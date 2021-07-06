Muslim World League chief receives honorary doctorate

RIYADH: In recognition of his efforts as a global peacemaker, Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was awarded an honorary doctorate by the UN's University of Peace in Geneva on Monday.

The honor was awarded to Dr. Al-Issa in recognition of his distinguished efforts in supporting international diplomacy, promoting friendship and cooperation among peoples, and his effective endeavors in combating hate.

“It is the sacred duty of all of us to promote peace and harmony in this world,” Dr. Al-Issa said at the event.

"It is the sacred duty of all of us to promote peace and harmony in this world," Dr. Al-Issa said at the event.

“I’m greatly appreciative to receive this honor, and we must all continue striving with all our effort to build coexistence and true partnerships among the peoples of this world, for today and the next generations," he said.

Dr. Francisco Rojas Aravena, the rector of the University of Peace, said the university is honored to award Al-Issa the honorary doctorate. He said Al-Issa is widely recognized as the global voice of moderation and for his commitment to educating the whole world about religious values.

He said Al-Issa has “been a trailblazer in building new partnerships among different communities, faiths, and nations,” and noted that his institution cooperates with MWL to promote interreligious dialogue with leaders in the global Jewish and Christian communities.

UN Undersecretary-General Larbi Djacta hailed Dr. Al-Issa “as a leading global voice on moderate Islam" who has "advanced constructive cooperation and counteracted extremism."

The University for Peace is an academic institution within the UN system, whose honorary president is the UN secretary-general.