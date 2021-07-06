You are here

Muslim World League chief receives honorary doctorate

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
Muslim World League chief receives honorary doctorate

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA)
  • UN Undersecretary-General Larbi Djacta hailed Dr. Al-Issa "as a leading global voice on moderate Islam" who has "advanced constructive cooperation and counteracted extremism"
RIYADH: In recognition of his efforts as a global peacemaker, Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa was awarded an honorary doctorate by the UN's University of Peace in Geneva on Monday.

The honor was awarded to Dr. Al-Issa in recognition of his distinguished efforts in supporting international diplomacy, promoting friendship and cooperation among peoples, and his effective endeavors in combating hate.

“It is the sacred duty of all of us to promote peace and harmony in this world,” Dr. Al-Issa said at the event.

“I’m greatly appreciative to receive this honor, and we must all continue striving with all our effort to build coexistence and true partnerships among the peoples of this world, for today and the next generations," he said.

Dr. Francisco Rojas Aravena, the rector of the University of Peace, said the university is honored to award Al-Issa the honorary doctorate. He said Al-Issa is widely recognized as the global voice of moderation and for his commitment to educating the whole world about religious values.

He said Al-Issa has “been a trailblazer in building new partnerships among different communities, faiths, and nations,” and noted that his institution cooperates with MWL to promote interreligious dialogue with leaders in the global Jewish and Christian communities.

UN Undersecretary-General Larbi Djacta hailed Dr. Al-Issa “as a leading global voice on moderate Islam" who has "advanced constructive cooperation and counteracted extremism."

The University for Peace is an academic institution within the UN system, whose honorary president is the UN secretary-general.

Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
  • The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents
JEDDAH: The Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 495,309.
Of the total number of cases, 11,954 remain active and 1,363 in critical condition.
The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases (328), followed by the Eastern Province with 264, the Makkah region with 240, Asir recorded 134, and Najran confirmed 88 cases.
The ministry also announced that 1,080 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 475,448.
The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday raising the death toll to 7,907.

FASTFACT

• The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases.

• The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

• A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far.

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far at a rate of 54 doses per 100 people.
The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in three regions following their temporary closure for disinfection.

Makkah region's tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Makkah region's tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday said the region’s governorates have huge tourism potential and natural diversity.
He stressed the need to explore and promote tourism in the region. The governor was chairing a meeting with tourism officials.
He was briefed about the objectives of the Tourism Development Council. The body works for the development of the tourism sector and launches initiatives to increase the participation of the private sector in the development of domestic tourism.
Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to new estimates by market research firm Euromonitor International. 

The Kingdom aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023.

Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
  • Al-Attiyah stressed urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation
THE HAGUE: A delegation from Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 97th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) being held between July 6-9 in the Hague, Netherlands.

The Saudi delegation is chaired by the Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the OPCW, Ziyad Al-Attiyah.

In a speech, Al-Attiyah stressed the importance of making the Middle East a region free from weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, and urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation.

Al-Attiyah also highlighted the Kingdom’s close adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention as it strongly believes in the conventions’ objectives and its role in promoting international peace and security. He also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons or toxic chemicals used as weapons, in any place, by any side and under any circumstances.

He also welcomed the second report of the investigation and identification team on the use of chemicals in Syria.

Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
  • 100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause
MAKKAH: A Saudi scholarship student has launched a website dedicated to volunteering called riyadea.academy, adopting some 200 volunteer initiatives in Britain.

More than 100 volunteers of various nationalities have signed up to implement volunteer initiatives and support the British people.
Website organizer and scholarship student Raihan Jumah recently vaccinated more than 400 people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including Saudi, Gulf and Arab students.
Jumah told Arab News that she started studying English and the preparatory year in the UK in 2010. After that, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in international business administration with distinction and honors, together with certificates of excellence from the Saudi Cultural Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in London.
Jumah completed her master’s degree in the same discipline at the University of Westminster, graduating with honors as one of the top five students in her class.

I did volunteer work in the best way possible through official institutions and individuals.

Raihan Jumah

Her graduation project focused on entrepreneurial women in Saudi Arabia.
Now studying for a Ph.D. at the University of Reading’s Henley Business School, Jumah said that she acquired the culture of volunteer work from the Saudi environment.
“I did volunteer work in the best way possible through official institutions and individuals.”
She said that volunteering is part of daily life for Saudis, adding that being a volunteer in a country where you are studying has many advantages, the most important of which is that it helps the student to be actively involved in other societies.
Jumah volunteered in several fields for technology company Green Towers, such as in sustainability, renewable energy, biofuels and academic fields.
She also attended forums for horses in Britain and other sporting events, including rowing, rugby, cricket, horse-racing, football and tennis. “I was keen to represent Saudi Arabia well in international forums,” she said.
Jumah moved to university volunteering and traveled with the university on several occasions, including a trip to the UAE for leadership training.
She also volunteered in the real estate industry in the UK, describing her work as “a very important opportunity to emulate the Saudi vision 2030 in its most important pillar: Volunteering.”
During the past 10 years, she was keen on five important occasions: The National Day, the Arabic Language Day, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and the Islamic New Year’s Day, which are windows for volunteer work in the UK “through which we were able to crystallize the cultural concepts of our country and its great role in human contributions at all levels and in different fields.”
Jumah said that her voluntary leadership website in the UK helped open new opportunities for voluntary work in Britain.
The website consists of a voluntary work team and includes scholarship students from all over the world, including New Zealand, the US, and Australia.
During the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, Riyadea’s volunteer team launched virtual celebrations via Zoom. So far, they have virtually celebrated events such as Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and Global Arabic Language Day.
The volunteer team also initiated virtual academic meetings with their supervisors under the title “My supervisor and I,” where they meet academics in a virtual friendly setting to discuss postgraduate matters, encourage and maintain interactions between members of the academic community and to gain additional training and create professional connections.
The volunteer team is also producing live webinars for Ph.D. students. The main goal of this initiative is to provide inspiration and support to current and potential Ph.D. students and to generate productive discussions about how to tackle the common challenges.
“We were keen to highlight the student’s role in activating the cultural and social role at the academic level and various disciplines. It works within 200 initiatives and has more than 100 volunteers,” she said.
Jumah received her training at Oxford University and said it was one of the most important stages in her life. She used to encourage scholarship students to apply for approved volunteering. “In the UK, there are real opportunities for approved volunteering in the sites designated for them within large companies.”
She hopes to attract international companies in renewable energy, biofuels, real estate development, and the reduction of the use of carbon in architecture.

Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute

Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute

Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
  • Kingdom calls on international community to intensify efforts to find clear mechanism to start negotiations to end the crisis
  • Ethiopia started the second phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the upper Nile River, Egypt said, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday stated its support for Egypt and Sudan in preserving their water rights amid heightened tensions over Ethiopia’s Nile dam project.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it was important to stabilize water security for Egypt, Sudan, the Arab world and the African continent.
The statement came a day after Egypt’s irrigation minister said he had received a notice from Ethiopia saying it had started filling the Grand Renaissance Dam’s reservoir for the second time, a move rejected by Cairo.
The Kingdom said it also “supported Egypt and Sudan’s efforts to contain the crisis and their demands to reach a solution, in accordance with the rules of international law.”
The foreign ministry said the Kingdom supported international moves aimed at finding a binding solution to end the dispute.
“The Kingdom calls on the international community to intensify efforts to find a clear mechanism to start negotiations between the three countries (Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia) to get out of this crisis, in line with their interests and the interests of the Nile Basin countries and the future of the peoples of the region, according to international auspices and in agreement with the African Union and the Arab League,” the statement said.
The UN Security Council is set to hold a meeting on Thursday, after Arab states requested the 15-member body address the issue.

