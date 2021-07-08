Girl, 14, gets 7 years in juvenile prison for murder of Uber Eats driver 

LONDON: A 14-year-old-girl who killed an Uber Eats driver during a botched carjacking has been sentenced to seven years in a juvenile prison after pleading guilty to murder.
Mohammad Anwar was killed when two girls, then aged 13 and 15, tried to steal his car in Washington DC in March this year, killing him in the process.
Anwar, 66, who has three children and a wife, died after the girls tried to drive away in his car with him clinging to the side. They crashed the car and killed the Pakistani immigrant in the process.
Both girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder. The 14-year-old, who was 13 at the time of the incident, was handed the maximum possible sentence at a hearing on Tuesday. The 15-year-old received the same sentence and will be released at the age of 21.
Anwar, who has four grandchildren, arrived in the US in 2014 and worked as a food delivery driver in the nation’s capital.
Video footage of the incident was shared online, and showed Anwar trying to wrestle for control of his car before one of the two suspects drove off at high speed.
The car then smashed into metal railings with Anwar still hanging on, before it flipped and crashed to a halt.
The girls then climbed out of the car and were detained by national guardsmen who were in the vicinity at the time. A motionless figure can be seen lying face down on the sidewalk.
According to authorities, Anwar died in hospital after suffering several broken bones and severe trauma to the head.