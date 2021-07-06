You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
QIA's stake in Credit Suisse is worth $1.65 billion. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7ma23

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
  • Convertible securities raise stake from 4.84 percent
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) stake in Credit Suisse will increase to 6 percent when two securities it subscribed to convert into shares later this year, Al Arabiya reported citing a regulatory disclosure.

Data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows QIA was among investors who participated in Credit Suisse’s capital increase in April, when the Swiss bank issued mandatory convertible bonds.

QIA owns 128 million Credit Suisse shares, equivalent to a 4.84 percent stake in the lender, according to bourse data, yet that number rises to 6.01 percent when the convertible assets are taken into account, according to the new filing.

The state-owned sovereign wealth fund cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5 percent, after one of the most turbulent years since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg reported last week.

Credit Suisse shares were trading at 9.61 Swiss francs ($10.41) today, giving QIA’s stake a value of $1.65 billion.

Topics: #qia #qatar #creditsuisse

Related

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Business & Economy
Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Qatar Investment Authority to take $740m chunk of US renewables firm Avangrid
Business & Economy
Qatar Investment Authority to take $740m chunk of US renewables firm Avangrid

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
  • The ship has been held under court order in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29
Updated 30 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

ISMAILIA: An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship, allowing its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.
The Ever Given’s owners and insurers announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.
The ship has been held under court order in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29 as the SCA pushed for compensation from its Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers.
Ahmed Ali, a lawyer representing Shoei Kisen, on Tuesday said he had been informed of the decision to lift the order.
The SCA has announced that the ship will be allowed to sail on Wednesday, when a ceremony will be held to mark its departure.
The 400 meter (430 yard) vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, will be accompanied by two tugs and two senior canal guides, Suez Canal sources said.

Topics: shipping Egypt Suez

Related

In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
Middle-East
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment
  • Platform launched by fund with Misr Insurance, Banque Misr
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to raise about 1.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($111.5 million) to invest in providing high-quality education to the middle class through its new education investment platform, said Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed.

Al-Saeed said that the platform was launched by the fund with initial investments of 500 million Egyptian pounds in cooperation with Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC), Banque Misr, and a number of private sector companies, Asharq reported.

Lighthouse investment platform for education is the fund’s third in the sector, said Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

The fund is targeting a portfolio of 30 to 40 billion Egyptian pounds worth of assets by the end of next year.

Topics: #egypt #education #sovereignwealth

Related

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise
Business & Economy
Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
  • Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s competition authority has approved a request by 23 cement makers to reduce production temporarily to help reduce a glut in output, setting a baseline cut at 10.69 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows.
The competition authority decision, dated July 5, said there would be additional cuts of 2.81 percent for each production line and further cuts depending on the company’s age.
The quotas would come into force on July 15 and remain in place for one year, the document said.
Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef, even as local sales halved, cement executives say.
The sector is seen as an indicator of Egypt’s openness to foreign investment, which it has struggled to attract.
Companies, including Germany’s HeidelbergCement, France’s Vicat, Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim, Greece’s Titan Cement and Mexico’s CEMEX , invested heavily in Egypt after a privatization drive that began in the 1990s. Local players set up their own plants later.
Egypt-based executives had welcomed an earlier, draft proposal for production quotas, but two had told Reuters that they thought the formula appeared unfair to foreign companies.

Topics: cement construction Egypt

Related

Military owns a quarter of Egypt’s cement capacity: FT
Business & Economy
Military owns a quarter of Egypt’s cement capacity: FT
UAE pavilion to present eco-friendly cement prototype at Venice Architecture Biennale
Lifestyle
UAE pavilion to present eco-friendly cement prototype at Venice Architecture Biennale

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
  • Central Bank of Jordan, Arab Monetary Fund complete inclusion
  • Buna is centralized cross-border payments system
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Jordan and the Arab Monetary Fund have completed the inclusion of the Jordanian dinar as a settlement currency in the Buna platform for Arab payments, Asharq reported.

Jordan’s dinar is the fourth currency to be included in the payment system, joining the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar and euro.

Buna is a centralized cross-border payment system affiliated with the Regional Institution for Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments, owned by the AMF.

The platform enables regional financial institutions to send and receive cross-border payments across the Arab region and beyond in Arab currencies, as well as key international currencies, in an efficient, cost-effective, risk-controlled, and transparent environment.

Topics: #jordan #fx #payments

Related

Rising consumer appetite for digital payments in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Rising consumer appetite for digital payments in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system
Business & Economy
Saudi Payments enables non-bank entities to join national payment system

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
  • 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia surged in the first quarter as the government’s Sakani and Wafi programs drove the building of affordable housing.

New housing supply surged 29 percent year on year in the first three months of 2021 and by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Housing Ministry's Housing Data and Observatory Center.

There were 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year. Construction started on 101,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, an 18 percent increase on the same period a year earlier, while 106,000 units were completed.

The average price of residential apartments fell below SR500,000 ($133,315) in the first quarter of 2021 from the end of 2020.

Residential real estate deals exceeded 255,000 in 2020, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Topics: #saudi #housing

Related

Saudi Housing Ministry signs agreements making it easier for families to own first house
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Housing Ministry signs agreements making it easier for families to own first house
Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi housing minister hands over new Riyadh units to tenants in Sakani program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing minister hands over new Riyadh units to tenants in Sakani program
Saudi housing program allocates monthly record 21,000 building plots
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing program allocates monthly record 21,000 building plots

Latest updates

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
Warnings of rising terror threats to UK if Afghanistan abandoned
Warnings of rising terror threats to UK if Afghanistan abandoned
Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment
Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.