Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Screenshot taken from a video released by state-run China News Service showing Guo Gangtang, his wife and their son, Guo Zhen, during the reunion event. (Screengrab)
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

  • Traffickers snatched the boy and sold him to a family in central China
  • DNA test confirmed a 26-year-old teacher living in central Henan province was really Guo's long-lost son
AFP

BEIJING: A Chinese man has been reunited with his kidnapped son after a 24-year search that saw him travel half a million kilometers across China on a motorbike, chasing tip-offs on the boy’s whereabouts.
Guo Gangtang’s son was just two years and five months old when he was abducted from in front of the family home in eastern Shandong province, where he was playing unattended.
Traffickers snatched the boy and sold him to a family in central China, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.
Kidnapping and child trafficking became widespread in China from the 1980s, when the draconian one-child rule was enforced, and a cultural obsession with sons fueled demand for abducted boys.
After years of searching, police told Guo on Sunday that a DNA test had confirmed that a 26-year-old teacher living in central Henan province was really Guo’s long-lost son.
Guo is seen sobbing into his palms while his wife hugs their son, Guo Zhen, during a reunion event in a photo released Tuesday by the public security ministry.
“Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears in a video released by the state-run China News Service.
After his son was abducted in 1997, then 27-year-old Guo quit his job and criss-crossed the country on a motorbike with large flags bearing his son’s photo tied to the back.
His 500,000-kilometer crusade — that included battling highway robbers, sleeping under bridges and even begging when his money ran out — inspired the 2014 Chinese blockbuster “Lost and Love.”
Over the years, Guo has helped seven other families find their lost children and raised awareness about child trafficking — still a taboo topic in China.
Guo told reporters that he had earlier visited the city where his son grew up, to help another father find his kidnapped boy.
Two suspects linked to the case have been arrested, state-run Global Times reported. Police did not offer details about the family that had purchased Guo’s son.
News of the high-profile reunion triggered an outpouring of emotion on social media with over nine million views.
“Parents never give up on their children! Guo’s struggle shows the depth of a father’s love,” one user wrote on Weibo.
Since launching a DNA database of missing families in 2016, police say they have helped more than 2,600 individuals kidnapped as children — some over 60 years ago — to find their biological parents, the public security ministry said.

Updated 10 July 2021
AP

  • The women’s Wimbledon final is between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova
AP

WIMBLEDON: Prince William and his wife Kate are in the Royal Box for the women’s Wimbledon final.
The royal couple took their seats to a loud round of applause just before top-seeded Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova walked onto Center Court for the final.

The women’s Wimbledon final was between top-ranked Ash Barty and eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.
Barty won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Australian - who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley's iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 - adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.
"It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and say it," said Barty, who was also fulfilling a childhood dream.


"I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking of all the what-ifs. I hope I made Evonne proud."
It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.
Barty is also the first top seed to win the women's title since Williams in 2016.

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
  • The man was eventually removed from the tee area by security personnel after handing the club back to McIlroy's caddie
Arab News

LONDON: Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was left bemused on Friday after a fan walked onto the 10th tee and took a club from his bag at the Scottish Open.

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on as the spectator removed a distinctive dog headcover from his driver and then swiped an iron to start practising swings.

 

“I was surprised. Everyone saw what happened on TV,” said world number 11 McIlroy. “It was handled efficiently and everything was OK. I had no idea who it was.”

Rahm said it was possible to smell alcohol on the spectator's breath as he was escorted off the course.

“He came in so confident and we thought he was going to take a picture or something. We thought he was maybe part of the camera crew or a photographer," said the Spaniard.

“After a little bit, when he walked back and they were taking him out you could smell the reason why it happened. Me and Rory didn't say anything. He was holding a six iron and I didn't want to get hurt.”

The man was eventually removed from the tee area by security personnel after handing the club back to McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond.

He wanted to keep hold of the head cover but was forced to give it back to the four-time Major champion before being ejected from the course by police.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: "At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the 10th tee area.

“He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

A Police statement said the man had been taken to hospital and that "enquiries are ongoing.”

McIlroy is set to miss the cut after he went onto shoot a level-par round of 71 to sit one under for the tournament.

* With Agencies

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

Updated 08 July 2021
AP

  • Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in Montana when she was killed Tuesday
  • The bear also entered a chicken coop in town that night, killed and ate several chickens
AP

HELENA, Montana: A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her, wildlife officials said.
Then fellow campers used bear spray to force the bruin out of the area.
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in the western Montana town of Ovando when she was killed early Tuesday, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials as they provided more details about the attack.
Lokan was killed on the bear’s second visit to the site where she and two fellow bicyclists were camping near the post office, officials said.
The approximately 400-pound (181-kilogram) grizzly first awakened the campers about 3 a.m., officials said. They took food out of their tents, secured it and went back to sleep, they said.
Surveillance video from a business in town showed the bear about a block from the post office about 15 minutes later, wildlife officials said.
About 4:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call after two people in a tent near the victim’s were awakened by sounds of the attack, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. They discharged their bear spray, and the bear ran away.
The bear is also believed to have entered a chicken coop in town that night, killing and eating several chickens.
Efforts to find and kill the bear entered a third day Thursday. Wildlife officials stopped the helicopter flights that were used in the initial search for the grizzly and set five large traps — made out of culverts and baited with roadkill — in and around Ovando. That included traps near the chicken coop that the bear raided the night Lokan was killed.
Investigators got DNA left by the bear at the scene of the attack and could compare it with any bruin they are able to trap. Bear specialists and game wardens also were stationed near the traps to shoot the animal if the opportunity arises, said Greg Lemon, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson.
“Our best chance would be if the bear comes back and tries to get another chicken or some more food around town,” Lemon said. “Our wardens, they feel like they could readily identify the bear that they saw on the (surveillance footage) and if they saw that bear at the trap and had a clear shot at it, they might choose to do that.”
Lokan, a registered nurse who had worked at a hospital in Chico, had looked forward to the Montana bike trip for months, said Mary Flowers, a friend of the victim’s from Chico. Lokan had taken previous long-distance bike trips and on this one was accompanied by her sister and a friend, Flowers said.
“She was talking about her summer plans — this wonderful wild adventure, riding her bike on, I don’t know, a 400-mile trip or something,” Flowers said. “A woman in her 60s, and she’s doing this kind of stuff — she had a passion for life that was out of the ordinary.”
People who camp in grizzly bear country — whether deep in the woods or in a developed campground — are advised to keep food and scented products like toothpaste away from their campsites at all times and to cook elsewhere.
If a bear comes through a campsite, it’s important to stay on lookout for the animal to return, Lemon said.
“You’ve secured your food, stay awake, stay vigilant and be ready,” he said. “Having bear spray is important, and they did, but we don’t know if the victim did.”
Grizzly bears have run into increasing conflict with humans in the Northern Rockies over the past decade as the federally protected animals expanded into new areas and the number of people living and recreating in the region grew. That has spurred calls from elected officials in Montana and neighboring Wyoming and Idaho to lift protections so the animals could be hunted.
Ovando, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness.
North of Ovando lies an expanse of forests and mountains, including Glacier National Park that stretches to Canada and is home to an estimated 1,000 grizzlies. It’s the largest concentration of the bruins in the contiguous US
Fatal attacks are rare in the region. There have been three in the last 20 years, including Tuesday’s mauling, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2001, a hunter was killed by a grizzly with two cubs while he was gutting an elk at a wildlife management area west of Ovando. The three animals were shot and killed by wildlife officials days later. Over the past 20 years, there have been eight fatal maulings of people by grizzlies from a separate population of about 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the park’s border in southwestern Montana.
Bears that attack people are not always killed if the mauling resulted from a surprise encounter or the bear was defending its young. But the bear involved in Lokan’s death is considered a public safety threat because of the circumstances of the attack, Lemon said.

Buckle up: Palestinian twins turn Boeing 707 into restaurant

Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

  • Its enterprising owners, 60-year-old twin brothers Ata and Khamis Al-Sairafi, expect to welcome their first customers within weeks
  • The brothers plan to call their aviation-themed eatery — which is decorated with Palestinian and Jordanian flags
AFP

AL BADHAN: Palestinian workers in the Israel-occupied West Bank are putting the final touches on a decommissioned Boeing 707 aircraft to ready it for a new kind of takeoff: as a restaurant.
Its enterprising owners, 60-year-old twin brothers Ata and Khamis Al-Sairafi, expect to welcome their first customers within weeks at the site in an isolated mountain area near Nablus.
Inside the old jet’s cabin, the seats have been stripped out and the window panes removed. Tables will soon be fitted in the fuselage, which has been painted white with laminate wooden floors.
The brothers plan to call their aviation-themed eatery — which is decorated with Palestinian and Jordanian flags — “the Palestinian-Jordanian Airline Restaurant and Coffee Shop Al-Sairafi Nablus.”
“We will start by providing hookahs,” said Khamis, for people who enjoy smoking tobacco through water pipes, before later expanding the business into an event space.
“The cockpit will be a suitable place for any newlyweds who come to us for their wedding ceremony.”
The Sairafi brothers — identical twins who were sporting matching yellow shirts, khaki shorts and red sneakers during AFP’s visit — are known for their interest in unusual initiatives.
Ata said he and his brother were working as scrap metal traders two decades ago when he learned about a 1980s-era passenger plane sitting near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.
They purchased it in 1999, even though there was — and still is — no airport in the Palestinian Territories, usually forcing residents who want to fly abroad to travel via Jordan.
The brothers negotiated with the Israeli owner, who sold it to them for $100,000, the engines removed.
“After we bought it, we had to move it from Israel ... which is a complicated process,” Ata said.
The twins paid an Israeli company $20,000 to move the jet to the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since it conquered the territory along with east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.
The brothers said the 13-hour transport was coordinated between the Israeli and Palestinian sides.
Key roads were closed so the plane could be rolled on a giant tow truck, its wings temporarily separated, to its current location.
“Loads of media outlets covered it, and the Israeli police intervened to organize the transfer,” recalled Khamis.
“We received the plane, which dates back to the 1980s, without any equipment that would enable it to fly,” Ata said.
The twins said they hoped to run a restaurant out of the plane since around 2000, but the launch faltered with the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
“The events in the Palestinian territories at that time hindered the completion of our project, and we thought of reviving it two years ago, but the spread of the coronavirus also prevented us from doing so,” Khamis said.
As they returned to their long-delayed passion project, the twins purchased a rickety retired gangway from Ben Gurion Airport, its name still visible in Hebrew and English characters.
The project faces one more, environmental, challenge. The plane sits on property abutting a waste sorting station which the twins are trying to convince local authorities to move elsewhere.
Ultimately, they said they are hopeful their project will finally take wing after being grounded for nearly a quarter-century.
“Having an aircraft in the Palestinian territories,” said Khamis, “is such a strange idea that I’m sure the project will be a success.”

Don’t let the music stop: Lebanon’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s fight to survive

Updated 08 July 2021
Georgi Azar

  • At its peak, the orchestra had some 100 members, both Lebanese and foreigners
  • As the crisis accelerates, several musicians have decided to seek pastures new, leaving behind an orchestra that has won accolades for its artistry
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: It’s hard, almost unimaginable, to find a Lebanese state or private institution not reeling under the burden of the country’s severe economic and financial collapse.

The Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, the only one of its kind in the small Mediterranean nation, is no different.

Founded in 1998 by the former President of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music Walid Gholmieh, the orchestra has found itself weaving through a crisis that the World Bank has said will possibly rank among the world’s three worst since the mid-nineteenth century.

The arts organization is one of Lebanon’s only state-sponsored cultural institutions with the ministry of culture paying the salaries of its members, while local and international donors contribute for anything from music stands to the purchase of instruments.

Its expenditures are part of the Ministry of Culture’s budget which has continued to drop over the years.

The ministry’s budget was slashed to LL44 billion in 2021, down from LL48 billion in 2018. At the current market rate, that’s around $2.5 million.

Over a 21-month period, Lebanon’s currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value, pushing more than 60 percent of the population below the poverty line as food insecurity soars and businesses shut down.

“Our biggest problem currently is financial and the struggle to retain our foreign musicians,” Lubnan Baalbaki, the permanent conductor of the orchestra, told Arab News.

Baalbaki, who hails from a family of artists, has been the chief conductor of the orchestra since 2012.

His father is a painter while his siblings have also left their mark on the world of music and art.

Baalbaki studied the violin at the National Conservatory, followed by musicology studies at USEK University. Later in Europe, he specialized in conducting. (Prestige)

Now, however, he along with the other musicians that he leads, are facing an uphill battle.

“Their salaries, which are similar to local musicians, range now between $150 and $200,” Baalbaki, who earned a Ph.D. in the ‘psychology of conducting’, said.

When first conceived, the orchestra was just composed of Lebanese, making it a chamber orchestra that was comprised of around 50 musicians. In order to fulfill his aspirations of turning it into a philharmonic orchestra, Gholmieh had to expand his horizons and attract foreign musicians skilled enough to play uncommon instruments like the trombone and double bass.

“These instruments, such as the French horn, are only played by foreigners because we simply don’t have them in Lebanon,” he said.

At its peak, the orchestra had some 100 members, with foreigners sometimes outnumbering local musicians. Now, the orchestra is comprised of some 70 members, split equally between foreign nationals and locals.

“Unfortunately, foreign musicians are barred from working other jobs according to the employment law, unlike their Lebanese counterparts,” Baalbaki said.

Despite the financial distress, Lebanese musicians can play at private events, both locally and abroad, to secure additional sources of revenues, he explained.

As the crisis accelerates, several musicians have decided to seek pastures new, leaving behind an orchestra that has won accolades for its artistry, hosted countless international guest conductors and morphed into a national symbol of unison.

“We still have at least one musician for almost every instrument, but the ensemble has been thinned out,” the young maestro told Arab News.

The classically trained violin and lute player has also expressed concern about his musicians taking up other offers or abandoning the industry completely.

“Like school teachers, our musicians go on their summer break now and there’s a big concern that some of them will simply not report back,” Baalbaki said. 

If that’s the case, the ensemble will find itself in a severe predicament, Walid Mousallem, the interim director of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music, told Arab News.

“Their monthly wages are barely enough to pay the rent of their homes,” Mousallem said, highlighting the importance of retaining European musicians in order to preserve the musical diversity of the ensemble.

“At the end of the day, a local musician can fall back on his family’s support, something that a foreigner cannot do,” Baalbaki added.

Before the first signs of the economic crisis began showing in late 2019, Lebanon was considered a cultural and financial hub that was able to draw skilled foreigners with higher salaries, housing and transportation benefits compared to their home countries.

But after coming for the money, they stayed for the country’s charm.

In terms of the musicians comprising the orchestra, sectarian quotas, for once, do not apply, Baalbaki said. (LPO)
 

“A lot of them have a strong affinity for this country after being here for many years,” Baalbaki said.

Now, however, like many of the country’s disappointed youth, they are faced with the prospect of leaving Lebanon in search of a decent living.

“Without financial support, it’s hard to imagine that some of them won’t leave despite their love for Lebanon,” Mousallem said.

Prior to Lebanon’s house of cards tumbling down in the immediate aftermath of mass protests that kicked off in late 2019, the orchestra was a staple of Lebanon’s once vibrant music scene.

Throughout any given season, which ran from September until July, the orchestra would play between 30 and 33 concerts that were mostly free to the public, Mousallem said.

These included breathtaking performances in the renowned Roman temples of the Bekaa in Baalbeck and in a 200-year-old Palace in Beiteddine, Chouf, among countless others.

But nationwide social unrest because of a broken banking system that wiped out life savings, rising food insecurity and soaring inflation made it almost impossible to arrange performances.

The COVID-19 pandemic also forced concert halls to remain closed.

“Since September 2019 we’ve held around 10 or 11 concerts, including two this past June,” Mousallem said.

To make matters worse, the National Higher Conservatory of Music - which oversees the orchestra - has been without a permanent director since its former chief Bassam Saba died after contracting COVID-19 in December 2020.

In line with Lebanon’s power-sharing system, which distributes state positions among certain religious communities, the director of the conservatory must be a Christian Orthodox.

Almost seven months after Saba’s death, a new director has yet to be appointed as politicians wrangle over the top job.

“I’m not a Christian Orthodox so I can’t be the permanent director,” Mousallem said.

“Music is the last place where sectarianism should be involved,” Baalbaki added, noting the scarcity of qualified individuals that can take on this monumental role.

“We don’t have the luxury of picking from a pool of thousands of musicians from every sect. Lebanese musicians are already scarce,” he said, calling on policymakers to stop interfering in the affairs of the conservatory.

Without a permanent director, key decisions to safeguard the orchestra cannot be taken, according to Baalbaki.

Despite these almost insuperable obstacles and nonexistent governmental support, both men remain hopeful in benefactors recognizing their plight.

“We’re under threat yet fighting tooth and nail to safeguard the orchestra and the conservatory, as losing them would be a tremendous loss to Lebanon and its culture,” Mousallem, who has been serving in an interim capacity, said. 

The conservatory is currently in talks with the European Union and foreign ambassadors in a bid to shore up financial support, the scholar, who holds a Ph.D. in political philosophy, said.

“Can you imagine that a country like Lebanon doesn’t have one single national theatre?” Baalbaki finally pointed out in disbelief.

