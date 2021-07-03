Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed launches new skincare brand at Sephora

For Mohamed, skincare is not just a passion, but a field she feels strongly about, because she suffers from vitiligo.
In an interview with Arab News, she said: “I was diagnosed at the age of five. So, due to my vitiligo, I have super sensitive skin. I’m blessed with my vitiligo, don’t get me wrong. It’s like my biggest strength as of today, it’s my super, super power.
“But because I have super sensitive skin, I can never treat my acne,” added the blogger.
The social media star, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram, said she got acne in her early twenties and it made her very insecure. “I was not comfortable in my own skin,” she said.
“This is why I went to seek Korean skincare, and I swear by the Korean habits. It has changed my life and it has changed the way I look at myself in the mirror when I wake up and I see my skin,” she explained.
“That’s what led me into saying, ‘you know, what? We all deserve to have good skincare.’ So I went to Korea, went to the best factory in Korea, and created a skincare (line),” added Mohamed.
Despite the products being created in a country with different weather conditions, the entrepreneur said she took into consideration the climate difference between Korea and the Middle East.
“It was challenging for the factory, because they’ve never done skincare for the Middle East, never … So, we had to put all of our products, from the packaging to the formula, in a heat chamber for 50 degrees, just to mimic the weather of the Middle East, for three months,” Mohamed explained.
When creating her products — which are gluten, paraben, sulfate, fragrance and cruelty free — Mohamed said she wanted to create three items that “give the effect of nine or 10 steps.”
However, her brand will not only feature the cleanser, toner and moisturizer. She is currently working on more launches that are yet to be revealed.
Mohamed also made sure to keep Peacefull’s campaign pictures unedited and unfiltered.
“It’s a beautiful celebration of who we are,” she said. “It’s not just a skincare brand where we’re making a difference. We’re saying it’s okay to be comfortable in your own skin. I personally believe the highest form of self-love is actually just being at peace with yourself.”
Middle East’s creative economy to reap rewards of heavy culture spending
Some states have kept investing in arts, culture and heritage through the pandemic despite financial pressures
Cultural and creative industries generate global annual revenues of $2,250 billion, according to UNESCO
Updated 03 July 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Given the financial pressures of the past 18 months, few would expect a hefty investment in the arts and culture to be high on any government’s agenda. And yet, as economies emerge from the pandemic gloom, several Arab countries are pouring billions of dollars into the creative economy — art galleries, heritage sites and museums — to entice visitors and reinvigorate long-term growth.
UNESCO says cultural and creative industries are among the fastest-growing sectors in the world, delivering annual revenues of $2,250 billion, generating 30 million jobs and contributing roughly 10 percent to global gross domestic product (GDP).
Recognizing the sector’s potential, the UN designated 2021 as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt are prominent among the countries investing in cultural megaprojects with the goal of diversifying their future revenue streams and benefiting from other positive impacts: celebrating rich natural beauty and heritage; educating young populations; and attracting international brands and visitors.
As in the rest of the world, the Middle East’s creative economy sectors have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But here too, public response to the crisis has underscored the importance of creativity and culture in supporting community resilience.
In Saudi Arabia, spending on cultural projects has been ongoing for several years. Most recently, the Kingdom has doubled down on its landmark Diriyah Gate project — a culture and leisure complex in the historic heart of Riyadh — which sets out to rival the pyramids of Egypt and the Colosseum of Rome.
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, told Arab News in June that his budget had been increased from $20 billion to $40 billion. The move to expand the project’s budget and scope was the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Inzerillo said on the “Frankly Speaking” show.
Diriyah was the seat of the first Saudi Kingdom in the 18th century and is regarded as a centerpiece of Vision 2030 — a collection of development and diversification initiatives launched in 2016, which include major investments in culture, leisure and tourism.
One of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious cultural projects is the Journey Through Time master plan — a 15-year project to develop the AlUla valley, home to Hegra and a multitude of other historical sites, into a living museum designed to immerse visitors in 200,000 years of natural and human history.
Additionally, the Saudi Cultural Development Fund has been created under Vision 2030 to support individuals, businesses and civil society groups working in the sector. It has already disbursed SR 180 million ($47.9 million) to projects in 2021.
“Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a pivotal cultural movement,” Reem Al-Sultan, CEO of Misk Art Institute, told Arab News. “The institute recently doubled its annual Misk Art Grant to SR 1 million, making it the largest arts grant in the region, and launched the Art Library, a new legacy initiative dedicated to documenting the work of seminal Saudi and Arab artists.”
Misk Art Institute was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 to encourage grassroots artistic production in Saudi Arabia, nurture the appreciation of Saudi and Arab art, and enable cultural diplomacy and exchange.
“Providing support, infrastructure and opportunity for Saudi art and artists brings global awareness to the rich cultural heritage of the region, inviting greater international dialogue and enhancing our relationships with our cultural counterparts around the world,” Al-Sultan said.
In neighboring UAE, Abu Dhabi announced in June that it would be investing $6 billion in cultural and creative industries on top of the $2.3 billion already pledged as part of its post-pandemic stimulus program.
“In terms of growth, we know the creative industries are going to be a major contributor to GDP in Abu Dhabi,” Mohammed Al-Mubarak, who chairs the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, recently told the Financial Times.
Launched in 2019, Abu Dhabi’s Culture and Creative Industries Strategy (CCI) is a comprehensive five-year plan to accelerate business growth and job creation in the realms of film and television, visual and performing arts, gaming, e-sports, heritage, crafts and publishing.
It includes an overall planned investment of more than AED 30 billion ($8.1 billion) across the public and private sectors, with AED 8.5 billion already pledged to drive ahead monumental projects, including the Yas Creative Hub and Saadiyat Cultural District.
The Yas Creative Hub, a new media zone that includes a regional CNN newsroom, is expected to employ 8,000 workers by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Saadiyat Cultural District, which is scheduled for completion by 2025, will feature the Abrahamic Family House — an interfaith-dialogue facility comprising a mosque, a church and a synagogue.
Some 20,000 people already work in Abu Dhabi’s creative and cultural sector. A further 15,000 jobs are expected to be created over the next four years — an ambitious goal that may not be achievable without a flexible visa system to attract outside talent, which is why Abu Dhabi is rolling out a special creative visa program, open to professionals endorsed by the Department of Culture and Tourism.
INNUMBERS
$6 billion - Abu Dhabi’s latest investment in cultural and creative industries
$40 billion - Enlarged budget for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Project
$1 billion - Egypt’s investment in the Grand Egyptian Museum
“This isn’t a new trend. Abu Dhabi has been investing in culture significantly for over a decade,” Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, told Arab News.
“There is already this key investment happening. What has been announced is the continuation and expansion of that investment. Why? Because the government has done its research and found that it is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The strategy is about finding ways to harness that growth locally.”
Already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the emirate will also soon host the Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. A further AED 22 billion will be released over the next five years to support new museums and creative activities.
“The CCI is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors worldwide,” Saood Al-Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, told Arab News. “In Abu Dhabi, we have witnessed significant growth in the CCI, and today it is a key driver of social and economic growth, as well as diversification.
“More than 20,000 people already work in the sector, and we expect this to grow significantly over the coming years. In addition, the CCI has consistently shown considerable resilience and adaptability in the face of changing economic dynamics.
“So, as the world emerges from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can expect its high-value products and services to help power economic recovery.”
Egypt has also jumped on the cultural spending bandwagon to help reinvigorate its lagging tourism sector. The Grand Egyptian Museum, a brand new 5.2 million-square-foot edifice at the edge of the Giza Plateau due to open later this year, is part of a $1 billion state investment in heritage and culture.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities says it aims to raise the standard of services provided to visitors at 30 of its key attractions, museums and archaeological sites, including Al-Moez Street in Old Cairo, the capital’s Citadel, and museums in Alexandria, Fayoum, Sohag and Luxor.
Egypt is also currently building a New Administrative Capital east of Cairo, which is expected to have several theaters, exhibition halls, libraries, museums and galleries. The first phase of the city is due for completion in 2030 at a cost of $58 billion.
It is not just the state that is sinking large sums of money into Egypt’s cultural reawakening. Orascom Investments, run by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, has signed a contract worth $12.7 million to develop and manage the sound and light shows at the Giza Pyramids.
Tourism is a huge source of revenue for the Egyptian economy, reaching $13 billion in 2019. However, just 3.5 million tourists visited the country in 2020, compared with 13.1 million a year earlier. Officials expect visitor numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
The hope is that once the pandemic is gradually brought under control and the global economy begins to recover, the return on the investments and other positive impacts will fully vindicate Arab governments’ decision to keep spending on culture.
“Hopefully I bring a playfulness to a space that is often so serious,” she added. “Dior have really leaned into what I naturally love about the beauty and fashion spaces, which is a real honor because you can only hope to bring your own ideas to a team that has a skillset and creative vision as large as Dior’s.”
This is not the first time the 21-year-old star has worked with Dior.
For this year’s International Women’s Day, Shahidi starred in the brand’s campaign created by actress Charlize Theron.
Shahidi was featured in a series of portraits and videos alongside American actress, director and producer Natalie Portman, Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, US model Dilone, South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna, Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi and French-Moroccan writer and journalist Leila Slimani.
The series of promotional videos is called #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup.
Arab label Aswad wins at 2021 ANDAM Fashion Awards
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Moroccan fashion label Aswad has been named winner of the Accessories Prize at the 2021 ANDAM Fashion Awards in Paris this week.
The brand, founded by French-Moroccan accessories designer Sonia Ahmimou, presented its collection to the jury members – who included Blackpink’s Lisa, Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo – on Thursday.
Other contenders included jeweler Samuel François and Austrian studio Published By.
UK designer Bianca Saunders took home the top award of more than $360,000, which comes with a year of coaching from Balenciaga chief executive officer Cédric Charbit, the president of this year’s jury.
ANDAM (National Association for the Development of the Fashion Arts) was established in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour as a joint venture between the French Ministry of Culture and the Defi Mode fashion organization, and its four annual fashion prizes aim to nurture young talent from Europe.
Lebanese director Ely Dagher’s ‘The Sea Ahead’ set to premiere at Cannes
Updated 02 July 2021
Iain Akerman
LONDON: It was perhaps fitting that the Lebanese director and artist Ely Dagher, who has spent much of his career dealing with the themes of disillusionment and migration, should end up shooting his debut feature during a revolution. What could be more apt for a man who has sought to explore his relationship with a city as troubled and enigmatic as Beirut.
Filming of “The Sea Ahead,” which stars the French-Lebanese actress Manal Issa, began at the end of 2019 and finished a week before Lebanon’s first lockdown, which meant the crew had to navigate roadblocks, political instability and the country’s financial meltdown. “I mean, we had to bring in money in suitcases to pay the crew,” says Dagher, laughing at the absurdity of it all. “The main producer was French, so the money was there, but you couldn’t transfer any money into Lebanon.”
The crew also had to cope with their own desire to protest. At one point during filming, Dagher and the film’s assistant director, Amanda Kik, abandoned a meeting to join a demonstration in the street outside. On another occasion, Dagher headed downtown to protest instead of making his way to set. “I remember I was driving and I saw the lighting van going in the opposite direction,” he says, laughing once again. “They were going to set and I was going to the protest. I found Manal there as well with the casting guy who was in charge of getting her to the shoot, and then a few others turned up as well. We got to set a bit late but we wanted to be part of this. We couldn’t just be ‘OK, we don’t care about what’s going on, let’s just make a film.’ It was important to stay in touch with what was going on.”
Dagher also worked with the French editor Léa Masson, who, like everybody else, was unable to travel due to COVID-19, which meant they were forced to edit together remotely. Their record was a seven-hour WhatsApp call, with Masson editing and sending cuts across, and Dagher reciprocating. They worked that way until the Beirut explosion, which brought everything to a standstill for almost two months.
Now the film is set to have its world premiere at Cannes during the festival’s Directors’ Fortnight, with four screenings to take place in July. Dagher is no stranger to Cannes, of course. In 2015, his animated short, “Waves ’98,” won the short film Palme d’Or and was the first Lebanese film to compete in the festival’s official competition since Maroun Baghdadi’s “Hors La Vie” in 1991. An exploration of the director’s relationship with Beirut, Dagher’s film was the end result of two years of hard graft and a surrealist blend of multiple styles of animation.
“The Sea Ahead” deals with similar themes, particularly immigration and identity, and is centered around a young woman’s return to Beirut after a number years living abroad. Issa — who has previously appeared in films including “Ulysse & Mona” and “Parisienne” — plays a young woman whose sudden return home, her parents’ inquisitiveness, and her eventual reconnection to the life she previously had in Beirut are the focus of the film. As such, it is an examination of a particular aspect of migration that is rarely explored — that of the returnee.
“A lot of people in my family had to come back and, along the way, lost everything,” says Dagher, whose younger brother Joh composed the film’s original score. “So when I was seeing people leave again because they’re fed up with the country and have these hopes of fulfilling their lives abroad, I wanted to explore what that really means. It’s not always positive and we don’t really talk about that as much. What does it mean for someone who left for a few years and had to come back?”
In some ways the film mirrors aspects of Dagher’s own life. He has spent many years overseas, living in Belgium and Berlin and studying for his master’s degree in contemporary art theory and new media at Goldsmiths in London. Reconnecting with Beirut and attempting to understand it is therefore something that Dagher has experienced throughout much of his life.
Dagher originally began writing the film’s script during the trash crisis of 2015, but only secured the final slice of funding — $30,000 in grants from the El Gouna Film Festival — in September 2019. Even with three producers onboard, including the main producer, Arnaud Dommerc of Andolfi Production, bringing the film to life was a considerable challenge, not least because of Dagher himself.
“In the beginning I was boxed as the ‘animation director,’ even though that was never really my passion or my goal,” he says. “So that set me back a bit. And I also think, in terms of funding, especially with European funding, that the film was always too subtle for them. I was always pushed to go for a much more didactic approach, much more social context with elements of social drama, which I refused to do. I refused to veer from my vision of the film, and if you stick to what you want, especially when everything is so limited, it’s a long process. So it’s been a very rewarding culmination of five years of work on that level.”
“The Sea Ahead” is, in essence, an amalgam of all of Dagher’s professional passions — writing, editing and directing. “These three things are a huge driving force for me and filming was such an amazing experience. For me, working with actors is one of the most rewarding experiences ever. When we finished the shoot, just the sheer pleasure that we got out of working together on set was enough for me to know that, even before we started editing, we’d done something good. We had a very cohesive relationship and working with Manal, who I had met three years prior to the shoot, was a great experience. We got to know each other, — got to know our interests, where she comes from, where I come from, where the film comes from — and I think it was just obvious that our method of working together was so fluid. Sometimes we’d say ‘Cut’ and everybody would be, ‘OK, that was good.' But I’d notice something small that was not quite right and she would notice it too. All it would take was a look between us for us to go, ‘OK, let’s do another take.’ We knew what needed to be fixed.”
Given all that’s happened in Lebanon during the past two years, and with so many people leaving the country, is Dagher tempted to leave once again?
“I mean, this is the question that has been part of my work for so long, and that’s because it’s something that I’ve been questioning for the longest time,” he replies. “So, I don’t know. I’m here for now. I used to say that I’ll stay here for as long as it’s possible to stay here, but where do you draw the line?”
How ancient Egyptian art influenced one of Europe’s greatest sculptors
A new exhibition reveals how the renowned Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti drew inspiration from pharaonic times
Updated 02 July 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Paris is famed for its fabulous big-name museums, which attract crowds from across the world. But the city is also home to smaller, understated cultural gems that deserve attention too. Among them is Institut Giacometti, devoted to researching, archiving and displaying the work of the prominent 20th-century Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti.
For 40 years, Giacometti lived and worked in the heritage building that currently houses the museum, in the Montparnasse neighborhood. Although he died in 1966, Giacometti lives on through the museum’s unique showcase of his cluttered atelier, personal pieces of furniture, and rarely seen artworks.
The institute’s new summer exhibition, running until October 10, examines how ancient Egyptian art profoundly informed the sculptor’s artistic practice. “Giacometti and Ancient Egypt” is a marriage of antiquity and modernity, where East meets West. Giacometti’s distinctive thin elongated figurative statues confront or stand side-by-side with objects from the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms of ancient Egypt. The Louvre has exceptionally loaned 16 artifacts to this exhibition.
Giacometti never set foot on Egyptian soil, but that did not prevent him from admiring its artistic heritage from afar. “Giacometti was a very cultivated man,” the exhibition’s co-curator Romain Perrin told Arab News. “I think the passion he had for Egypt began in the library of his father. When Giacometti was a young boy at the College of Schiers in Switzerland, he did a conference on the question, ‘What was the most important art of humankind?’ His answer was Egypt.”
Aside from devouring European-published books on Egyptian art, museum visits in Italy and France from the 1920s onwards led Giacometti to draw insightful sketches of representations of formidable Egyptian pharaohs, including Rahotep and Amenophis, which dated back thousands of years. Giacometti was struck by how they still exuded life through their quiet, confident presence.
“The Egyptian sculptures are tremendous, their lines and forms are so well-proportioned, their technique is perfect, no one has ever equalled them,” he once wrote in a letter to his parents.
Giacometti’s passion for Egyptian art may have been further fuelled by the tail end of Europe’s ‘Egyptomania,’ which had been sparked by Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign at the end of the 18th century. Its influence meant Paris staged operas that were set in ancient Egypt, some local venues took on Egyptian-related names such as Le Louxor Cinema, Passage du Caire, and a famed brothel called Le Sphinx. Obelisks and pyramids were also installed — and still stand — on the streets of the French capital.
As the exhibition shows, Giacometti was particularly influenced by the Egyptian figurines’ still and straight forms, upright postures, and hieratic poses (arms alongside the body and joined feet). Whether depicting a seated scribe or a standing cat, they embodied balance and character. Through expressive plaster figures including “Walking Woman I” (1932-3) and “Bust of a Seated Man” (1965), Giacometti applied these aesthetic principles of ancient Egyptian art to his own work.
“What we are trying to show in this exhibition is that Giacometti didn’t copy from a book — he had another perception and selected some specific images,” explained Perrin. One of the most compelling works on display is a funerary Fayum portrait from the Roman epoch of a woman with a direct-yet-gentle gaze. Giacometti made a sketch of such portraits, praising and adopting the manner in which Egyptian artists effectively depicted the fixated gaze, bringing the sitter to life. The piercing gaze became an iconic aspect of Giacometti’s sculptural portraits, reflecting emotional fragility and complexity.
“There is an aspect of life in the portrait,” remarked Perrin. “This is paradoxical because ancient Egyptian art was considered by western theoreticians at that time as something archaic. But Giacometti used this archaism to say that it was more realistic than any other art.” According to Perrin, Giacometti might have seen himself in this art form as an alter ego of the intellectual scribe. He also revealed that a rediscovered private photograph from the archive shows Giacometti playfully posing in a way that is reminiscent of the ancient Egyptians’ stature.
The exhibition has come as a surprise to many visitors, who were unaware of the undeniable link between Giacometti and the world of ancient Egypt.
“The most beautiful comments I heard in the first two days of the exhibition,” recalled Perrin, “were from a couple who saw ‘Walking Woman’ and thought it was Egyptian. But it’s Giacometti.”