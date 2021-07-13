You are here

Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32
Metro police fire at looters at a shopping centre in Vosloorus, near Johannesburg, Tuesday July 13, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 July 2021
AP

  • The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support the South African police has not yet stopped the rampant looting
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.
“Yesterday’s events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from being trampled on during a stampede while people were looting items,” said Zikalala.
In Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, six people have died, said officials.
The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support the South African police has not yet stopped the rampant looting although arrests are being made at some areas in Johannesburg, including Vosloorus in eastern Johannesburg.
Looting continued Tuesday in Johannesburg shopping malls in township areas including Jabulani Mall and Dobsonville Mall in Soweto. There were also reports of continued looting in centers in KwaZulu-Natal.
The violence started in KwaZulu-Natal last week as protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, who began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.
The sporadic pro-Zuma violence spiraled into a spree of criminal theft in poor, township areas of the two provinces, according to witnesses. So far the lawlessness has not spread to South Africa’s other nine provinces.
The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, heard Zuma’s application to have his sentence rescinded on Monday. Zuma’s lawyer presented his arguments that the top court made errors when sentencing Zuma to prison. After 10 hours of testimony on Monday, the court judges said they would study the arguments and announce their decision at a later date.

Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

  • Government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal
LONDON: Britain will go ahead with a temporary cut to its foreign aid budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson defeated a rebellion in parliament on Tuesday by lawmakers in his Conservative Party.
The government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal to cut the minimum spend on overseas development to 0.5 percent of economic output.
The cut was first announced in November as a measure to help pay for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

  • The hardline Islamist group swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal
  • On Tuesday France became the latest country to call on its citizens to leave offering them a last flight out of Kabul
KABUL: The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan’s cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday.
The militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence.
The hard-line Islamist group has swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal, and the government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air.
As security deteriorates, on Tuesday France became the latest country to call on its citizens to leave — offering them a last flight out of Kabul, free of charge, on Saturday.
“The Embassy of France formally recommends to all French citizens to take this special flight or to leave the country immediately by their own means,” the embassy said.
Earlier, the head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan’s cities to reach out to them.
“Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin (Taliban) don’t want fighting inside the city,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman.
“It is better... to use any possible channel to get in touch with our invitation and guidance commission,” he said, adding this would “prevent their cities from getting damaged.”
The strategy is one well-worn by the Taliban — particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s — cutting off towns and district centers and getting elders to negotiate a surrender.
Hours after Muttaqi’s message, a rush hour roadside bomb blast in the center of the Afghan capital killed four civilians and wounded 11 others, police said.
“The explosion occurred in the center of Kabul,” police spokesman Ferdaws Faramurz told reporters.
Muttaqi’s comments came as the defense ministry said Afghan forces had cleared Qala-i-Naw city after days of fighting.
The Badghis province capital saw sustained street fighting last week in the first assault by the Taliban on a major urban center since foreign troops commenced their final withdrawal in May.
The call also came the same day as a video emerged that CNN said it had verified showing a group of Afghan commandos being gunned down by the Taliban in June after surrendering.
In a separate statement Tuesday, the Taliban said Turkey’s decision to provide security to Kabul airport when US-led forces leave was “reprehensible.”
“We consider stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation,” the group said, days after Ankara agreed with Washington to provide security for Kabul airport.
As foreign forces wind up their withdrawal — due to be completed by August 31 — the situation on the ground is changing rapidly.
The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished his command Monday at a ceremony in the capital, the latest symbolic gesture bringing America’s longest war nearer to an end.
The pace of the pullout — and multiple offensives launched by the Taliban — have raised fears that Afghanistan’s security forces could be swiftly overwhelmed, particularly without vital US air support.
Around 650 American service members are expected to remain in Kabul, guarding Washington’s sprawling diplomatic compound.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had agreed with the United States on the “scope” of how to secure Kabul airport.
Peace talks between the insurgents and the government supposedly taking place in Doha have largely fizzled out, and the Taliban now appear set on a complete military victory.
But claims by the hard-line group that they control 85 percent of the country are impossible to verify independently — and strongly disputed by the government.
The insurgents have tried to capture cities in the past, but so far have failed to keep them.
They briefly held the northern city of Kunduz in 2015 and 2016 but were pushed out by government forces.
In 2018, insurgents seized Ghazni for a few days, torching its main bazaar and killing scores of civilians.
In the latest fighting, local officials said the Taliban had captured two districts in the largely Shiite Hazara province of Bamiyan.
During their repressive rule two decades ago, the insurgents drew international outrage by blowing up giant centuries-old statues of Buddha in Bamiyan.

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

  • They impersonated academics at School of Oriental and African Studies to harvest info
  • Expert: ‘Iran has always been very focused on (compromising) academics, scientists, professors, diplomats’
LONDON: A cybersecurity company has accused Iranian hackers of impersonating academics at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) to target Middle East experts.

Proofpoint said the intrusions were launched by the Charming Kitten group, which is also known as Phosphorus and APT35. 

The outfit is believed to regularly conduct hacking attempts for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s asymmetric warfare force. 

The move comes amid heightened concern in Britain over cyberattacks from hostile states. Lindy Cameron, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), recently warned that Tehran is seeking to use cyber strategies to “sabotage and steal” from UK institutions. 

NCSC reports have detailed the specific risk from Iranian cyberespionage on UK universities. Its warnings were highlighted following Tehran’s efforts in 2018 to gather personal details from university staff by duping them with phony websites.

The NCSC said it is aware of this latest attack by the Iranian outfit. The attack saw hackers impersonating SOAS academics in fake emails, asking professors, journalists and other Middle East experts to attend conferences and discussions. 

After conversing and gaining their trust, the Iranian hacking group sent the experts to a spoof web page that they had added to an independent radio station based at SOAS. 

The page invited the experts to submit their personal details, including a password, to access the fake events.

Details harvested by the cyber operation were then used to access other sites, such as the experts’ email accounts. 

Proofpoint said the Iranian group may have also used mobile numbers gathered at the site to infect phones with malware.

It said it knew of around a dozen experts who were targeted, most of them based in Britain and the US.

The operation proved that state-sponsored hackers “are really back in the seat,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, Proofpoint’s senior director of threat research.

“Iran has always been very focused on (compromising) academics, scientists, professors and diplomats. This just shows that they’re continuing that focus, most likely because it’s been paying off.” 

Proofpoint, in a report released on Tuesday, said the group is gathering information regarding geopolitics and foreign policy, especially on Iranian dissidents’ behavior.

SOAS said no personal information from its systems had been breached during the cyberattack.

“Once we became aware of the dummy site … we immediately remedied and reported the breach in the normal way,” it added. SOAS said it had “taken steps to further improve protection of (its) peripheral systems.”

Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban warned Turkey on Tuesday against possible plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops, calling the strategy “reprehensible” and warning of “consequences.”
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO’s withdraws, has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on aspects of financial, political and logistical support.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this reprehensible decision,” the militant group said in a statement.
“If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate... will take a stand against them.”
In that case, it added, the responsibility for consequences would fall on the shoulders of those who interfere.
The Taliban, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, are making a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory.
Clashes were continuing in the southern province of Kandahar, said Attaullah Atta, a provincial council member, with the Taliban being pushed back after a bid to break into a city prison.
Hundreds of families had fled the violence, he added.
Mohammad Daoud Farhad, director of Kandahar’s provincial hospital, said it had received eight dead and more than 30 people, mostly civilians, wounded in clashes in the past 24 hours.
Early on Tuesday, Afghan security forces had retreated from the district of Alingar in the eastern province of Laghman, a local government official said on condition of anonymity.
A cease-fire pact with the Taliban in the district fell through in May.
On Monday, the Taliban circled the central city of Ghazni and made attacks overnight in their latest offensive on a provincial capital, a local security official said, only to be pushed back by Afghan forces. (Reporting by Afghanistan and Turkey bureaux; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

  • The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the most number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th.

45thanniversary

