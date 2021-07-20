Israeli-led mission sails to Sudan for major Red Sea coral study

You are here

An Israeli-led scientific expedition sailed Tuesday from the southern city of Eilat to Port Sudan, launching a joint project with Sudanese researchers to help preserve the Red Sea's unique coral reefs. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • The collaboration aims to create a first-ever comprehensive study of the entire Red Sea
  • Reefs in the northern Red Sea have stayed stable because of their unique heat resistance
AFP

EILAT, Israel: An Israeli-led scientific expedition sailed Tuesday from the southern city of Eilat toward Port Sudan, launching a joint project with Sudanese researchers that could help preserve the Red Sea’s unique coral reefs.
The collaboration, aided by Sudan’s normalization of ties with Israel last year, aims to create a first-ever comprehensive study of the entire Red Sea, possibly yielding precious information on the long-term viability of reefs.
While coral populations around the world are undergoing bleaching caused by climate change, reefs in the northern Red Sea, where the Gulf of Eilat lies, have stayed stable because of their unique heat resistance.
The mission is being headed by Maoz Fine of the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat, whose groundbreaking research offered insight into the durability of the northern Red Sea reefs.
He found that the northern Red Sea corals underwent a form of “thermal selection” in their journey from the Indian Ocean through warmer water thousands of years ago.
For years Fine had said that a comprehensive study at the Red Sea reefs was necessary to fully understand the variation from north to south.
But such a study faced diplomatic hurdles, with Arab states to the Red Sea’s south reluctant to work with Israel.
Fine’s collaboration with expedition co-leader Anders Meibom of Ecole Polytechnique Federale in Lausanne (EPFL) facilitated involvement from the Swiss government, which offered financial support and diplomatic efforts to connect Israel and regional Arab states.
While planning for the mission pre-dated last year’s normalization deal, the establishment of Israeli-Sudanese diplomatic relations was “very fortunate,” Bern’s ambassador to Israel, Jean-Daniel Ruch, told AFP.
The six scientists and four crew members — all European except Fine — is set to reach Port Sudan on the Swiss-flagged Fleur de Passion in four days, where a Sudanese team of researchers will join with a ship of their own.
The two vessels will spend five to six weeks collecting coral samples and testing their heat durability as the ship heads south.
Fine told AFP that moving from the healthier northern reefs to the struggling south was like “traveling back in time,” possibly offering new insights into the disparity between the two areas.
Meibom said the mission aimed to create “a real, holistic view of what the corals are, what state are they in, and where we can expect them to survive and for how long.”
Such a “baseline” would help scientists “understand where are the corals that have the biggest potential for survival in the future,” he told AFP.
For Meibom, the Red Sea expedition was a “neutral vehicle” between Israeli and Arab scientists, ideally fostering information sharing and better regional sea management policy.
The project, which formally began last month with a short excursion in Jordan’s Gulf of Aqaba, will continue over three years, aiming to involve further Red Sea countries.

Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

  • The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition parties disrupted parliament on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into reports that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including the main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Shouting out slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the opposition members said they wanted an independent probe into the complaints of spying and the resignation of Interior Minister Amit Shah.
An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said spyware made and licensed by the Israeli company NSO had been used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.
Indian news portal The Wire reported that smartphones of politicians including Gandhi, a senior leader of the opposition Congress party, and two other lawmakers were among 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-19 ahead of national elections.
NSO has said its product was intended only for use by vetted government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.
Opposition leaders said the Modi administration was spying on journalists, activists and politicians who were opposed to its policies.
“It is an attack on the democratic foundations of our country,” Congress said in a statement.
It said the government had illegally accessed the conversation of many people by hacking cell phones with the Pegasus spyware.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for Electronics and Information Technology, told lawmakers on Monday there was no substance to the reports of spying.
India had a well-established procedure in which lawful interception of electronic communication was carried out by federal and state agencies for the purpose of national security, particularly in the case of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety, he said.
Indian rules ensured that “unauthorized surveillance does not occur,” he said.
News reports said the phone of Vaishnaw himself was also hacked, but it was not clear why.
The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance.

Updated 20 July 2021
AP

  • Based on leaked data, the consortium identified the targets from a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

PARIS: The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating the suspected widespread use of spyware made by Israel-based NSO Group to target journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.
The prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that it opened an investigation into a raft of potential charges, including violation of privacy, illegal use of data and illegally selling spyware.
As is common under French law, the investigation doesn’t name a suspected perpetrator but is aimed at determining who might eventually be sent to trial. It was prompted by a legal complaint by two journalists and French investigative website Mediapart.
An investigation by a global media consortium published this week found more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance by its flagship Pegasus spyware. Among them were journalists and politicians in France.
Based on leaked data, the consortium identified the targets from a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations.
NSO Group denied that it ever maintained “a list of potential, past or existing targets.” It called the Forbidden Stories report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

Updated 20 July 2021
AP

  • The former president’s imprisonment earlier this month triggered protests that escalated into widespread rioting
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

JOHANNESBURG: The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma, who is currently in prison, has been postponed to August 10 as it is decided whether he must be physically present in the courtroom or can appear via video from where he is in detention.
Zuma asked that his trial be postponed until he could attend the case at the court in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal province. Zuma claimed that proceedings held via a video link prevent him from properly consulting with his lawyers. Zuma is currently in Estcourt Correctional Center, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away.
He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales during South Africa’s purchase of arms in 1999.
Before the corruption trial begins, the court must also rule on Zuma’s application for lead prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself from the trial for alleged bias against Zuma.
Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for defying an order by the country’s top court, the Constitutional Court, to testify before a commission probing allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018.
The former president’s imprisonment earlier this month triggered protests that escalated into widespread rioting in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province, and in Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.
At least 215 people died in the rioting and more than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism. Order was restored last week after 2,500 army troops were deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
In a separate case, the Constitutional Court is considering Zuma’s request to have his 15-month contempt of court sentence rescinded. Zuma’s lawyers have argued that the country’s apex court made errors when convicting and sentencing him.

Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

  • Britain’s Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will arrive in Japan in September
  • The carrier, which is carrying F-35 stealth jets, will dock at Yokosuka, the home of Japan’s fleet command
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Britain said on Tuesday it would permanently deploy two warships in Asia after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier arrives in Japan in September, traversing waters at the center of tension between China, the United States and its ally Japan.
Plans for the high-profile visit by the carrier leading a Royal Navy flotilla come as London deepens security ties with Tokyo, which has expressed growing alarm in recent months over China’s territorial ambitions in the region, including Taiwan.
“Following on from the strike group’s inaugural deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships in the region from later this year,” Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a joint announcement in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi.
After their arrival in Japan, Kishi said, the Queen Elizabeth and its escort ships would split up for separate port calls to key US and Japanese naval bases along the Japanese archipelago.
The British carrier, which is carrying F-35 stealth jets, will dock at Yokosuka, the home of Japan’s fleet command and the US Navy Seventh Fleet’s carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan.

Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

  • India’s official death toll of just over 414,000 is the world’s third-highest
  • India’s death rate per million is nearly half the world average
Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll is up to 10 times higher than the nearly 415,000 fatalities reported by authorities, likely making it the country’s worst humanitarian disaster since independence, a US research group said Tuesday.
The Center for Global Development study’s estimate is the highest yet for the carnage in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people, which is emerging from a devastating surge partly fueled by the Delta variant in April and May.
The study — which analyzed data from the start of the pandemic to June this year — suggested that between 3.4 million and 4.7 million people had died from the virus.
“True deaths are likely to be in the several millions, not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India’s worst human tragedy since partition and independence,” the researchers said.
India’s official death toll of just over 414,000 is the world’s third-highest after the United States’ 609,000 fatalities and Brazil’s 542,000.
Experts have been casting doubt on India’s toll for months, blaming the stressed health service rather than deliberate misinformation.
Several Indian states have revised their virus tolls in recent weeks, adding thousands of “backlog” deaths.
The center’s report was based on estimating “excess mortality,” the number of extra people who died compared with pre-crisis figures.
The authors — which included Arvind Subramanian, a former chief government economic adviser — did this partly by analizing death registrations in some states as well as a recurring national economic study.
The researchers, which also included a Harvard University expert, acknowledged that estimating mortality with statistical confidence was difficult.
“(But) all estimates suggest that the death toll from the pandemic is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count,” they said.
Christophe Guilmoto, a specialist in Indian demography at France’s Research Institute for Development, this month estimated that the death toll was nearer 2.2 million by late May.
India’s death rate per million was nearly half the world average and Guilmoto said “such a low figure contradicts the apparent severity of a crisis that has struck most Indian families across the country.”
Guilmoto’s team concluded that only one coronavirus death in seven was recorded.
A model by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that the Covid toll could be more than 1.25 million.
India’s health ministry last month slammed The Economist magazine for publishing a story that said excess deaths were between five and seven times higher than the official toll, calling it “speculative” and “misinformed.”
A World Health Organization report in May said up to three times more people had died around the globe during the pandemic — from coronavirus or other causes — than indicated by official statistics.

