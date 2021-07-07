Saudi Arabia wants transport sector to contribute 10% of GDP by 2030

You are here

Saudi Arabia plans to launch a new airline to compete with global Gulf carriers, such as Emirates and Qatar Airways. (SPA)
  • Transport and logistics currently contributes 6 percent of GDP
  • Saudi wants to handle 4.5 million tons of air cargo, up from 900,000 tons
RIYADH: Transport and logistics will contribute 10 percent of Saudi GDP by 2030, up from 6 percent today, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector, said Minister of Transport Saleh Aljasser.

Goals of the strategy include tripling air transport movement, linking the cities of Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah through a 450-kilometer express train and, eventually, connecting the east and west of the Kingdom and the ports, and joining the Gulf-wide rail network, Aljasser said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the new transport and logistics blueprint last week with the aim of positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia wants to handle 4.5 million tons of air cargo annually, up from 900,000 tons in 2019, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz Alduailej, said during the press conference.

Topics: #saudi #transport #logistics

Egypt to release megaship impounded over Suez blockage

  • Canal authorities said a ceremony would be held on Wednesday to mark the deal, after which the ship would leave
CAIRO: Egypt is set to release the MV Ever Given on Wednesday, over 100 days since the megaship was refloated after blocking the Suez Canal for six days, crippling global supply lines and costing billions.
The nearly 200,000-ton container vessel became wedged across the canal during a sandstorm on March 23, blocking a vital artery from Asia to Europe that carries 10 percent of global maritime trade and pumps vital revenues into Egyptian state coffers.
After a round-the-clock salvage operation to dislodge it, Egypt seized the ship and demanded compensation from Japanese owners Shoei Kisen Kaisha for lost canal revenues, salvage costs and damage to the canal.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced Sunday that a final deal had been reached, without disclosing the amount of compensation to be paid.
In a statement, it said a ceremony would be held on Wednesday to mark the deal, after which the ship would leave.
Cairo had initially demanded $916 million in compensation before slashing that to around $550 million, but the final amount has been the subject of tough negotiations.
The SCA announced last month that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Japanese firm ahead of reaching a final deal.
SCA chairman Osama Rabie, in a televised interview on Sunday, hailed the deal.
“We maintained our rights and we kept good relations with our clients,” he said.
Cairo, which earns over $5 billion a year from the Suez, lost between $12 million and $15 million in revenues for each day the waterway was closed, according to the SCA.
The MV Ever Given’s grounding and the intensive salvage efforts needed to refloat it also resulted in significant damage to the canal.
In April, maritime data company Lloyd’s List said the blockage by the vessel, longer than four football fields, held up some $9.6 billion-worth of cargo each day it was stuck.
The Taiwanese-operated and Panama-flagged vessel was refloated on March 29, and tailbacks totalling 420 vessels at the northern and southern entrances to the canal were cleared in early April.
On Tuesday, the Ismailia Economic Court ruled the seized ship with its crew on board could be released, following a request from the SCA.
According to tracking service MarineTraffic, the ship has been moored in the northern part of Great Bitter Lake.
Rabie said the MV Ever Given had suffered “no leakage” and that it would leave Wednesday after the signing ceremony.
He said Egypt would also receive a 75-ton tugboat from Shoei Kisen Kaisha as part of the compensation package, and noted that the family of one rescue worker who died during the salvage operation would also be compensated.
“The Suez canal has always been a site of sacrifices since it was built,” he said.
The Suez Canal earned Egypt just over $5.7 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year, according to official figures — little changed from the $5.3 billion earned back in 2014.
Even with the grounding of the ship, Rabie said Sunday that canal revenues in the first half of the year had topped $3 billion.
But officials have been keen to avoid reputational damage from the incident, trumpeting Egyptian efforts in the salvage operation.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi swiftly pledged investment to avoid any repetition of the crisis, and in May approved a two-year project to widen and deepen the southern part of the waterway where the ship ran aground.

Topics: shipping Suez

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise unit to sell nine aircraft worth $500m

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise unit to sell nine aircraft worth $500m
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise unit to sell nine aircraft worth $500m

  • Aircraft leasing sector rebounds after pandemic slump
RIYADH: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise said that its leasing unit agreed to sell nine aircraft with a total market value of about $500 million.
DAE Capital expects to close the sale of the narrow and wide-body aircraft by 2021.
“The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust,” said DAE Firoz Tarapore. “These transactions demonstrate DAE’s ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.”
After being hit hard by the collapse of global air travel last year, some leasing companies are now benefiting from ab upswing in demand as airlines restore capacity that was withdrawn when international travel restrictions were rolled out.
DAE serves about 170 airline customers in more than 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York and Seattle.

Topics: aviation AIRCRAFT LEASING

US shale firms hesitate to pump — or hedge — more, despite oil high prices

US shale firms hesitate to pump — or hedge — more, despite oil high prices
US shale firms hesitate to pump — or hedge — more, despite oil high prices

  • Oil prices are above $73 a barrel, near three-year-highs
  • Shale producers are famous for boosting output whenever oil prices surge
NEW YORK: OPEC’s sudden disarray would seem to be an opportunity for US shale producers to lock in profits, with oil prices near multi-year-highs, but sources at those companies say they are not taking chances with the market’s volatility.
Shale producers are famous for boosting output whenever oil prices surge. However, the shale industry has been notably restrained so far this year even as oil surged past $70 a barrel. They have maintained a lower level of production after vowing to investors that they would hold the line on spending to boost returns.
Oil prices are above $73 a barrel, near three-year-highs. On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, were unable to reach an agreement on returning supply to the market. That could push oil higher, though on Tuesday prices fell with investors worried that without an agreement, OPEC+ members could open the taps, which would pressure prices.
Shale companies have been actively hedging this year, to lock in prices that protect profits if prices slump.
Yet hedges can be costly, prompting writedowns if oil prices rally past levels producers have locked in. A group of 53 oil producers tracked by consultancy Wood Mackenzie have combined losses of $3.2 billion in the first quarter on hedge contracts.
Just 12 of 40 operators with 2021 oil hedges had an average hedge price above $50 a barrel, according to the firm.
“With every bank saying that oil will be at $90-$100, no one is going to put hedges on right now,” said an executive at a shale oil producer, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
The group tracked by WoodMac has hedged about 32 percent of expected 2021 production volumes, less than at the same time a year ago. WoodMac said producers were more likely to keep their remaining 2021 production unhedged, sell at the current prices, and focus their hedges on 2022 instead. Shale firms also have pledged to keep production flat, boosting investor returns rather than pumping more crude.
“I don’t see any signals from any of these producers that they are going to grow production anytime soon ... you could be adding hedges but it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to grow production next year,” said Alex Beeker, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Shareholder pressure to increase returns make this cycle different, analysts said.
Hedging provides a way for producers to avoid risk, but “that is not what shareholders want,” said oil analyst Paul Sankey. Investors who are putting money into producers want exposure to higher oil prices, he said.
Companies would first need to get investors on board with the plan before hedging more since they have pledged not to expand production, an executive at another shale producer said. Hedging can provide the financial wherewithal to increase output.
“For us public producers, everything takes time,” he said.

Topics: Oil Shale OPEC

Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power
Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

  • Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy
TOKYO: Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on Wednesday that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long.
Uchida said Wednesday that those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. He was testifying as a witness for Nissan Motor Co., which as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. It does not contest the charges.
Greg Kelly, an American former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn’s compensation. Both he and Ghosn have adamantly insisted they are innocent.
Ghosn was arrested in 2018, but fled to Lebanon while out on bail. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.
“I felt ashamed and miserable when I learned that something this outrageous was happening,” Uchida told the Tokyo District Court about the allegations against Ghosn and Nissan.
“The Nissan brand was tarnished, the workers were demoralized, and trust for management has been lost,” he said.
Uchida said an atmosphere of fear prevailed at the company, with staff believing that challenging Ghosn carried serious risks.
Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy. From about 2014, he became less collaborative and the company began to chase sales volume, setting overly ambitious goals, Uchida said.
The accusation that Ghosn stayed at Nissan’s helm for too long is at odds with Kelly’s insistence that the company was trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn and prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker. Ghosn took a huge pay cut when the disclosure of big executive salaries became required in Japan in 2010.
Uchida became chief executive and president in 2019. He worked at major Japanese trading company Nissho Iwai Corp. before joining Nissan in 2003, when Nissho Iwai merged with another trading company, Nichimen, later becoming Sojitz Corp.
Uchida’s predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned after he became embroiled in a scandal of his own, also related to under-reported compensation. Saikawa has not been charged.
Nissan has promised to strengthen its corporate governance and auditing checks to prevent a recurrence of any financial wrongdoing.
Ghosn has accused other top Nissan executives of plotting to force him out of the company due to fears he might push for Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, to gain more control over the Japanese automaker.
Nissan executives have testified at the trial that this was a concern.
The alliance of Renault, Nissan and smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp. shares technology, auto parts and production plants. That makes Nissan and Renault nearly inseparable, according to industry experts.
It’s unclear when the panel of three judges will hand down their verdict in the trial. It could take months. The maximum penalty Kelly could face is 15 years in prison.

Topics: automotive Nissan fraud

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan

  • Ministry of Communications and Information Technology keen to attract local, global investors
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched an $18 billion plan to build a network of large-scale data centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry said the government is aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into the main data center hub for the region, and is working closely with the private sector, including local and international investors, to achieve this goal.

Bassam Al-Bassam, deputy minister for telecom and digital infrastructure at the MCIT said: “We are enabling local champions to play a bigger role in the coming phase of Saudi Vision 2030, to increase the growth of hyper-scale co-location capacity data centers needed to attract other digital investments, such as cloud service providers, gaming publishers, video streaming service operators and content delivery network (CDN) operators to localize their services inside the Kingdom.”

Gulf Data Hub, Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), and Saudi FAS Holding Co. this week were announced as the first batch of key investment partners. The ministry’s media office told Arab News it is open to discussions with global heavyweights such as Amazon and Google, and “all players who are willing to invest in Saudi Arabia and localize content and services.

“These three investors have agreed on the key business principles. We are also expecting more companies to participate in this plan within the coming months,” the ministry said, adding that it is aiming to attract $18 billion in total by 2030.

MIS last month announced in a Tadawul statement it had partnered with Saudi Fransi Capital to establish a private investment fund, initially worth SR1.2 billion ($320 million), to develop six data centers across the Kingdom. Construction is due to start later this year, with the first center due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The surge in demand for video streaming services has been a key catalyst to develop more data centers in the Kingdom, said Tarek Al-Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub. “Driving this is the consumer demand for electronic and online entertainment, as well as the exponential digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

It is only natural that cloud service providers and publishers localize and host their operations in the region,” he said.

According to a report issued this week by Al Rajhi Capital, the coronavirus disease pandemic has led to increased demand for companies to digitalize their processes and embrace cloud-based services.

To support this demand, the MCIT’s investment plan is aiming to accelerate the development of data centers to surpass the 1,300-megawatt (MW) target mark before the end of the decade. But the Kingdom still has a long way to go.

“In Saudi Arabia, according to our conversation with industry experts, the total requirement for data space in the next 5-6 years would be 360MW and currently it is only 60MW,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

The average MW per million of the population in the Kingdom is currently 1.71, according to estimates by global consultancy firm Knight Frank. This is higher than average across the Middle East and Africa, which is 0.26, but below the 18.75 estimated in Dubai and an average of 105.99 across Europe.

STC, Mobily, Abunayyan, and Edarat are currently the key players in the operation of data centers in the Kingdom. “Once data centers are constructed, the key customers would be (the) government, large corporations while telecom companies might use it as a white label to serve to their customers,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

STC announced in December the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion. This represents phase one of STC’s data center strategy, with plans for four more centers in the second phase, bringing the total capacity to 40.8 MW.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) DATA CENTERS

