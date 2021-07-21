You are here

Freed Guantanamo inmate reunites with Moroccan family after 19 years

An US soldier walking next to the razor wire-topped fence at the abandoned
An US soldier walking next to the razor wire-topped fence at the abandoned "Camp X-Ray" detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

  • In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect US national security
RABAT: A Moroccan held for 19 years without charges at the US detention facility for terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay has rejoined his family after questioning by police in this North African kingdom, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first detainee at the Guantanamo Bay center to be transferred into the custody of his home country under the administration of President Joe Biden. Upon his arrival on Monday, he was questioned by the National Division of the Judicial Police in Casablanca “on suspicion of committing terrorist acts” before being set free.
“He is now with his family whom he hadn’t seen in almost two decades,” Nasser’s Moroccan attorney, Khalil Idrissi, said.
Nasser, who was not available for comment, wants only to catch up with his old life, his attorney said.




Abdullatif Nasser. (AP)

No further action against his client is expected, he added. Nasser had been a member of a nonviolent but illegal Moroccan group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file.
He had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an Al-Qaeda camp. He was captured after fighting US forces and sent to Guantanamo in May 2002.
A review board had recommended repatriation for Nasser in July 2016, but he remained in the detention center at a US naval base in Cuba throughout the presidency of Donald Trump, who opposed closing the site.
In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect US national security.
Almost 800 detainees have passed through Guantanamo. Of the 39 remaining, 10 are eligible for transfers out. They are from Yemen, Pakistan, Tunisia and Algeria.

Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry’s decision; claims of antisemitism rejected

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry’s decision; claims of antisemitism rejected

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
  • Supporters of Palestinian rights celebrate as ice cream company halts sales in the occupied territories
Updated 17 min 39 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

JERUSALEM: Palestinian groups and supporters have welcomed an announcement by ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s that it will stop selling its products in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The brand announced its decision on Monday, saying: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” It said that sales in Israel will continue.

The headline on the story about the announcement that ran in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz read: “Ben & Jerry’s freezes sales in settlements.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the decision as “moral” and “legal,” according to a report by Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the decision. In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “Ben and Jerry’s decision represents shameful surrender to antisemitism, to BDS (the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement) and to all that is wrong with the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discourse. We will not be silent.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a lobbying group in Washington involved in Israel-Palestine issues, rejected the accusation of antisemitism.

“When a major ice cream company originally founded by two Jewish entrepreneurs decides not to sell its products in the occupied territories, that isn’t antisemitism,” he said.

Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, a Chicago-based online publication that covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, also responded to Lapid’s comment, writing: “Ice cream is anti-Semitic. Not content with murdering dozens of children in Gaza in May, this odious, criminal apartheid regime is now declaring war on @benandjerrys. Will @yairlapid order the bombing of its headquarters like ‘Israel’ bombed the AP?”

Abunimah was referring to the Israeli airstrike in May that destroyed a building that housed the offices of the Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid also condemned the BDS movement, which promotes boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel, although there was no clear direct connection between it and the decision by the ice cream company.

He wrote on Twitter that more than 30 US states “have passed anti-BDS legislation in recent years. I plan on asking each of them to enforce these laws against Ben and Jerry’s. They will not treat the state of Israel like this without a response."

BDS welcomed the decision by the Vermont-based company, which is owned by British multinational consumer goods company Unilever, and said it was the result of years of efforts by activists.

“Following years of #BDS campaigns @benandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel’s illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land,” the movement wrote on Twitter.

Politician Ayman Odeh, the head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli Knesset, posted a photo of himself eating Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.

His colleague in the Knesset, Aida Touma-Sliman, wrote: “This decision is just and moral. The Occupied Palestinian Territories are not a part of Israel — and stopping sales in them will help put pressure for the end of the occupation. Hopefully B&J are not the last to take this step.”

While the situation in the occupied territories that sparked the decision and the political storm it provoked is undoubtedly serious, some online commentators saw the lighter side and an opportunity for humor.

Naila Farouki, a former producer of educational children’s show “Sesame Street,” wrote: “The Israeli government’s meltdown over #BenAndJerrys ice cream is such a light, fun summer vibe and I intend to revel in it while I enjoy a locally produced Mega dark chocolate. #BDS."

Mohammed El-Kurd, a social media influencer from Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem also could not resist the use of a pun.

“Very pleased watching their politicians and henchmen meltdown over ice cream,” he wrote.

The decision by Ben and Jerry’s follows the cancellation of a friendly soccer match between Barcelona and Beitar Jerusalem. It came after the Spanish side said it would not play the match in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinians say that Beitar’s hard-core fans have a history of racist chants, calling for the death of Arabs, and the team is the only major Israeli soccer club never to have signed an Arab player.

 

Water crisis protests continue in Iran, with chants in capital

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Water crisis protests continue in Iran, with chants in capital

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
  • Iran’s ethnic Arab minority, who mostly live in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, have long said they face discrimination in the country
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Street protests over water shortages in southwest Iran continued for a sixth night on Tuesday amid rising violence, while residents in the capital of Tehran chanted anti-government slogans, according to videos posted on social media on Wednesday and Iranian news outlets.
Several videos uploaded by social media users showed security forces using teargas to disperse protesters, and the semi-official news agency Fars said “rioters” shot dead one policeman and injured another in the port city of Mahshahr in the Khuzestan province.
In the town of Izeh, a video showed demonstrators chanting “Reza Shah, bless your soul,” a reference to the king who founded the Pahlavi dynasty which was overthrown by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
After various opposition groups and activists called for demonstrations to support the Khuzestan protesters, videos, which surfaced on late Tuesday and early Wednesday, showed women chanting “Down with the Islamic Republic” at a Tehran metro station. At night, some people in the capital vented their anger with chants against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reuters could not independently authenticate the videos.
At least two young men have been shot dead in the protests. Official have blamed armed protesters, but activists said on social media they were killed by security forces.
Iran’s ethnic Arab minority, who mostly live in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, have long said they face discrimination in the country. An Arab woman protester could be heard shouting at security forces in one video: “Sir! Sir! The demonstration is peaceful. Why do you shoot? No one took your land and water.”
Iran is facing its worst drought in 50 years and the water crisis has affected households, agriculture and livestock farming, and led to power blackouts.
Iran’s economy has been crippled partly by sanctions imposed mainly on its oil industry by former US President Donald Trump in 2018, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers, including thousands in the key energy sector, and pensioners have protested for months, with discontent growing over mismanagement, high unemployment and an inflation rate of more than 50 percent.
There were at least 31 protests across Iran on Monday and Tuesday, including rallies by workers and farmers, according to the dissident Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). 

Muslims mark Eid Al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Muslims mark Eid Al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

CAIRO: Muslims around the world were observing on Tuesday yet another major holiday in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.
This year, the Eid Al-Adha holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or appeal for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.
Indonesia marked a grim Eid Al-Adha amid a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases in the nation.
Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, also an influential religious leader, appealed to people to perform holiday prayers at home with their families.
“Don’t do crowds,” Amin said in televised remarks ahead of the start of the holiday.
“Protecting oneself from the COVID-19 pandemic is obligatory.”
The surge is believed to have been fueled by travel during another holiday — the Eid Al-Fitr festival in May — and by the rapid spread of the delta variant.
In Malaysia, measures have been tightened after a sharp spike in infections despite a national lockdown since June 1 — people are banned from traveling back to their hometowns or crossing districts to celebrate. House visits and customary trips to graveyards are also banned.
Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact. Ritual animal sacrifice is limited to mosques and other approved areas.
Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged Malaysians not to “repeat irresponsible behavior,” adding that travel and celebrations during Eid Al-Fitr and another festival on the island of Borneo led to new clusters of cases.

A girl smiles as she takes part in the Eid Al-Adha prayer on Tuesday in Al-Madras neighborhood of Sudan’s capital Khartoum. (AFP)

“Let us not in the excitement of celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice cause us all to perish because of COVID-19,” he said in a statement.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay home.
“I appeal to you all to be patient and abide by the rules,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival.
The World Health Organization has reported that globally, COVID-19 deaths had climbed after a period of decline. The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, relaxed mask rules and other precautions, and the delta variant.
Lockdowns severely curtailed Eid Al-Adha festivities in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities.
Sydney resident Jihad Dib, a New South Wales state government lawmaker, said the city’s Muslims were sad but understood why they would be confined to their homes with no visitors allowed.
“It’s going to be the first Eid in my life I don’t hug and kiss my mum and dad,” Dib told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported. The lockdown begins on Tuesday.
Not everyone is imposing new restrictions. In Bangladesh, authorities have allowed an eight-day pause in the country’s strict lockdown for the holiday that health experts say could be dangerous.
In Egypt, Essam Shaban traveled to the southern province of Sohag to spend Eid Al-Adha with his family.
He said ahead of the start of the holiday that he planned to pray at a mosque there on Tuesday while taking precautions such as bringing his own prayer rug and wearing a mask.
“We want this Eid to pass by peacefully without any infections,” he said. “We must follow instructions.”
Shaban had been looking forward to pitching in with his brothers to buy a buffalo for slaughtering, going door-to-door to give some of the meat to the poor and to the traditional festive meal later in the day with his extended family.
“It’s usually boisterous with laughter and bickering with the kids,” he said. “It’s great.”
But others will be without loved ones.
In India, where Eid Al-Adha starts on Wednesday, Tahir Qureshi would always go with his father for prayers and then to visit family and friends. His father died in June after contracting the virus during a surge that devastated the country, and the thought of having to spend the holiday without him is heartbreaking.
“It will be difficult without him,” he said.
India’s religious scholars have been urging people to exercise restraint and adhere to health protocols.
Some states have restricted large gatherings and are asking people to observe the holiday at home.
Meanwhile, the pandemic’s economic fallout, which threw millions of Indians into financial hardship, has many saying they cannot afford to buy sacrificial livestock.
In Kashmir, a disputed, businessman Ghulam Hassan Wani is among those cutting back.
“I used to sacrifice three or four sheep, but this year we can hardly afford one,” Wani said.

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.
During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.

Hezbollah’s Iranian weapons undermine Lebanon, US national security: Joe Biden

he Iranian supply of weapons to Hezbollah continued to “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said. (AFP/File Photo)
he Iranian supply of weapons to Hezbollah continued to “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Hezbollah’s Iranian weapons undermine Lebanon, US national security: Joe Biden

he Iranian supply of weapons to Hezbollah continued to “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The president served notice to Congress to extend the national emergency with respect to Lebanon
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The supply of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah undermines Lebanon’s national security and poses a threat to the security of the US, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The president served notice to Congress to extend the national emergency with respect to Lebanon, in place since 2007, beyond its termination date of Aug. 1, 2021.

“Certain ongoing activities, such as Iran’s continuing arms transfers to Hezbollah — which include increasingly sophisticated weapons systems — serve to undermine Lebanese sovereignty, contribute to political and economic instability in the region,” Biden’s message to the Federal Register said.

The Iranian supply of weapons to Hezbollah continued to “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” he added.

“For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13441 with respect to Lebanon.”

