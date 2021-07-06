UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

You are here

The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May. (AFP)
  • Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces
GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Tuesday at the eruption of deadly violence during protests in Eswatini, calling for an independent investigation into all alleged rights abuses, including by law enforcement.
The United Nations human rights office pointed to allegations of “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force, harassment and intimidation” by security forces sent in to quell the protests that escalated last week.
The allegations include “the use of live ammunition by police,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.
She also pointed to reports that some protesters had looted premises, set buildings and vehicles on fire, and had barricaded roads in some areas.
“Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest,” Throssell said.
The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May following the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of police.
But after protesters in Africa’s last absolute monarchy ramped up their campaign for political reform last week, the government deployed the army to disperse the crowds.
Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces. Local civil society and opposition groups have claimed several dozens were killed.
Amnesty International accused the security forces of a “frontal attack on human rights” and alleged at least 20 people had been killed.
The government has so far said it has not received an official report of any deaths.
“We urge the authorities to fully adhere to human rights principles in restoring calm and the rule of law,” Throssell said, emphasising that peaceful protests are protected under international law.
She insisted especially on the “obligation to minimize any use of force in the policing of protests only to that absolutely necessary as measure of last resort.”
“We also call on the government to ensure that there are prompt, transparent, effective, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations, including those by law enforcement personnel in the context of the demonstrations,” she said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
She urged the government to launch a dialogue to air and address the underlying public concerns behind the recent protests.
Throssell also voiced concern at reports that Internet services were disrupted in the country and called on authorities to ensure access was restored.

Philippines retrieves crashed military plane’s black boxes

Philippines retrieves crashed military plane’s black boxes
MANILA: Philippine security forces have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of a military aircraft that crashed in a coconut grove and killed 52 people, a top commander said Tuesday.
The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, mostly fresh army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in the southern Sulu province.
Witnesses and survivors told investigators the plane landed “hard” and then bounced twice before taking off again, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, chief of the Western Mindanao Command.
“Then at the right side of the airport it hit a tree — that’s the account of the injured,” Vinluan said.
Most of the dead were soldiers being deployed to the island — a haven for Islamist militants — as part of a counter-insurgency effort.
Three civilians who were not on the flight were also killed as the plane plowed through coconut trees and houses.
Another 51 people, mostly troops, were injured. Many suffered severe burns when the four-engine aircraft exploded into flames.
The cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which are known as black boxes, will be sent to the United States for analysis, Vinluan said.
The CVR records flight crew conversations and the flight data recorder hold information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane.
They could explain what caused the C-130, which the military said was in “very good condition,” to crash in sunny weather.
“We will be able to hear from that black box what was the last conversation of the pilots and crew in the cockpit so we can ascertain the situation that really happened,” armed forces chief General Cirilito Sobejana told CNN Philippines.
Photos of the scene released by the military showed the damaged tail and smoking wreckage scattered among trees.
Dental records are being used to help in the painstaking effort to identify badly charred bodies.
“So far we have identified six or seven of them,” said Sobejana.
“We are doing our best... we need to bring them to their family at the soonest possible time.”
C-130s have been the workhorses of air forces around the world for decades, used to transport troops, supplies and vehicles.
The second-hand Hercules that crashed Sunday was acquired from the United States and delivered to the Philippines earlier this year.
It was one of four in the country’s fleet. Two others are being repaired while the third has been grounded following the crash.
Sunday’s crash was one of the country’s worst military air disasters and the latest in a series of accidents this year.
Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter went down during a night-time training flight, killing all six on board. The accident prompted the grounding of the country’s entire Black Hawk fleet.

India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data

India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data

India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
  • A big rise in infections in April and May brought India’s health system to its knees
  • India’s worst affected state of Maharashtra raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher
NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
A big rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, brought India’s health system to its knees.
India has officially reported 403,281 deaths out of 29.75 million people who have contracted the virus.
While the country of 1.35 billion people has reported fewer deaths than the United States and Brazil some experts believe its actual case and fatality numbers are several times higher.
Based on data reported by state authorities and collated by the federal health ministry, the COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) jumped to about 3 percent in June from 1.26 percent in October, the first full month after the peak of its first wave of infections.
India’s overall reported CFR is 1.31 percent, one of the lowest in the world, which the government has highlighted as a sign of the effectiveness of its pandemic response.
“We knew in the early part of the second wave that the pandemic was mostly in northern India and the reporting there was not as good as other states,” said Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health expert in New Delhi.
By contrast, the more developed southern states better reported data when they got hit later, he said, adding that more deaths are being recorded now following a public outcry over undercounting.
The populous and poor northern state of Bihar, for example, raised its death count by about 4,000 on a single day in early June after a court ordered an audit.
India’s worst affected state of Maharashtra also raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While reported infections have fallen fast since the May peak, deaths are not going down at the same rate, worrying some experts as lockdowns have been eased in many parts of the country.
“The Delta variant is both the most contagious variant and among the most dangerous variants in terms of infection fatality rates,” said Christophe Z. Guilmoto, a demographer at the French Institute of Research for Development in New Delhi, who has studied COVID-19 mortality in India.
“It did play an increasing role at the end of India’s second wave, and this may explain why the daily count of deaths in India isn’t coming down as fast as we expected/hoped.”
To keep deaths low in any future wave, authorities will have to place restrictions early, when the rate of positive COVID-19 results rises, said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Center of Social Medicine & Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
He said authorities would also have to ramp up clinical care capabilities together with case forecasting models, genomic surveillance data and molecular epidemiologic analyzes.

Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan
TOKYO: Japan is set to send another 1.1 million donated AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan this week to help the self-governing island fight its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a struggle to get vaccines.
Taiwan, which had only a handful of deaths before the latest outbreak, has seen its death toll spike to more than 700. The number of daily new cases has eased, with authorities reporting 29 on Tuesday and 17 more deaths.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday the AstraZeneca vaccine is set for shipment on Thursday — Japan’s second shipment to Taiwan a month after it donated 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses.
Many countries are struggling to get vaccines as manufacturers face delays in scaling up production quickly. Taiwan has blamed China for interfering in its effort to buy vaccines. The self-governing island is developing own vaccines but approval is still pending.
Japan, with its home-developed vaccines still uncertain, is inoculating its own citizens with foreign Pfizer and Moderna doses but has no immediate plan to use AstraZeneca’s, which are produced in Japan under a licensing deal.
Under bilateral arrangements, Japan has donated 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each to Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. Similar shipments are planned for Thailand and the Philippines later this month.
Motegi said Japan is also donating 11 million doses to Southeast Asia and Pacific island nations through COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to lower-income countries, after mid-July.
That is part of Japan’s pledge last month to donate 30 million doses of vaccine through COVAX and other channels.
Tokyo’s donations to Taiwan also signal its support for the island as China increases its pressure on the territory it claims as its own. Japan has no official diplomatic ties to China under the one-China policy, but it has economic ties and increasing security ties.
Motegi on Tuesday stressed Japan’s friendship with Taiwan and renewed his appreciation for Taipei’s support to Japan during the 2011 tsunami disaster.

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea
MOSCOW: Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east.
Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying. The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast. 

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern
KABUL, Afghanistan: As the end to America’s “forever war” rapidly approaches, the US Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are watching a worsening security situation and looking at how to respond.
In the countryside, districts are falling to the Taliban in rapid succession. America’s warlord allies are re-arming their militias, which have a violent history, raising the specter of another civil war once the US withdrawal is finished, expected in August.
A US Embassy spokesperson told The Associated Press that security assessments are frequent these days. Speaking on condition of anonymity in line with briefing rules, she said the embassy is currently down to 1,400 US citizens and about 4,000 staff working inside the compound the size of a small town.
A well-fortified town, that is. Besides its own formidable security, the embassy lies inside Kabul’s Green Zone, where entire neighborhoods have been closed off and giant blast walls line streets closed to outside traffic. Afghan security forces guard the barricades into the district, which also houses the Presidential Palace, other embassies and senior government officials.
The only route out is Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, currently protected by US and Turkish troops. Before America can declare its war over, the security of the airport will have to be settled. Ankara is in talks with Washington, the United Nations and the Afghan government to decide who will protect the airport and who will foot the bill.
For now, the airport is running without interruption, except for restrictions imposed by a deadly third COVID surge that has prompted some countries to suspend flights to Kabul. However, India is not one of them — as many as eight flights arrive weekly from India — and as a result, the virus’ delta variant, first identified in India, is rampant in Afghanistan.
In Kabul, it’s common to hear speculation about when and if the US Embassy will evacuate and shut down, with images resurrected of America’s last days in Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war.
Already, long before the last US and NATO troops began packing to leave, American diplomats arriving at the airport were taken to the heavily fortified US Embassy by helicopter. The 4-mile road trip through Kabul’s chaotic traffic was considered too dangerous.
Suicide bombers struck along that road with uncomfortable frequency.
For many of Washington’s new diplomats to Afghanistan, their view of the country and Kabul is limited to what they see from the confines of the sprawling embassy compound, hidden deep inside the Green Zone and protected by 10-foot blast walls, heavily armed US Marines, explosive-sniffing dogs and cameras at every corner.
An American employee of Resolute Support, the name of NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan, who arrived in the country last November, had not been outside the giant gates of the mission by June.
Citing security concerns, the US spokesperson said she couldn’t reveal evacuation plans, or even if that’s a part of today’s conversation, but said the embassy has detailed plans for every scenario to protect its staff.
If there is an evacuation, it wouldn’t be the first.
The US Embassy in Kabul shut down in 1989, when the former Soviet Union left the country after negotiating an end to its 10-year invasion of Afghanistan. The pro-communist government collapsed three years later, followed by a brutal civil war carried out by most of the same US-allied warlords who still operate in Kabul today — another reason why fear of a new civil war resonates.
The Taliban have issued statements saying they are not looking for a military takeover of Kabul. Washington has repeatedly warned that a military move on the Afghan capital would return the insurgent movement to pariah status, denying it international recognition and assistance.
Still, not long after President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that American troops would be gone by Sept. 11, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed concern that Afghan forces might not be able to protect all the diplomatic missions in Kabul, according to an official familiar with the discussions. There were even suggestions that smaller embassies move into the US compound for their protection.
The US Embassy responded with an immediate so-called “ordered lockdown,” further restricting staff movements and new arrivals.
On April 27, the US Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, Ross Wilson, tweeted that non-essential US personnel would leave. The spokesperson would not say how many people left under that order, saying only that staff numbers are constantly being assessed.
Wilson blamed the departure on “increasing violence & threat reports in Kabul.” He also posted a US Embassy site warning to all American citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately on any available commercial flight. And to Americans planning to visit Afghanistan, the order was clear: don’t.
The Australian Embassy closed, and most other Western embassies reduced their staff.
Most expatriate or foreign staff with international aid organizations in Kabul also left, said Naemat Rohi, deputy director of Akbar, an umbrella organization representing 167 aid organizations, including 87 international charities.
“They said they were going on R&R, but that was just so as not to create panic among their local staff, but they were leaving for their security reasons,” he said.
The exodus prompted the Taliban to issue multiple statements assuring aid groups and Afghans working for Western organizations they had nothing to fear.
But that hasn’t reassured interpreters who worked for the US military. The spokesperson said some might be evacuated from Afghanistan but relocated to a third country while their immigration visas to the US are processed. Thousands of applications are in the pipeline. Thousands more that were denied are being appealed.
The Taliban’s quick successes in northern Afghanistan, particularly the rapid surrender of Afghan soldiers in several instances, has heightened security fears in Kabul, where the presence of the heavily armed warlords resurrects images of the 1990s civil war.
Marshal Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord accused of war crimes, some against personal enemies who were once his allies, holds a military base on a hilltop overlooking Kabul’s posh Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood. His militia has an uneasy relationship with Ghani’s government and other powerful warlords, including the new Defense Minister Bismillah Khan.
Heavily armed guards patrol Wazir Akbar Khan streets, lined with marble mansions of government officials, many of them former warlords. Though united today against the Taliban, they have a brutal history of fighting each other.
For some, a Taliban play for Kabul seems inevitable.
“After the takeover of the districts and some provinces, the Taliban will make a try to enter Kabul,” said Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government. “They will face the regular army, but also the warlords who have accumulated huge wealth out of war related contracts.”

