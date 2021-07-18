You are here

King Salman receives Eid greetings from Turkish leader

Updated 18 July 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman received a phone call on Saturday from the president of Turkey.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the king on the approaching Eid Al-Adha festival.
King Salman reciprocated, "praying to God to restore this occasion to all Muslims with goodness and joys," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During the call, the two leaders reviewed the relations between their countries were reviewed, SPA said.

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
  • EU Court of Justice: Companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions
  • The issue of the hijab has been divisive across Europe for years
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a “clear violation of religious freedoms,” adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe.
The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.
“The CJEU decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, the Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun condemned the move, saying “this wrong decision is an attempt to grant legitimacy to racism.”
The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been divisive across Europe for years, underlining sharp differences over integrating Muslims.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party, which came to power in 2002 blending a pro-Western, democratic market approach, has been criticized by Western allies in recent years for increasing authoritarianism and religious intolerance. The United States, Greece, Russia and church leaders expressed concern last year over his government’s move to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque last year.
Ankara has repeatedly accused European nations of not doing enough to prevent discrimination against Muslims, saying it will start publishing an annual report on what it calls examples of Islamophobia around the world.
In response to whether headscarf bans at work represented a violation of the freedom of religion, the CJEU said such bans were possible if justified by an employer’s need to present a neutral image.
Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over a host of issues, namely over a dispute between EU member Greece and Turkey over maritime jurisdiction and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s
  • Sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020
  • Islamic financial services worth $2.4 trillion
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for green sukuk will benefit from rising global investor appetite for ESG, according to Moody’s ESG Solutions.
It comes as sustainable assets reached $40 trillion in 2020, far in excess of the $2.4 trillion total size of the Islamic financial services industry.
“This illustrates the potential for a much larger pool of investors for green and sustainable Islamic bonds,” Rahul Ghosh, managing director – ESG outreach and research at Moody’s ESG Solutions, told Arab News. “Demand for green and sustainable sukuk will benefit from robust growth in institutional investor demand for ESG products, given the natural crossover of sustainable investing and Islamic finance in integrating societal impacts.”
The rise of investing that prioritizes environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is rapidly reshaping the Gulf’s financial landscape as corporations increasingly weave ESG principles into their businesses and borrowings.


The synergies with Shariah-compliant investing have also become apparent in some recent regional debt sales such as the $2.5 billion “sustainability sukuk” launched by Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in March, with its proceeds used to finance both green and social development projects.
“In common with investors in Shariah-compliant products, some sustainable investors use screening strategies to avoid certain activities and products to better align themselves with the values and goals of developing a sustainable society,” said Ghosh. “Sukuk funding of environmentally sustainable projects, such as renewable energy assets, appeals to both traditional Islamic investors and conventional investors such as pension funds, asset managers and financial institutions.”
The trend could have major implications for Gulf states seeking to invest heavily in the renewables sector such as Saudi Arabia which aims to power half the country with renewable sources by 2030 under a green initiative.
The regional opportunity to deliver renewables projects and low carbon fuels was highlighted by Moody’s Investors Service last month in a report on the global energy transition
“As a sunny region, the GCC has a natural competitive advantage in solar power, and its longtime experience with water desalinization offers a further edge to be able to capitalize on new technologies such as green hydrogen, produced through hydrolysis using power from the renewables,” it said.
Such projects represent a major opportunity for both ESG and Shariah-focused investing.
However, some challenges remain for the sector according to Ghosh.
“The market will need to overcome structural hurdles if it is to reach critical mass, however. For example, issuers face additional qualifying criteria, costs and reporting requirements to meet both green and Islamic markets standards.”
S&P Global Ratings also anticipates potential headwinds for the sector.
“The additional complexity of green sukuk and the slow implementation of the energy transition agenda suggest that market dynamics will not change in the next one-to-two years,” it said in a report this month.

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales

Volkswagen records 45% surge in Saudi sales
  • The T-Roc was responsible for a fifth of all sales and the dealer said proved especially popular with female drivers
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Volkswagen recorded a 45 percent year-on-year surge in sales in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2021, according to the German carmaker’s official dealer in the Kingdom.
Jeddah-based Samaco Automotive Company said the increase in sales was due to the successful launch this year of three new models in the Kingdom.
The T-Roc was responsible for a fifth of all sales and the dealer said proved especially popular with female drivers. The other launches this year included the seven-seater Teramont and a new version of the popular Golf GTI.

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP
EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid

In Senegal, giant sheep prized for Eid
  • Clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs ( $3,600) for a sacrificial animal
  • But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

DAKAR: A ram the size of a small pony tosses its head inside a sumptuous pen illuminated by flashing disco lights, before lunging at some ewes half its size.
The skittish animal lives on a rooftop in Senegal’s capital Dakar, alongside a dozen ewes, in an enclosure featuring ceiling fans, faux chandeliers and multicolored lighting.
The plush surroundings underscore the deep affection owner Abdou Fatah Diop has for the breed of sheep known as Ladoum, which are native to the West African country.
“It’s a passion. I forget everything,” Diop says of his sheep, adding that he spends more money on them then he does on his family.
But the sheep are still money-spinners. Businessman Diop, 40, sells lambs sired by his prize ram to other Ladoum breeders who want to improve their herds, for the equivalent of thousands.
Many are similarly enamoured with sheep in the mostly Muslim nation of Senegal, where there are popular television programs dedicated to the animal.
The most prized variety are the Ladoum: a smooth-haired breed with curled horns that can reach imposing heights of 1.2 meters (4 feet) or more at the shoulder.
A wealthy elite also pays small fortunes for magnificent Ladoum rams to sacrifice during the Islamic festival of Eid Al-Adha — also called Tabaski — which begins next week.
Senegalese breeders only developed the variety over the past 20 years, according to Diop, to accentuate the sheep’s proportions and physical beauty.
Abou Kane, another top breeder, has dozens of Ladoum tethered under a white tent in the center of Dakar to sell for Tabaski.
His clients will pay up to 2 million CFA francs (3,000 euros, $3,600) for a sacrificial animal.
“It’s an exceptional breed that you can find nowhere else,” he says, praising the sheep’s “splendour.”


Slaughtering flashy rams for Tabaski has become a marker of status in Senegal.
But prices are far out of reach for many in the country, where about 40 percent live on less than $1.90 (1.70 euros) a day, according to the World Bank.
There is still pressure to buy a good-looking sheep, however.
In Dakar’s largest ruminants’ market, herders in colorful robes stroll among thousands of bleating sheep and goats.
Traders from neighboring Mali and Mauritania have come ahead of Tabaski to serve the city’s clientele.
The market does a roaring trade over the festival period, according to its president Mamadou Talla, clearing about 150,000 euros ($180,000) a day in sales and supplying half of the 260,000 sheep consumed in Dakar.
Talla, 61, said that competing for the nicest sheep is a uniquely Senegalese phenomenon and that customers are picky.
“Every Senegalese wants a big ram” the 61-year-old added, which can “mystify” the neighbors and make children happy.
Not all sheep are exorbitant. Talla said many go for 60,000 CFA francs (90 euros, $107), for example.


Several traders interviewed by AFP said that costs of upkeep and transport justified the seemingly high price of ordinary Tabaski sheep.
For the deluxe animals, breeder Abou Kane argued that the rich have a religious obligation to choose the nicest animal.
“God demanded of us a sacrifice,” he said. “You really shouldn’t choose just anything.”
Some argue that the pursuit of beauty in sheep has little to do with Tabaski, however.
El Hadji Mamadou Ndiaye, an imam at Dakar’s Great Mosque, said the rules dictate that the sacrificial animal be of a certain age, among other measures, but say nothing of an animal’s size or beauty.
Culture, as well as individual vanity, play a role in the market for enormous Tabaski sheep, he suggested.
“If you’re not a crackpot, you just follow the criteria that are demanded,” Ndiaye said.

