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the vaccination center in western Germany. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

  • The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign
  • Three-quarters of Germans are against compulsory vaccination
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population with a first COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding the more infectious Delta variant meant it was important to keep up the pace.

The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, particularly in comparison with countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel, but it has since ramped up quickly.

“The United States got off to a fast start and today Germany has caught up for the first time with first vaccinations. That shows that the vaccination campaign needs staying power,” minister Jens Spahn said on Twitter.

“Given the Delta variant, it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated.”

Spahn said 55 percent of the population had now received a first vaccine, while 37 percent has had both shots.

Spahn said on Saturday that supply of vaccines in Germany would soon outstrip demand, which would allow it to offer shots to passers-by in city centers or at places of worship.

Three-quarters of Germans are against compulsory vaccination, a survey by the Forsa polling institute for RTL television showed on Wednesday, while 22 percent are in favor.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 808 to 3.728 million on Wednesday, while the death toll rose by 56 to 90,875.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 pandemic USA United States of America (USA)

Canadian Daesh woman set to return after former US envoy’s rescue effort

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
Arab News

Canadian Daesh woman set to return after former US envoy’s rescue effort

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
  • The woman’s four-year-old daughter was released from Al-Roj camp in March on humanitarian grounds
Arab News

LONDON: A Canadian woman who fled home to join Daesh is set to return after an intervention from a former US diplomat who took up her case.

The decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to recover the woman contrasts with the policy of other Western countries forbidding “jihadi brides” to return. 

Analysts expect that this repatriation will put more pressure on Western governments to accede to demands from the Middle East and from US President Joe Biden to change their approach to former Daesh bride recoveries.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told members of the anti-Daesh coalition that the situation in northern Syria, where thousands of foreign fighters and their family members live in camps, was “untenable.” 

The Canadian woman’s four-year-old daughter was released from Al-Roj camp in March on humanitarian grounds. It is the same camp where Shamima Begum, who fled east London for Daesh in Syria aged 15, is being kept. She is currently fighting the British government over its decision to strip her of her citizenship.

The Canadian woman, meanwhile, is currently in Iraqi Kurdistan, where Peter Galbraith — the former US ambassador to Croatia who assisted her — enjoys a close relationship with local leaders. 

Galbraith has also been involved in efforts to reunite Yazidi women and children with their families. 

He said the woman had proved her rejection of Daesh’s ideology was genuine.

Galbraith added that her renunciation of the terror group had put her at risk from loyalists that remained in the camp. 

He told The Times of London: “I have been in contact with her for a year and she has provided a lot of information that was valuable to law enforcement, so she was kind of a special case.”

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. Their futures hang in the balance, with both Western and regional populations unwilling to receive people who joined Daesh.

But the Kurdish-led administration that governs the areas is urging countries to take responsibility for foreign captives. 

The Canadian government has affirmed that it will allow women and children to return from Syria. 

Citing security grounds, it has failed to send its officials into the war-torn areas where its nationals remain.

This has led to Canadian women depending on private assistance like Galbraith’s.

The former envoy — who was Washington’s diplomat in Croatia during the war of independence — said he could “understand” why Britain and other European countries were steadfast in rejecting the return of former Daesh members, but added that children had to be repatriated.

He said they were growing up in appalling conditions where jihadist training continued.

Topics: Canada Daesh US

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

AFP

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged
  • Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault
AFP

NEW YORK: A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement.
“Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.
The 83-year-old, shattered racial barriers with his Emmy-winning role on “I Spy” in the 1960s, and then as a dad and doctor on the hit TV series “The Cosby Show” two decades later.
But he suffered a fall from grace as allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him, and was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004.
It was the first guilty verdict for sexual assault against a celebrity since the advent of the worldwide reckoning against sexual violence and abuse of power dubbed the #MeToo movement.
Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.
It was not immediately clear when he would be released.
“We will need to receive, authenticate and review the court documents before we move forward,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told AFP.
An earlier prosecution ended in a mistrial in June 2017 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Although more than 60 women charged that they had been victims of sexual assault by Cosby, he was tried criminally only for Constand’s assault, since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.
He filed his second appeal against his conviction in August last year.
His lawyers argued that five women should not have been allowed to give evidence at his trial as witnesses.
They complained that their “decades-old” allegations, which were not part of the charges, had prejudiced the jury.
The prosecutors had put them on the stand to convince the jury that Cosby had displayed a pattern of drugging and assaulting women.
The attorneys also argued it was “fundamentally unfair” that deposition testimony Cosby gave in a civil case regarding his use of sedative drugs and his sexual behaviors in the 1970s was heard in court.
They argue that Cosby believed the testimony was immune from prosecution when he gave it.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed that Cosby had been denied a fair trial.
“He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred,” three justices wrote.
“We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled,” they added.
Cosby had lost an earlier appeal when a court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence had established Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook.”
A dozen women who say they were victims of Cosby have filed civil suits against the actor seeking compensation for damages.

Topics: Bill Cosby Pennsylvania #MeToo movement

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years

AFP

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years

  • Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday and Poland's last troops returned home
  • Majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony
AFP

BERLIN: Most European troops have already pulled out of Afghanistan, quietly withdrawing months before the US-led mission was officially expected to end — part of an anticlimactic close to the “forever war” that risks leaving the country on the brink of civil war.
Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday and Poland’s last troops returned home, bringing their deployments to a low-key end nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there.
Announcements from several countries analyzed by The Associated Press show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony — a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the US invasion to rid the country of Al-Qaeda after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
In the ensuing decades, the war went from one mission to another. Former US President George W. Bush’s administration shied away from nation-building and the United Nations advocated a light footprint. But with the passing years, NATO and US troops took on greater roles developing Afghanistan’s National Security and Defense Forces and training police. At the war’s peak, the US and NATO military numbers surpassed 150,000.
NATO agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match US President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country, starting May 1.
Biden set a Sept. 11 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops. But more recently, American officials have said that pullout would most likely be completed by July 4 — and many allies have moved to wrap up their own presence by then as well.
NATO declined to give an update Wednesday on how many nations still have troops in its Resolute Support mission. But an analysis of governments’ own announcements shows that more than 4,100 of the non-American forces have left.
The US has refused to give troop figures, but when Biden announced the final pullout between 2,500 and 3,500 troops were deployed. The US has also refused to give a clear date for their final withdrawal.
Germany publicly announced the end of its nearly 20-year deployment in a statement and a series of tweets from the defense minister late Tuesday evening, shortly after the last plane carrying its troops had left Afghan airspace.
Three transport aircraft landed at the Wunstorf air base in northern Germany on Wednesday afternoon. The troops, wearing masks, lined up on the tarmac for a brief ceremony, but the military dispensed with a bigger reception because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have worked long and hard to stand here today,” said Brig. Gen. Ansgar Meyer, the last commander of the German contingent. “As your commander, I can say for you: ‘Mission accomplished.’ You have fulfilled your task.”
But the top American general in Afghanistan gave a sobering assessment Tuesday, warning about the recent rapid loss of districts to the Taliban and cautioning that the country could descend into civil war.
The German pullout came amid a spate of withdrawals by European nations. Poland’s last departing troops were greeted Wednesday by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. Some 33,000 Polish troops have served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
The last Italian troops from Italy’s base in Herat arrived at the military airport in Pisa late Tuesday. Italy officially declared its mission in Afghanistan over in a statement Wednesday, with Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini paying tribute to the 53 Italians who died, and 723 who were injured over the past two decades.
Going forward, Guerini said Italy’s commitment to Afghanistan would remain strong but in other forms, “beginning with the strengthening of development cooperation and support for Afghan institutions.”
Georgia’s last troops returned home on Monday, while Romania brought home its remaining 140 troops on Saturday, when Norway also pulled out. Troops from Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands also returned home last week. Spain withdrew its last troops on May 13, Sweden on May 25, and Belgium on June 14. The small contingents deployed by Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland and Albania have all left as well.
The pullout is nearing its end as security in Afghanistan worsens. Since May 1, when the withdrawal began, the Taliban have overrun district after district, including key ones along major transportation routes. Many have fallen after Afghan soldiers surrendered, often being convinced to leave their post by elders. But elsewhere there have been bitter military battles, with Afghan troops sometimes losing when their positions could not be resupplied.
The US military commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austen S. Miller, meanwhile, expressed concern about the resurrection of militias, which were deployed to help the beleaguered national security forces but have a brutal reputation for widespread killing.
“A civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if this continues on the trajectory it’s on right now, that should be of concern to the world,” he said.
At a ceremony last week to mark the official end of the Dutch deployment, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten underscored the uncertain outlook.
“We see reports of the rise of the Taliban, growing violence, also in areas where we were stationed,” she said. “A lot has been achieved but we must be realistic: The results are not irreversible.”

Topics: European troops Afghanistan Germany Italy Poland Sept. 11

7 dead after boat from Tunisia carrying migrants capsizes in Med

Francesco Bongarrà

7 dead after boat from Tunisia carrying migrants capsizes in Med

  • Coast Guard rescues 46 survivors as 9 migrants are still missing off the coast of Italian island
  • Italian authorities investigating a possible link between tragedy and illegal migrant smugglers based in Tunisia
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Seven people died and nine are missing after an eight-meter-long boat carrying a group of migrants capsized on Wednesday in waters only a few miles away from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four women, one of whom was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, were among the victims, a spokesman for the Coast Guard headquarters in Palermo, the Sicilian Capital, confirmed to Arab News.

Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said he believes the boat departed from Tunisia as his team has opened an investigation into the tragedy.

“At the sight of the Coast Guard patrol boats, all the migrants moved on one side of the boat, which became unbalanced and capsized,” the magistrate said. “Then they all ended up in the water.”

He added his office is investigating possible links between the tragedy and illegal migrant smugglers based in Tunisia.

Italian rescuers managed to pick up 46 survivors from the waters between Lampedusa and Lampione, a rock five miles away from the Island. According to accounts from the survivors, nine people are still missing.

“Most of them could be children,” the spokesman for the Coast Guard in Palermo said.

“We will keep on searching intensely, in cooperation with the finance police, the area where the boat sunk. The seven bodies we brought to shore thus far include four women, one of whom was visibly pregnant”.

Most of the victims are said to have come from Senegal.

All the survivors were taken to the migrants’ reception center in Lampedusa. The situation in the Imbriacola facility, which was designed to host 250 people, is considered “unsustainable.” Local authorities said more than 650 migrants are there to be identified and tested for COVID-19 before being transferred to the Italian mainland.

Four boats carrying a total of 256 people arrived at Lampedusa overnight, while on Tuesday four more boats carrying 136 people landed on the island.

“This latest tragedy in the Mediterranean is heartbreaking. I wonder what else has to happen to make Italy and Europe understand that we cannot go on like this,” Lampedusa’s mayor, Toto Martello, said.

“We cannot carry on with the logic of a continuous emergency, we must take a different approach to the migration issue free from political speculations. And we must act now, as facts demonstrate that while politicians argue and discuss people die at sea.”

Arrivals in Italy, one of the main migrant routes into Europe, have been falling in recent years, but numbers picked up again in 2021. Approximately 19,800 migrants have arrived since the beginning of the year — many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East — against more than 6,700 in the same period last year, the latest Interior Ministry figures show.

Topics: Italy Lampedusa sicily Libya migrant human trafficking

Former US ambassador says Shamima Begum poses no threat and must return to Britain

Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot/Sky Documentaries)
Arab News

Former US ambassador says Shamima Begum poses no threat and must return to Britain

  • Envoy said Begum has ‘absolutely rejected’ Daesh as her lawyers argue that she may have been victim of trafficking
  • Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls travelled to Syria 
Arab News

LONDON: A former US diplomat has argued that Daesh wife Shamima Begum is no longer a security threat and should be free to return to Britain.

Peter Galbraith, who was Washington’s envoy to Zagreb during the Croatian War of Independence, said Begum has “absolutely rejected the Islamic State (Daesh)” and should be sent home from the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria.

Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. They were soon married to fighters from the terror group.

Begum is challenging Downing Street’s decision to remove her British citizenship and has asked a specialist tribunal to assess whether she was a victim of trafficking when she fled the country for war-torn Syria.

The Home Office, the UK’s government department that handles law and order and national security, maintains that Begum is a threat to the country and that she should not be allowed to return to Britain or retain her citizenship. 

The department has claimed that she is not stateless because her parents are from Bangladesh.

Galbraith, who has strong ties to the Kurdish administration in Syria, told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I’ve talked to Shamima — she is part of the group of women who have absolutely rejected the Islamic State — I know enough about her to feel quite confident that she’s not a dangerous person.”

Galbraith said his mediating efforts were vital to recently securing the freedom of a Canadian woman in the same camp where Begum is kept. He claimed that the Canadian woman was able to contact her national embassy from the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Earlier in June, Begum's lawyers told the Special Immigration Appeals Commission that the Home Office had a duty to assess whether she was a victim of trafficking when her citizenship was revoked.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was discovered by a British journalist in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019. She was nine months pregnant at the time, having married a Dutch Daesh fighter and had three children, all of whom died.  

Samantha Knights QC said that “the counter-terrorism unit had suspicions of coercion and control” when Begum left Britain, which she argued “gives rise to the need to investigate the issue of trafficking.”

Her legal team accused the Home Office of failing to assess whether she was “a child trafficked to, and remaining in, Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage.”

Knights said conditions were “dire” in Begum’s Syruian camp, claiming that the former terror bride was “living in a situation of serious and present danger.”

David Blundell QC, a lawyer for the Home Office, said: “Begum should not be permitted to amend her grounds again.”

He argued that: “It is significant that the allegation is not that Ms Begum was trafficked, but rather that she ‘may have been’ trafficked.

“Begum herself has never stated that she has been trafficked, despite having given numerous media interviews and provided instructions to her solicitors on a number of matters.”

He added that “the absence of a claim that she has in fact been trafficked means this ground proceeds on an uncertain factual basis,” and that it was “entirely speculative.”

Topics: UK Shamima Begum US Daesh

