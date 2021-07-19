You are here

Biden battles Russian hacking groups with restrictions on IT firms

The US adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests. (File/AFP)
The US adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • US restricts trade with four IT firms over harmful activities, including digital espionage, which are reportedly linked to Russia
  • This comes amidst a drumbeat of digital intrusions blamed on Russian government-backed spies and a spate of increasingly disruptive ransomware outbreaks
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday took a new stab at Russia’s cybersecurity industry, restricting trade with four information technology firms and two other entities over “aggressive and harmful” activities — including digital espionage — that Washington blames on the Russian government.
A Commerce Department posting said the six entities were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in April, which targeted companies in the technology sector that support Russian intelligence services.
Their addition to the Commerce Department’s blacklist means US companies cannot sell to them without licenses, which are seldom granted.
The announcement follows April’s sanctions, which were aimed at punishing Moscow for hacking, interfering in last year’s US election, poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other alleged malign actions — allegations the Kremlin denies.
They come as the United States is responding to a drumbeat of digital intrusions blamed on Russian government-backed spies and a spate of increasingly disruptive ransomware outbreaks blamed on Russian cybercriminals.
The entities added to the blacklist are Aktsionernoe Obshchaestvo AST; Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pasit; Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, also known as JSC Positive Technologies; Federal State Autonomous Institution Military Innovative Technopolis Era; Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment Scientific Research Institute Specialized Security Computing Devices and Automation (SVA); and Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Neobit.
Era is a research center and technology park operated by the Russian Ministry of Defense; Pasit is an IT company that did research and development in support of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service’s malicious cyber operations; SVA is a Russian state-owned institution that also supported malicious cyber operations; and Russia-based IT security firms Neobit, AST and Positive Technologies have clients that include the Russian government, according to the United States.
Positive Technologies said the Commerce Department’s announcement had no new information and that the company engaged in the “ethical exchange of information with the professional information security community” and had never been involved with an attack on US infrastructure.
The other entities either did not immediately respond to requests for comment or could not be reached.
The restrictions against the Russian technology industry have been in the works for months. The same day that the Treasury sanctions were announced, then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters that officials were in the process of evaluating dozens of Russian companies for possible referral to the Commerce Department.
Demers said investigators would be looking at “a known connection between a particular company and the Russian intelligence services” as they evaluated whether a company was a risk. Non-Russian companies that had back office operations in Russia would also be examined, he said.
The United States adds entities to the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist that it says pose a risk to US national security or foreign policy interests.

Topics: The United States Russian hackers #russia IT

Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals

US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
US president Joe Biden blamed Facebook for the dwindling numbers in vaccinations, saying that “They’re killing people.” (File/AFP)
  • Facebook says the platform should not be blamed for the the failure of the US to meet its vaccination goals
  • COVID-19 misinformation spread widely during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
WASHINGTON: Facebook on Saturday defended itself against US President Joe Biden’s assertion that the social media platform is “killing people” by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.
“The data shows that 85 percent of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. “President Biden’s goal was for 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed.”
COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube. Researchers and lawmakers have long accused Facebook of failing to police harmful content on its platforms.
“They’re killing people. ... Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.
The company has introduced rules against making specific false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines for it, and says it provides people with reliable information on these topics.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said on Friday.
American cases of COVID-19 are up 70 percent over the previous week and deaths are up 26 percent, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Censorship circumvention tool helps 1.4 million Cubans get Internet access

Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Free Internet censorship circumvention tool helped 1.4 million Cubans to gain access to websites
  • This comes after the Cuban government curbed access to popular social media and messaging platforms in attempt to crack down on anti-government protests
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Psiphon Inc’s freely available Internet censorship circumvention tool has about helped nearly 1.4 million Cubans this week gain access to websites, the company said on Friday, after Cuba’s government curbed access to popular social media and messaging platforms.
The Toronto-based company’s Psiphon Network receives US government financial support and also helped people in other countries including Iran and China overcome governmental restrictions on Internet access.
Thousands of Cubans joined nationwide protests over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the most significant unrest in decades in the communist-run country.
Psiphon said 1.389 million users accessed the open web from Cuba through its network on Thursday, as well as 1.238 million as noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday.
“Internet is ON; circumvention tools ARE working,” Psiphon said in a statement.
Psiphon said the roughly 1.4 million represents about 20 percent of Cuban Internet users. Its open source circumvention tool can be downloaded from app stores like Google Play or Apple to “maximize your chances of bypassing censorship,” according to the company. Canadian university researchers developed the software in 2007 to let users evade governmental Internet firewalls.
Cuba’s government has restricted access https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-curbs-access-facebook-messaging-apps-amid-protests-Internet-watchdog-2021-07-13 to platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp amid the protests, according to global Internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.
“We must stand with those opposing authoritarian regimes,” said US Senator Marsha Blackburn, a congressional supporter of US funding for the network.
President Joe Biden said https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-reviewing-whether-it-can-help-restore-Internet-access-cuba-2021-07-15 on Thursday the White House is reviewing whether the US government can help Cubans regain Internet access. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki sidestepped questions on Friday about the effort or whether Biden’s administration has reached out to US tech firms.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Will Dunham)

Topics: cuba Internet Censorship social media anti-government protests

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

The charges rage from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms to joining a terrorist group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood. (File/AFP)
The charges rage from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms to joining a terrorist group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Egypt releases three pro-democracy journalists and activists after increased US concerns over their arrest and harassment
  • The Egyptian government has in recent years waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after US officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government.
State security prosecutors ordered the release of the six pending ongoing investigations into charges against them, according to two judicial officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The charges rage from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms to joining a terrorist group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood which Egypt designated as a terrorist group in 2013.
Despite their lengthy detention, those arrested and released have yet to stand trial, according their lawyers.
Esraa Abdel-Fattah, a pro-democracy activist and writer, walked free early Sunday, her sister Shimaa wrote in a Facebook post. She was a co-founder of the April 6 movement that played a crucial role in the 2011 pro-democracy uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Abdel-Fattah was arrested in October 2019 in a city west of Cairo, during a crackdown that followed small but rare anti-government protests. Hundreds were arrested at the time, but many were later released.
Prominent rights lawyer Mahienour el-Masry also was released Sunday, her sister Maysoon el-Masry wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the lawyer wearing a white uniform for jailed people and a face mask.
El-Masry, who is widely known for her activism in labor movements, and on behalf of Syrian and Palestinian refugees living in Egypt, had been arrested in Sep. 2019 amid the crackdown that followed the rare protest.

Egyptian activist and journalist Esraa Abdel Fattah speaks on the phone at her home after being released from prison. (Getty Images)


Authorities also released journalist Gamal el-Gamal, said rights lawyer Nasser Amin. El-Gamal, who is widely known for his columns critical of El-Sisi’s government, was arrested earlier this year upon arrival at Cairo International Airport from Turkey, where he had lived since 2017.
Also among those released Sunday were journalists Mustafa el-Aasar and Moataz Wadnan, who had been held in pre-trail detention since 2018, according to rights lawyer Malek Adly.
Abdel-Nasser Ismail, deputy head of the Socialist People’s Alliance Party, also walked free earlier Sunday after nearly two years in pre-trail detention.
The releases came amid calls by lawmakers and public figures to release activists and rights advocates who have been detained in recent years in over what they say politically-motivated charges.
Last week, there was an outcry by rights advocates when prosecutors last week referred Hossam Bahgat, a leading Egyptian investigative journalist and human rights advocate, to trial. Bahgat said he was accused of insulting Egypt’s election authority, spreading false news alleging electoral fraud, and using social media to commit crimes.
The accusations stem from a tweet Bahgat wrote last year blaming the election authority’s chairman for allegedly mishandling last year’s parliamentary vote, he said.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned Bahgat’s indictment and the detention and harassment of Egyptian civil society leaders, academics, and journalists under El-Sisi.
“We’ve communicated to the Egyptian government our strong belief that individuals such as Hossam Bahgat should not be targeted for expressing their views peacefully,” Price said last week. “As a strategic partner we’ve raised these concerns with the Egyptian government, and we will continue to do so going forward.”
Also last week, an Egyptian court began the trial of six secular activists and journalists, including former lawmaker Zyad el-Elaimy, rights lawyer Khalid Ali said. The six, who were arrested in 2019, face an array of charges including disturbing the public peace through disseminating false news about domestic affairs. The next court session is July 29, Ali said.
El-Elaimy and others were added by a court last year to a list of suspected terrorists for the next five years. The decision was upheld last week by the Court of Cassation — Egypt’s highest criminal court. Among the six jailed was Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath, who helped establish Egypt’s branch of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as BDS.
Shaath, the son of a former Palestinian foreign minister, was detained in 2019 but has not been charged. His wife, a French citizen, was deported.
The Egyptian government has in recent years waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
Journalists have also been targeted, with dozens imprisoned and some expelled. Egypt remains among the world’s top jailers of journalists, along with Turkey and China, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Topics: Journalists activists Egypt Pro-democracy jail

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

Reuters

Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

  • Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its CEO will become a president of Zoom 
Reuters

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 Inc. in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday.
The teleconferencing services provider has become a household name and investor favorite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes, office meets and socialize.
The San Jose, California-based company is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Alphabet’s Google amp up their video products.
“The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market,” Zoom said in a statement.
The acquisition will complement Zoom Phone service, an alternative to legacy phone offerings, by adding Five9’s business customers and combining its contact center software to optimize customer interactions across channels, it added.
Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its chief executive, Rowan Trollope, will become a president of the company, staying on as chief of the unit after the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, it said.
Under the pact, approved by the boards of both companies, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9, it added.
Based on the July 16 closing share price of Zoom Class A common stock, this represents a price of $200.28 for each share of Five9 common stock, and an implied deal value of about $14.7 billion.
Shares in Five9 finished up 0.6 percent at $177.60 on Friday, while Zoom rose 1.4 percent at $361.97, valuing the company at around $106 billion.
Zoom rose 45 percent over the past year, as conferencing platforms, which also include Cisco Systems Inc’s Webex and Microsoft Teams, have seen a surge in usage due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spurred a seismic shift to online working, learning and socializing.
Global spending on cloud-based conferencing is forecast to reach $5.41 billion this year, up from $5.02 billion in 2020, according to tech consultancy Gartner. It does not track market share, but analysts cite Zoom and Cisco as the leaders. 

Topics: Zoom Video Communications Inc. Five9 Inc. Rowan Trollope

Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping of journalist

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Tehran has carried out campaign of targeted harassment on New York-based Iranian journalist
Arab News

LONDON: Leading rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that an alleged plot this week by four Iranians to kidnap a dissident journalist living in New York has heightened concerns about Tehran’s efforts to target its nationals and critics abroad.

On July 13, the US Justice Department indicted the four Iranian nationals at a New York federal court, which said that the four men allegedly “conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist for mobilizing public opinion in Iran and around the world to bring about changes to the regime’s laws and practices.” 

Sources, and the target herself, have claimed that journalist and regime critic Masih Alinejad was the intended target of the alleged kidnapping attempt this week.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said: “For decades Iranian authorities have deployed vicious tactics to harass, intimidate and harm Iranian activists living abroad. 

“Iran’s security agencies have now allegedly attempted to kidnap another high-profile dissident to dragoon back to Iran and face serious abuses.”

READ MORE

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad said Wednesday she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home, as Tehran stiffly denied the allegations contained in a US Justice Department indictment. More here.

Alinejad has been subjected to extensive targeted harassment and intimidation by various Iranian state agencies, including the state broadcasting agency. 

The activist and journalist has said that Tehran has repeatedly targeted her family, including attempts to convince her to return to the region and countries neighboring Iran.

Last July, the Center for Human Rights in Iran said that an Iranian court had sentenced Ali, her brother, to five years in prison for “assembly and collusion against national security.”

In addition to this charge, Ali Alinejad was sentenced to two years for “insulting the Supreme Leader,” and one year for “propaganda against the state.”

His lawyer said that sections of Ali’s hearing were focused on his sister’s journalism and campaigning efforts.

“However the Alinejad case plays out, Iranian authorities are doubtlessly determined to silence dissent and spread fear among outspoken critics outside the country,” Page said.

Topics: Middle East Iran US Human Rights Watch (HRW) Masih Alinejad

