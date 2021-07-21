You are here

Saudi female 911 workers are good news in any language

Saudi women working in the Unified Security Operations Center (911) are say they are proud to be helping people of many nationalities. (File/SPA)
Updated 21 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  Women at the Unified Security Operations Center tell of their pride in doing jobs once limited to men
MAKKAH: Saudi women working in the Unified Security Operations Center (911) say they are proud to be helping people of many nationalities by doing jobs that were once the sole preserve of men.
The Ministry of Interior employs hundreds of men and women at its two 911 centers in Riyadh and Makkah. They operate under the National Center for Security Operations (NCSO), which provides the ministry and related organizations with a range of security services, including information, statistics and reports.
Some of the women working at the 911 center in Makkah told Arab News about their work, and the sense of pride they get from being in the privileged position of being able to help others.
“I hold a Bachelor of Arts in English language, which enables me to provide the necessary assistance to the many English-speaking callers living in the region,” operator Rana Tayeb told Arab News.
Her colleague, Ghadeer Al-Sahafi, has also been trained to assist foreign callers, in particular those who speak German.
“I usually pass the reports the center receives from the callers to the relevant authorities,” she said. “We have received intensive training courses in dealing with all of the calls we receive daily from different segments of society.”
French-speaker Ohoud Al-Sulaimani, who is also an operator, said she is proud of her work with the center. In addition to normal day-to-day calls, it also allows her to help pilgrims during Hajj, she added.
NCSO spokesman Lt. Col. Ahmed bin Hamdan Sharaf told Arab News that many female workers now carry out the same duties as male colleagues.
“The women receive emergency calls from citizens and residents in both regions, where they help and assist in all needed services,” he said. “The centers, which work 24 hours a day, have unified nearly 105 different government operation centers into one unit.”
Some of the female employees are highly qualified and work as technicians, quality assurance professionals, and business intelligence experts who collect and analyze data, he said.
“Some of them are human resources employees, who do office administrative work and services, and some monitor the street security TV surveillance cameras,” added Sharaf. “They are, in fact, in all departments of the centers.
“Like their male coworkers, they regularly receive on-the-job training courses, which aim to enhance and update their communication skills.”
The women also receive professional training to help them deal with callers as effectively as possible, in particular women and children, he explained.
“We strongly believe that our staff members of both genders should always be ready to deal with all calls in a professional manner that adds to their academic qualification and disciplined military preparations,” he said. “Most of our female workers hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees.”
Sharaf added that female operators are highly qualified to take calls and deal with them in a professional way in a variety of languages, including English, French, German, Urdu and Indonesian.
He said that 911 centers, which are directly linked to the Information Ministry, received more than 1,348,690 calls between June 11 and July 10, most of which were from people looking for help or information.
“In addition to the humanitarian services, the centers also receive calls from citizens, residents and tourists reporting traffic accidents and seeking safety information and advice,” he added.

Special With a growing number of Saudi women opting for careers in STEM and contributing to a more gender-balanced work environment, the Kingdom’s industrial sector is leading the way in inclusivity. (Shutterstock) photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women engineers are transforming a male-dominated industrial environment

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
  • This year marked a return to a more social holiday for many, after last year’s pandemic lockdowns, but precautions remain in place
Updated 22 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

ALKHOBAR: Like many Muslims, residents of the cities and villages of the Eastern Province like to spend Eid Al-Adha in the company of family and friends. More than a year into the pandemic, however, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 remain among many.
Mohammed Al-Sufayan, spokesman for the Eastern Province municipality, told Arab News that tourist destinations and attractions across the region are ready to welcome visitors safely throughout the holiday.
They have “a commitment to prevent overcrowding,” and an “integrated plan for hygiene in the areas visitors are expected to visit most,” he said. Advisory signs are in place, along with precautionary procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.
The municipality has increased the number of workers, procedures and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and along waterfronts. Public spaces are being sanitized and pesticides used to prevent some insects from multiplying. In addition, five times as many inspectors as usual are deployed to monitor adherence to the precautionary measures designed to protect public health.
The individual health precautions people in the Eastern Province plan to take during Eid Al-Adha vary, but most seem determined to enjoy the holiday as best they can, as safely as possible.
Tarheeb Nazzal, a former member of the Municipal Council in Al-Khafji, told Arab News he usually celebrates Eid Al-Adha by visiting family, friends and neighbors but “due to the circumstances of the pandemic, we are limited to visiting my parents only.”
Ten-year-old Yahya Radhi said he loves to spend Eid with his family and friends, and the first day of the holiday is a particular favorite. But until he and his two older siblings are able to be vaccinated, he said that they will be staying home — with one notable exception: “We did not visit anyone but my grandmother, with whom we had lunch as usual.”
Moath Alshammari, who is from Riyadh but is spending Eid with his family in the Eastern Province, told Arab News that his home has been prepared for the holiday in a way that satisfies the social-distancing measures advised by the authorities, and he was therefore looking forward to welcoming friends, family and neighbors who visit every Eid.
“Our house is known for its good Arabic coffee — the trick is to use the right amount of saffron — and the sweets that my aunt is famous for making,” he added. One sign of the unusual times, however, which is a step down from his usual hosting standards, is paper plates for guests rather than the good china.
Alshammari, a high-school graduate, added that this Eid is a double celebration for him as he has just been accepted as an undergraduate by the humanities and social sciences department at Shaqra University.
Almothanna Almofadhali, who also lives in Riyadh but is spending the holiday with family in the Eastern Province, said he likes to take it easy during Eid and enjoys a family favorite activity: Fireworks.
“Frankly, I fell asleep after breakfast and enjoyed the fireworks in the morning — and I fell asleep intermittently, even after sunset, because it is not a traditional day,” he said. “But fireworks are important in our household.
“I made sure to visit relatives and friends, and break bread with them in their homes, but I’m very keen on social distance. There are people who try to embrace me, shake hands or kiss but I prefer saying hello at a distance.”

Update Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian consulate celebrates 75 years of Hajj, Saudi relations

The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian consulate celebrates 75 years of Hajj, Saudi relations

The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted historical accounts of the Hajj and Umrah experiences of Indian pilgrims
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has been celebrating 75 years of Indo-Saudi relations and people-to-people linkages through the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
As part of an organized program of events titled, “Reminiscences of Hajj: Cherishing 75 Years of Indo-Saudi Friendship,” officials participated in activities related to the annual pilgrimage and Hajj volunteers.
India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, through a video message thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi government for support in helping Indian authorities provide the best possible services to Indian pilgrims.
Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted historical accounts of the Hajj and Umrah experiences of Indian pilgrims as well as key buildings and madrassas in the Kingdom that also reflected the links between the two countries.
Consul General of India Mohammed Shahid Alam pointed out the positive transformations in Hajj arrangements in recent years and thanked the Saudi authorities for their cooperation with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.
Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, president of the Zakat Foundation of India, who handled his country’s Hajj operations from 1988 to 1991 when he was posted in Jeddah, shared his recollections from the time and noted the beneficial changes that had taken place in Hajj management since then.
The chief executive officer of the Hajj Committee of India, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Khan, spoke about the history and work of the committee and gave a presentation on the evolution of the Hajj experience for pilgrims including changes to travel documents, visas, and currencies.
During the event, senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah shared stories and recollections of working with the Indian Hajj mission.

DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy, Saudi minister discuss enhancing sports ties
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy, Saudi minister discuss enhancing sports ties
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region

Hajj 2021: Revealing the history behind famous Islamic names

Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
Updated 22 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj 2021: Revealing the history behind famous Islamic names

Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
  • New exhibition details history of Mina and Arafat for educating pilgrims and Saudis
  • For the history of “Arafat,” Al-Malki said this place earned its name because Adam and Eve knew each other in Arafat. “In Arabic, the word ‘araf’ means ‘knew’ in English”
Updated 22 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: For many, the origin of Islamic names is a mystery. The history behind the names of towns — such as Mina and Arafat — has escaped many Arabs. To fix this, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has launched a new exhibition to enrich Muslims’ knowledge about various locations of Islam’s birthplace.  

The “Between Thabeer and Al-Sabeh” exhibition was opened on Tuesday and welcomed hundreds of pilgrims hoping to learn more about the places that have long been associated with their religious rituals.

For its project, the commission has worked closely with the Hadiya Charity Association (Hadiya). Its translation coordinator and former dean of the college of languages and translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, told Arab News that the name “Mina” came from the Arabic term “Al-Muna,” plural of “Omniah,” which means “wish.”

“When the Angel Gabriel wanted to leave Adam, he asked to make a wish (Omniah). Adam wished for Paradise. The place was then called Mina, plural of Omniah. There are other narratives which have different claimed explanations for the meaning,” Al-Malki said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The name ‘Mina’ came from the Arabic term ‘Al-Muna,’ plural of ‘Omniah,’ which means ‘wish.’ When the Angel Gabriel wanted to leave Adam, he asked to make a wish (Omniah). Adam wished for Paradise. The place was then called Mina.

• The exhibition also presents the story of the Prophet Abraham with the devil, who tried to trick the prophet into disobeying Allah’s order to kill his son Ishmael.

Al-Malki added that visitors can also learn about the 70 prophets who have passed the valley of Mina. “Mina is a valley alongside of which there are two mountains, Thabeer and Al-Sabeh, and it is believed that some 70 prophets have passed through this place, wearing white woolen garments.”

The exhibition also presents the story of the Prophet Abraham with the devil, who tried to trick the prophet into disobeying Allah’s order to kill his son Ishmael. “The heavenly order was just to test Prophet Abraham’s faith.”

Al-Malki said that the exhibition teaches its visitors how the Quranic surah of Al-Mursalat was revealed in a cave in Mina.

For the history of “Arafat,” Al-Malki said this place earned its name because Adam and Eve knew each other in Arafat. “In Arabic, the word ‘araf’ means ‘knew’ in English.”

He added that it is important that pilgrims and ordinary people learn about the history of these places because they are central to Arab civilization.

Al-Malki pointed out that the exhibition, which is being held for the first time, includes 10 sections where visitors can learn more about Al-Masha’er and what services the Saudi kings have offered to contribute to the development of key historical Islamic sites.

“The care and unlimited spending of the leaders of this county — beginning from the late King Abdul Aziz and his sons, to the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — have made these places a source of pride for us all through the giant projects that have been implemented here,” he said.

He added that their efforts have also made the mountains and valleys secure and safe places.

“All the historical information about Mina — its water wells, mosques, and mountains — can all be discovered here under one ceiling,” he said, adding: “We are also broadcasting digital materials and pictures with detailed information about the landmarks of the holy sites to enrich the pilgrims’ experience.”

A similar exhibition called “Alsakhrat” was also opened in Arafat to provide pilgrims with historical information about the site. However, the two exhibitions were combined into one in Mina, where the pilgrims are present during the Days of Al-Tashreeq, on which they carry out their “stoning of the Devil” rite.

Pilgrims can also scan an iQR code to visit the exhibition’s multi-language website to read more about the holy places.

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha video
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to vaccinated from Aug. 1
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to vaccinated from Aug. 1
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Burkina Faso

Saudi aid agency has delivered medical aid to Burkina Faso. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency has delivered medical aid to Burkina Faso. (SPA)
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Burkina Faso

Saudi aid agency has delivered medical aid to Burkina Faso. (SPA)
  • On behalf of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Ouedraogo thanked Saudi Arabia and its leadership for aid provided to his country
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

OUAGADOUGOU: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered medical aid to Burkina Faso to support its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Burkina Faso, Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Dosari, delivered the aid on behalf of KSrelief to Burkina Faso Minister of Health Charlemagne Ouedraogo.
Al-Dosari said that the aid, which included respirators and medical preventive supplies, is an expression of the keenness of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help Burkina Faso and stand with its people against the pandemic.
On behalf of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Ouedraogo thanked the Kingdom and its leadership for aid provided to his country to strengthen its capabilities. He added that this aid will help improve the quality of medical services provided to confront the pandemic.

 

KSrelief teams perform 255 eye surgeries in Nigeria. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid teams perform 255 eye surgeries in Nigeria
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Sudan, Nigeria photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Sudan, Nigeria

Muslim World League launches cattle project in Pakistan

The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. (Photo/Twitter)
The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

Muslim World League launches cattle project in Pakistan

The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. (Photo/Twitter)
  • The MWL has implemented other projects in various fields of relief, health, education as well as iftar programs
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Muslim World League (MWL) launched a cattle project in Pakistan that will benefit thousands of widows and needy people in different regions across the country.
Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, said the project is a continuation of the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts in helping countries around the world.
The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. MWL’s regional director in Pakistan, Saad bin Masoud Al-Harthy, said the project comes within the humanitarian efforts provided every year by the MWL.
He also said the MWL has implemented other projects in various fields of relief, health, education as well as iftar programs, the building of mosques, and the digging of wells. 

Related

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa received an honorary doctorate from the UN in Geneva on Monday. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief receives honorary doctorate
Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, meets Daniel Benaim, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs. (GCC)
Saudi Arabia
GCC, Muslim World League and Saudi Human Rights Commission chiefs meet US official

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Oil climb as risk appetite returns despite virus fears
The price gains on Wednesday also come despite a rise in US crude stockpiles for the first time since May. Crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 2.1 million barrels last week. (Reuters)
What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty
Photo/Supplied
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’
India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts
A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)

