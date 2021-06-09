US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review

WASHINGTON: The White House dropped Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China, officials said Wednesday.
A new executive order directs the Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as an “evidence-based” analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured or supplied or controlled by China. Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users’ personal data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.
In revoking some of President Donald Trump’s blanket-style orders against Chinese tech companies and replacing them with a narrower approach, the Biden administration has not actually weighed in yet on whether TikTok and other apps pose a danger to Americans.
But a senior administration official said Wednesday that the Trump actions weren’t “always implemented in the soundest fashion” and the aim of the review is to set up clear criteria to evaluate specific data security and privacy risks for each app. He said that could lead to a range of potential future actions on an app-by-app basis.
“We want to take a tailored, tough approach here,” he said.
The department will also make recommendations on how to further protect Americans’ genetic and personal health information, and will address the risks of certain software apps connected to China or other adversaries, according to senior administration officials.
TikTok on Wednesday declined to comment. WeChat did not respond to a request for comment.
The Biden administration’s move reflects ongoing concern that Americans’ personal data could be exposed by popular apps tied to China, a chief US economic and political rival. The White House and Congress have both taken action to address Beijing’s technological advancement.
The Biden administration last week expanded a Trump-era list of Chinese companies that Americans can’t invest in because of purported links to the Chinese military and surveillance. Companies on the list include China’s state-owned telecommunications companies, telecom equipment maker Huawei and Chinese oil company China National Offshore Oil Corp.
On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that aims to boost US semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition.
Courts had blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban TikTok and WeChat, but a national-security review of TikTok by a government group called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, is ongoing. CFIUS had set deadlines for TikTok to divest its US operations, but such a sale never happened.
Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had US corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national security grounds. Neither Oracle or Walmart returned requests for comment on Wednesday.
But courts blocked the Trump White House’s attempted bans of TikTok and WeChat, which had begun in summer 2020, and the presidential election soon overshadowed the fight.
The Biden administration earlier this year had backed off President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok and WeChat as it reviewed national security threats posed by Chinese technology companies. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has put on hold a case challenging Trump’s TikTok divestment order.
A cybersecurity and privacy analysis of TikTok published in March by the Internet watchdog group Citizen Lab found no evidence of malicious behavior and said TikTok’s data collection practices were no worse than other major social platforms such as Facebook.
“Our research shows that there is no overt data transmission to the Chinese government by TikTok,” the report said. It added that TikTok’s service did not contact any servers within China, but it was still theoretically possible that servers outside China could later transfer user data to China-based servers.
Is the news media’s digital transformation killing journalism?
Between 2016 and 2024, digital’s share of ad spending in the GCC is predicted to increase by 20 percent
Growth of digital and social media has had a devastating effect on the print media industry
Updated 10 June 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: For many, reading a newspaper or perusing a magazine over breakfast, catching up on the latest from around the world to follow the markets, the sport and the travel, is still the perfect way to start the weekend. But the world of print journalism, of broadsheets and tabloids, of exclusives and splashes, has been changing rapidly, with important implications not just for how we obtain information, but how we understand the world.
In 2020, a whopping 79 percent of young people in the Arab world received their news from social media compared with just 25 percent in 2015, according to the 2020 Arab Youth Survey.
By 2022, 65 percent of the world’s gross domestic product is set to be digitized, with direct digital transformation investments totaling $6.8 trillion between 2020 and 2023, according to the International Data Corporation.
It is no surprise then that digital transformation — the shift from hard copy of newspapers and magazines to devices in the media landscape — has been the buzzword of many meetings, conferences and business lunches. But what does it really mean and, more importantly, what does it mean for the print media industry?
In its latest report “Future of Media: Myth of Digital Transformation,” the Arab News Research & Studies Unit examines digital transformation in the context of the growth of big tech companies and the consequent impact on the publishing industry, and demonstrates why governments and regulatory bodies need to take notice and action.
Although the growth of digital and social media has revolutionized business largely for the better, it has had a devastating effect on the print media industry.
Globally and in the region, print media’s ad revenues have been steadily declining since 2008.
Between 2016 and 2024, digital’s share of ad spending in the Gulf Cooperation Council is predicted to increase by 20 percent, while that of print will drop by 13 percent, according to Choueiri Group’s estimates.
“Over the years, there has been a growing focus on performance — that is, generating sales by targeting consumers at the bottom of the funnel,” said Alexandre Hawari, CEO of publishing and events company Mediaquest and Akama Holding, referring to declining ad revenues.
As advertisers shift their budgets to digital channels, they find fewer outlets for their spending. Digital is dominated by just a few of the tech giants. In the Middle East and North Africa region, Facebook and Google command a massive 80 percent of digital ad spend, according to Choueiri Group estimates.
Today, just four companies — YouTube, Google, Facebook and Snap — represent 35 percent of the total global media ad spend, according to data from eMarketer. In contrast, traditional media’s share of spending globally has dropped from 81 percent in 2011 to 44 percent in 2021.
This concentration, and hence power, in the hands of a few companies is dangerous for both businesses and economies. The near monopolization of the digital ad industry means that government bodies are finding it difficult to regulate the tech giants. This has big implications for authenticity and accuracy.
A 2018 study by three Massachusetts Institute of Technology scholars found that fake news spreads far more quickly on Twitter than true stories. According to their research, false news stories are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true stories.
A propensity towards the scandalous, the outrageous and the scurrilous makes the rise of fake news and hateful and violent content on these platforms a matter of grave concern.
As people constantly check the news on mobile devices, it becomes easy for fake news to become a top story as more people read and share it, while also shortening the life span of important stories.
Increasingly, journalists do not have the luxury of taking time to research and develop a story. When Bill Clinton was accused of having inappropriate relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, BBC journalist and author Gavin Esler spent a year investigating the truth. But when “the principal news source in the world is constantly telling lies,” said Esler, referring to former US president Donald Trump, it is very difficult for anybody, particularly journalists, to catch up.
Facebook also played a critical part in Trump’s victory in 2016. Brad Parscale, who led Trump’s digital campaign, said that 80 percent of the campaign budget was spent on Facebook. In an interview with WIRED magazine, he said: “Facebook and Twitter were the reason we won this thing. Twitter for Mr. Trump. And Facebook for fundraising.”
In 2018, the UN said that Facebook played a major role in hate and violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. According to an investigative report by The New York Times, members of the Myanmar military were the prime operatives behind a systematic campaign on Facebook that stretched back half a decade and targeted the minority group.
Nor is Twitter exempt from controversy. In early January, Twitter banned Trump following the Capitol Hill riots for tweets that were alleged to have incited violence by far-right protesters.
Other leaders of dubious repute who continue to tweet and incite hatred on the platform, including exiled Egyptian cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi; terrorist-designated Qais Al-Khazali, leader of Asa’ib al-Haq in Iraq, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Then there is the question of funding. As audiences shift to digital platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter for daily news, these companies profit from quality journalism while journalists and news media companies run up losses.
The second biggest source of traffic for Facebook and Google in every single country is news, said Juan Senor, president of Innovation Media Consulting Group.
It seems only desirable for big tech companies to not only invest in journalism, but also remunerate publishers fairly — something that regulators around the world are trying to enforce.
The idea of not paying in some form is “fundamentally meretricious and a flawed argument,” said Esler. Not compensating journalists and publishers is like taking milk from farmers and not paying them, he said. “Why should there not be some reasonable recompense from these massive organizations for something they make a profit out of?”
Sarah Messer, managing director at Nielsen Media in the Middle East, said that when social media platforms were growing, traditional publishers were slow “to understand how to mix their digital offerings with their traditional offerings.”
They were uncomfortable in the digital space, she added, leaving the gate open for digital publishers and big tech companies to move in.
Despite publishers digitizing their content, the relationship between big tech companies and news media has always been “dysfunctional,” said Senor of Innovation Media.
The relationship is based on the premise that if you build an audience and drive a lot of traffic, you will generate a lot of ad revenue. But that is only true for the big tech companies, not for publishers, he added.
“They have always had the upper hand,” he said.
Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abbas said that today almost every newspaper now publishes its articles online and has a considerable social media presence.
The problem, in his opinion, is that the industry is not fair to credible publishers.
“We need to level the playing field so the same tools are available for publishing houses,” he said.
“The problem with the model here is that Google, Facebook and the big tech companies reward people who get more clicks.
“And in all of this, the biggest loser is the truth. There needs to be a way to be able to reward publications or media outlets that are producing this credible information, as opposed to punishing them, which is what’s currently happening.”
Time spent online surged amid pandemic, UK survey finds
An annual survey by regulator Ofcom found that UK adults spent an average of three hours and 47 minutes online each day during the pandemic.
The accelerated and effectively uncontrollable shift to online and digital media has allowed fake news and misinformation to spread widely.
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News
LONDON: An annual survey by regulator Ofcom found that UK adults spent an average of three hours and 47 minutes online each day during the pandemic.
The annual report examined what people are doing online, how they are served by online content providers and platforms, and their experiences of using the internet.
Online shopping and food and drink sales rose by 48 percent to £113 billion ($159 billion) during 2020 as high street shops and restaurants were forced to close.
In April 2020, internet users in the UK spent an average of four hours and two minutes online each day, 37 minutes more each day per online adult compared with January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe.
The accelerated shift to online and digital spheres was mostly recorded in young adults aged between 18 and 24. For instance, the video-sharing app TikTok grew exponentially from 3 million adult visitors in September 2019 to 14 million by March 2021.
Moreover, as workplaces, schools and universities closed their doors, a shift to online conferencing programs like Zoom, Microsoft Teams Teams and Skype was also noted. “Zoom had extraordinary growth — from a few hundred thousand users in the first two months of 2020 to more than 13 million in April and May,” the report said.
The accelerated and effectively uncontrollable shift to online and digital media has allowed fake news and misinformation to spread widely, especially when it comes to news about the pandemic.
For example, some of the fake news shared in the beginning of 2021 included claims that face masks offered no protection against the virus or caused harm, and that the number of deaths linked to coronavirus was much lower than reported by mainstream media.
Healthcare agency GCI Health expands into the Middle East
The new agency will integrate with ASDA’A BCW’s existing healthcare team
The move comes at a critical time when healthcare is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: GCI Health, a global specialty healthcare and medical communications agency, is expanding into the Middle East by integrating with ASDA’A BCW’s healthcare team. Both agencies are part of Burson Cohn & Wolfe’s global network.
The new combined unit will operate as GCI Health Middle East.
The move comes at a critical time when healthcare is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.
“The launch of GCI Health Middle East enhances our capacity to deliver exceptional health-focused communications in the region at a time when governments are investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure,” said Kristin Cahill, Global CEO, GCI Health.
GCI Health Middle East will be led by Kath Kerry, president of Europe & Middle East for GCI Health, in partnership with Sunil John, founder of ASDA’A BCW.
“Healthcare communications has been one of our strengths as an agency over the past 21 years, and we have been working with health ministries in the region, as well as some of the largest healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and MedTech companies,” John told Arab News.
Its clients include the Saudi Ministry of Health, G42 Health in Abu Dhabi, AstraZeneca, Edwards Lifesciences, Roche Diagnostics, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Allergan Aesthetics and GE Healthcare.
“In today’s fast-paced and changing environment following the pandemic, and with the wellness of the public being top priority for governments, there is a stronger need for specialized healthcare and medical communications consultancy,” John added.
The GCI Health Middle East team consists of eight employees based in Dubai with a total of 25 employees across its network of offices in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Netflix expands hardship fund to support Arab TV and film community
The $500,000 fund will aid below-the-line crew, craftsmen and freelancers across the Arab region.
The hardship fund builds on the emergency relief fund Netflix launched last year to support Lebanon’s film and television industry.
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Netflix has announced a new hardship fund in collaboration with the Arab Fund for Arts & Culture (AFAC) to support those most affected by the pandemic in the Arab region’s film and TV community.
The fund, valued at $500,000, will provide financial support in the form of individual grants ($2000 per grant) to below-the-line crew, craftsmen and freelancers in the television and/or film industry in the Arab region, who have faced economic hardship resulting from the disruption of normal life, halts in productions and reduced opportunities due to the pandemic.
From today, members of the region’s film community will be able to apply for the fund by filling out an online application form and providing supporting documentation, including a list of the most recent projects they have worked on, references, an overview of any other emergency support that they might have received last year and a brief description of challenges such as canceled or delayed projects.
The hardship fund builds on the emergency relief fund Netflix launched last year to support Lebanon’s film and television industry following the deadly Beirut blast on Aug. 4.
“We have expanded the emergency fund to support more people from the Arab creative community. Forging the right partnerships allows us to create jobs, build talent pipelines and support the industry. We are so grateful to be working with the Arab Fund for Arts & Culture and hope this fund supports the creative community during this difficult period,” said a Netflix spokesperson.
Workers such as assistants, coordinators, technicians and operators in different production departments, including camera, sound, art, make-up, costume design, locations and transportation, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis, will be eligible to apply for the one-time benefit.
“We are glad to maintain the balance between our emergency support and our longer-term offering of general grants,” said Rima Mismar, AFAC’s executive director.
“This partnership with Netflix has allowed us to be swifter in our emergency response and to reach out to individuals who are not normally a part of our direct grants’ recipients. We hope this fund will contribute to alleviating some of the pressures suffered by the film and TV workers across the region who form the backbone of the industry.”
An evaluation committee comprising five independent members from the industry will evaluate applicants and determine the recipients.
The fund is open to all Arab nationalities anywhere in the region, including Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
However, Lebanese and Arab film and TV workers who are based in Lebanon are not eligible to benefit from the fund.
In December 2020, AFAC and Netflix announced that 246 grants had been awarded to Lebanon’s film & TV community following the earlier partnership.
The new relief fund is part of Netflix’s $150 million hardship fund to support creative communities across the world that have been affected by the pandemic.
Detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria for intending applicants will be available on the AFAC website until July 8.
Bimonthly video newsletter to celebrate brand creativity and innovation in the Middle East
The first Creative Digest from TikTok is a Ramadan showcase, looking at brands that have embraced the spirit of the holy month.
Updated 09 June 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: With the aim of celebrating creativity on TikTok in the Middle East, the platform has launched TikTok Creative Digest, a bimonthly video newsletter featuring the most creative and innovative regional brand campaigns on TikTok.
The newsletter will highlight the best campaigns, especially during peak advertising moments in the year, such as Ramadan, the UEFA Euro 2020 and the Back to School period.
“In less than a year, we have had the privilege to work with the most creative brands in developing unique campaigns, which appeal to the interests, sentiments and nuances of the regional audience,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager of Global Business Solutions METAP.
“The Creative Digest is a celebration of the best works from across the Middle East, which have successfully tapped into an active audience and resonated with the regional TikTok community by bringing them together during key calendar moments,” said Oknayan.
The first Creative Digest from TikTok is a Ramadan showcase, looking at brands that have embraced the spirit of the holy month.
The top brands highlighted in the first edition are:
Fine: To mark the holy month of Ramadan, Fine partnered with TikTok to develop nine videos under a “Ramadan Wisdom” series. These TikTok videos were showcased in four markets and caught the attention of its Gen Z target audience by using old-school proverbs with a twist, thus merging the traditional with the modern.
Starbucks: Starbucks wanted to find a connection with its fans during the month of Ramadan. So, TikTok created a hashtag challenge based on the insight that after a long fast (and caffeine deprivation), nothing beats the feeling of that first sip of coffee. In true Ramadan fashion, TikTok created a drama-style track for people to express their love for Starbucks.
Arla Foods: One of the most successful campaigns over the Ramadan period, the hashtag #Ramadanprep was a TikTok collaboration with The Three Cows brand from Arla Foods. The campaign asked TikTok users to share videos of how they got ready for Ramadan, and the resulting content showed people getting their homes ready for the month, preparing the dinner table for iftar, and engaging in other related activities. Some of the branded content videos also showed how top creators were making dishes with The Three Cows products.
KIA: To launch the new KIA Sonet in Saudi, the automotive brand decided to bring the highest rate of approval for the car possible in the region: mama’s approval. Through a TikTok partnership, one of Saudi’s top creators created a miniseries of TikToks showcasing all the reasons his mother approved of him buying the new Sonet in a fun and witty manner.
Vimto: The partnership portrayed how iftar would not be the same if you had to celebrate it by yourself. The videos showed mothers beginning to fill the table with meals as families and friends start gathering around it — with Vimto at the center.
Saudi Telecom Company (STC): In light of the pandemic, Ramadan this year was different for many people who could not celebrate it together. With that in mind, STC launched the hashtags #Ramadancheck and #Ramadancountdown on TikTok, bringing the community together virtually to stay connected.
Ounass: The partnership brought to life the region’s first e-commerce-powered live event on TikTok through four live sessions in collaboration with celebrity trendsetters, which enabled people to shop directly from the sessions.
Garnier: To launch the Garnier Hair Food products in Saudi Arabia and connect with the Gen Z audience, Garnier partnered with TikTok to showcase the product benefits through a series of three videos, each highlighting a different benefit. The videos featured popular creators and showed Garnier’s natural ingredients in a fun way.
A101 Harca Harca Bitmez: A101, one of the biggest retail companies in Turkey, sponsored the TikTok #ChefsTable Ramadan project. During this campaign, the most popular chefs from Masterchef Turkey cooked Ramadan meals and invited users to join the challenge, with an opportunity to vote for their favorite chefs and win prizes.