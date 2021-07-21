You are here

  Taliban in 'defense status' during Afghan Eid holiday

Taliban in 'defense status' during Afghan Eid holiday

date 2021-07-21
Taliban in 'defense status' during Afghan Eid holiday
A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Badghis province on July 7, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Taliban in ‘defense status’ during Afghan Eid holiday

Taliban in ‘defense status’ during Afghan Eid holiday
  • Militants waging sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities
  • Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said he ‘strenuously favors’ a political settlement
KABUL: The Taliban said Wednesday they would fight only to defend themselves over the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha but stopped short of declaring a formal cease-fire.
The militants are waging sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities, with the withdrawal of foreign troops all but complete.
“I can confirm we are in defense status during Eid,” a spokesman for the Taliban said, without offering further details.
Eid Al-Adha is one of the biggest festivals on the Muslim calendar, and sees livestock sacrificed to share with the less privileged. In Afghanistan, celebrations started this Monday and will run to the end of Friday.
For past Islamic holidays, the militants have declared a pause in fighting with government forces, offering a brief respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety.
But the group has been criticized for using cease-fires to reinforce their positions and resupply fighters, allowing them to attack Afghan security forces once the truce expires.
The Taliban comment comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech that the Taliban had proved “they have no will and intention for peace,” with negotiations between the two warring sides achieving little.
Minutes before his address, at least three rockets landed near the presidential palace where Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of Eid.
The attack was claimed by the Daesh group.
While ideologically different, the much smaller Daesh has been accused in the past of acting as a proxy for the Taliban — particularly in attacks targeting civilian government workers.
More than a dozen diplomatic missions in Kabul this week called for “an urgent end” to the Taliban’s current offensive, saying it was at odds with claims they want to secure a political deal to end the conflict.
That statement followed another round of inconclusive talks in Doha over the weekend between the two sides, that many had hoped would kickstart the ailing peace process.
Over the weekend, the Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said he “strenuously favors” a political settlement — even as the hard-line Islamist movement capitalizes on the last stages of the pull-out of US-led foreign troops.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases

Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases
Reuters

Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases

Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases
  • Victoria state clocked 22 new cases, from nine the day before, its biggest increase since the outbreak began this month
SYDNEY: Australia’s two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted with more than half the country’s population under stay-at-home orders.
New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country’s most populous city Sydney, logged 110 new cases, up from 78 the day before, nearly four weeks into a lockdown of the city and surrounding areas to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant.
Victoria state clocked 22 new cases, from nine the day before, its biggest increase since the outbreak began this month, as it nears its second week of statewide lockdown.
“Had we not gone into the lockdown a few weeks ago, the 110 number today would undoubtedly have been thousands and thousands,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a televised news conference.
“But we need to work harder and, of course, all of us need to be on guard,” she added.
Health leaders have said their greatest concern is the number of people active in the community before receiving their coronavirus diagnosis, and that the number should be near zero before lifting lockdown.
Berejiklian said that number jumped to 43 on Wednesday, double the previous day, and that she could not say until the following week whether the city would exit lockdown by a July 30 target.
Overnight, NSW added three regional centers some 250 kilometers from Sydney to the list of areas under lockdown after a pet food delivery driver tested positive there, raising fears of local transmission.
“We know every day who’s going to walk though the door, but even the locals that do come in, they’re buying for like four days, rather than buying for every single day,” said Cameron Cassel, a butcher in Blayney, population 3,000.
Victorian authorities, meanwhile, said 16 of its 22 new cases were in quarantine during their infectious period, while exposure sites for the remaining six were “reasonably low.”
“That is something that should give us all a degree of confidence and hope that this response... is working,” said Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley.
A third state, South Australia, went into its first full day of a week-long lockdown on Wednesday, and reported one additional case.
A year and a half into the pandemic, some 13 million Australians are under hard lockdown, raising pressure on the federal government which has seen its polling at its lowest in a year due to a sluggish immunization program. Just over 11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
The main vaccine in the government’s arsenal, developed by AstraZeneca Plc, has been recommended for use only for people aged over 60 due to a remote risk of blood clotting, while a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. has been restricted to over-40s due to limited supply.
Under mounting pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday his government has asked its independent expert panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, to relax its advice on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“It’s for them to now constantly reconsider how that balance of risk applies and provide their advice accordingly,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
While the sluggish vaccine roll-out has frustrated voters, the introduction of shutdowns has also taken a toll on Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which had roared back to pre-pandemic levels after the initial upheaval of early 2020.
Data published on Wednesday showed retail sales in June slumped 1.8 percent from a month earlier, nearly four times the drop foreshadowed by economists.
Morrison also said there would be a “significant impact” on GDP figures that will be published in early September, although he said advice from Australia’s central bank suggested the toll would be mitigated in the following quarter.
Australia has fared better than many other developed economies in keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 32,100 cases and 915 deaths.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat

US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat
Reuters

US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat

US, Japan, South Korea three-way talks send clear message to North Korea — US diplomat
  • The three-way talks held in Tokyo despite frayed relations between Japan and South Korea
TOKYO: The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy toward North Korea, a senior US official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies.
“That close coordination sends a very critical message to North Korea in that we are together and shoulder-to-shoulder in our approach to this policy,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters after meeting the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea.
The three-way talks were held in Tokyo despite frayed relations between Japan and South Korea, largely a result of recriminations by both sides stemming from Japan’s intervention in Korea before and during World War Two.
A new chapter of the historic dispute that blew up in 2019 hit trade between the neighbors and threatened to undermine their cooperation on security in the face of a common threat from North Korea and its nuclear and missile programs.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently decided not to visit the Tokyo Olympics, which open on Friday, for what would have been his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japan’s vice foreign minister, Takeo Mori, said the trilateral cooperation with the United States was crucial for the denuclearization of North Korea.
“North Korea’s next move is unpredictable,” Mori said.
North Korea has rebuffed US entreaties for diplomacy since US President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump, who had three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, raising hopes for some sort of breakthrough.
Little concrete progress came as Kim refused to give up his nuclear weapons, but he did impose a freeze on testing them.
Choi Jung Kun, South Korea’s vice foreign minister, described the North Korea nuclear issue as “a long game” that needed patience.
Sherman said the United States was “ready to engage with North Korea and they know that.”
“We hope they will respond positively, but as my colleagues have said, we must exercise some patience, perhaps not too much, but some,” Sherman said.
Sherman did not refer directly to the recent tension between Japan and South Korea. Mori said that issue was not discussed at the trilateral meeting.

Topics: US Japan South Korea North Korea

India's 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month

India’s 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month
Reuters

India’s 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month

India’s 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month
  • India’s tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480
MUMBAI: India reported its highest death toll in a month on Wednesday — at nearly 4,000 — after its richest state reconciled its death count with 3,509 previously unreported fatalities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, has reported 130,753 of the country’s 418,480 coronavirus deaths, and added 3,509 earlier deaths to its tally, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give a reason but authorities have in the past attributed other instances of deaths going unreported to administrative errors, before the mistakes are discovered and the numbers appear in official data.

Last month, the poor northern state of Bihar raised its death toll by more than 5,000 in a day when it included some unrecorded data.

The sudden appearance of previously unrecorded deaths has lent weight to suspicion that India’s overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure..

India’s tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480, according to official data.

But the Washington-based Center for Global Development estimated said in a report on Tuesday that India’s real death toll from COVID-19 could be as high as 4.9 million. .

On Wednesday, the government reported 42,015 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying

Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying
AP

Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying

Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying
WASHINGTON: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the US helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak.
Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. US intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.
“I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed,” Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, saying a study the senator mentioned referenced a different sort of virus entirely from the one responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.
“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about.”
He added, “If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”
It was the latest in a series of clashes between Paul and Fauci over the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci Rand Paul

Once-in-millennium rainfall swamps central China province, killing at least 12

Rescuers build embankments to pump out water from a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP)
Rescuers build embankments to pump out water from a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP)
Reuters

Once-in-millennium rainfall swamps central China province, killing at least 12

Rescuers build embankments to pump out water from a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP)
  • About 100,000 people evacuated to safe zones as Yellow River overflows its banks
  • Zhengzhou soaked with three days of rainfall, one seen only once in a thousand years
BEIJING: Large swathes of China’s central Henan province were under water on Wednesday, with its capital Zhengzhou hardest-hit after being drenched by what weather forecasters said was the highest rainfall in 1,000 years.
In Zhengzhou, a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River, 12 people have died so far amid the floods, and about 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe zones, the official Xinhua agency reported, citing the local government.
The lives of millions of people in Henan have been upended since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season that has led to the rapid rise of a number of rivers in the Yellow River basin.
Streets in a dozen cities have been flooded, while dozens of water reservoirs and dams breached warning levels.
Overnight, local authorities said the rainfall had caused a 20-meter breach in the Yihetan dam in the city of Luoyang west of Zhengzhou, and that the dam “could collapse at any time.”
Zhengzhou’s flood control headquarters said the city’s Guojiazui reservoir had been breached.
“Some rivers have exceeded monitoring levels, some dams have broken down, while some railway services have stopped and flights canceled, causing heavy casualties and property losses,” President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, addressing the situation in a statement broadcast by state television.
“Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult,” Xi said.
From the evening of Saturday until late Tuesday, 617.1 millimeters (mm) of rain had drenched Zhengzhou — almost on par with the annual average of 640.8 mm.
The level of rainfall in Zhengzhou witnessed over the three days was one seen only once in a thousand years, local media cited meteorologists as saying.
Of Henan’s 4,098 rainfall measuring stations, 606 have registered more than 250 mm of precipitation since the weekend, with heavy rains expected to persist through Wednesday, the province’s chief weather forecaster told domestic media.
Both Henan province and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus have raised the emergency response for the disaster to level I.
Zhengzhou airport said on Tuesday evening it would temporarily suspend subways and inter-city trains heading to and from the airport, and it would not accept incoming flights from 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Topics: China Henan Zhengzhou Yellow River

