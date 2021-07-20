Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

With Global Village confirming that its gates will reopen to the world on Oct. 26, preparations for Season 26 are entering an exciting stage. As the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment moves closer to finalizing plans for another season of fun and memories, aspiring business minds are invited to pitch their ideas and explore the full potential of their creative concepts. Innovative and passionate entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk or food cart offering over the coming weeks, with Global Village welcoming proposal submissions up to Aug. 1.
Whether foodie entrepreneurs are seeking to expand their business, pilot a new idea, or are starting out on their journey with no trade license yet, Global Village has always been a unique gateway for channeling ambition, connecting with audiences and building customer relationships.
As the multicultural park continues its tradition of supporting business minds and the local economy, it is now accepting proposals of innovative F&B (food and beverage) concepts to be part of the highly popular street food scene at Global Village serving thousands of guests every day.
For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require, inspiring several generations of entrepreneurs. Thousands of street food businesses have completed the transition from concept to commercial success. Kiosks are particularly accessible with low rent, free amenities and no trade license necessary.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Aspiring entrepreneurs have until Aug. 1 to submit their ideas and be part of Global Village’s new season.
• For a quarter of a century, Global Village has provided SMEs and startups with the assistance and support they require.
All interested parties can find more information and register their interest on the Global Village website.
For Season 26, new attractions will come together with fan favorites in the culture, shopping, entertainment and dining spaces, presenting families with an action-packed schedule for world-class experiences.
Since its inception, Global Village has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region, with an entry ticket price of just 15 dirhams ($4).