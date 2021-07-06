You are here

  • Home
  • YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report explores the viewership, content and creative trends that have emerged around the world over the past year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nu2z4

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
  • New report looks at viewing, content and creative trends that emerged in the last year
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Unveiled at Cannes Lions this year, YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report explores the viewership, content and creative trends that have emerged around the world over the past year.

The recurring theme throughout the report is the growth of video. This is no surprise given that consumption of all forms of content grew significantly during the pandemic. However, YouTube’s report found that video has increasingly become indispensable, primarily as a form of connection, with 68 percent in Saudi Arabia and 70 percent in Egypt agreeing that they have used YouTube to help feel connected with others during the past year.

“Video has become a common language that helps meet our evolving need for connection,” Abdu Hussein, Culture and Trends lead, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Google, told Arab News.

In the region, there are three key learnings:

1. Shared culture creates connection

Connection was a prominent theme that emerged, with creators finding different ways of tapping into shared cultural experiences.

A popular trend was the dialect challenge, where creators from different parts of the region tried to guess terms specific to other dialects. Uploads of videos with the Arabic form of “dialect challenge” grew by over 140 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The most meaningful example, however, was of “acts of giving,” which was a common theme for creators not just during Ramadan, but also throughout the year.

Many creators took to livestreaming fundraisers, which made viewers feel like they were part of the process. In fact, 52 percent of Saudis and 50 percent of Egyptians agreed that watching creators’ or artists’ livestreams made them feel connected to other people.

The cultural attachment and connection remained strong regardless of geography. Of the top 100 most-subscribed Arabic-speaking creators in MENA, over 25 percent are based outside the region. Their content, however, is culturally relevant, which is reflected through their language, sensibilities and interests. 

2. Ramadan is the epitome of shared culture

Content around Ramadan serves as a microcosm for the various ways connection can be actualized, the report stated.

A recurring theme across gaming videos was the digital recreation of Ramadan within a virtual game world. Within those virtual reenactment videos were videos titled “Ramadan Craft,” alluding to related videos within the world of Minecraft.

In this format, the creator starts a daily Minecraft adventure series in Ramadan, often exploring the in-game world alongside fans with the intention of creating episodes — rather than one-off videos — to emulate the style of the TV shows that are popular during Ramadan.

The fresh spin on Ramadan goes beyond the usual family and food videos and into a new genre that is both interactive and immersive.

3. Immersive videos encourage togetherness

The report suggested that moving forward, video culture is entering a space in which videos will create and maintain a sense of connection through immersive experiences rather than simply one-way viewing.

An example of this is the multiplayer game “Among Us,” videos of which racked up over 1 billion views in 2020. The game brings together real-life players — whether they are in the same room or on different continents — in a virtual space. While streams of the game were already popular on YouTube, creators took it to the next level by recreating the game in real life.

Video’s evolution as a form of connection is why “we are seeing more people turning to livestreamed, immersive and relatable content on YouTube to find that sense of togetherness, whether in MENA or beyond,” said Hussein.

“There is an opportunity for brands and creatives to connect more deeply with their audiences by tapping into this culture of connection and interaction,” he added.

Topics: Youtube

Related

Cannes Lions announces 2020-21 winners
Media
Cannes Lions announces 2020-21 winners
Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition
Media
Orange Egypt makes it to No. 2 on YouTube Ads Leaderboard, Cannes Edition

Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India

Indian police have filed at least five cases against Twitter or its officials. (File/AFP)
Indian police have filed at least five cases against Twitter or its officials. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India

Indian police have filed at least five cases against Twitter or its officials. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter loses protection over user-generated content in India as the platform fails to comply with new IT rules.
  • India’s new IT rules which became effective end-May are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making them more accountable to legal requests.
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc. no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the US microblogging giant has failed to comply with new IT rules, the Indian government said in a court filing.
The statement is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticizing the company for non-compliance.
The dispute and the public spat has raised concern that American firms will find it difficult to do business amid a more stringent regulatory environment.
India’s IT ministry told the High Court in New Delhi that Twitter’s non-compliance amounted to a breach of the provisions of the IT Act, causing the US firm to lose its immunity, according to the filing dated July 5.
The filing came in a case filed by a Twitter user who wanted to complain about some allegedly defamatory tweets on the platform, and said the company was not complying with the new law that requires appointment of certain new executives.
Twitter declined to comment. The company has previously said it was making all efforts to comply.
India’s new IT rules which became effective end-May are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.
Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Twitter for deliberately defying the law and said all social media firms must abide by the new rules.
In recent weeks, as acrimony grew between New Delhi and Twitter, Indian police have filed at least five cases against the company or its officials, including some related to child pornography and a controversial map of India on its career page.
Police in two Indian states have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints. Separately, the state of Uttar Pradesh has challenged in the Supreme Court a bar on police action against Maheshwari, after a lower court protected him against arrest over an accusation that the platform was used to spread hate.

Topics: Twitter India social media Data Protection

Related

Hindu group files case against Twitter over allegedly ‘distorted’ India map. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
Prasad reiterated that all social media firms must abide by the new IT rules. (File/AFP)
Media
India’s IT minister slams Twitter for denying access to account

Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws

Companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations. (File/AFP)
Companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws

Companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations. (File/AFP)
  • Social media giants to possibly halt their services in Honk Kong over changes to data-protection laws in the country.
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

US tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc. have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter.
The laws could make the tech companies liable for the malicious sharing of individuals’ information online, the newspaper added.
A letter sent by an industry group that includes the Internet firms said companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations or prosecutions related to what the firms’ users post online, Journal reported.
Doxing is an act of revealing people’s personal information such as real name, home address or workplace online without the user’s permission.
Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.
Hong Kong’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau in May proposed amendments to the city’s data-protection laws that it said were needed to combat doxing, a practice that was prevalent during 2019 protests in the city, the newspaper said.
According to the newspaper, the letter dated June 25 was sent by Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition.
“The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering the services in Hong Kong,” the Journal reported, quoting the letter.

Topics: Facebook Google Twitter social media Hong Kong

Related

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
Media
Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
Hong Kong media reel as security law targets democracy paper’s reporting
Media
Hong Kong media reel as security law targets democracy paper’s reporting

Facebook pilot scheme questions users over extremist ties

“You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” Alerts the Facebook message. (File/AFP)
“You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” Alerts the Facebook message. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Facebook pilot scheme questions users over extremist ties

“You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently,” Alerts the Facebook message. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: In an effort to combat online extremism, Facebook announced on Thursday that it is testing a feature that will ask users if they are worried someone they know is becoming an extremist.

As part of Facebook’s new Redirect Initiative, users may also be alerted if they have been exposed to extremist content on the platform. Both features will be displayed as pop-up messages that will redirect users to support pages.

The new content warning feature will initially be available in the US.

“This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with, or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The tech firm is working with non-governmental organizations and academic experts on the project, she added.

 

(Facebook)

The messages include: “Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?”

Another says: “You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently. Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment.

“You can take action now to protect yourself and others.”

However, the new feature evoked criticism, with growing concerns that such alerts represent a social media crackdown on politically controversial rhetoric.

Those concerned about Facebook’s attempt to combat extremism include Republican politicians in the US, such as Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who took to Twitter to voice their criticism.

“Facebook just warned me that I may have been subjected to extremist content and asked me to report anyone I may know that is becoming an extremist,” said Boebert. “I have more than 200 coworkers I need to report.”

While Massie sarcastically wrote: “One of my moderate Democrat friends told me long ago, back when there were moderate Democrats, ‘the definition of an extremist is someone who is completely consistent.’”

He added: “I plead guilty as charged by Facebook this week.” 

In May, Facebook also launched a campaign to take stronger action against people who repeatedly share misinformation on the platform.

Topics: Facebook Online extremism social media United States

Related

Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
Media
Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation

TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

TikTok back in Pakistan after court revokes ban

Activists of the Jamhoori Wattan Party carry placards during a protest to demand the ban of TikTok social media, in Lahore. (AFP)
  • Pakistan court revokes ban over TikTok but orderes the platform to address complaints.
  • This was the third time TikTok was suspended in the country where many use the app to sell goods online.
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

KARACHI: TikTok was running again in Pakistan Saturday after a provincial court lifted suspension of the popular social media service but ordered it to address complaints that it hosted objectionable content.
The Pakistan Telecoms Authority (PTA) blocked access Thursday for a third time after a ruling by a Sindh court hearing a private citizen’s petition against the Chinese-owned app.
Freedom of speech advocates have long criticized creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan’s Internet and media.
TikTok’s suspension was slammed by the video sharing platform’s huge fan base in Pakistan, many of whom use it to market and sell goods online.
But its critics in the deeply conservative Muslim nation say it promotes vulgarity and LBGQT content.
TikTok has been shut down twice before in Pakistan because of alleged “indecent” videos — most recently in March, after which the platform pledged better moderation.
It said Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone — around 15 percent featuring “adult nudity and sexual activities.”
A PTA official told AFP the court had Friday revoked its earlier order banning the app, and users confirmed it was running again.
Still, even senior Pakistan officials appeared confused by the to- and fro-ing.
“I am baffled after reading... verdict on suspension of TikTok,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Topics: TikTok Pakistan Ban social media

Related

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Media
Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint

After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans executives from leaving

Telecom firms were told they had to implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls and messages (File/AFP).
Telecom firms were told they had to implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls and messages (File/AFP).
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans executives from leaving

Telecom firms were told they had to implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls and messages (File/AFP).
  • Senior foreign executives of telecommunications firms in Myanmar told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission.
  • The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment.
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A confidential order from Myanmar’s Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorization to leave the country, the person said.
A week later, telecom companies were sent a second letter telling them they had until Monday July 5 to fully implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls, messages and web traffic and to track users by themselves, the source said. Reuters has not seen the orders.
The directives follow pressure on the companies from the junta, which is facing daily protests from its opponents and a growing number of insurgencies to activate the spyware technology.
A spokesman for the military did not answer multiple requests for comment. The junta has never commented on the electronic surveillance effort, but announced soon after seizing power its aim to pass a cybersecurity bill that would require telecoms providers to provide data when requested and remove or block any content deemed to be disrupting “unity, stabilization, and peace.” It also amended privacy laws to free security forces to intercept communications.
The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said the ban was meant to pressure telecoms firms to finish activating the spyware technology, although the order itself does not specify a reason.
Three other telecoms sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the authorities had stepped up pressure on the companies to implement the intercept, but declined to elaborate further. Two sources said companies had been warned repeatedly by junta officials not to speak publicly or to the media on the intercept.
Telenor declined to comment. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ooredoo, state-owned MPT and Mytel, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel and a Myanmar military-owned conglomerate.
Months before the Feb. 1 coup, telecom and Internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware to allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, Reuters reported in May.
Reuters was not able to establish how broadly the surveillance technology has been installed and deployed, but four sources said Norway’s Telenor ASA and Qatar’s Ooredoo QPSC had yet to comply in full.
Among the military’s first actions on Feb. 1 was to cut Internet access and it has still not been fully re-established, with telecoms given regular lists of websites and activist phone numbers to block.
The moves have left the future unclear for Myanmar’s telecom sector, which had been one of the fastest-growing globally. Telenor said on Friday it is evaluating the future of its operations in the country, with a source telling Reuters it is eying a sale of its Myanmar unit.

Topics: Myanmar Military Junta Telecom spying Travel ban

Related

The US Embassy arranged to have the detained journalist speak by phone with his wife, Julianna, in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Media
Myanmar court extends pretrial detention of US journalist
Journalist and US citizen Nathan Maung poses for a pictures during an interview with AFP in Fairfax, Virginia on July 2, 2021. (AFP)
Media
Freed American journalist remembers horrors of Myanmar junta jail

Latest updates

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris
The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030. (Supplied)
UAE reports 1,552 new COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths in last 24 hours
UAE reports 1,552 new COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths in last 24 hours
Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.