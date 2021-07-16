You are here

US-fund North Base Media invests in Majarra to develop Arabic web

US-fund North Base Media invests in Majarra to develop Arabic web
(Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

US-fund North Base Media invests in Majarra to develop Arabic web

US-fund North Base Media invests in Majarra to develop Arabic web
  • Majarra, formerly Haykal Media, earlier this year announced a plan to offer a single-subscription sign-on to a network of reliable, high-quality online content platforms in Arabic
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Global digital media investor North Base Media (NBM) has announced its investment in Abu Dhabi-based Majarra, a leading Arabic online content provider in the region.

“We’re delighted to have a high-quality and specialized investor like North Base Media as a believer in our vision for a new business model that addresses the massive inefficiency of Arabic online content,” said Abdulsalam Haykal, Majarra’s executive chairman.

“NBM’s global perspective and unique insight into the industry strengthens our commitment to deliver the best content and user-experience for the Arabic-speaking internet users in the region and around the world.”

Majarra, formerly Haykal Media, earlier this year announced a plan to offer a single-subscription sign-on to a network of reliable, high-quality online content platforms in Arabic.

The network so far includes Harvard Business Review Arabia, MIT Technology Review Arabia, Stanford Social Innovation Review Arabia, Popular Science, Fortune, and Manhom, the largest professional profiles service in the Arabic language.

Marcus Brauchli, NBM’s managing partner and former editor of both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, will join Majarra’s board of directors.

“We look for partners that combine content and technology to unlock the power of the internet in high-growth markets. Majarra combines a bold business vision, a solid track record, and a strategic approach to addressing the demand for quality Arabic-language content,” Brauchli said.

In a joint announcement in March 2021, Ammar Haykal, Majarra’s chairman and CEO, laid out the company’s approach.

The company’s leaders said: “We have a vision of a better, more useful and more engaging Arabic web. We hope that Majarra will become a catalyst to unlocking the Arabic web, ushering in a new dawn for an industry that is crucial to progress in our region.”

It added: “Business models that rely only on advertising revenue and audience size feed a spiral of lower-quality content. This is a massive lost opportunity for our societies.”

They said that Majarra “is a commitment to what we can do together to change the state of Arabic content online, and to what we can be together as a result.”

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
  • Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan: Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

“Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

Siddiqui had been talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again, the Afghan commander said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official, who asked not to be identified before Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry made a statement.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui’s work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, the second-largest crossing on the border with Pakistan and one of the most important objectives they have achieved during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.

Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
  • Saka penned an apology to the fans as the country's 55-year trophy drought was extended
  • The three Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka were targeted on social media after the final
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: England’s Bukayo Saka said popular social media platforms aren’t doing enough to prevent online racist abuse after he was on the receiving end following his missed penalty in Sunday’s European Championship final against Italy.
Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy and Saka — who was reduced to tears after the final — penned an apology to the fans as the country’s 55-year trophy drought was extended.
Saka, 19, thanked those who sent him messages of support and campaigned on his behalf, saying: “Love always wins,” but vowed to stand strong against the hateful messages he received online.
“My reaction post-match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I’d let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this: I will not let that moment or the negativity that I’ve received this week break me,” Saka said on Twitter.
“To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week.
“I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.”
The three Black players were targeted on social media after the final, with the racial abuse prompting a police investigation and country-wide condemnation.
Rashford and Sancho had also apologies earlier this week, with Sancho saying he was not surprised by the racist abuse that followed.
British police said four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at England’s players while a hate crime investigation led by the UK Football Policing Unit is under way.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle online abuse, but he and other ministers have been accused of hypocrisy for not condemning those who booed the players at the start of the tournament for their “taking the knee” anti-racism protest.

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
  • A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, Peter De Vries was shot at least 5 times as he exited a TV studio
  • Most recently he had been involved in a court case against one of the country's most wanted drug barons
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week, has died in hospital, Dutch media reports said Thursday.
A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, De Vries, 64, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio near the Dutch capital’s center nine days ago.
He was rushed to hospital where he had been fighting for his life since.
“Peter fought until the end, but he has lost the battle,” his family said in a statement to the RTL commercial broadcaster.
“He was surrounded by the people who loved him when he died,” they added, saying funeral arrangements have not yet been made.
De Vries, who first won fame for his inside reporting on the kidnapping of Heineken millionaire Freddy Heineken in 1983, most recently had been involved in a court case against one of the country’s most wanted drug barons.
The attack on De Vries sparked wide-spread condemnation, with Europe’s top official Charles Michel calling it an “attack against our values.”
Two suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting and briefly appeared in court last Friday.
The two men, identified by Dutch media as a Polish national Kamil E. aged 35 and Delano G, 21, will remain in custody for another two weeks, said the Amsterdam District Court.
Police arrested the two suspects in a car near The Hague shortly after the shooting.
Dutch media reports said Kamil E., a Polish citizen living in the small central Dutch town of Maurik, allegedly drove the getaway car, while Delano G., from Rotterdam, is believed to have pulled the trigger.
De Vries often appeared as a commentator or spokesman for families of crime victims, particularly in so-called “cold cases.”
Most recently he acted as adviser and confidant of Nabil B., the state’s key witness in the case against Ridouan Taghi, described as the country’s most wanted criminal.
Taghi’s organized crime group has been painted as a “well-oiled killing machine” by prosecutors, and De Vries said in a tweet in 2019 that according to police information he was on Taghi’s hit list.
“We are not sure, but we are quite convinced that the attack has to do with the consultative work that Mr. De Vries has done for the key witness in a great mafia case,” Thomas Bruning, general secretary of the Dutch Society of Journalists, recently told AFP.
Security around the case is extra-tight as in 2019, Nabil B.’s lawyer Derk Wiersum was gunned down in the street outside his house.

Iranian-American journalist refuses to be silenced after Tehran’s foiled kidnap attempt

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Iranian-American journalist refuses to be silenced after Tehran’s foiled kidnap attempt

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
  • Masih Alinejad: Plot proves regime ‘is scared of me’
  • 4 Iranians charged with conspiring to abduct Brooklyn-based journalist
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian-American journalist who was the target of an elaborate kidnapping plot by the Iranian regime has said she refuses to be silenced and will carry on her work.

Tehran had planned to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an outspoken critic of the regime, using a speedboat, but the plot was revealed and foiled earlier this month.

Four Iranians have been charged with conspiring to kidnap the Brooklyn-based journalist. An American Iranian has been charged with providing funds for the plot.

The regime “is that close to me, even here in Brooklyn,” she said told CBS News. “This is the nature of the Islamic Republic, kidnapping dissidents and executing them.”

READ MORE

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad said Wednesday she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home, as Tehran stiffly denied the allegations contained in a US Justice Department indictment. More here.

According to an indictment by prosecutors, four Iranian agents hired a New York-based private investigator to track Alinejad, 44, and her family, and the plotters had considered abducting her in a speedboat and taking her to Venezuela, an ally of Tehran.

Asked if she will continue writing, Alinejad said: “Oh yeah, I am not going to give up.” She added that the plot against her proves that her words threaten the regime.

“The government in Iran is scared of me,” she said. “It gives me hope that the government is scared of the voice of people, because I’m the voice of people.”

According to prosecutors, the plan to snatch Alinejad was part of a wider conspiracy to lure individuals in Canada, the UK and the UAE to Iran.

The speedboat plot was hatched after attempts to lure Alinejad to a third country in the Middle East had failed.

US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Jen Psaki said: “We categorically condemn Iran’s dangerous and despicable reported plot to kidnap a US citizen on US soil.” A regime spokesperson called the accusations “baseless and ridiculous.”

Tehran has not yet succeeded in kidnapping dissidents from the US and Europe, but its efforts closer to home have been more fruitful.

READ MORE

The United States will continue nuclear talks with Iran, the White House said on Wednesday, after an Iranian plot to kidnap a US-based journalist was made public. Click here for more.

In 2019, Ruhollah Zam, a writer and dissident who fled the country in 2011, was lured from his home in France to Iraq, where he was arrested by Iraqi police and handed over to Iranian agents. He faced a sham trial in Iran and was put to death in December 2020.

American-Iranian dissident Jamshid Sharmahd, who acted as a spokesperson for a dissident organization based in the US, was tricked into visiting Dubai, from where he was kidnapped by Iranian agents.

He remains in jail in Iran, and following what Amnesty International called a “grossly unfair trial,” he is now in danger of being executed.

His son Shayan Sharmahd told the Associated Press: “We’re seeking support from any democratic country, any free country. You can’t just pick someone up in a third country and drag them into your country.”

Russian plane missing in Siberia with at least 17 on board: reports
Russian plane missing in Siberia with at least 17 on board: reports
Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19
Vietnamese man jailed for 18 months for spreading COVID-19
Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 
Megan Fox dons Arab designer for new shoot 

