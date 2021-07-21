Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry’s decision; claims of antisemitism rejected

You are here

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

  • Supporters of Palestinian rights celebrate as ice cream company halts sales in the occupied territories
JERUSALEM: Palestinian groups and supporters have welcomed an announcement by ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s that it will stop selling its products in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The brand announced its decision on Monday, saying: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” It said that sales in Israel will continue.

The headline on the story about the announcement that ran in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz read: “Ben & Jerry’s freezes sales in settlements.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the decision as “moral” and “legal,” according to a report by Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the decision. In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “Ben and Jerry’s decision represents shameful surrender to antisemitism, to BDS (the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement) and to all that is wrong with the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discourse. We will not be silent.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a lobbying group in Washington involved in Israel-Palestine issues, rejected the accusation of antisemitism.

“When a major ice cream company originally founded by two Jewish entrepreneurs decides not to sell its products in the occupied territories, that isn’t antisemitism,” he said.

Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, a Chicago-based online publication that covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, also responded to Lapid’s comment, writing: “Ice cream is anti-Semitic. Not content with murdering dozens of children in Gaza in May, this odious, criminal apartheid regime is now declaring war on @benandjerrys. Will @yairlapid order the bombing of its headquarters like ‘Israel’ bombed the AP?”

Abunimah was referring to the Israeli airstrike in May that destroyed a building that housed the offices of the Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid also condemned the BDS movement, which promotes boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel, although there was no clear direct connection between it and the decision by the ice cream company.

He wrote on Twitter that more than 30 US states “have passed anti-BDS legislation in recent years. I plan on asking each of them to enforce these laws against Ben and Jerry’s. They will not treat the state of Israel like this without a response."

BDS welcomed the decision by the Vermont-based company, which is owned by British multinational consumer goods company Unilever, and said it was the result of years of efforts by activists.

“Following years of #BDS campaigns @benandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel’s illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land,” the movement wrote on Twitter.

Politician Ayman Odeh, the head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli Knesset, posted a photo of himself eating Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.

His colleague in the Knesset, Aida Touma-Sliman, wrote: “This decision is just and moral. The Occupied Palestinian Territories are not a part of Israel — and stopping sales in them will help put pressure for the end of the occupation. Hopefully B&J are not the last to take this step.”

While the situation in the occupied territories that sparked the decision and the political storm it provoked is undoubtedly serious, some online commentators saw the lighter side and an opportunity for humor.

Naila Farouki, a former producer of educational children’s show “Sesame Street,” wrote: “The Israeli government’s meltdown over #BenAndJerrys ice cream is such a light, fun summer vibe and I intend to revel in it while I enjoy a locally produced Mega dark chocolate. #BDS."

Mohammed El-Kurd, a social media influencer from Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem also could not resist the use of a pun.

“Very pleased watching their politicians and henchmen meltdown over ice cream,” he wrote.

The decision by Ben and Jerry’s follows the cancellation of a friendly soccer match between Barcelona and Beitar Jerusalem. It came after the Spanish side said it would not play the match in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinians say that Beitar’s hard-core fans have a history of racist chants, calling for the death of Arabs, and the team is the only major Israeli soccer club never to have signed an Arab player.

 

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq
  • This was the third time Daesh targeted Sadr City this year, the Iraqi military said
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE and Bahrain have condemned the Daesh bomb attack on a market in Baghdad’s Shiite district of Sadr City, one of the deadliest in years in the war-scarred Iraq.
The bloody carnage killed at least 30 people, mostly women and children, and injured about 60 others who packed the Woheilat market on the eve of Eid Al-Adha shopping for gifts.
“The UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.
A separate statement from Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its solidarity with Iraq and its “firm stance against violence, extremism and terrorism of all forms.”
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on the Telegram messenger service, saying a suicide bomber carried out the attack by detonating an explosives-filled belt in the middle of the bustling market.
This was the third time Daesh targeted Sadr City this year, the Iraqi military said.
In June, 15 people were wounded when a bomb in another market in the city was detonated, while in April at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack.

Iran says police officer killed in unrest amid water protest

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Iran says police officer killed in unrest amid water protest

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
  • Gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

DUBAI: An Iranian police officer was killed during unrest in the country’s restive southwest amid ongoing demonstrations over water shortages, state media reported Wednesday, raising the death toll in the unrest to at least two people.

Gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The report blamed “rioters” for the killing, without elaborating. The protests already saw another man killed, according to Iranian media reports. Iran in the past has blamed demonstrators for deaths occurring amid heavy-handed crackdowns by security forces.

There have been six days of continuous protests in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite theocracy.

Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the last year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.

“As nearly 5 million Iranians in Khuzestan are lacking access to clean drinking water, Iran is failing to respect, protect, and fulfill the right to water, which is inextricably linked to the right to the highest attainable standard of health,” the group Human Rights Activists in Iran said.

The protests in Khuzestan come as Iran struggles through repeated waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic and as thousands of workers in its oil industry have launched strikes for better wages and conditions.

Iran’s economy also has struggled under US sanctions since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, crashing the value of the Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial.

Freed Guantanamo inmate reunites with Moroccan family after 19 years

An US soldier walking next to the razor wire-topped fence at the abandoned
An US soldier walking next to the razor wire-topped fence at the abandoned "Camp X-Ray" detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Freed Guantanamo inmate reunites with Moroccan family after 19 years

An US soldier walking next to the razor wire-topped fence at the abandoned "Camp X-Ray" detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. (AFP)
  • In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect US national security
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

RABAT: A Moroccan held for 19 years without charges at the US detention facility for terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay has rejoined his family after questioning by police in this North African kingdom, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first detainee at the Guantanamo Bay center to be transferred into the custody of his home country under the administration of President Joe Biden. Upon his arrival on Monday, he was questioned by the National Division of the Judicial Police in Casablanca “on suspicion of committing terrorist acts” before being set free.
“He is now with his family whom he hadn’t seen in almost two decades,” Nasser’s Moroccan attorney, Khalil Idrissi, said.
Nasser, who was not available for comment, wants only to catch up with his old life, his attorney said.

Abdullatif Nasser. (AP)

No further action against his client is expected, he added. Nasser had been a member of a nonviolent but illegal Moroccan group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file.
He had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an Al-Qaeda camp. He was captured after fighting US forces and sent to Guantanamo in May 2002.
A review board had recommended repatriation for Nasser in July 2016, but he remained in the detention center at a US naval base in Cuba throughout the presidency of Donald Trump, who opposed closing the site.
In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect US national security.
Almost 800 detainees have passed through Guantanamo. Of the 39 remaining, 10 are eligible for transfers out. They are from Yemen, Pakistan, Tunisia and Algeria.

Muslims mark Eid Al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Muslims mark Eid Al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

Palestinian worshipers perform the al-Adha feast prayer at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem's old city, on the first day of the feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

CAIRO: Muslims around the world were observing on Tuesday yet another major holiday in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.
This year, the Eid Al-Adha holiday comes as many countries battle the delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or appeal for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.
Indonesia marked a grim Eid Al-Adha amid a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases in the nation.
Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, also an influential religious leader, appealed to people to perform holiday prayers at home with their families.
“Don’t do crowds,” Amin said in televised remarks ahead of the start of the holiday.
“Protecting oneself from the COVID-19 pandemic is obligatory.”
The surge is believed to have been fueled by travel during another holiday — the Eid Al-Fitr festival in May — and by the rapid spread of the delta variant.
In Malaysia, measures have been tightened after a sharp spike in infections despite a national lockdown since June 1 — people are banned from traveling back to their hometowns or crossing districts to celebrate. House visits and customary trips to graveyards are also banned.
Healthy worshippers are allowed to gather for prayers in mosques, with strict social distancing and no physical contact. Ritual animal sacrifice is limited to mosques and other approved areas.
Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah has urged Malaysians not to “repeat irresponsible behavior,” adding that travel and celebrations during Eid Al-Fitr and another festival on the island of Borneo led to new clusters of cases.

A girl smiles as she takes part in the Eid Al-Adha prayer on Tuesday in Al-Madras neighborhood of Sudan’s capital Khartoum. (AFP)

“Let us not in the excitement of celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice cause us all to perish because of COVID-19,” he said in a statement.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin urged Muslims to stay home.
“I appeal to you all to be patient and abide by the rules,” he said in a televised speech on the eve of the festival.
The World Health Organization has reported that globally, COVID-19 deaths had climbed after a period of decline. The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, relaxed mask rules and other precautions, and the delta variant.
Lockdowns severely curtailed Eid Al-Adha festivities in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia’s two largest cities.
Sydney resident Jihad Dib, a New South Wales state government lawmaker, said the city’s Muslims were sad but understood why they would be confined to their homes with no visitors allowed.
“It’s going to be the first Eid in my life I don’t hug and kiss my mum and dad,” Dib told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported. The lockdown begins on Tuesday.
Not everyone is imposing new restrictions. In Bangladesh, authorities have allowed an eight-day pause in the country’s strict lockdown for the holiday that health experts say could be dangerous.
In Egypt, Essam Shaban traveled to the southern province of Sohag to spend Eid Al-Adha with his family.
He said ahead of the start of the holiday that he planned to pray at a mosque there on Tuesday while taking precautions such as bringing his own prayer rug and wearing a mask.
“We want this Eid to pass by peacefully without any infections,” he said. “We must follow instructions.”
Shaban had been looking forward to pitching in with his brothers to buy a buffalo for slaughtering, going door-to-door to give some of the meat to the poor and to the traditional festive meal later in the day with his extended family.
“It’s usually boisterous with laughter and bickering with the kids,” he said. “It’s great.”
But others will be without loved ones.
In India, where Eid Al-Adha starts on Wednesday, Tahir Qureshi would always go with his father for prayers and then to visit family and friends. His father died in June after contracting the virus during a surge that devastated the country, and the thought of having to spend the holiday without him is heartbreaking.
“It will be difficult without him,” he said.
India’s religious scholars have been urging people to exercise restraint and adhere to health protocols.
Some states have restricted large gatherings and are asking people to observe the holiday at home.
Meanwhile, the pandemic’s economic fallout, which threw millions of Indians into financial hardship, has many saying they cannot afford to buy sacrificial livestock.
In Kashmir, a disputed, businessman Ghulam Hassan Wani is among those cutting back.
“I used to sacrifice three or four sheep, but this year we can hardly afford one,” Wani said.

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king

Jordan should continue with economic reforms, US Treasury's Yellen tells king
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday to continue to implement economic reforms to boost sustainable growth and job creation, the Treasury said in a statement.
During a meeting with King Abdullah in Washington, Yellen noted the challenges that Jordan faces, complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and "underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan" including efforts to combat the financing of Middle East terrorism, the Treasury said.

