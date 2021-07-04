UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

DUBAI: The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Sunday announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The health ministry said in a statement on state news agency WAM on Sunday that the UAE has reported the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants in the country of some 9.2 million people.
The ministry also announced on Sunday that it recorded 1,599 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 639,476. Three new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,834.
Around 73.8 percent of the UAE’s population has received one vaccine dose while 63.7 percent are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
ISMAILIA, Egypt: An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned hearings to July 11 in a compensation dispute over the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, to allow the canal and the vessel’s owner to finalize a settlement, court sources and a lawyer said. The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade. The ship’s Japanese owners, Shoei Kisen and its insurers said last month they have reached agreement in principle in a compensation dispute with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). The SCA had demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue before publicly lowering the request to $550 million. Shoei Kisen and the ship’s insurers have disputed the claim and the ship’s detention under an Egyptian court order.
NICOSIA: Four people were found dead as a huge fire raged for a second day in Cyprus, razing tracts of forest in a blaze one official called the worst on record.
The blaze, fanned by strong winds, affected at least 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometers (19 square miles) in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.
The victims, thought to be Egyptian nationals, were found dead close to the community of Odou, a mountainous community north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca.
“All indications point to it being the four persons who were missing since yesterday,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said.
The EU’s executive, the European Commission, said fire-fighting planes had departed from Greece to battle the fire and Italy was also planning to deploy aerial firefighters.
The EU’s emergency Copernicus satellite was also activated to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas, the Commission said in a statement.
“It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus,” Forestries Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou told Cyprus’s Omega TV.
Attempts were being made to prevent the blaze from crossing the mountains and stop it before reaching Machairas, a pine forestland and one of the highest peaks in Cyprus.
The cause of the fire, which started around midday on Saturday, was unclear. Cyprus experiences high temperatures in the summer months, with temperatures in recent days exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Police said they were questioning a 67-year old person in connection with the blaze.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has delivered diesel supplies in Mahra governorate of Yemen, which will be used to fuel power stations there.
The fuel delivery, made through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), involved the transport of 4,000 metric tons by the sea and 1,500 tons by land, a report from state news Saba said.
The shipment will reduce daily blackouts and will help the government save funds for developmental projects, it added.
Such donation would meet the monthly needs of the governorate, a separate report from Saudi news agency SPA meanwhile noted.
The SDRPY in April signed a $422 million agreement with the Yemeni government to supply oil derivatives of up to 1.260 million tons to operate more than 80 power stations in the conflict-ridden country,
The grant was intended to serve the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering, support the economy and develop infrastructure, SPA earlier reported.
Nearly 3,300 tons of diesel have been delivered to Hadramaut to help the governorate meet its energy demands.
Saudi Arabia fulfilled its shipment of oil derivatives earlier in May, involving 909,591 tons of diesel and 351,304 tons of fuel oil.
KILLI, Syria: Huge solar panels poke out of pumpkin and tomato fields in Syria’s rebel-held northwest, where after infrastructure was destroyed during a decade of war, many have switched to renewable energy.
“We used to rely on diesel-powered generators, but it was a struggle with fuel shortages and price hikes,” said Khaled Mustafa, one of dozens of farmers who set up panels in the Idlib region.
“So we opted for solar power instead,” he said.
More than three million people live in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest, much of which is controlled by jihadist forces and other rebels.
Across Syria, at least 90 percent lack a stable power supply, according to the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP).
In rebel areas, there is little hope of state-provided electricity.
Instead, the dark blue silicon panels have become common — installed on roofs, in hospitals or between tents in massive displacement camps.
Once small and smoky diesel generators used to power many homes.
But with regular fuel shortages sending prices soaring, solar panels are now viewed as a cheaper, more efficient and reliable alternative.
In Mustafa’s plot, solar panels hooked to rotating metal plates turn to follow the movement of the sun.
They are among 200 solar panels purchased two years ago by an agricultural cooperative of nearly 20 farmers, costing some $4,000.
The panels power water pumps from a well, irrigating three hectares (seven acres) of cooperative farmland, as well as neighboring fields.
“Even if (state) electricity is restored, solar energy will remain cheaper,” said Mustafa.
Renewable energy sources
Syria’s electricity production was slashed by at least half during the conflict, but as fighting has calmed, renewable energy sources have increased, the UN says.
“Since armed clashes have decreased, and most of the country is in a more stable situation, solar energy production has spiked as a valid alternative,” UNDP said.
In regime-controlled areas, solar panels provide power for both homes and public institutions like universities.
As for those under rebel control, one survey found eight percent used solar as the main source of power in their homes, according to a report in the Education and Conflict Review, published by Britain’s University College London.
It also found a tenth of people used solar for heating water, and a third of people used solar as a secondary source of power, for lighting and charging batteries.
In the rebel-held town of Dana, shimmering solar power installations cover rooftops.
“Sales increased by 300 percent between 2018 and 2021,” said solar panel salesman Abdulhakim Abdul Rahman. Farmers account for most of his clients.
A single agricultural project can require “100 panels, sometimes even 500,” the trader said.
Abdul Rahman said the panels he imports — mostly from Turkey, but also from Germany and China — can last up to 20 years.
Vital for hospitals
In his small apartment, Zakariya Sinno turns on a ceiling fan and blasts Syrian revolutionary anthems from a loudspeaker to show off the power of his solar set-up.
Like many of his neighbors, he has installed three panels on his roof.
“It’s enough to power the fridge, the washing machine, and lighting,” said Sinno.
Hospitals have also installed solar panels.
In 2017, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) launched its “Syria Solar” initiative to introduce renewable power for Idlib’s hospitals.
It has since installed 480 panels in one general hospital, and 300 others in a separate orthopaedic facility.
It has also helped more than 40 other clinics in Idlib and northern Aleppo with technical assistance, so they can install solar systems.
Even if fuel shortages mean generators grind to a halt, solar power keeps “sensitive hospital departments, namely intensive care units, operating rooms and emergency departments” functional, said Talal Kanaan, a founder of the Syria Solar initiative.
“With solar energy, you can cover between 30 to 40 percent of the hospital’s energy consumption,” he said.
CAIRO: Libyan delegates failed to agree on a legal framework to hold presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the UN said on Saturday, putting an agreed-upon roadmap to end the conflict there in jeopardy.
The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), a 75-member body from all walks of life in Libya, concluded its five days of talks in a hotel outside Geneva on Friday, the UN support mission in Libya said.
Participants in the UN-brokered talks discussed several proposals for a constitutional basis for the elections, including some that were not consistent with the roadmap that set the vote on Dec. 24. Others sought to establish preconditions to hold elections as planned, the mission said.
The UN mission said the LPDF members have created a committee tasked with bridging the gap among the proposals put before the forum. But the deadlock remained.
“It is regrettable,” said Raisedon Zenenga, the mission’s coordinator. “The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24.”
The mission urged forum members to continue consultations to agree on “a workable compromise and cement what unites them.” It warned that proposals which “do not make the elections feasible and possible to hold elections on 24 December will not be entertained.”
“This is not the outcome that many of us had hoped for, but it is the better outcome given the options that were on the table,” Elham Saudi, a forum member, wrote on Twitter. “This only delays the battle, but does not resolve the issues.”
Over two dozen LPDF members criticized the UN mission for its proposal that the forum vote on suggestions that included keeping the current government in power, and only holding legislative polls.
Richard Norland, the US special envoy for Libya, accused “several members” of the forum of apparently trying to insert “poison pills” to ensure elections will not happen “either by prolonging the constitutional process or by creating new conditions that must be met for elections to occur.” “We hope the 75 Libyans in the LPDF will re-dedicate themselves to allowing the 7 million Libyans throughout the country to have a voice in shaping Libya’s future,” he said.
Christian Buck, director of Middle East and North Africa at the German Foreign Ministry, urged the LPDF members to stick to the roadmap to elections in December.
“Any postponement would open doors to dangerous scenarios,” he tweeted, without elaborating.
The government, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, was appointed by the forum in a vote mired in corruption allegations.