Spanish tourist hotspots seek return to curfews as youth infections rage

Spain’s Canary Islands and Valencia asked the government to re-impose curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that’s threatening to scupper the vital tourism season. (Reuters File)
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

  Cases began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups
  Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday
MADRID: Spain’s Canary Islands and its Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring COVID-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening to scupper the vital summer tourism season.
Nationwide, cases had been dwindling over recent months but began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among younger groups.
Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travelers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending sunseekers.
France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe.
Hospital admissions have begun to edge up but remain far below levels seen earlier this year, while intensive care occupancy is less than 7 percent.
Daily deaths have been declining since April as the most vulnerable groups, such as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, have been vaccinated.
Since a state of emergency expired in May, regional authorities have been responsible for the COVID-19 response but need court authorization or a government decree for strict measures like lockdowns, travel bans and curfews.
The Canaries’ regional government said late on Thursday it would ask its Supreme Court to authorize a 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tenerife, which has the islands’ highest coronavirus incidence.
Defending the measure, regional leader Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio on Friday it would prevent crowds building up at night and over the weekends.
“Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow. In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15 percent and young people are being admitted to intensive care,” he said.
Valencia, home to the popular resort of Benidorm, and the central region of Castilla and Leon, had already asked the central government for curfews but Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that they were “not on the table.”
Highly dependent on tourism, Spain is trying to strike a delicate balance between opening up enough to entice back travelers while keeping infections in check.
Britain, which was Spain’s largest source of foreign tourists before the pandemic, announced earlier on Friday that it planned to scrap a 10-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers returning from other countries in the coming weeks.

Pakistan to take ‘Coke Studio’ to Expo 2020 Dubai in cultural diplomacy push

Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
Pakistan to take ‘Coke Studio’ to Expo 2020 Dubai in cultural diplomacy push

Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
  • Foreign office announced collaboration to ‘connect hearts and minds’ across the globe with music
  • ‘Coke Studio’ has been called Pakistan’s biggest pop-culture export
Sabah Bano Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is engaging with music platform “Coke Studio” to project the country’s “true face” through music, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a launch event on Thursday evening, as he prepares to bring arguably the country’s biggest pop-culture export to Expo 2020 in Dubai, which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

“Coke Studio” is a Pakistani TV show that features live studio-recorded performances by celebrated and emerging artists. A regional version has previously run in the Arab world. The foreign office said during its announcement earlier this week that the aim of the collaboration is to “connect hearts and minds across the globe with music.”  

The launch event in Islamabad featured celebrated musicians Abu Muhammed and Fareed Ayaz playing a number of well-known qawwali — traditional Sufi devotional music — compositions, including “Allah Hoo,” and “Mast Qalandar.”

“In collaboration with Expo 2020, I will be holding another function in Dubai where we will showcase Pakistan’s economic potential, economic opportunities,” Qureshi said at the concert in Islamabad.

“Through these events and our initiatives, we are projecting Pakistan’s true face through cultural diplomacy, connecting people through digital diplomacy, and promoting Pakistan’s economy through economic diplomacy,” the foreign minister told Arab News.

The choice to open the new public-diplomacy initiative with qawwali was deliberate, Qureshi added, as “the tradition of Sufism was one of tolerance, and that is the tradition of Pakistan.”

“That’s what the tradition of the sub-continent and South Asia has been and that is what we strive to continue,” Qureshi said. “When Sufism began spreading, they preached tolerance, they cared about humanity and their message was a message of love, unity, interfaith harmony and a better understanding.”

The foreign office announced another collaboration with “Coke Studio” — the Overseas Festival, to be held in Lahore in December, to which the minister said he would invite prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora.

“Hopefully we will invite high achievers from the diaspora, our overseas Pakistanis from Europe, America, Canada and other places to come be part of our Overseas Festival,” Qureshi said. “We will connect the diaspora and see how they can contribute towards Pakistan’s economic growth and how they can be the true ambassadors of Pakistan.”

 

Huriyyat calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve Kashmir conflict

Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
  • Pro-independence alliance chairman says resolution in disputed region is ‘urgent’ given current geopolitical situation
  • Last month, Kashmiri leaders from pro-India parties also urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue with Pakistan
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Kashmir’s pro-independence alliance All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC) has called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to “urgently” resolve a decades-long conflict over the disputed territory.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim it in full and rule it in part. Since gaining independence in 1947, the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmiri territory.
The portion of the disputed region ruled by India has been plagued by separatist violence since the late 1980s. On August 5, 2019, New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the region, and divided the state into two federally administered units.
That move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, including the arrests of hundreds of political leaders and a series of administrative measures that raised concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region.
As the security situation continues to worsen in the region, the APHC said in a statement on Thursday evening that peace and the resolution of the Kashmir conflict can be achieved “through dialogue among India and Pakistan and the people of J&K (Jammu and Kashmir).”
“The fast-changing geopolitical reality of the region also points to the need for urgent conflict resolution,” APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since 2019, told Arab News on Friday.
Despite the recent resumption of a 2003 Kashmir border ceasefire between India and Pakistan in February, Farooq said the “oppressive situation on the ground continues unabated.”
“Political leadership and hundreds of political prisoners and youth are languishing in jails or under house detention and the health of many among them is a constant source of worry,” Farooq said. The majority of the APHC’s leaders, including the ailing Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah, remain in detention.
For Srinagar-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani, Farooq’s comments on Pakistan-India dialogue are a “significant development” indicative of “backchannel diplomatic parleys between Pakistan and India.”
“This (suggests) that there could be some forward movement on Kashmir, as far as symbolic restoration of a political process is concerned,” he said.
Last month, Kashmiri leaders from pro-India parties, many of whom were also arrested in the 2019 crackdown, also urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue with Pakistan and use backchannel diplomacy to address the existing tensions between the two nations for the sake of Kashmir’s economy.

 

Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique
  • Attacks have escalated in northern Mozambique, fueling fears the violence could spill over into neighboring countries
  • Rwanda is already a major contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic
KIGALI: Rwanda said on Friday it will send 1,000 troops to Mozambique to help the country battle extremist militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation.
The planned deployment comes on the heels of a similar decision last month by the 16 nations in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.
Analysts warned however that such multiple missions could further militarise the impoverished Cabo Delgado province, which has been terrorized by Daesh-linked extremists since late 2017.
“The government of Rwanda, at the request of the government of Mozambique, will today start the deployment of a 1,000-person contingent of the Rwanda Defense Force and the Rwanda National Police to Cabo Delgado Province,” Kigali said in a statement.
The forces will “support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform,” it added.
The Rwandan contingent will work with the Mozambique Armed Defense Forces and those from SADC “in designated sectors of responsibility.”
There was no immediate reaction to the announcement from the government in Maputo, whose President Filipe Nyusi vowed last month to root out the militants with the help of regional allies.
Attacks have escalated in northern Mozambique over the past year, fueling fears the violence could spill over into neighboring countries.
The insurgency has claimed more than 2,900 lives, according to conflict data tracker ACLED, and displaced around 800,000 people, according to the United Nations.
But Adriano Nuvunga, head of Mozambique’s Center for Democracy and Development in Maputo, voiced concern at the Rwandan deployment.
“We see this as a not good move because it will further militarise northern Cabo Delgado and it can lead deep into the conflict moving in the wrong direction.”
Rwanda is already a major contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic and last year sent hundreds of troops to the unstable country after an attempted coup.
Nyusi, himself a former defense minister, had long shied away from asking for foreign military intervention to fight the extremists, instead relying on private military companies.
But last month he vowed to crush the militants with the help of SADC and “friendly countries.”
Alexandre Raymakers, Africa Analyst at UK-based global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said he believes the Rwandan contingent could be used to secure key LNG sites in an effort to lure back international investors.
“The Rwandan security forces have developed a reputation for being a highly capable fighting force,” he said.
But, he added, “the presence of multiple military missions, in the form of a potential Rwandan contingent and the SADC, will likely lead to conflicting priorities and friction at the military command level, hindering the overall.”

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
  • Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings
  • Tensions between the EU and Belarus escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist
VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania began Friday to erect a fence along its border with Belarus to deter third country migrants from entering, a week after Vilnius declared a state of emergency to address a sharp rise in migratory flows — which it says Belarusian authorities are encouraging.
Relations between the two neighbors are tense following the August 2020 elections in Belarus, which were won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.
Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings by people mainly from Iraq, the Middle East and Africa.
The double, barbed wire fence will run for 550 kilometers (342 miles), covering most of the nearly 680-kilometer (423-mile) frontier. It will cost 41 million euros ($48 million), according to Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.
In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.
This week, Lukashenko said his country wouldn’t close its borders “and become a camp for people fleeing Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Tunisia.”
“We won’t hold anyone, they are coming not to us but to the enlightened, warm and cozy Europe,” he added mockingly.
The European Union, of which Lithuania is a member, has said it will help the Baltic country of 2.8 million people that has already set up tent camps to accommodate the growing number of migrants.
Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.
Lukashenko has said his country will halt cooperation with the 27-nation bloc on stemming migration, in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions the EU slapped on Belarus over the passenger jet diversion.

US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
US sanctions 34 companies over Russia, Iran, China ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Companies have ties with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy toward the Uighur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.

The group was sanctioned “for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Fourteen are based in China and involved in its policy toward the Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region, where the statement said Beijing “continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Another five were involved with assisting China’s military acquire lasers and other technology to modernize its military.

Eight entities were sanctioned for exporting US technology to Iran, the Commerce Department said, while another seven were blacklisted for involvement with Russia’s military.

“We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

