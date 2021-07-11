You are here

Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Branson touches down

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity lands after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America, US. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Touch down occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off
  • "Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard hard work to get us this far," Branson said
AFP

SPACEPORT AMERICA, United States: A Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an "experience of a lifetime."
"Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.
It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth's curvature.
Touch down occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off.

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and KAUST join forces to protect endangered turtle species

Climate change is affecting all living things on Earth, and sea turtles are no exception. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

  • Red Sea shores are safe nesting sites for endangered turtles due to health of reefs and protection Kingdom provides them
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: As the number of certain species of sea turtles declines, NEOM and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have taken it upon themselves to ensure their preservation and protection.

The Red Sea is home to five out of seven of the different sea turtle species, including the endangered green turtle and hawksbill turtle, which is critically so. NEOM, though, has become a recognized safe haven for them.
Carlos Duarte, KAUST’s distinguished marine bioscientist, explained that the turtles are endangered due to being hunted excessively for their distinctive shells.
“Their carapaces are popular historically in Europe and are still being hunted and then sold on the black market today,” said Duarte. “Their shells are used to make hair combs, bracelets, sunglasses and other materials. Some just buy the shells as decorative pieces.”
Duarte added that the collection of turtle eggs is not as prevalent as it used to be, but still occurs and impacts population numbers.

Turtles face other threats from humans, too. “Since sea turtles are reptiles, they will come to the surface of the water to breathe and the fast metal propellers from boats could puncture their shells, and at times, even their lungs, since they’re placed right underneath their carapaces,” Lyndsey Tanabe, a doctoral student at KAUST working on the nesting ecology and conservation of sea turtles in the Red Sea, explained.
“Often the turtles get entangled in plastic under the water, meaning they can drown if they don’t free themselves in time to reach the surface to breathe.”
According to Tanabe, the most common way turtles drown is by getting entangled in ghost nets thrown by fishermen with the intention of trapping fish; the nets are usually discarded and left in the water. The turtles also tend to mistake pieces of plastic for jellyfish, which they feed on.
Duarte shared with Arab News how the Red Sea shores are safe nesting sites for endangered turtles, due to the health of the reefs and the protection the Kingdom provides them.
“Fortunately, the Red Sea’s coral reefs are well maintained and in very good health, so the hawksbill turtles can find good feeding grounds. It is illegal in the Kingdom to hunt them and they are well taken care of and protected here,” Duarte said.

He listed the different dependable nesting sites for the turtles along the Kingdom’s coast, and mentioned that the best area is what is now under NEOM’s stewardship, which is located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.
In NEOM, various programs and projects are being implemented with the intention of protecting endangered species and conserving the environment.
NEOM is committed to protecting species in all four categories of endangerment — least concerned, vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered — such as the sooty falcon, the humpback dolphin or the whale shark.
However, there is a considerably higher focus on the critically endangered species such as the hammerhead shark and the hawksbill sea turtle.
The director of the marine conservation environment department in NEOM, Dr. Ameer Eweida, stated that NEOM’s shores and coast are perfect nesting and feeding sites for sea turtles, due to the region being the highest latitude in the world with a tropical marine climate. This makes its coral reefs and seagrass an ideal source of nutrients for the turtles.

“What makes NEOM such a unique place for sea turtles is its offshore islands,” said Eweida. “They are easily accessible to these turtles and are safe environments for them to nest in. We found significant numbers of nests on all the islands — I’d say potentially about 60-70 percent of the turtles in the Red Sea have nested in NEOM’s islands.”
He also stated that the type of sand on the beaches of NEOM and its islands is excellent for nesting.
In addition to the natural environment in NEOM being perfect, there are strict guidelines NEOM’s beach visitors must follow in order to not disturb the sea turtles or harm their homes.
Eweida added that they developed buffers around the turtles’ nesting sites so as to protect them from construction.
Both NEOM and KAUST are running projects to help better understand the behaviors of sea turtles and work out how else they can be protected, and what they need to be protected from.


In KAUST, Duarte, collaborating with the Red Sea Development Co. and NEOM, ran a project which tagged and tracked turtles in the Red Sea to understand their use of the coastal habitat as well as the size, frequency and distribution of the animals.
Sea turtles’ existence is vital for the basic function of the marine ecosystem. “Sea turtles are what we call keystone species,” said Eweida, “which means they are critical for the functioning of a system because they influence other species around them and are responsible for their balance. Naturally, when a keystone species is removed from a system, that balance and order falls apart, harming all other species.”
Tanabe added that Hawksbill turtles eat mostly sponges, “and sponges try to take up more space than coral reefs, damaging them. So by removing these sponges, the hawksbill turtles are keeping the coral reefs habitable and healthy for other marine species.”
Duarte said that without sea turtles, there would be an overgrowth in the jellyfish population, highlighting the important roles of green sea turtles in an ecosystem. “Since they feed on seagrass, without them there would be an excess amount of seagrass which will affect the oxygen level, which will of course lead to a high mortality rate. It’s a chain reaction. That’s why we have to protect them.”
Although sea turtles off the west coast of the Kingdom are well protected, it is important to note that they are still threatened by other natural elements that organizations such NEOM or KAUST cannot shield them from.
Sea turtles, like many other species, tend to travel and migrate to other oceans, seas and beaches where hunting is still prevalent.
Climate change, meanwhile, is affecting all living things on Earth, and sea turtles are no exception. Temperatures in seas can determine turtles’ gender, which in turn can decrease the population of one gender if the temperature is at an extreme level.
The NEOM and KAUST experts said that individuals can make small changes that could have a “tremendously positive” impact on the lives of sea turtles. Some of these changes are as simple as reducing the use of plastic, not littering on the beaches or in the water — specifically nylon fishing lines, which can get wrapped around turtles’ flippers and dig into their bones — and keeping eyes open for nesting sites on beaches to avoid disturbing them.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood”
Arab News

JEDDAH: With its deep-rooted heritage and culture and the largest date-palm oasis in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa is one of the Eastern Province’s top sites to visit this summer.
Its name was inspired by the palm trees, the shade they give and the dates they bear. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert, adding a charm found only in Al-Ahsa.
With no plans to travel abroad this summer due to travel restrictions, Najla Abdulhadi and husband Abdulhakeem Hamdi decided to opt for domestic destinations instead, with Al-Ahsa at the top of their list.
“We’ve often traveled abroad with the children during our summer holidays and never explored options here in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “With the boys all grown up now and more free time on our hands, my husband and I have come up with a plan to spend 5 days a month in some new area in Saudi Arabia. In all my years, I’ve never visited Baha or Al-Ahsa or anywhere outside the five major cities.”
Drawn by the beauty of the oases, the creeks crisscrossing between the palms, the mysteries of Jabal Al-Qarah Caves and the quaint boutique hotels, the couple agreed that it will be an interesting experience.
Like elsewhere in the Kingdom, the local inhabitants, the Hasawis, are welcoming and generous to all of those passing through their lands. The area tells the stories of their people, the old settlers of the area and how they built up their humble and quiet community over the centuries.
Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program, which started on June 24, will last until the end of September. It also includes more than 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.

Archaeological excavation project begins in Saudi Arabia’s Dariyah

Archaeological excavation project begins in Dariyah. (SPA)
Updated 05 July 2021
SPA

  • Historical Dariyah is an ancient town that dates back to the pre-Islamic era
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority has launched the first stage of its archaeological excavation project at the Dariyah site in the Qassim region as part of its efforts to protect and preserve cultural sites in the Kingdom from potential threats.
This followed the directives of the Saudi culture minister and chairman of the board of directors of the Heritage Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, to resume archaeological surveys and excavations in different Saudi regions.
Historical Dariyah is an ancient town that dates back to the pre-Islamic era. It gained importance and fame during the Islamic eras, where it served as an historical crossroad for pilgrims, as well as being frequently mentioned in geographical, historical and literary sources.
Through the project, which will include several other archaeological sites, the Heritage Authority seeks to get a closer look at the site’s historical sequence and find physical evidence of the extent of the civilizational prosperity experienced by the region, as well as its ties to other sites. These works aim to highlight Saudi Arabia’s cultural role in human civilization in general and Islamic eras in particular.

Massive tourist ship coming to Jeddah

The ship provides more than 30 entertainment activities and can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, who can enjoy days and nights on the floating resort. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Food, accommodation and services included in ‘competitive price’ of $586 per person for a 5-day/4-night voyage
  • The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Red Sea Cruise Co., and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The first huge international tourist cruise ship is expected to dock soon at the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah — the starting point of cruises that are scheduled to include Egypt and Jordan.

The announcement of the arrival of the ship comes a few days after the Saudi Tourism Authority launched its program for the Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
It also comes after the Saudi Interior Ministry announced the launch of the Red Sea operations center, aiming to help tourist ships and yachts in Saudi territorial waters.
The center, which reinforces tourism in the Kingdom by facilitating entry to the country, was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is run by the Saudi Borders Guard.
The luxury ship can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, who can enjoy days and nights on the state-of-the-art floating resort with recreational facilities and programs to ensure an exceptional experience. It also provides more than 30 entertainment activities for children, young people and adults.
According to a video report released by the Saudi Projects website, breakfast, lunch and dinner, in addition to accommodation and other services, are included in the “competitive price” of SR2,200 ($586) per person for a five-day/four-night voyage.
Last August, the tourist cruise operator Red Sea Spirit launched its first recreational cruise in Saudi Arabia on board the Silver Spirit.
The Silver Spirit offered two luxury packages at the time: A three-night return cruise from King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to Ras Al-Abyad in Yanbu, starting from SR7,475 ($2,000); and a four-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island in NEOM and back, starting from SR10,465.

In April, Cruise Saudi, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), signed a joint agreement with MSC Cruises to launch its trips in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf during the coming winter season.
The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Cruise Saudi, and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership. The two companies are aiming to host 170,000 cruise guests this winter.     
Under the agreement, the MSC Magnifica will sail in the Red Sea from Jeddah on several seven-day trips from Nov. 13 through to March 26. These trips will offer passengers access to a selection of ports and destinations on the coast of the Red Sea. A weekly stopover will be included at Al-Wajh Port, which will connect passengers to AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said through MCS Cruises’ website: “The introduction of Saudi Arabia to our winter program is a one-of-a-kind itinerary as it also offers Egypt and Jordan in an unparalleled combination of sun, beach, tradition and culture. Our guests can discover the untouched beauty of this region to its fullest and go ashore and explore plenty of undiscovered destinations.
“Not to mention that traveling through the Red Sea by cruise ship is one of the most spectacular ways to take in the stunning coastline and enjoy the region’s unique and still untouched beauty of sea and nature,” he added.
PIF launched the Cruise Saudi to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help to create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through to 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to give access to Saudi heritage and culture, including a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites that are near the coast.
As well as the new Red Sea cruises from Jeddah with MSC Magnifica, the company’s newest ship MSC Virtuosa will visit Dammam during its first season in the Gulf from its homeport in Dubai. MSC Opera will also be based in Dubai for winter 2021/22 for cruises to Oman.
Mark Robinson, chief commercial and operations officer at Cruise Saudi, told an online panel at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier that the arrival of cruise ships in Saudi Arabia would also bring dividends to the entire region as more tourists visited the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia is looking to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time.

Road to freedom: Istanbul academic begins solo motorcycle tour of Africa 

Asil Ozbay, 36, from Istanbul Gedik University’s sports science department, has ridden across dozens of countries on three continents. (Supplied)
Updated 26 June 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Adventurer Asil Ozbay has journeyed across three continents to highlight women’s empowerment
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A journey of a thousand kilometers begins with a single step, but for one courageous woman academic in Turkey it was also the start of a seven-year adventure that has become a symbol of courage and strength for both women and men.

Asil Ozbay, 36, from Istanbul Gedik University’s sports science department, has ridden across dozens of countries on three continents on her motorcycle to demonstrate the freedom that women can enjoy.

On Tuesday, she began a tour of Africa to highlight the beauty of the continent and provide scholarships to the successful African students who hope to study in Turkey.

“This time, it is not only a trip but also a journey of self-discovery and altruism because I’m planning to provide scholarships to needy African students,” she told Arab News from Kenya.

On previous journeys, Ozbay has motorcycled through countries across Europe, North Africa and Asia.

She made headlines in 2016 after riding her motorcycle over the mountain pass of Tizi n’Tichka in Morocco, regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous routes.

Last year, Ozbay reached Khardung La mountain pass in Ladakh, one of the world’s highest roads, after a demanding 60-day trip.

The Istanbul academic has ridden motorcycles for the past 19 years, and describes motorcycling as a “passion and source of freedom.”

She has sought out rarely visited and isolated areas around the world to share her unique experience with people.

As part of a year-long documentary project, she plans to travel alone through 16 African countries on her motorcycle, revealing Africa “through the eyes of a woman.”

Ozbay said that she hopes to challenge stereotypes about motorcycle use being “part of the men’s world,” inspire people about women’s empowerment, and set an example for helping developing countries with schooling.

Long journeys help people to develop a sense of responsibility, listen to their inner voice and increase their problem-solving skills, she said.

Her first stop in Africa is Kenya and she is planning to travel about 30,000 kilometers through Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi and Zambia.

Ozbay said that she will stay in hostels but will also set up a tent in safer areas.   

During her African odyssey, she will produce digital content and shoot documentaries showing village life and traditions.

She carries pepper spray with her for security, but has not faced any serious issue so far.

Ozbay will share her videos on her YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKBoWVGCDEGuyAxtUkEMGqg

She has already shared her experiences via her social media account.

“Don’t delay your dreams. As a woman who can launch a trip alone, I want to encourage men and women to show that the world is worth discovering,” she said. 

“With my documentaries, I also act as a bridge between countries, helping to show undiscovered and hidden cultures around the world.”

She added: “If a person wants to do something with passion, nothing can stop them.”

