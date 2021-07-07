You are here

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman
SAAF manufactures recycled polypropylene granules and nonwoven fabric. (Supplied)
date 2021-07-07

Takween subsidiary sale to facilitate US, China expansion — chairman
  • Takween has completed the sale of 70 percent of SAAF to Jofo
  • Sale not an exit, but a union to expand into different markets
RIYADH: The completion of Takween Advanced Industries’ sale of its subsidiary SAAF to China’s Jofo Nonwoven will allow it to expand into new markets, including the US and China, said Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Othman.

Takween said today it had completed the sale of 70 percent of SAAF to Jofo, a deal it first announced in 2020.

The total transaction cash inflow will be 304.7 million riyals ($81 million), made up of a net purchase price of 197.64 million riyals and reimbursement of working capital of 107.06 million riyals, Takween said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The terms included SAAF share capital increase from SR132 million ($35.1 million) to SR185 million ($49.3 million).

This is not an exit as much as it is a union to expand into different markets, Al-Othman told Al Arabiya.

Takween is in a good financial position, after restructuring its debt, and that the SAAF deal contributed to the early repayment of the company’s loans of about SR1 billion, he said.

SAAF manufactures recycled polypropylene granules and nonwoven fabric.

Takween manufactures and sells plastic packaging products and non-woven fabrics with factories in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Topics: #plastics #manda #saudi #china

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai's Jebel Ali

Petrochem Middle East to build $90m chemical terminal in Dubai’s Jebel Ali
  • Once completed in the third quarter of 2023, the terminal will have peak capacity of 40,000 cubic meters for storage of chemical raw materials
DUBAI: Petrochem Middle East, one of the region’s largest chemical distributors, has signed a 30-year lease with DP World and will build a new chemical terminal in Jebel Ali Free Zone.
The new facility will cost between $80 million and $90 million to build, according to a statement. It will be in addition to the UAE-based company’s existing Jebel Ali terminal, which it built in 1999.
Once completed in the third quarter of 2023, the terminal will have peak capacity of 40,000 cubic meters for storage of chemical raw materials and will also be fitted with distillation and processing units. It will comprise of 24-30 bulk chemicals storage tanks and other facilities such as a nitrogen generation plant and automatic drum filling machines.
“Today, our annual turnover is over 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million) and with the new project, we are expecting short term and long-term gains of about 10-15 percent of our investment,” said Yogesh Mehta, CEO, Petrochem Middle East.
Petrochem Middle East was founded in Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1995. The facility will be its second distribution and storage terminal in Jebel Ali and its fifth globally.
"Despite the highly unstable market due to the pandemic, over the course of 2020, the GCC’s chemical output expanded by 1.5 percent compared to a global decline of 2.6 percent,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza. “The petrochemical industry is a priority sector for the country and the region.”
The project is predicted to contribute more than $200 million of new trade to and from Dubai a year.

Topics: energy petrochemicals UAE Dubai DP World

Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off

Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off
Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off

Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off
RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals, cement and health care companies are expected to be the stand out performers as second-quarter earning season gets underway, according to Al Rajhi Capital.
The Riyadh-based financial services company said the positive outlook was “driven by improving macro-economic conditions with a gradual uptick in local spending across most segments, and further supported by increased oil prices.”
The petrochemical sector is expected to be buoyed by higher product prices and sales volume.
Saudi petrochemical producers listed on the Tadawul stock exchange reported net profits of SR8.5 billion ($2.27 billion) in the first quarter, a 368.1 percent rebound from the SR3.2 billion losses over the same period in 2020, according to data from the financial information website Argaam.
Jubail-based Advanced Petrochemical helped second-quarter earnings start on a positive note when it reported record profits on Wednesday, driven by polypropylene sales.
With oil prices rising for the fourth consecutive quarter, Al Rajhi Capital expects the industry’s positive growth trajectory to continue.
The health sector is also predicted to witness strong growth over the period.
“Overall, we expect revenue of health care companies under our coverage to grow by 41 percent year-on-year, while net profit is expected to grow by 66 percent year-on-year, reflecting growth in revenue and improvement in operating efficiency,” the report said.
Cement companies will enjoy a positive period as construction increases on the back of the Kingdom’s bid to boost home ownership levels among Saudi citizens. Argaam reported that total sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose by 65 percent year-on-year in May.
On the flip side, the retail sector is likely to still experience a tough quarter, as the economic impact of the pandemic, coupled with expats leaving the country, continue to dent sales, especially in the grocery sector.
Al Rajhi expects growth in the telecoms sector to be tepid. While travel restarted on May 17, companies have not yet benefited from any major rise in revenue from roaming. “Overall we expect moderate growth in top line for all three telecom companies,” the report predicted.
The insurance sector picture is likely to be more mixed, with the report predicting a rise in travel claims, while the motor insurance segment is expected to remain stagnant due to high competition.

Topics: Saudi equities earnings petrochemicals

Global air trade association to set up new office in Riyadh

Global air trade association to set up new office in Riyadh
Global air trade association to set up new office in Riyadh

Global air trade association to set up new office in Riyadh
  • IATA "committed to supporting development of aviation in Saudi Arabia"
  • Jordan will remain regional HQ for IATA
RIYADH: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has signed an agreement with the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to establish an office in Riyadh.

The trade association told Arab News: “The IATA is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia by establishing a new office in the Kingdom. The IATA’s regional office (regional headquarters) remains in Jordan, Amman.

“The IATA is committed to supporting the development of aviation in Saudi Arabia and contributing toward realizing the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to turn the Kingdom into a global aviation hub over the coming years.”

The deal was inked by GACA president, Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, and the IATA’s vice president for the Africa and Middle East region, Kamel Hassan Al-Awadi.

Al-Duailej noted the importance of bolstering effective joint cooperation between international and regional organizations in the civil aviation industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The IATA’s membership consists of around 290 global airlines, representing 82 percent of global air traffic.

According to the association’s latest industry figures released in June, total global demand for air travel in April was down 65.4 percent year-on-year. In the Middle East, which depends heavily on international traffic, airlines reported that demand was still down 82.9 percent in April compared to the same month in 2019.

Willie Walsh, the IATA’s director general, said: “The continuing strong recovery in domestic markets tells us that when people are given the freedom to fly, they take advantage of it.

“Unfortunately, that freedom still does not exist in most international markets. When it does, I’m confident we will see a similar resurgence in demand.”

Topics: #IATA #saudi #aviation

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework
Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework

Oman asks IMF technical assistance for debt strategy, fiscal framework
  • IMF to develop strategy to guide the government’s borrowing program
  • Oman wants predictability in the financial system
DUBAI: Oman has asked the International Monetary Fund to provide technical assistance to help the country develop a medium-term debt strategy and strengthen its fiscal framework, the IMF said.
The Gulf oil producer, one of the weakest financially in the region, has been hit hard by the twin shock of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis last year.
Real gross domestic product shrank 2.8 percent and the state budget deficit ballooned to 19.3 percent of GDP due to lower oil revenue and the economic downturn, the IMF said in a statement on Tuesday.
Oman launched austerity measures last year which helped it maintain access to the international debt markets ahead of debt redemptions worth about $11 billion this year and next.
Since the oil price crash in 2014, its debt to GDP ratio has leapt from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year, while plans to diversify the economy have lagged.
“The authorities have requested IMF technical assistance to help develop a medium-term debt strategy to guide the government’s borrowing program and provide more predictability to the financial system,” the IMF said.
Oman has asked for technical assistance also “to help strengthen the medium-term fiscal framework,” it said.
The IMF expects Oman’s economy to rebound and grow by 2.5 percent this year thanks to a projected increase in hydrocarbon production as well as the impact of the vaccine rollout.
State finances are slated to improve owing to rising hydrocarbon revenue and Oman’s fiscal reforms, with the budget deficit likely to shrink to 2.4 percent of GDP this year and then move to a surplus in the medium term, said the fund.
Because of the growing role of state-owned enterprises, the IMF recommended the development of a “sovereign asset liability management framework” to get a better picture of the sustainability of the public sector beyond the central government budget.

Topics: #oman #imf #debt

Saudi Arabia investigates 13 entities for violation of competition law

Saudi Arabia investigates 13 entities for violation of competition law
Saudi Arabia investigates 13 entities for violation of competition law

Saudi Arabia investigates 13 entities for violation of competition law
  • GAC dismissed 19 cases and considered two requests to settle
RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) is investigating 13 entities for potential breach of the Kingdom’s competition law.

The companies under investigation operate in the contracting, retail and electronic platforms sectors, GAC said in a statement on its Twitter account on Tuesday without elaborating further.

GAC also decided at its latest meeting to consider two requests to settle cases and dismissed 19 complaints due to a lack of evidence.

Cases of suspected collusion in tenders being investigated by GAC rose to 86 in 2021, up from 55 last year and 15 in 2019, Al Arabiya reported last month.

In January, GAC announced sanctions against National Gas Co. and fined it SR3 million ($800,000). In February, GAC fined four pharmaceutical companies SR20 million for engaging in behavior that obstructed the entry of a competitor into the market.

Topics: #saudi #competition #antitrust

