RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has operated on Wednesday an air bridge to Tunisia to help it cope with its coronavirus outbreak, as infections are rapidly rising and country’s health care system is struggling to contain the situation.
The aid was dispatched through the the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) under the directives of Saudi King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The first two planes of the air bridge took off in the morning from King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, to Tunisia, carrying medical, care treatment, and protective equipment and supplies, as well as and other medical requirements, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The move was in response to a request from Tunisian President Kais Saied during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief, said earlier that the directive “comes as an affirmation of the depth of the strong relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.”
He said the aid includes one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 190 artificial respirators, 319 oxygen tanks, 150 medical beds, and 50 vital signs monitoring devices with trolleys, as well as 4 million medical masks, 500,000 medical gloves, 180 pulse oximeters, 25 intravenous drug pumps, nine defibrillators, 15 video laryngoscopes, and five electrocardiographs (ECG).
Saudi Arabia dispatches medical supplies to support Tunisia
https://arab.news/44jqk
Saudi Arabia dispatches medical supplies to support Tunisia
- The planes were carrying medical, care treatment, and protective equipment and supplies
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has operated on Wednesday an air bridge to Tunisia to help it cope with its coronavirus outbreak, as infections are rapidly rising and country’s health care system is struggling to contain the situation.