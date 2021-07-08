Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12

CAIRO: Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting July 12, in line with new travel and return and based on the health ministry COVID-19 developments recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.
The health ministry said in a statement Thursday that the new entry policies include providing a COVID-19 PCR test and classifying countries into three categories that would determine the quarantine policies.
Roots of Lebanon’s crisis lie in the country and so do the solutions, experts say
International assistance can only effect change if the people of Lebanon seize the opportunity, warns the UN’s special coordinator
Reforms are vital but the electricity sector has the greatest multiplier effect and should be tackled first, says World Bank’s regional director
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: The severity of the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon is the result of “a lack of any policy action whatsoever by those who are responsible for taking policy action,” according to Kumar Jha, regional director of the Mashreq department at the World Bank Group.
In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most-severe global crises since 1850.
“Crisis does impact many countries but if there is adequate response to the crisis in terms of mitigation, prevention, preparedness and taking the economy on a forward path, we can face (those) challenges,” said Jha. He lamented the “sheer lack of governance, and corruption in every sector” in Lebanon.
He was speaking at the UN High Level Political Forum on the progress of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Set by the UN in 2015, with the aim of achieving them by 2030, the 17 global goals were designed as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”
During a discussion of SDG 16 — which relates to peace, justice and strong institutions — Jha said that the World Bank warned of the economic depression in Lebanon more than seven months ago but “there has been no response pretty much since then, and as a result you will continue to see Lebanon sinking.”
He added: “The situation in Lebanon is purely self-inflicted; it is man-made.”
Of all the crises afflicting the country, Jha in particular highlighted the “very serious learning crisis.” He said Lebanese children participating in international assessment tests are “not doing well at all. They are pretty much at the bottom of the Arab region now, compared with a time when Lebanon was at the top.”
This human dimension to the crisis is compounded by extreme levels of poverty, unemployment and deprivation. “Lebanon has never seen this level of destitution,” Jha added.
The nation is facing multiple crises: in addition to the financial and economic collapse, it is struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and still reeling from the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 last year.
Nearly a year after the blast — which claimed more than 200 lives, injured more than 6,000 and left many more homeless, and cost the country up to $4.5 billion in damages — experts from the UN and the World Bank discussed the prospects for the country.
Joanna Wronecka, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, highlighted the international assistance that is being provided, from the establishment of the International Support Group for Lebanon in 2013 to the ongoing Crisis Response Plan in cooperation with the UN, EU and the World Bank.
But she said the ability of international help to effect change ultimately depends on the people of Lebanon seizing the opportunity.
“When you have friends, opportunities should not be wasted,” Wronecka said. She called on the Lebanese authorities to immediately activate structural reforms, reiterating that “a new government should be formed but putting the people of Lebanon first is a top priority.”
Another high priority is the protection of the vulnerable, including the sick, the elderly and children, she added.
The session’s moderator, Nadim Ladki, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese Daily Star newspaper, said that not even during the prolonged Lebanese Civil War had there been such a level of despair and hopelessness as exists now.
A new, “inclusive” vision for the future of Lebanon that enshrines a culture of accountability could offer renewed hope to the Lebanese, Wronecka suggested.
Turning to specific reforms, Jha said it would be unfair to produce a long list of reforms and expect them all to be implemented at once.
“If everything is important, nothing is important,” he said.
Instead, he called for a single reform to be prioritized as a matter of urgency: “Let us just agree: electricity, electricity, electricity.”
The electricity sector accounts for a large portion of the Lebanese debt.
“This will help solve fiscal issues, attract new investment, and there are ways to do it,” Jha added. “You can go big time on solar and wind, you can go big on renewable energy, you can clean up the sector, focus on governance, an independent regulator, a much more commercially viable utility, and bring more of the private sector into generation, distribution and transmission.
“This is all doable. Lebanese themselves have produced these reform papers many times over the past 30 years.
“I am picking one sector because that sector has the greatest multiplier effect, in terms of addressing the fiscal deficit, reducing the total debt … and helping create jobs in the economy by attracting new investment.
He concluded with a message to Lebanese political groups and stakeholders: “Let’s agree on a national dialogue. Let’s work in the next 12 months on the electricity sector and fix it. We can look at other issues later.
“And we are more than happy to provide any support needed. We have said that so many times — but we got to address this immediately.”
The World Bank’s efforts in Lebanon currently target the health sector and its response to the pandemic, education, support for small businesses, and an emergency social program that provides monthly cash transfers in dollars for extremely poor households.
Saudi envoy attends ‘inclusive’ meeting to help guide Lebanon to ‘salvation’
Al-Rahi: Saudi Arabia ‘has not violated Lebanon’s sovereignty or its independence’
US, French ambassadors hold talks with Saudi officials in Kingdom on situation in Lebanon
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari said on Thursday that the depth of the relationship between the Kingdom and the Maronite Patriarchate “represents a real guarantee to preserve a free, sovereign and independent Lebanon.”
He also stressed that “there is no legitimacy for the discourse of strife and division, nor for one that goes against Lebanon’s Arab identity.”
Political observers in Lebanon told Arab News that “the timing of the Saudi stance is extremely important, especially since it reassured concerned parties that the Kingdom will not abandon Lebanon in its political, financial and economic crises.”
Saudi Arabia “will not leave Lebanon to face a dark fate alone nor will it involve it in axes far from its Arab identity,” said the observers.
The envoy was speaking at a celebration held in Bkirki, the headquarters of the Maronite Patriarchate, on the occasion of the publication of the book “The Maronite Patriarchate’s Relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” by Father Antoine Daou.
His remarks came as the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and her French counterpart Anne Grillo were visiting Saudi Arabia for meetings with Saudi officials.
Their visit comes in the wake of the June 29 tripartite meeting on Lebanon between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. They met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Matera, Italy.
Bukhari on Thursday also called on political parties “to prioritize Lebanon’s national interest to confront the attempts of some to harm Lebanon’s close relationship with its Arab depth.”
The constitution’s preamble “states with complete clarity that Lebanon is an ultimate homeland for all its sons; Lebanon has an Arab identity and belonging; there is no legitimacy to any authority contradicting the charter of coexistence,” he said.
Bukhari added: “Based on the importance of the national and all-embracing role of Patriarch (Bechara Boutros) Al-Rahi, we recommend preserving diversity and coexistence, whose foundations were laid by the Taif Agreement, which is entrusted with national unity and civil peace.
The envoy added that the Kingdom “does not allow Lebanon’s identity to be compromised for any reason.”
He said that both Christians and Muslims “are essential components of this authentic Eastern Arab identity.”
A presidential representative and a gathering of political, military, union, religious and diplomatic figures attended the event.
Al-Rahi said: “This inclusive meeting will be a heartfelt call for a comprehensive national meeting that leads to saving Lebanon.”
He said the government “shall be formed, and parliamentary and presidential elections shall be held on time per the constitution; only then will we walk the path of salvation.”
Al-Rahi added that Saudi Arabia “has always understood the meaning and value of Lebanon’s existence in the heart of the Arab world, and it never attempted to stir conflicts. On the contrary, it sought to preserve Lebanon’s neutral position and ensure its sovereignty and independence.”
Al-Rahi said Saudi Arabia “did not harm Lebanon’s sovereignty, did not violate its independence, did not violate its borders, and did not involve it in wars. It did not disrupt its democracy and did not ignore its state.”
He said the Kingdom “supported Lebanon in Arab and international forums, provided it with financial aid and invested in its economic and urban regeneration projects.”
He added that the Kingdom “sponsored reconciliations and solutions, welcomed the Lebanese and provided them with residencies and job opportunities.”
Al-Rahi pointed out: “With Saudi Arabia, Arabism unfolded openness, moderation, respecting the specifics of each country, people and group, and committing to the concept of sovereignty and independence.
“With Saudi Arabia, Arabism emerged as an emotion, not an ideological project that challenges national feelings and characteristics and minimizes nationalities and identities.”
A statement from the US Embassy said that Shea “will discuss the gravity of the situation in Lebanon during her meetings in Saudi Arabia.”
It added that the ambassador “will emphasize the importance of humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people, as well as increased support for the Lebanese armed forces and the Internal security forces.”
In partnership with her French and Saudi counterparts, Shea will also continue to develop “our trilateral diplomatic strategy focused on government formation and the imperative of undertaking urgent and essential reforms that Lebanon so desperately needs,” the statement continued.
The French Embassy said that Grillo’s visit “is an extension of the joint meeting in Italy.”
It said Le Drian and Blinken “had previously pointed out in Paris on June 25 the inability of the Lebanese political leaders, so far, to give priority to the public interest of Lebanon over their own interests, and agreed on the need for France and the US to work together to get Lebanon out of the crisis.”
During her meetings, the French ambassador “will stress the urgent need for Lebanese officials to form an effective and credible government that works to achieve the necessary reforms in the interest of Lebanon, in accordance with the aspirations of the Lebanese people,” added the statement.
Along with her US counterpart, Grillo will express the desire of France and the US to cooperate with their regional and international partners to put pressure on those responsible for the disruption.
She “will stress the need for French humanitarian aid to be provided directly to the Lebanese people, to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and to the Internal Security Forces, which France and the US will continue to support,” the statement added.
During a meeting with diplomats on Tuesday, Grillo responded to Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who accused the international community of besieging Lebanon.
“The Lebanese crisis is the result of mismanagement that lasted for decades and not the result of an external siege,” Grillo said.
“The political class is responsible; you are besieging yourselves by not forming a government,” said Grillo.
Jebel Ali Port: Dubai blast ship fire put out in less than 40 minutes
The Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed visited the port on Thursday morning
Operations continued as usual without any disruption on Thursday
Arab News
DUBAI: The fire caused by an explosion on a container ship at Jebel Ali Port that rocked Dubai on Wednesday night was brought under control in less than 40 minutes, the port’s authorities said.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire that broke out on Ocean Trader shortly before midnight, the port said on Thursday.
Operations continued as usual without any disruption on Thursday, including at terminal one where the incident took place, and the accident did not result in any injuries, authorities said.
Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Police took quick measures to extinguish the blaze on the ship that was carrying flammable materials, the statement added. Port officials ordered an evacuation of the vessel and the immediate area when a leak and smoke was seen on the ship.
“The accident did not result in any injuries, thanks to the quick measures taken by the concerned authorities, which ordered the evacuation of the ship anchored in the older terminal one, which is used to unload small ships, while the other terminals two, three and four continued to operate normally and ensured the continuation of port operations without interruption,” the statement said.
The Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed visited the port on Thursday morning to “direct efforts to ensure undisrupted continuation of the facility’s operations.”
The Jebel Ali, near the border between the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is the biggest port in the Middle East.
Ever Given owner vows to remain a regular customer of Suez authority
On Wednesday, the ship resumed its journey and left the Suez Canal
After being dislodged, it was held by the SCA under court order while the authority sought compensation
Yaseen Mohammad
CAIRO: Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Japanese owner of the Ever Given cargo ship, said on Thursday that it will remain a regular and loyal customer of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).
In March, the giant container ship ran aground during its crossing of the Suez Canal, causing disruption to international traffic, particularly oil tankers.
On Wednesday, the ship resumed its journey and left the Suez Canal, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway for nearly a week.
After being dislodged, it was held by the SCA under court order while the authority sought compensation from the ship’s owner and its insurers.
After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the SCA announced that the ship would be released.
In a statement, the company said it still maintains a good relationship with the SCA and that it has been strengthened through the experience.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha also thanked the authorities and those who worked to release the ship as soon as possible.
Yukito Higaki, head of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., which owns Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said the Suez Canal is one of the main pillars of international maritime trade.
In a recorded speech during the signing ceremony of the settlement agreement with the SCA, he praised the authority’s help in floating the ship safely within seven days, noting that the company owns a large fleet of ships and will remain a regular and loyal customer of the SCA.
Higaki said that the situation was difficult, and expressed his gratitude to Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, SCA chairman, and the Egyptian people for accomplishing the task of floating the ship.
He expressed his happiness over the “excellent relationship” between the ship-owning company and the SCA that had been maintained and had even been enhanced through the success of floating the ship.
Amid Lebanon’s drastic fuel shortages, the rare sight of a woman petrol station attendant brings hope
Amani Mneimneh, 21, has drawn praise for taking up the job as the country’s economy collapses
Struggling for work, Amani defied social pressure and increasingly hostile atmosphere on the roads and started work at a station
Bassam Zaazaa
BEIRUT: Amid Lebanon’s fuel shortage crisis, a young woman has emerged as a symbol of hope as possibly the country’s only female petrol pump attendant.
Amani Mneimneh, 21, defies social taboos when each day she rolls up her sleeves and helps refuel drivers’ cars.
Lebanon has been suffering massive fuel shortages as the country slides deeper into economic collapse.
Long queues outside petrol stations have sparked brawls, traffic jams, accidents and even gunfights.
Aside from the fuel crisis, most people are not used to seeing women fill their tanks in what many Lebanese would consider a job for men.
Two weeks ago, and struggling for work, Mneimneh defied social pressure, along with the increasingly hostile atmosphere on the roads, and started work at Queen Station in the southern seaside city of Saida.
“I refuse to be branded by anyone,” Amani told Arab News. “I love this decent job that helps me earn my living,”
Mneimneh first worked at Queen Station in 2017 for a year after she attained her national diploma. At the time, the petrol station was the country’s only one staffed by women, but the ground-breaking business idea ran out of steam and the female staff slowly left.
“In 2017, five girls and I worked here … they couldn’t withstand the job requirements and challenges, unlike me, I stayed for a year then quit to study,” Mneimneh said.
She enrolled in an institute to study interior design but was unable to complete the course due to financial difficulties, so instead she studied hairstyling and worked in a salon.
She said Lebanon’s devastating and deteriorating economic situation, meant she was left needing work and that’s when she went back to Queen Station.
Her parents and five siblings support her to “the maximum.”
“I am grateful and proud of them … I am even prouder to be supporting mum and dad financially,” she said.
Last week, Hussein Taboush, an acquaintance of Amani, went to get petrol. When his turn came, he spotted Amani, who rushed shyly to hide inside. He brought her out and took photos of her working then posted them on his Facebook with a message praising her for being “hardworking, courageous and upright.”
Taboush's post received an overwhelming reaction, with 11,000 likes, 1,300 shares and 1,700 comments.
“I had a couple of thousand followers on Facebook,” said Amani. “When Hussein posted the photos, I sarcastically asked him if he was going to make me famous.”
When she woke up the next day, her followers exceeding 10,800.
She said her phone was inundated with WhatsApp messages and calls she received in reaction to Taboush's post.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were thousands of comments, shares and likes. Many of them invigorated and supported me while others criticized and shamed me for taking up what many label by a man’s job,” she said.
Mneimneh earns 700,000 Lebanese pounds a day (the equivalent of $42) and works six days a week from 8am-3pm.
Recalling an affectionate incident at work, she said one woman, who was weeping and exhausted having queued for hours, “came down from her car and hugged me in support when I gently told her to smile and be patient.”
Asked whether she had faced abuse from irritated customers, she said she always smiles and asks them to “calm down and be patient.”