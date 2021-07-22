Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,162 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,130.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,162 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 514,446 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 10,666 remain active and 1,362 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 285, followed by Makkah with 211, the Eastern Province with 158, Asir recorded 131, and Qassim confirmed 96 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,386 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 495,650.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after three people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,878 within 166 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 192 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.14 million.