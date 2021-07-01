You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos

TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos

TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5j7yg

Updated 16 sec ago
Agencies

TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos

TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
  • TikTok removed 62 million videos for violating its guidelines, and more than seven million accounts of users suspected of being underage.
  • TikTok opened a content moderation center at its Los Angeles office last year to boost transparency. 
Updated 16 sec ago
Agencies

On Wednesday, TikTok published a transparency report in which it stated that it had removed nearly 62 million videos from its platform for violating its guidelines, and more than seven million accounts of users suspected of being under age 13 during the first three months of the year.
The videos accounted for less than 1 percent of the total posted on the platform and fell under categories such as “Adult nudity and sexual activities, harassment and bullying and hateful behavior,” the company said in a report released on its website.
About 8.5 million removals were from the United States, TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, added.

The company has put out transparency reports since 2019, after its platform that is massively popular among teenagers, came under scrutiny for content- and privacy-related issues which have also led some countries to ban the app.
TikTok, which has been beefing up its security and privacy features to retain users, opened a content moderation center at its Los Angeles office last year to boost transparency. 
In its first disclosure on underage users, TikTok said it uses a variety of methods, including a safety moderation team, that monitors accounts where users are suspected of being untruthful about their age.
Those age 12 or younger are directed to “TikTok for Younger Users” in the United States.
TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is believed to have some one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States.
Last month, the Biden adminstration reversed orders from former president Donald Trump which would have banned TikTok or forced its sale to American investors.
The report comes with social media operators facing increased pressure to remove abusive and hateful content while remaining open to a variety of viewpoints.
TikTok’s transparency report said that in addition to the suspected underage users, accounts from nearly four million users additional were deleted for violating the app’s guidelines.
“Our TikTok team of policy, operations, safety, and security experts work together to develop equitable policies that can be consistently enforced,” the report said.
“Our policies do take into account a diverse range of feedback we gather from external experts in digital safety and human rights, and we are mindful of the local cultures in the markets we serve.”
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content: “We identified and removed 91.3 percent before a user reported them, 81.8 percent before they received any views, and 93.1 percent within 24 hours of being posted.”
Overall, fewer than one percent of the videos uploaded on TikTok were taken down for violations.
(AFP - Reuters)

Topics: TikTok videos underage users content

Related

US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review. (File/AFP)
Media
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
To help tackle the issue of cyber bullying, TikTok recently introduced measures giving creators more control, and prompting users posting negative comments. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Media
TikTok launches new tools to combat bullying

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter's website back up after being down for several users

More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users.
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc's website was back up late on Wednesday after being down for multiple users, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 9:40 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0140 GMT Thursday), about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to less than 70 user reports in a little over two hours.
Twitter did not specify what had caused the outage but acknowledged that profile tweets were not loading for some web users and that they worked on a fix.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

 

Topics: Twitter Outage social media users

Related

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India
Twitter will focus on individuals who apply for the features, but will also consider brands, publishers and nonprofit organizations. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter opens applications to test new content subscription features

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour

STARZPLAY to exclusively live stream Lions’ MENA rugby tour
  • Subscribers can watch games through Premier Sports add-on channel
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform STARZPLAY is expanding its selection of sports content through an exclusive deal with Premier Sports.

The agreement will allow the company to exclusively stream the upcoming Lions rugby tour of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Premier Sports acquired the broadcast rights to the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in the MENA region and through the partnership rugby fans in the region will be able to watch the game live and exclusively on STARZPLAY.

As part of the platform’s strategy to expand and diversify its content offering, it has created an add-on channel, Premier Sports, which will house the Lions’ games. Subscribers can access the channel for $15 per month.

Earlier this year, STARZPLAY partnered with Abu Dhabi Media to live stream Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events via the UFC add-on channel on the platform.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of STARZPLAY, said: “Since the launch of UFC, we continue to expand our sports offering and are confident that the newest add-on channel will be enjoyed by rugby fans in the region. We aim to cater to a diverse target audience offering rich and exciting content.”

Topics:  STARZPLAY television sport rugby

Related

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will appear as a guest on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show. (Supplied)
Media
Saudi Crown Prince to give television interview to local Rotana network
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal
Media
MBC's Waleed Al-Ibrahim receives King Abdulaziz medal

Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Twitter faces three police cases amid growing challenges in India

Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May. (File/AFP)
  • The battle between the Indian government and Twitter continues as police register three new cases against Twitter.
  • The charges allege that twitter hurt sentiments and promoted child pornography.
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

LUCKNOW: Police in India have registered three new cases against Twitter Inc. for allegedly hurting sentiments and promoting child pornography, marking an escalation in the row between the US firm and Indian authorities.
Police in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints after the politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its careers website.
Late on Tuesday, police in the capital New Delhi said in a statement they have registered a case against Twitter for “availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material” on its platform.
Twitter did not comment on cases related to India’s map. On the New Delhi case, Twitter said it has a zero tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation.
The police cases come as Twitter faces a public relations nightmare and a backlash from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government that has in recent weeks repeatedly criticized it for not complying with a new set of IT rules.
The tussle, coupled with discontent over the regulatory scrutiny of other US tech firms like WhatsApp and Amazon, has upset the business environment in a key growth markets, so much so that some companies are rethinking expansion plans.
The latest complaints against Twitter were triggered following an uproar on social media after a map on Twitter’s careers page showed Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh, outside India. As of Tuesday, the map was no longer visible on its site.
“This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of India,” Praveen Bhati, a leader of a hard-line Hindu group Bajrang Dal in Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint which was reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.
The child pornography case in New Delhi was registered after India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to police saying it had received a complaint about online threats against a minor girl, and found pornographic material on Twitter, according to a letter written by the rights group to police.
“Investigation has been taken up,” the Delhi police statement said.
The cases are set to amplify Twitter’s troubles in India. Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticized Twitter for its failure to abide by the IT rules in recent weeks, which came into effect in May.
Companies such as Twitter must now appoint a chief compliance officer, a grievance officer and another executive to liaise with law enforcement and the government on legal requests. LinkedIn job postings show the three positions are open at Twitter.
Non-compliance with those rules means Twitter may no longer enjoy the legal privilege in India that allowed it to not be held liable for user-generated content, lawyers and government sources say. Activists however defend Twitter, saying only courts can arrive at that decision.
Twitter India chief Maheshwari is battling another police case where he has been summoned to answer allegations that include inciting “hate and enmity” between Hindu and Muslim communities in relation to a video that went viral on its platform. A state court last week said no “coercive action” should be taken against Maheshwari in the case.

Topics: Twitter #India IT complaints

Related

Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
Prasad has said Twitter has not complied with a new set of government rules that required them to appoint new compliance officers. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter’s India woes worsen as police summon chief over viral video

Moroccan journalist Radi protests detention before judge

The mother of Omar Radi stands clad in mask protesting the imprisonment of her son. (AFP)
The mother of Omar Radi stands clad in mask protesting the imprisonment of her son. (AFP)
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Moroccan journalist Radi protests detention before judge

The mother of Omar Radi stands clad in mask protesting the imprisonment of her son. (AFP)
  • Moroccan journalist, accused of espionage and rape, appears before the court for the first time on Tuesday to protest his innocence.
  • Radi has been on a hunger strike in protest for the past 83 days. Last week, his family said he was close to death.
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

CASABLANCA: Moroccan journalist and rights activist Omar Radi, in detention for 11 months accused of espionage and rape, protested his innocence Tuesday in his first appearance before a judge.
The case against him was void and did “not justify my imprisonment for nearly a year,” he said, adding that he was the victim of people “who consider themselves above the law.”
Radi’s trial was postponed to July 6.
The 34-year-old faces charges of rape and” undermining the internal security of the state,” two separate cases that were investigated individually but will be judged together.
Questioned by the judge about text messages he had exchanged with a diplomat from the Dutch embassy in 2018, he dismissed any question of espionage.
“Where is the crime in a journalist meeting and exchanging (views) with an official from a foreign country?” he said.
In the rape case, he denied his accuser’s claim that their relations had not been consensual.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Radi pointed out that the espionage investigation against him had been launched at the end of June 2020.
Just few days earlier, Amnesty International had published a report saying that the Moroccan authorities had used spyware to monitor his mobile phone, something the authorities have always denied.
Radi’s arrest and detention have provoked protests from rights activists, intellectuals and politicians both inside Morocco and abroad.
There have been calls for his release on bail, as well as for the release of another journalist, Soulaimane Raissouni, who has been charged with sexual assault.
He has been on a hunger strike in protest for the past 83 days. Last week, his family said he was close to death.
But the courts decided Tuesday to continue with the trial set for 49-year-old Raissouni, who has been held in custody for more than a year.
He has missed the last two hearings in his case but has declared himself ready to attend the next, provided he is supplied with an ambulance and a wheelchair.
Raissouni, chief editor of the Akhbar Al Yaoum newspaper, also denies the charges against him.
While the two journalists’ supporters have denounced what they say are politically motivated trials, the authorities have stressed what they say is the independence of the judiciary.
On Tuesday, the authorities expelled Radi’s Belgian lawyer, Christophe Marchand, who had arrived in Casablanca to attend his trial.
Marchand denounced the expulsion as “a fairly brutal reaction connected to Omar Radi’s case,” in comments to AFP.
He said he had lodged a complaint with the UN’s special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, asking him to intervene so he could do his job.
An interior ministry source told AFP: “It’s a sovereign decision concerning a person known for his positions, a priori negative and unfounded, on Morocco and Moroccan justice.”

Topics: journalist Morocco prison hunger strike

Related

Morocco’s national press union has called for the provisional release of the two journalists but defended the right of the plaintiff to seek justice in a fair trial. (AFP)
Media
Trial of Moroccan journalists raises fears of repression
Rassiouni began a hunger strike in April demanding to be provisionally released. (Reuters)
Media
Morocco court postpones trial of hunger strike journalist

Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain

Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain

Google to clamp down on online financial scams in Britain
  • Google will clamp down on financial fraud on its platform in the United Kingdom.
  • Last year, Britain’s financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings about scams advertised via social media platforms.
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Google will clamp down on financial fraud on its platform in Britain, saying on Wednesday that all financial services will need to be verified by the regulator before they can advertise.
Britain’s financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by fake companies, double the number in 2019.
Google, which is part of US tech giant Alphabet Inc. , said in a blog post it will begin enforcing the new policy, which follows calls from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to vet paid promotions, from Sept. 6.
“While this is an important step from Google we think a permanent and consistent solution requires legislation,” an FCA spokesperson said in emailed statement.
The regulator will assess the outcome of Google’s decision once the changes take effect, the spokesperson added.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the government to introduce a legal requirement for Internet giants to take down financial fraud websites, the Sunday Times reported in March.

Latest updates

TikTok removed 7 million underage users and 62 million videos
TikTok said its automated systems detect and remove the vast majority of offending content. (File/AFP)
Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Saudi to face AFC heavyweights Japan and Australia in tough 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners
DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon for $1.2bn
DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon for $1.2bn

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.