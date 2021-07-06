You are here

After protests, Iran’s president apologizes over power blackouts

Iran's outgoing president Hassan Rouhani offered a rare apology Tuesday for the country's most severe summer power outages in recent memory, as blackouts cripple businesses and darken homes for hours a day. (AP)
DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani apologized to Iranians on Tuesday over massive power outages during a heatwave that have drawn widespread criticism and triggered street protests.
Officials have blamed the blackouts on surging demand for power, along with low rainfall cutting hydroelectric output and illegal cryptocurrency mining farms accessing subsidised electricity.
“I apologize to our dear people who have faced problems and suffering in the past few days and I urge them to cooperate (by curbing power use). People complain about power outages and they are right,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state TV.
“The Energy Ministry is not at fault... but the minister should come and explain to the people what the problem is and we have to find a solution.”
Angry residents gathered in several cities to protest against the outages, which often did not follow blackout schedules announced by the state-run electricity companies, according to Iranian news outlets and postings on social media.
Protests turned political is some areas, with people chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei” and other slogans during blackouts, according to videos posted on social media.
Reuters could not independently verify the videos’ authenticity.
“Protesters said the frequent power outages had caused many problems, including water cuts in apartments, spoilage of meat and poultry and other items in refrigerators, and damage to household appliances,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported from the northeastern town of Kordkuy.

VIENNA: Iran has informed the UN nuclear watchdog of plans to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20 percent purity for reactor fuel, the agency said on Tuesday, in a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it would be a multi-stage process, suggesting it will take time, but Western powers have already condemned Iran’s production of a small quantity of uranium that was not enriched and its plans to produce enriched metal, which can be used to make a nuclear bomb. 

War of words heats up in battle over Nile water

Updated 06 July 2021
Mostafa Galal

  • Egypt, Sudan condemn Ethiopia over second filling of GERD reservoir
  • Downstream countries urge UN to work for legally binding agreement
Updated 06 July 2021
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan have reacted angrily after being told by Ethiopia that it has resumed filling the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for the second year.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday met with his Sudanese counterpart, Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, in New York, with both ministers later issuing a statement describing the Nile dam’s second-phase filling as a “dangerous escalation.”

Ethiopia’s announcement raises tensions ahead of a July 8 UN Security Council session on the dam dispute being held at the request of Cairo and Khartoum.

Shoukry and Al-Sadiq called for urgent consultations between Security Council member states on the GERD, which is set to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric project when completed.

The dam has been the subject of a decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia and downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.

Cairo and Khartoum are seeking a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam that preserves both countries’ water rights.

Ethiopia says the dam on the Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and to provide power to its population.

However, Egypt views the dam as a major threat to vital Nile water supplies, while Sudan has expressed concern about its safety as well as the impact on its own dams and water stations.

The pace of the dam’s refilling will depend on seasonal rainfall in Ethiopia, Egyptian Irrigation Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ghanim told a local TV channel, according to Reuters.

“We won’t see any effect now on the Nile. We have a month or six weeks ahead of us,” he said.

Egypt and Sudan have waged a diplomatic campaign for a deal over the dam’s operation, but talks have repeatedly stalled.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that Ethiopia’s latest move violates international laws and norms governing the exploitation of river resources.

“This step is a dangerous escalation that reveals Ethiopia’s desire to impose a fait accompli on the two downstream countries, and its indifference to the negative effects and damage they may suffer due to the dam’s unilateral filling,” the statement said.

Shoukry has held several meetings in New York with world envoys in the lead-up to the Security Council session.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia says it is finally exercising its rights over Nile water long controlled by its downstream neighbors.

Its ambassador to Sudan said on Sunday that the issue is not a matter of peace and security, and should not be brought before the Security Council.

Nicolas de Riviere, France’s ambassador to the UN, said last week that the council can do little apart from bringing the sides together.

“We can open the door, invite the three countries at the table, and encourage them to get back to the negotiations and find a solution,” he said.

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.

Sudan hopes the project will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams will be badly hit without an agreement on the GERD’s operation.

Earlier, Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Egypt’s minister of irrigation, sent an official letter to his Ethiopian counterpart, condemning Addis Ababa’s unilateral measure as “a clear and dangerous breach of the Declaration of Principles Agreement.

He said Egypt lacks water resources and is one of the driest countries in the world, while Ethiopia has adequate rainfall, huge water resources, and large volumes of water stored in dams and natural lakes.

Abdel-Aty said that Egypt does not oppose development in Ethiopia or the Nile basin countries, but believes projects must comply with international law and take into account the concerns of downstream countries.

Israel answers Jordan's plea for urgent water supplies

Updated 06 July 2021
Raed Omari

  • Move seen as gesture of goodwill from Israel’s new government
  • Jordan request comes amid warnings of critical water shortage
Updated 06 July 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Israel has approved a Jordanian request to supply additional water to the kingdom in a move described as a goodwill gesture from Israel’s new government.

The move follows a rift in relations between the countries under the premiership of the former long-term leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israeli media, new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has given his initial agreement to the sale of 50 million cubic meters of water to resource-poor Jordan, one of the most water-scarce countries in the world.

Netanyahu had delayed approving Jordan’s request for water supplies, the Israeli media has reported, amid tension over Jerusalem, Israeli plans to annex the Jordan Valley and the kingdom’s refusal to allow Netanyahu to overfly its airspace.

The request was submitted through the joint Jordanian-Israeli water committee, established after the 1994 peace deal between the countries, Israeli reports said.

The Jordanian government has not officially commented on the reports, saying there has been no announcement yet from the Israeli government.

However, a Jordanian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arab News that by 2022 Israel will be selling Jordan an additional 50 million cubic meters of water to be pumped from the Lake Tiberias (Sea of Galilee) into the kingdom.

The official said the additional water supply is supposed to be a “routine procedure” stipulated in the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty under which Israel committed to provide Jordan with 55 million cubic meters of water a year.

“But the provision on water allocation has been misused by Netanyahu,” the official added.

“So, yes, this additional water supply will help alleviate much of our water concerns for this year.”

In April, Jordan confirmed it had received an additional quantity of 8 million cubic meters from Israel which, Israeli media said, was spurred by pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s ministry of water and irrigation has warned of severe drought this summer due to low rainfall through winter. Water storage in Jordan’s 10 major dams is 80 million cubic meters lower than last year, according to official estimates. 

Jordan is the second-largest refugee host per capita worldwide, according to UNHCR, with roughly 750,000 refugees, and is also classified as the second most water-scarce country in the world.

Hundreds in northeast Syria protest 'honor killings'

Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

  • Demonstrators marched down a street in Hasakeh, some wearing white t-shirts marked "No to violence" in red letters
  • "There is no honour in murder," said a sign
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

HASAKEH, Syria: Hundreds of women protested against so-called “honor killings” in northeast Syria on Tuesday after the latest murders of young women by relatives in the Kurdish-run region.
The demonstrators marched down a street in the city of Hasakah, some wearing a white t-shirt marked “No to violence” in red letters.
“Stop killing women,” read one sign. “There is no honor in murder,” said another.
The protesters gathered outside the home of the latest victim, a 16-year-old girl who residents said was murdered on Monday by her father.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the man strangled his daughter, who had been raped by a relative more than a year ago.
“We condemn these crimes in the name of tradition or religion,” said protester Evin Bacho, a member of the Kurdish feminist group Kongra Star.
She said the gathering was “against any family that gives itself the right to deprive a woman of her freedom.”
Monday’s murder follows uproar over a video circulated online at the weekend that purportedly shows the killing of another young woman.
The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor with a wide network of sources inside Syria, said members of her tribe had shot her after she tried to run away with her lover.
Protester Intissar Al-Hamadi demanded the perpetrators of such murders be held to account.
“No religion or morality allows this,” she said.
In the Kurdish zones of Syria, “honor crimes” and “violence and discrimination” against women are officially outlawed, as is polygamy, although it is permitted in Islam.
In Damascus last year, authorities scrapped part of a law that allowed those who had killed a female relative to invoke mitigating circumstances to cut their sentence.
Syria’s decade-long war has killed half a million people and displaced millions more, and also compounded violence against women.
Rural areas are still deeply conservative and tribal, often imposing severe restrictions on women’s freedom.

Jordan court sets Monday for ruling in plot to destabilize kingdom

Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • The court decided to file the case under ‘scrutiny,’ and adjourned the session until July 12 to read the verdict
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s security court will issue a ruling in a sedition case on Monday.
“The state security court held a new session in the sedition case, in the presence of the governing body, the representative of the Public Prosecution, the state security court’s attorney general, the first and second defendants, and their defense attorneys,” a statement on state run Petra news agency said on Tuesday.
The prosecution accuses former finance minister Bassem Awadallah, along with another man, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, of taking part in a plot to destabilize the country.
Both are accused of working with Prince Hamza, the former crown prince and half brother of of King Abdullah II.
“During the course of this session, and according to the legally established court roles, the defense attorneys presented their clients’ affidavit, which included, in accordance with legal procedures, the trial records,” the statement added.
It said the court had decided to file the case under “scrutiny,” and adjourned the session until Monday to read the verdict.
Awadallah and Bin Zaid have pleaded not guilty, while Prince Hamzah has been placed under house arrest since April.

