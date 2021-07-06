What We Are Reading Today: Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale

You are here

In Let’s Talk About Hard Things, Anna Sale uses the best of what she’s learned from her award-winning podcast  to reveal that when we have the courage to talk about hard things, we learn about ourselves, others, and the world that we make together. 

Diving into five of the most fraught conversation topics — death, sex, money, family, and identity — she moves between memoir, fascinating snapshots of a variety of Americans opening up about their lives, and expert opinions to show why having tough conversations is important and how to do them in a thoughtful and generous way. She argues that we all experience these hard things, and by not talking to one another, we cut ourselves off, leading us to feel isolated and disconnected. 

She uncovers that listening may be the most important part of a conversation, and that the end goal should be understanding without the pressure of reconciliation.

The book is a profound meditation on why communication can connect us instead of divide us and how we can all do it better.

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Omar El Akkad

What Strange Paradise is the story of two children finding their way through a hostile world.
“But it is also a story of empathy and indifference, of hope and despair — and about the way each of those things can blind us to reality,” said a review on goodreads.com.
In his debut novel, American War, Omar El Akkad imagined a civil war and its dystopian fallout. Now he tells the story of Amir, a Syrian boy fleeing home who is the only survivor after a harrowing journey to an unnamed island. There, amid catastrophe and heartbreak, he meets a local teenager who decides to help him.
“In alternating chapters, we learn about Amir’s life and how he came to be on the boat, and we follow him and the girl as they make their way toward safety,” said the review.
Akkad was born in Egypt, moved to Canada as a teenager and now lives in the US.
The start of his journalism career coincided with the start of the war on terror, and over the following decade he reported from Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay and many other locations around the world.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Miseducated by Brandon P. Fleming

What We Are Reading Today: Miseducated by Brandon P. Fleming
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Miseducated by Brandon P. Fleming

What We Are Reading Today: Miseducated by Brandon P. Fleming
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

This fascinating and inspiring memoir touches down on a lot of topics.

This is the story of one man’s journey from drug-addiction and abuse to saving other teens’ lives and teaching at one of the top schools in the US.

Brandon P. Fleming “bares all as he shares this memoir of his toxic childhood, his out of control teen years, his numerous slips into drug use and dealing, and the multiple chances for change and improvement that he let slip out of his fingers,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Mychal Denzel Smith said in a review for The New York Times that the events of Fleming’s life, as laid out in his debut memoir, Miseducated, “are filled with the kinds of conflict, tragedy and (sometimes) humor that may command attention in conversation or on a stage. But the narrative he weaves around them doesn’t help them stand out on the page.”

Fleming is an assistant debate coach at Harvard and the founder and CEO of the Harvard Diversity Project.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Fundamentals of Microbiome Science

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Fundamentals of Microbiome Science

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

This book provides an accessible and authoritative guide to the fundamental principles of microbiome science, an exciting and fast-emerging new discipline that is reshaping many aspects of the life sciences. Resident microbes in healthy animals — including humans—can dictate many traits of the animal host. This animal microbiome is a second immune system conferring protection against pathogens; it can structure host metabolism in animals as diverse as reef corals and hibernating mammals; and it may influence animal behavior, from social recognition to emotional states. These microbial partners can also drive ecologically important traits, from thermal tolerance to diet, and have contributed to animal diversification over long evolutionary timescales.
Drawing on concepts and data across a broad range of disciplines and systems, Angela Douglas provides a conceptual framework for understanding these animal-microbe interactions while shedding critical light on the scientific challenges that lie ahead. Douglas explains why microbiome science demands creative and interdisciplinary thinking—the capacity to combine microbiology with animal physiology, ecological theory with immunology.

 

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie

What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Guilds ruled many crafts and trades from the Middle Ages to the Industrial Revolution, and have always attracted debate and controversy. They were sometimes viewed as efficient institutions that guaranteed quality and skills. But they also excluded competitors, manipulated markets, and blocked innovations. Did the advantages of guilds outweigh their costs? Analyzing thousands of guilds from 1000 to 1880, The European Guilds answers that question with vivid examples and clear economic reasoning.
Sheilagh Ogilvie features the voices of honorable guild masters, underpaid journeymen, exploited apprentices, shady officials, and outraged customers, and follows the stories of the “vile encroachers”—women, migrants, Jews, gypsies, bastards, and others—desperate to work but hunted down by the guilds as illicit competitors. The European Guilds analyzes the toxic complicity between guild members and political elites, and shows how privileged institutions and exclusive networks prey on prosperity and stifle growth.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Physics; Volume 1 of Modern Classical Physics

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Physics; Volume 1 of Modern Classical Physics
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Physics; Volume 1 of Modern Classical Physics

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical Physics; Volume 1 of Modern Classical Physics
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Edited by Kip S. Thorne and Roger D. Blandford

Kip Thorne and Roger Blandford’s monumental Modern Classical Physics is now available in five stand-alone volumes that make ideal textbooks for individual graduate or advanced undergraduate courses on statistical physics; optics; elasticity and fluid dynamics; plasma physics; and relativity and cosmology. Each volume teaches the fundamental concepts, emphasizes modern, real-world applications, and gives students a physical and intuitive understanding of the subject.

Statistical Physics is an essential introduction that is different from others on the subject because of its unique approach, which is coordinate-independent and geometric; embraces and elucidates the close quantum-classical connection and the relativistic and Newtonian domains; and demonstrates the power of statistical techniques—particularly statistical mechanics—by presenting applications not only to the usual kinds of things, such as gases, liquids, solids, and magnetic materials, but also to a much wider range of phenomena, including black holes, the universe, information and communication, and signal processing amid noise.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

