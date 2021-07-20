Saudi Olympic Committee President arrives in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

You are here

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, left, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia has sent its largest ever Olympic delegation to Tokyo 202, with 11 individual qualifiers joined by the country’s U-23 football team
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud has arrived in Japan ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 games to show his support for the country’s participating athletes.

He was met at Narita International Airport on Tuesday by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, the SAOC’s vice president. 

Also arriving in Tokyo were SAOC members Yasser Al-Mashal and Adwaa Al-Arifi, as well as secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Ibrahim Al-Qassim.

In Tokyo, Saudi Arabia has its largest ever Olympic delegation, with 11 individual qualifiers being joined by the country’s U-23 football team.

The Saudi athletes will take part in nine sports, a new record that surpasses the six events at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

The Saudi Arabian U-23 football team will be the first of the Kingdom’s delegation in action when it takes on Ivory Coast at Yokohama International Stadium on Thursday.

Topics: Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory
Arab News

  • The 26-year-old made history this year by becoming the first-ever Arab winner of WTA tournament
Arab News

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur has landed in Tokyo as she looks to continue a successful season that has seen her become the first Arab woman to win a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon by winning an Olympic medal.

Jabeur departed Carthage International Airport on Monday with her husband and personal trainer Karim Kamoun and coach Essam Jalali and will now begin preparation for the Olympic tennis tournament, which starts on July 24.

There is a strong belief in the 26-year-old’s camp that a podium finish is achievable after a remarkable year so far.

Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women’s quarterfinals after beating Poland’s 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth round.

Earlier, Jabeur had become the first Arab woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon by knocking out five-time champion and tennis legend Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in 80 minutes.

The Tunisian’s Wimbledon journey finally came to an end when she lost 6-4, 6-3 in the last eight to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Jabeur seemed to foreshadow what was to come in 2021 when she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January 2020, before the pandemic disrupted her progress.

This year, she made history by becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA tournament when she beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-4 to win the 2021 Viking Classic Birmingham ahead of Wimbledon.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative
Arab News

  • Official body for development of golf in Saudi Arabia signs up to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, extends collaboration with GEO Foundation
Arab News

RIYADH: Golf Saudi has signed up to a UN initiative for sporting organizations aimed at achieving ambitious global climate change goals.

The Kingdom’s official golf development body has become the latest member of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, a growing community of organizations, leagues, tours, tournaments, and associated media building commitments toward the Paris Agreement’s net zero targets.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “We are incredibly excited about joining the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework and playing an active part in sport’s contribution to global climate action.

“Since the inception of Golf Saudi, we have sought to collaborate internationally in order to build sustainability into golf’s further development, to contribute actively to Saudi Vision 2030, and also to be part of the sports sector’s path to a low-carbon future.”

The climate change initiative calls on sporting organizations to acknowledge the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and the collective responsibility to commit to climate neutrality in the future.

The target is for sports bodies to display climate leadership by engaging and working together, which in turn will incentivize climate action beyond the sports sector and help other global organizations face up to the threat posed by climate change.

UN global climate action manager, Niclas Svenningsen, said: “The time has come for the sports community to ramp up its ambition on low-carbon transition.

“Within the Sports for Climate Action Framework, signatories are sharing lessons learned, best practices, and emerging tools to help put the sector on the path to climate neutrality. Through their collective efforts and influence, sports organizations have an incredible opportunity to drive and inspire climate action on a global scale.

“We are pleased to welcome Golf Saudi as a signatory and look forward to their contributions on this journey,” he added.

Golf Saudi is also extending its collaboration with the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, an international non-profit organization that for the last 15 years has been dedicated to accelerating sustainability and climate action across the sport.

Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation, said: “We congratulate Golf Saudi on taking the step to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, further demonstrating their determination to take meaningful, transparent, and credible steps, aligning with international commitments and targets across sport.

“To that end, we are pleased to continue to support the roll out of the national golf sustainability strategy, ensuring that high standards and significant innovation are built into the development and operations of facilities, the staging of events, and the generation of positive multipliers.

“In parallel, there are a number of important new aspects of research and development underway, widely relevant to golf, such as ecosystem restoration through golf, harnessing renewable energy, comprehensive water resource management, and building circularity into golf’s supply chain,” he added.

Plans are also in the pipeline to build specific actions into the staging of the ladies’ Aramco Team Series, which will see its second event get underway in Spain in just over two weeks’ time.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Ladies European Tour

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi's class of 2020

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi’s class of 2020
John Duerden

  • Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al-Hilal could be Tokyo 2020’s breakout star in the way the UAE’s Omar Abdulrahman shone at London 2012
John Duerden

More than 50,000 football fans went to Old Trafford in the summer of 2012, expecting to see a Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani masterclass as Uruguay took on the United Arab Emirates during the London Olympics. Instead, it was Omar Abdulrahman who stole the show.

The playmaker, then only 20, put on a virtuoso performance to thrill the crowd, which included this writer’s brother who texted at half-time to ask about the bushy-haired player wearing the number 15 who provided a wonderful assist for Ismail Matar to open the scoring. 

It was a career-changing game for the Saudi-born star who was soon back in England’s northwest, trialling for Manchester City.

According to the club, “Amoory” was offered a contract and a likely loan move to Spain but preferred to stay with Al-Ain. The interest never went away, however, and there were links with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and other leading clubs in the years that followed.

Abdulrahman never went to Europe and the soon-to-be 30-year-old failed to take his chance. Only he knows if that is a source of regret. What can be said with certainty, however, is that the Olympics gave him an international stage on which to show his talents early in his career.

The same opportunities could happen in Japan for the best young players in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, who kick off their Olympic campaigns on Thursday against Ivory Coast and Spain, respectively.

These stars have few chances to appear in the international spotlight, and one benefit of playing against Spain, Argentina and Australia (Egypt) and Ivory Coast, Brazil and Germany (Saudi) is that there will be a lot of eyes on these games.

The unique nature of the 2020 Olympics should also help — there will be no fans, fewer journalists than usual and few, if any, scouts making the journey to Japan in the middle of a global pandemic that has delayed the games by a year and cast a shadow over the entire event.

“The Olympics are not a high priority when compared to the U-17 or U-20 World Cups or even some of the continental youth tournaments,” a leading scout told Arab News. “But it is still one attended by plenty of scouts, and any player who shows his potential will get noticed.”

Instead of traveling around and picking which games to attend, everything now will be done online.

“That may make it better for players who don’t play for the traditional powers. In the past, you would go there with an idea of who you wanted to watch and focus on their games, but now it will be open for everyone. It’s not a good idea to travel to Japan at the moment and while it is always better to watch players in person, with no travel everyone will have more time to watch more games and see more players.”

That could be good news for Egypt and Saudi Arabia, especially the latter. It is no secret that Saudi players rarely go overseas and the squad that touched down on Tokyo’s Narita Airport at the weekend is fully a domestic-based roster, the only one of the 16 nations taking part (ironically, Egypt’s only overseas star, Ahmed Hegazi, plays in Saudi Arabia, for Al-Ittihad).

It is a great opportunity for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi Arabia’s 21-year-old striker, who could follow in the footsteps of Abdulrahman and make an international name for himself. Al-Hilal swooped in February to take Al-Hamdan away from Al-Shabab on a five-year deal. The Riyadh rivals were a little upset at seeing the talent they had helped develop at the club for years head across the city to the defending champions and, given what he is capable of, that bitterness is understandable.

While Al-Shabab may take time to come around, the rest of Saudi football have high hopes for the powerful striker who does not seem to have any weaknesses — good in the air, on the ground, and capable of creating goals as well as scoring them.

There have been concerns over the firepower of the Young Falcons in the big games against Ivory Coast, Germany and Brazil. If Al-Hamdan can step forward and get on the scoresheet, he will not only give the team a chance to improve a dismal Olympic record but also show that he is the ready to be the main marksman for the senior side for the next decade. With qualification for the 2022 World Cup due to start in September, and in a league where so much of the striking talent is foreign, Saudi Arabia need the Al-Hilal star to be as good as he can be.  

A six-month stint with Spain’s Sporting Gijon in 2019 gave Al-Hamdan a taste of Europe. He has already had a taste of being a full international player, and now the Olympics will provide a perfect chance to make a global name for himself.

Omar Abdulrahman did it in London and Abdullah Al-Hamdan can do it in Tokyo.

Topics: football Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks' vocal leader

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks’ vocal leader
AFP

  • Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, once feared to speak up after arriving from Europe in 2013
AFP

MILWAUKEE, US: Overcoming a language barrier and roller-coaster playoff emotions have helped Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo move one victory shy of his dream of capturing an NBA crown.
The 26-year-old Greek forward has sparked the Bucks to a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with game six on Tuesday at Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has become a vocal leader on a club where he once feared to speak up after arriving from Europe in 2013.
“Early in my career I was really quiet and with the language barrier it was harder for me. I felt like I’ll say the wrong thing, I’ll say something stupid, so I just chose not to talk at all,” Antetokounmpo recalled Monday.
“But now it’s a little bit easier for me. I realized I would rather say something stupid than not say nothing at all.”
Teammates such as Khris Middleton and P.J. Tucker have encouraged him to speak out even as his skills have evolved, from Most Improved Player in 2017 when he led the NBA in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks to his MVP 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
“Throughout the journey, throughout my career, guys helped me, especially Khris. He was like, talk, talk, say something. And P.J., I’ve been with him for like two or three months. He’s pushing me to talk. I can get a lot better.”
Antetokounmpo has also learned how to manage his emotions after the Bucks had the NBA’s best record in 2019 and 2020 but endured playoff heartbreak, falling in 2019’s Eastern Conference finals after taking a 2-0 lead on Toronto then being upset by Miami last year.
“For sure. It helped me mature and grow and become more mentally tough,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned personally in the playoffs, I think early in my career I was getting too high, too low.
“We played a good game, I was so happy, because you feel the intensity from the crowd, the fans cheering and all that. I was getting too high, and maybe the loss I felt like it was the end of the world.
“This year, lose or win, that did not happen. I was the same kind of guy. I just live with whatever outcome comes because I believe that I’m supposed to be there in that time and place. So I don’t really worry about the outcome. We got to figure out a way to win and never get too high, never get too low.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has watched as Antetokounmpo has evolved on and off the court into the leader the Bucks have needed in their quest to end a 50-year title drought after reaching their first NBA Finals since 1974.
“The vocal leadership you’re seeing has been growing,” Budenholzer said. “Him just understanding how powerful and how impactful he is. Sometimes it’s being vocal. It’s maybe just helping teach or learn or grow in a moment.
“His understanding of what we want to do has grown. When you understand things better, you can communicate better. He’s got a high level of understanding of what we want to do both defensively and offensively.
“He’s got great passion, he’s got great commitment, he’s got great relationships with the players.”
Antetokounmpo feels a special bond as well.
“No matter how you it ends up, I’m really proud of this team, really proud of all the work we have put in,” he said.

Topics: NBA Finals 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

Saudi U-23 football squad in tough training ahead of Olympic opener 

Saudi U-23 football squad in tough training ahead of Olympic opener 
Arab News

  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri oversees exercises in final days before Tokyo 2020 kickoff against Ivory Coast
Arab News

TOKYO: Saudi’s U-23 squad has stepped up its training program under the watchful eye of coach Saad Al-Shehri ahead of its Olympic football tournament opener against Ivory Coast on Thursday.

The 22-man group took part in its second training session in Tokyo on Sunday, with Al-Shehri implementing both fitness and tactical exercises ahead of the game at Yokohama International Stadium. The sessions were set to continue on Monday and in the two days before the team launches its campaign.

The training included extensive fitness exercises as well as work on tactical set plays, with the day’s session ending with a half-field match focusing on defensive formations.

Saudi Arabia qualified for the Olympics after an absence of 24 years by finishing second, behind South Korea, in AFC U-23 Championship which took place in early 2020.

This will be Saudi Arabia’s third participation in the Olympic football tournament, and only the second with the U-23 squad.

Action from the Saudi U-23 squad's training session in Tokyo on Sunday. (Saudi Olympic Committee)

In 1984 in Los Angeles, the senior national team lost all three Group C matches to Brazil (3-1), Morocco (1-0) and West Germany (6-0).

Playing in Group B at the 1996 Atlanta Games, the young Saudi players lost their opener 1-0 to Spain at the Citrus Bowl, Orlando, and followed that up with 2-1 defeats at Miami’s Orange Bowl to Australia and France.

Al-Shehri will be hoping that his team will claim Saudi’s first points at the Olympics in a tough group that includes Ivory Coast, Rio 2016’s silver medalists, Germany, and reigning champions Brazil.

The opener against an Ivory Coast team that has had little preparation will give the U-23 players the chance to banish the memory of the senior Saudi national team’s ill-fated 2002 World Cup campaign in Japan, which produced three defeats, including a harrowing 8-0 loss to the eventual finalists.

The 22 players representing Saudi in Tokyo are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dossary, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dossary, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport football

