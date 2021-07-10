You are here

China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops

China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops
In this file photo taken on July 7, 2018 US Army soldiers from NATO are seen through a cracked window of an armed vehicle in a checkpoint during a patrol. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

  • President Biden has vowed that US troops will leave Afghanistan by August 31
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: China evacuated 210 nationals from Afghanistan as US troops stepped up their withdrawal from the war-torn nation, the airline that carried out the emergency chartered flight said.
A Xiamen Airlines flight departed the capital Kabul for the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, on July 2 carrying Chinese citizens who had been stranded in Afghanistan, it said in a Thursday social media post.
Among them were 22 people who were later confirmed to be infected with coronavirus, despite the airline taking “top-notch epidemic prevention measures” during the flight and upon landing, it added.
The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that recent returnees included coronavirus patients and called on all nationals to leave Afghanistan, without revealing further specifics of the evacuation flight.
“In order to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Afghanistan, the Chinese government has reminded citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country as soon as possible and provided necessary assistance,” its consular affairs department said in a Wednesday social media post.
Chinese health authorities reported 25 new imported coronavirus cases in Hubei province on Wednesday, 22 of which were from the Kabul flight.
The flight was organized by the Chinese government, reported the state media tabloid Global Times.
President Biden has vowed that US troops will leave Afghanistan by August 31, after two decades of bloody conflict in the region.
With the Taliban having routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, fears are growing over the government’s waning control of a handful of provincial capitals.
In recent weeks, Beijing has harshly criticized what it sees as a hasty and chaotic withdrawal by Washington.
“The US disregards its responsibilities and duties and withdraws troops from Afghanistan hastily, dumping the mess and war on the Afghan people and countries in the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a routine briefing Friday.
“The US, as the original culprit of the Afghan issue, bears unavoidable responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan.”
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is set to discuss the deteriorating Afghan security situation with counterparts from Russia, India, Pakistan and numerous Central Asian countries at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization next week.
The evacuation flight was hailed as a patriotic victory by Chinese social media users, with related trending hashtags gaining more than 300 million views on Weibo.
“This route is not easy to fly even once, we cannot leave a single compatriot behind,” the pilot was quoted as saying in the Xiamen Airlines post.

2001 Afghanistan invasion stopped another 9/11: UK general

Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

  • Nick Carter, head of UK armed forces, responded to claims US-led coalition’s mission had been in vain
  • Comments come as Taliban says it controls 85% of country
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US-led coalition’s 2001 invasion of Afghanistan prevented further terror attacks on the scale of 9/11, the head of the UK’s armed forces has said.

Gen. Nick Carter told the BBC that British forces were never defeated in the field throughout their deployment in Afghanistan.

He was responding to the mother of the youngest British soldier to die in Afghanistan, William Aldridge, who was killed in 2009 by a bomb in Helmand province seven weeks after he turned 18.

Lucy Aldridge said: “I’d like to see with my own eyes — what did we achieve? What was the sacrifice for? Because it’s too high a price to pay if it was for nothing.”

Carter told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program: “All those who fought can hold their heads up high. The British military was not defeated. They showed remarkable adaptability against a cunning and nefarious opponent, and phenomenal courage under great pressure.”

He added: “We prevented attacks like the one we saw from Al-Qaeda on 9/11 occurring from Afghanistan in this intervening period.”

He said “not a day goes by” during which he does not think about the 454 British lives lost during the conflict.

The British Army at one point had 9,500 military personnel covering 137 bases in Helmand alone during the Afghan conflict.

The bulk of British forces were withdrawn in 2014, with a deployment of 750 remaining to provide security assistance to the Afghan government. Only around 100 now remain to support the UK’s diplomatic mission.

The withdrawal of coalition troops, culminating in the withdrawal of the US presence in Afghanistan this year, has prompted concerns that the country could fall back into the hands of the Taliban or become a refuge for terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh fleeing Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The Taliban on Friday said it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan, including 250 of the country’s 400 districts, after seizing border regions facing Iran, Turkmenistan and China. The Afghan government denied the claim.

Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

Updated 10 July 2021
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested for murder the owner of a factory where 52 people died, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.
Police said the owner was among seven people detained after the inferno broke out Thursday in the Dhaka suburbs and took more than a day to control. A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

Updated 10 July 2021
AP

  • The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers set to wrap up Saturday involved about 30 warships and 40 aircraft from NATO members and Ukraine
Updated 10 July 2021
AP

ABOARD USS ROSS: Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers set to wrap up Saturday involved about 30 warships and 40 aircraft from NATO members and Ukraine. The captain of the USS Ross, a U.S. Navy destroyer that took part in the drills, said the exercise was designed to improve how the equipment and personnel of the participating nations operate together.
“We’d like to demonstrate to everybody, the international community, that no one nation can claim the Black Sea or any international body of water,” Cmdr. John D. John said aboard the guided missile destroyer previously deployed to the area for drills. "Those bodies of water belong to the international community, and we’re committed to ensure that all nations have access to international waterways.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was closely monitoring Sea Breeze. The Russian military also conducted a series of parallel drills in the Black Sea and southwestern Russia, with warplanes practicing bombing runs and long-range air defense missiles' deploying to protect the coast.
Last month, Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer, to chase it away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.
Russia denounced the Defender’s presence as a provocation and warned that next time it might fire to hit intruding warships.
Britain, which like most other nations didn’t recognize Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, insisted the Defender wasn’t fired upon on June 23 and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters when Russia sent its planes into the air and shots were heard during the showdown.
The incident added to the tensions between Russia and the NATO allies. Relations between Russia and the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, accusations of Russian hacking attacks, election interference and other irritants.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the incident with the Defender wouldn’t have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the British vessel because the West knows it can’t win such a war. The statement appeared to indicate Putin's resolve to raise the stakes should a similar incident happen again.
Aboard the Ross, John said the Sea Breeze participants were exercising their right to operate in international waters. He described the drills as “a tangible demonstration of our commitment to each other for a safe and stable Black Sea region.”

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

Updated 10 July 2021
AP

Updated 10 July 2021
AP

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the US to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
“We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told The Associated Press in an interview, declining to provide further details. “We believe our partners can assist the national police in resolving the situation.”
Joseph said that he was dismayed by opponents who’ve tried to take advantage of Moïse’s murder to seize political power — an indirect reference to a group of lawmakers have declared their loyalty and recognized Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti’s dismantled senate, as provisional president and Ariel Henry, whom Moïse designated as prime minister a day before he was killed, as prime minister.
“I’m not interested in a power struggle,” Joseph said in the brief phone interview, without mentioning Lambert by name. “There’s only one way people can become president in Haiti. And that’s through elections.”
Joseph spoke just hours after the head of Colombia’s police said that the Colombians implicated in Moïse’s assassination were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups via the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, the US said it would send senior FBI and Homeland Security officials to help in the investigation.
Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in the brazen killing of Moïse that stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.
As the investigation moved forward, the killing took on the air of a complicated international conspiracy. Besides the Colombians, among those detained by police were two Haitian Americans, who have been described as translators for the attackers. Some of the suspects were seized in a raid on Taiwan’s Embassy where they are believed to have sought refuge.
At a news conference in Colombia’s capital of Bogota, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said four companies had been involved in the “recruitment, the gathering of these people” implicated in the assassination, although he did not identify the companies because their names were still being verified.
Two of the suspects traveled to Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, Vargas said, while a second group of 11 arrived in Haiti on July 4 from the Dominican Republic.
In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials will be sent to Haiti “as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist.”
“The United States remains engaged and in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president,” Psaki said.
Following Haiti’s request for US troops, a senior administration official reiterated Psaki’s earlier comments that the administration is sending officials to assess how it can be most helpful, but added there are no plans to provide military assistance at this time.
In Haiti, National Police Chief Léon Charles said another eight suspects were still at large and being sought.
Investigative Judge Clément Noël told the French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste that the Haitian Americans arrested, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, said the attackers originally planned only to arrest Moïse, not kill him. Noël said Solages and Vincent were acting as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported Friday.
The same newspaper quoted Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude as saying he ordered an investigative unit of the National Police Force to interrogate all the security agents close to Moïse. These include Moise’s security coordinator Jean Laguel Civil and Dimitri Hérard, head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace.
“If you are responsible for the president’s security, where have you been? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?” Claude said.
The attack, which took place at Moïse’s home before dawn Wednesday, also seriously wounded his wife, who was flown to Miami for treatment.
Joseph assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military and declared a two-week “state of siege.” Port-au-Prince already has been on edge amid the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.
The killing brought the usually bustling capital to a standstill, but Joseph urged the public to return to work.
Vargas has pledged Colombia’s full cooperation, and authorities there identified 13 of the 15 Colombians implicated in the attack as retired members of the military, 11 captured and two killed. They range in rank from lieutenant colonel to soldier.
The commander of Colombia’s Armed Forces, Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, said they had left the institution between 2018 and 2020.
“In the criminal world, there is the concept of murder for hire and this is what happened: they hired some members of the (army) reserve for this purpose and they have to respond criminally for the acts they committed,” said retired Colombian army general Jaime Ruiz Barrera.
Senior officials from Colombia’s security forces will travel to Haiti to help with the investigation.
US-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security firms in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decades-long war against leftist rebels and powerful drug cartels.
The wife of one former Colombian soldier in custody said he was recruited by a security firm to travel to the Dominican Republic last month.
The woman, who identified herself only as “Yuli,” told Colombia’s W Radio that her husband, Francisco Uribe, was hired for $2,700 a month by a company named CTU to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told he would provide protection to some powerful families. She says she last spoke to him at 10 p.m. Wednesday — almost a day after Moïse’s killing— and said he was on guard duty at a house where he and others were staying.
“The next day he wrote me a message that sounded like a farewell,” the woman said. “They were running, they had been attacked. ... That was the last contact I had.”
The woman said she knew little about her husband’s activities and was unaware he had even traveled to Haiti.
Uribe is under investigation for his alleged role in extrajudicial killings by Colombia’s US-trained army more than a decade ago. Colombian court records show he and another soldier were accused of killing a civilian in 2008 who they later tried to present as a criminal killed in combat.
The CTU in question may be CTU Security in Miami-Dade. The business has two listed addresses on its website. One was a shuttered warehouse with no sign indicating who it belonged to. The other is a simple office under a different company’s name where the receptionist says the CTU owner comes once a week to collect meal and hold the occasional meeting.
The US State Department said it was aware of reports Haitian-Americans were in custody but would not comment.
Solages, 35, described himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” an advocate for children and budding politician on a now-removed website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist resident of his home town of Jacmel, on Haiti’s southern coast.
Solages also said he had worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and on his Facebook page, which was also taken down after news of his arrest, he showcased photos of armored military vehicles and a shot of himself standing in front of an American flag.
Canada’s foreign relation department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name but said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor.
Calls to the charity and Solages’ associates went unanswered. However, a relative in south Florida said Solages doesn’t have any military training and doesn’t believe he was involved in the killing.
“I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president and I love James Solages,” Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages’ aunt, told WPLG in Miami.
Taiwan’s Embassy in Port-au-Prince said police had arrested 11 individuals who tried to break into the compound early Thursday. It gave no details of their identities or a reason for the break-in but in a statement referred to the men as “mercenaries” and strongly condemned the “cruel and barbaric assassination” of Moïse.
“As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.
Police were alerted by embassy security while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. Haiti is one of a handful of countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Officials have disclosed little about the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence

Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

JUBA: President Salva Kiir pledged on Friday not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little cause to rejoice.
At midnight on July 9, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world’s newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.
But the revelry was short-lived.
Just two years later South Sudan was at war with itself, the task of nation-building forgotten as its liberators tore the country apart, dashing expectations of a glittering future. Close to 400,000 people would die before a ceasefire was declared in 2018. But today the country is more fragile than ever, confronting looming starvation, political insecurity, economic ruin and natural calamities.
“I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us work altogether to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade,” Kiir said in an televised address marking the milestone. He hailed a “new spirit of dialogue” among political rivals and said the Transitional Government of National Unity would focus on economic reforms and improving security.
But on Friday, there was none of the jubilation that greeted statehood, with people told to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kiir made his speech in front of one of the presidential offices in the capital Juba.
Kiir had warned this week that the cash-strapped state was in no position to celebrate, blaming international sanctions for keeping prosperity out of reach.
The international community has used the anniversary to urge South Sudan’s leaders to do more to improve the lot of its 12 million population.
“The journey from war to peace has been a long and difficult one and there is still much to be done so that people can exercise the democratic right they earned a decade ago,” Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said in a statement.
“We... urge the country’s political leaders to seize this opportunity to make the hopes and dreams of a decade ago a reality by securing the sustainable peace needed to enable full recovery and development.”
South Sudan still faces many obstacles to achieving that goal.
They include the lack of a unified security force, pervasive insecurity linked to intercommunal conflict and crime driven by poverty.
South Sudan enjoyed immense international goodwill and billions of dollars in support when its people voted overwhelmingly in a 2011 referendum to secede from the north.
But its leaders failed to stem corruption and the new South Sudan was looted rather than rebuilt, as huge sums from its vast oil fields were siphoned off and squandered.
The political leaders who led South Sudan to independence — and then back to war — are still in power today, ruling in a tenuous coalition forged under a peace deal.
The power-sharing arrangement between Kiir, a former military commander from the Dinka ethnic group, and his deputy Riek Machar, a rebel leader from the Nuer people, has kept fighting between their forces largely at bay since the cease-fire in 2018.
But the old foes have violated past truces and progress on the latest accord has drifted, inflaming distrust between the pair and raising fears of a return to fighting.
The “unity” government they belatedly formed in February 2020 under great international pressure is weak, and safeguards to prevent another war have not been put in place.
Though the peace accords paused the worst of the bloodshed between conventional armies, armed conflict between rival ethnic groups has surged in ungoverned areas, exacting a civilian death toll not seen since the war.
The political inertia and broken promises also come as South Sudan reels from economic chaos, with soaring inflation and a currency crisis, and faces its worst hunger crisis since independence.
Conflict, drought, floods and a record locust plague have ruined harvests and left 60 percent of the population facing severe food shortages.
Of those, 108,000 are on the very edge of famine, the World Food Programme (WFP) says.
“Despite some lost opportunities, it is never too late to invigorate the peace process so that humanitarian assistance is more effective, and conditions are created where development activities can have broader and greater impact,” said Matthew Hollingworth, the WFP’s director for South Sudan.

