Lebanon’s PM Diab warns country is a few days away from social explosion

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for over 10 months. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Georgi Azar

  • More than 60 percent of the population has fallen below the poverty line while the national currency has lost more than 91 percent of its value
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab sounded the alarm Tuesday, calling on the international community to help stave off a “social explosion.”

Speaking during a televised address, Diab warned that Lebanon was on the brink of a disaster that will see its “repercussions reverberate outside the country.”

Diab, who has been heading a cabinet in a caretaker capacity for more than 10 months, said any government would need the support of “friendly nations to save the country from the predicament it currently finds itself in.”

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since Diab resigned in the immediate aftermath of the deadly Beirut port explosion on Aug 4, 2020 that killed over 200 people.

In October, three-time premier Saad Hariri was designated to form a new government after securing the votes of 65 MPs. 

However, the government has yet to see the light of day amid political infighting between local political players, including Hariri and President Michel Aoun.  

The crisis-hit country’s constitution stipulates that both men must agree on the makeup of the government in unison.

“The Lebanese have been patient and are bearing the burden of this long wait. But their patience is running out as their suffering mounts,” Diab said. 

More than 60 percent of the population has fallen below the poverty line while the national currency has lost more than 91 percent of its value, making most basic commodities inaccessible. 

Food insecurity is rampant while fuel shortages have hit hospitals, bakeries and households. 

Two of Lebanon’s four powerplants are currently running on sparse fuel supplies, with the state power utility, Électricité du Liban, warning it would have to switch them off if its waning reserves of gas oil run out.

Meanwhile, the shortages have also made their way to the state-owned telecom company Ogero, which is struggling to keep its generators and stations online. 

To avoid an internet blackout, MPs and Ogero are attempting to secure additional funds to secure enough fuel to keep services operational, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said Monday.

Hariri, who returned to Beirut over the weekend, met with Speaker Nabih Berri yesterday to discuss the latest developments surrounding the government negotiations.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Hariri is poised to step down if the stalemate persists and no breakthrough is found.

“If he does step down, it’ll be done in a way that doesn’t hurt his popularity with his base given the upcoming parliamentary elections,” the source said.

Lebanon is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in May 2022, more than two and half years since mass protests erupted against the ruling political class.

Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
AP

  • Abu Alaa Al-Walae: ‘We want an operation that befits those martyrs’
  • ‘We want it to be an operation in which everyone says they have taken revenge on the Americans’
AP

BAGHDAD: The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia has vowed to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a US airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month, saying it will be a military operation everyone will talk about.
Abu Alaa Al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad that the electoral victory of Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as president will strengthen Iran-backed militant groups throughout the Middle East for the next four years.
Al-Walae, who rarely gives interviews to foreign media organizations, spoke to the AP on Monday in an office in a Baghdad neighborhood along the Tigris River.
On June 27, US Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq. Four militiamen were killed.
The Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi state-sanctioned umbrella of mostly Shiite militias — including those targeted by the US strikes — said their men were on missions to prevent infiltration by the Daesh group and denied the presence of weapons warehouses.
US troops in eastern Syria came under rocket fire the day after the airstrikes, with no reported casualties.
The US has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks — most of them rocket strikes — that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones.
US military officials have grown increasingly alarmed over drone strikes targeting US military bases in Iraq, more common since a US drone killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport last year. Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack. The strike drew the ire of mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers and prompted parliament to pass a nonbinding resolution to pressure the Iraqi government to oust foreign troops from the country.
In mid-April, an explosives-laden drone targeted the military section of the international airport in Irbil, in Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region, causing no casualties or damages. The base also hosts American troops.
US officials said Iran-backed militias have conducted at least five drone attacks since April.
After midnight Monday, a drone was shot down near the US Embassy compound in Baghdad. There were no casualties. Two US military officials said the drone was launched by Iranian proxies, adding that it was weaponized with explosives and was loitering over the US-led coalition base in Baghdad.
The officials said it was too early to identify the type of the drone. The US Embassy said defense systems at the compound “engaged and eliminated an airborne threat.” The statement added that “we are working with our Iraqi partners to investigate” the attack.
The bearded Al-Walae, wearing a black shirt and trousers and an olive-green baseball cap, hinted that his militiamen might use drones in future attacks. He did not go into details. When asked if they used drones in the past against American troops in Iraq, he gave no straight answer and moved to other subjects.
“We want an operation that befits those martyrs,” he said referring to the four fighters killed in late June. “Even if it comes late, time is not important.”
“We want it to be an operation in which everyone says they have taken revenge on the Americans,” Al-Walae said. “It will be a qualitative operation (that could come) from the air, the sea, along Iraq’s border, in the region or anywhere. It’s an open war.”
Al-Walae spoke in an office decorated with a poster of Soleimani. On a table next to him, a framed photo shows Al-Walae standing next to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
Al-Walae praised Iran’s new president, Raisi, who is scheduled to take office next month, saying Iran-backed militant groups “will have their best times.”
Days after he was elected last month, Raisi said in his first remarks after the vote that he rejects the possibility of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support of regional militias.
Al-Walae, who was once held prisoner by US troops in Iraq, boasted that his men were among the first to go to neighboring Syria to fight alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces in 2012, a year after the civil war there broke out. He said their first mission was to protect a Shiite holy shrine south of the capital, Damascus. They later fought in different parts of Syria.
Iran-backed fighters from throughout the region have joined Syria’s conflict, helping tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor. Thousands of Iran-backed fighters remain in Syria, many of them deployed close to the Iraqi border in the towns of Boukamal and Mayadeen.
Al-Walae also said he doesn’t expect Iraq’s parliamentary elections to take place on time in October, saying they might be postponed until April next year. He attributed the delay to the deep crisis the country is experiencing, including severe electricity cuts during the scorching summer.

Migrants welcomed in Tunisia’s impoverished south

Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
AFP

  • Local associations have banded together to offer the less fortunate support
  • In the last six months alone, 1,000 people who embarked from Libya to Europe have been picked up in Mediterranean waters by Tunisian vessels
AFP

MEDENINE, Tunisia: In the front row of a small classroom, three women, all different nationalities, avidly learn French in southern Tunisia’s stifling summer heat — grateful for support from an umbrella of charities.
Based in the city of Medenine, it’s a rare locally driven opportunity for migrants to better themselves and integrate, in a wider North Africa region that is often far from welcoming.
And despite Tunisia’s own biting economic crisis and the rampant poverty in its under-developed south, local associations have banded together to offer the less fortunate support.
Awa, from Ivory Coast, speaks good French, but wants to learn to read and write in the language.
“I never went to school,” she said, her baby on her knee. “If you cannot read or write, it is as if you live in the dark — you cannot do anything.”
Banished by her family for refusing to marry, she traveled to war-torn Libya in the hope of crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, but was prevented from taking to the sea and detained.
“I was pregnant, and due to give birth,” Awa said, adding that she was told Tunisia “was welcoming because it is not in a state of war.”
That advice brought her to Medenine, where she attends a day center run by the Organization for the Support of Migrants, an initiative by eight Tunisian medical outfits that offers support to mainly female migrants.
“I was welcomed... I am very happy,” Awa added.
Fellow Ivorian Bintou has discovered an inner confidence thanks to sewing lessons offered at the day center.
“I have already sewn beautiful dresses — it’s a job that fascinates me,” she said.
“It inspires me,” she added, noting that she’d wanted to be a tailor even before she left her home country.
Like Awa, Bintou arrived in Tunisia in July last year.
Both are tempted to stay, largely because, as Bintou puts it, “it is peaceful,” even if she sometimes suffers street harassment and racism.
Over the last decade, the number of migrants of sub-Saharan origin arriving in Tunisia has swelled substantially.
They range from foreign workers displaced from Libya --- a country mired in chaos since the 2011 fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi — to asylum seekers and new immigrants looking for work in Tunisia.
In the last six months alone, 1,000 people who embarked from Libya to Europe have been picked up in Mediterranean waters by Tunisian vessels and ended up in the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The danger of that crossing was brought into sharp focus again this weekend, when over 60 migrants disappeared or died as two boats sank in less than 72 hours off Tunisia.
With the country mired in an economic crisis that leaves it unable to meet the needs of its own citizens, migrants are low on the list of political priorities.
Two reception centers managed by UN agencies were established in Medenine in 2014 and 2015, but were quickly overwhelmed.
These limitations prompted the Organization for the Support of Migrants to form and kick into action.
“We felt that things were wrong — we saw migrants begging in the street,” explained Abdallah Said, a Tunisian of Chadian origin whose work as a civil servant in Medenine involves collaboration with the umbrella group.
The organization advises day center attendees on their options and provides them “with time to think about what they want to do” next, Said explained.
“That’s why they feel comfortable.”
The initiative also brings the migrants into contact with Tunisian women.
In the small classroom hosting the French class, Tunisian citizen Fatma hopes to learn French in order to join her brother in France.
The West African migrants help her develop her skills.
“I teach them Arabic and they teach us French,” she said.
The initiative has had some help from the authorities — Medenine municipality provided a building for it to use as its headquarters.
But the area is severely economically deprived, suffering an unemployment rate of nearly 20 percent, and cannot do more, according to municipal mayor Moncef Ben Yemma.
“I don’t even have the funds to build roads,” he lamented.
While there is an inclination to help migrants at the local level, there is resistance at the national level.
Tunisia tolerates irregular migrants, but it is very difficult for such foreign African nationals to legitimize their immigration status.
And Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has rejected calls by the European Union and others to establish reception centers.
“Tunisia will not be a land of asylum,” he declared in May this year.

Israel ban on Arab family unifications lapses after PM loses vote

Updated 06 July 2021
AP

AP

JERUSALEM: A ban in force since 2003 on Arab citizens and residents of Israel extending their rights to their Palestinian spouses came to an end on Tuesday after lawmakers failed to extend the controversial measure.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s request to prolong the ban had divided his disparate coalition with both Jewish left-wingers and Arab conservatives strongly opposed.
In a vote early Tuesday, parliament tied 59 votes to 59, meaning the measure lapsed.
The outcome underlined the wafer-thin majority Bennett’s coalition commands in the 120-seat parliament.
The eight parties in the coalition were united by little but their shared enmity to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they unseated from the premiership last month after a record 12 straight years in power.
The ban first enacted during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, had been justified by supporters on security grounds but critics derided it as a discriminatory measure targeting Israel’s Arab minority.
The ban has caused endless complications for Palestinians living across Israel and the territories it has occupied since 1967.
A substantial number of those affected live in annexed east Jerusalem and therefore have Israeli residency, without necessarily being citizens of the Jewish state.
In a protest against the measure outside parliament on Monday, some recounted the hardships of seeking permits to join their spouses, or the risks of entering Israeli territory without permission.
Ali Meteb told AFP that his wife not having Israeli residency rights had confined his family to a “continuous prison.”
“I am asking for rights that the state owes us... for my wife to have Israeli ID, residency rights and freedom of movement,” he said.
Jessica Montell, the head of Hamoked, an Israeli human rights group that provides legal services to Palestinians, said “tens of thousands of families are harmed by this law.”

Israel, South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap

Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

  • South Korea has quickly distributed the COVID-19 vaccines it has, but has struggled to obtain enough doses in a timely manner amid tight global supplies
Reuters

JERUSALEM/SEOUL: Israel will deliver about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to South Korea later this month, and South Korea will give Israel back the same number, already on order from Pfizer, in September and October.
South Korea has quickly distributed the COVID-19 vaccines it has, but has struggled to obtain enough doses in a timely manner amid tight global supplies, particularly in Asia.
“This is a win-win deal,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal on Tuesday. “Together we will beat the pandemic.”
After a stellar roll-out, Israel has administered both shots to around 55 percent of its population and seen turnout plateau.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said the deal will allow South Korea to accelerate its vaccination plans, including providing shots to employees in some sectors that have a high amount of contact with other people.
Local authorities will decide who gets the vaccines, but she said some possible examples may include street cleaners, delivery workers, and retail employees.
South Korean authorities said last week they are hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than the current November target by inoculating at least 70 percent of the population with a minimum of one vaccine dose, mostly mRNA ones such as Pfizer’s.
Jeong said if the vaccination drive goes according to plan and South Korea finds itself with surplus doses later in the year after sending back the agreed doses to Israel, it too will look to share its stockpile with other countries.
South Korea has been battling persistent small outbreaks, prompting officials to delay some easing of social distancing rules. The KDCA reported 746 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, raising the country’s total to 161,541, including 2,032 total deaths.

Passengers evacuated from Gulf Air flight after ‘incident’ landing in Kuwait

Updated 05 July 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A Gulf Air flight was evacuated after landing in Kuwait on Monday after a “a minor incident during landing.”

Flight GF215 left Bahrain International Airport at 11:55 a.m. for the short flight and landed in Kuwait at about 1:00 p.m.

During landing the aircraft initiated an emergency evacuation, Gulf Air said in a statement.

All 62 passengers and seven cabin crew were safely escorted off  the aircraft and into the airport.

None of  the passengers sustained any injured during the landing process.

Gulf Air said: “Flight GF215 from Bahrain to Kuwait has been involved in a minor incident during landing and has safely evacuated all 62 passengers and 7 crew members and escorted them into the terminal.”

The cause of the incident is still unknown and Gulf Air is in the process of conducting an investigation with local authorities to determine what happened.

