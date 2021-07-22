You are here

Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,162 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 192 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.14 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 192 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.14 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 1,386 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 3 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 3 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,130.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,162 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 514,446 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,666 remain active and 1,362 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 285, followed by Makkah with 211, the Eastern Province with 158, Asir recorded 131, and Qassim confirmed 96 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,386 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 495,650.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after three people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,878 within 166 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 192 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.14 million.

Kuwait and Bahrain congratulate King Salman on successful Hajj 2021

Kuwait and Bahrain congratulate King Salman on successful Hajj 2021
Kuwait and Bahrain congratulate King Salman on successful Hajj 2021

Kuwait and Bahrain congratulate King Salman on successful Hajj 2021
  • Earlier, Saudi health minister declared the health plan for this year’s Hajj a success
  • Kuwait’s emir praised the expansion works at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
RIYADH: Kuwait and Bahrain on Thursday congratulated King Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj as the annual pilgrimage comes to a close.
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the expansion works at Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the development of services that benefit pilgrims and facilitate the performance of Hajj rituals.
The emir asked God to bless the government and people of Saudi Arabia with more progress and prosperity.
In a cable he sent to King Salman, the emir said “The success of this year’s Hajj season was achieved thanks to God Almighty and then the generous care accorded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his government.”
He added that the Kingdom’s government had contributed to the success with “sincerity and dedication,” especially in light of the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The King of Bahrain also congratulated King Salman and said that the “the precise and successful organization of this year’s pilgrimage, which coincided with exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, reflects the extent of the Kingdom’s ability and keenness to assume this sacred responsibility by organizing the major Islamic (Hajj) rites.”
King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa praised the efforts of the Saudi government to organize this year’s Hajj according to precautionary measures that enabled pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage in a safe, comfortable and peaceful manner.
The Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa also congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the success of the Hajj season.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah declared the health plan for this year’s Hajj a success, and said that no COVID-19 infections among pilgrims had been identified.

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China after Henan floods

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with China after Henan floods
  • Heavy rain continues to fall on parts of Henan province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city
  • The Kingdom wished a speedy recovery for the injured and hoped the missing would be found alive
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed its solidarity with China following the heavy rains that have been pounding Henan province for almost a week and that have killed at least 33 people.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry sent its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and the Chinese government and people.
It wished a speedy recovery for the injured and hoped the missing would be found alive.
Heavy rain continues to fall on parts of Henan province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city.
A year’s worth of rain poured on the city in just three days, overwhelming drains and sending gushes of muddy water through streets, road tunnels and the subway system.
Streets have been turned into rivers and people are stranded in apartments, offices, hotels and homes.
In the worst incident in Zhengzhou, 12 people died on Tuesday night in flooded subway stations.
Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from flood-hit regions in Henan province.
The storm front is now shifting to northeastern Henan, affecting cities including Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Health plan for Hajj was a success, says Saudi minister

Health plan for Hajj was a success, says Saudi minister
  • “I would like to announce that this Hajj was successful, with neither coronavirus infection nor any other epidemic diseases reported”: Al-Rabiah
JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced on Thursday that the health plan for this year’s Hajj was a success, with no coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection cases identified.
“I would like to announce that this Hajj was successful, with neither coronavirus infection nor any other epidemic diseases reported,” he said.
He pointed out that due to the leadership’s interest in maintaining pilgrims’ health and safety, his ministry prepared the Saudi Red Crescent Authority for this year’s Hajj season, through an integral system of health facilities at the holy sites.
This included, he added, several hospitals, health centers and highly-equipped ambulances staffed by medical, technical and administrative personnel.
Al-Rabiah said that all the government agencies participating in serving pilgrims had made great efforts in executing the Hajj health plans to ensure safety, and to prevent any coronavirus infections during this year’s Hajj season, which was downsized to 60,000 vaccinated pilgrims.
He extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their “unlimited support” to the Ministry of Health and its workers, as well as all government authorities and agencies which took part in Hajj.
“I would like to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their care and keenness to deploy all capabilities in the service of the Guests of Allah and facilitate everything for them to safely and comfortably perform Hajj,” the minister said.
He added he hoped that Allah would accept the pilgrims’ Hajj and reward them, and wished them a safe return to their families.

Hajj officials report no serious health issues as pilgrims complete rituals

Hajj officials report no serious health issues as pilgrims complete rituals
  • Private companies slammed by Hajj Ministry for ‘substandard’ food service offering
  • Ministry pledges to launch investigations and severely punish contractors that failed to meet standards
MINA: Most of this year’s Hajj pilgrims had left Makkah by midday Thursday after performing the farewell circumambulation ritual at the Grand Mosque.

Security, Hajj and health officials have confirmed that all their plans were successfully carried out, and no serious health issues were recorded.

Before the closing circumambulation of Al-Kaaba, the pilgrims threw pebbles at the three pillars in Mina, with agents representing all the government’s Hajj-related authorities monitoring the stoning process. Throughout the ritual, the pilgrims abided by the precautionary measures. To ensure their safety, the pilgrims performed their second-day ritual in organized groups.

Pilgrims normally spend three days in Mina for the Days of Tashreeq. However, it is permissible to stay for two days on the condition that a pilgrim leaves before the sunset of the second day. 

This is called “Ta’ajol,” or hastened Hajj. Otherwise, they should remain in Mina for the third day, when they are required to repeat the stoning ritual.

Beyond the Kingdom’s impressive health and security efforts, some pilgrims were disappointed by the quality of food served by private companies that failed to meet customer expectations. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Twitter that inspection tours uncovered a substandard food service in some Hajj camps.

The ministry assured it would impose severe penalties on companies found to be offering a second-rate service after conducting investigations in coordination with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Makkah Municipality.

“We will also consider reevaluating these private companies. The service providing licenses of these contractors may also be withdrawn,” the ministry said

It added that the services provided by private companies should match the quality of the government authorities in their offer to pilgrims.

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed in Saudi Arabia with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed in Saudi Arabia with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
  • This year marked a return to a more social holiday for many, after last year’s pandemic lockdowns, but precautions remain in place
ALKHOBAR: Like many Muslims, residents of the cities and villages of the Eastern Province like to spend Eid Al-Adha in the company of family and friends. More than a year into the pandemic, however, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 remain among many.
Mohammed Al-Sufayan, spokesman for the Eastern Province municipality, told Arab News that tourist destinations and attractions across the region are ready to welcome visitors safely throughout the holiday.
They have “a commitment to prevent overcrowding,” and an “integrated plan for hygiene in the areas visitors are expected to visit most,” he said. Advisory signs are in place, along with precautionary procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.
The municipality has increased the number of workers, procedures and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and along waterfronts. Public spaces are being sanitized and pesticides used to prevent some insects from multiplying. In addition, five times as many inspectors as usual are deployed to monitor adherence to the precautionary measures designed to protect public health.
The individual health precautions people in the Eastern Province plan to take during Eid Al-Adha vary, but most seem determined to enjoy the holiday as best they can, as safely as possible.
Tarheeb Nazzal, a former member of the Municipal Council in Al-Khafji, told Arab News he usually celebrates Eid Al-Adha by visiting family, friends and neighbors but “due to the circumstances of the pandemic, we are limited to visiting my parents only.”
Ten-year-old Yahya Radhi said he loves to spend Eid with his family and friends, and the first day of the holiday is a particular favorite. But until he and his two older siblings are able to be vaccinated, he said that they will be staying home — with one notable exception: “We did not visit anyone but my grandmother, with whom we had lunch as usual.”
Moath Alshammari, who is from Riyadh but is spending Eid with his family in the Eastern Province, told Arab News that his home has been prepared for the holiday in a way that satisfies the social-distancing measures advised by the authorities, and he was therefore looking forward to welcoming friends, family and neighbors who visit every Eid.
“Our house is known for its good Arabic coffee — the trick is to use the right amount of saffron — and the sweets that my aunt is famous for making,” he added. One sign of the unusual times, however, which is a step down from his usual hosting standards, is paper plates for guests rather than the good china.
Alshammari, a high-school graduate, added that this Eid is a double celebration for him as he has just been accepted as an undergraduate by the humanities and social sciences department at Shaqra University.
Almothanna Almofadhali, who also lives in Riyadh but is spending the holiday with family in the Eastern Province, said he likes to take it easy during Eid and enjoys a family favorite activity: Fireworks.
“Frankly, I fell asleep after breakfast and enjoyed the fireworks in the morning — and I fell asleep intermittently, even after sunset, because it is not a traditional day,” he said. “But fireworks are important in our household.
“I made sure to visit relatives and friends, and break bread with them in their homes, but I’m very keen on social distance. There are people who try to embrace me, shake hands or kiss but I prefer saying hello at a distance.”

