Burkini protest lands French swimmers fines, pool expulsions

Members of the “Alliance Citoyenne” association gather at the Jean Bron municipal swimming pool in Grenoble at a previous protest in 2019. (Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the “Alliance Citoyenne” association gather at the Jean Bron municipal swimming pool in Grenoble at a previous protest in 2019. (Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP via Getty Images)
  • France’s millions of Muslim women are banned from wearing full-body covering swimsuits in many public pools, beaches
  • Critics of the ban say it is discriminatory, serves no material purpose
LONDON: Six women have been expelled from a swimming pool in the French city of Grenoble and fined for wearing “burkini” full-body bathing suits.
They wore the suits in a protest against anti-Muslim discrimination in France. The women were among a group of 30 from Citizen Alliance, an activist group that staged the protest in order to push Grenoble’s Mayor Eric Piolle to lift a ban on the burkini in public pools.
Burkinis are banned in most French public pools and on some beaches for reasons of hygiene, but civil rights activists have criticized the ban as discriminatory and Islamophobic.
Men are also subject to clothing restrictions; they are barred from wearing shorts and must instead wear tighter trunks.
One of the Grenoble pool protesters, Naima, said it was the first time that she had bathed in a public pool for 10 years.
“It was 20 minutes of happiness. People applauded when we went into the water with our covering swimsuits,” she added.
Annabelle Bretton, a deputy mayor of Grenoble, said she had met the protesters and told them that the city will continue to require compliance with the hygiene rules. “They want us to change but it’s not on the agenda,” she added.
The burkini issue pertains to a wider debate in French society over the public expression of religion, in particular for France’s millions of Muslims, who make up around 9 percent of the population, according to research conducted by Pew in 2017.
The debate follows announcements by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year that he would seek to curb Muslim “separatism” in French society, which he said is antithetical to the values of the secular republic.
Piolle has written to Macron requesting national guidelines for what is acceptable swimwear. The mayor asked the government to “set all the criteria to be used for banning swimwear, including size, material and the surface in contact with the water.”
French public opinion strongly supports a ban on the Muslim swimwear, polls suggest, but Citizen Alliance notes that covering swimsuits are allowed in Rennes, capital of the French region of Brittany, and in public pools in Germany, Britain, Italy and Norway.
They also pointed to a ruling by the deputy national ombudsman, George Pau-Langevin, that found banning the swimwear amounts to discrimination. 
“Since they are designed for bathing, neither the security nor the hygiene of bathers appear on the face of it to be threatened,” Pau-Langevin said.

Bullied Syrian teen wins libel case against UK far-right activist

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot/File Photos)
English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot/File Photos)
  • Jamal Hijazi was awarded $137,805 in damages by a London court
  • Tommy Robinson claimed Syrian refugee was violent toward his classmates
LONDON: A Syrian teenager who was filmed being bullied has won a libel case that he brought against British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who had claimed the boy was violent toward girls at his school.

Jamal Hijazi, 17, who lives in the north of England but is a refugee from Homs, Syria, was filmed being attacked in school in October 2018.

In the video, boys assaulted him and “simulated waterboarding him,” an earlier court hearing was told.

Shortly after the video went viral, with Hijazi receiving broadly supportive responses, Robinson, 38, produced two of his own videos responding to the incident in which he claimed that the teenager was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school.”

The English Defence League (EDL) founder’s videos were viewed by nearly a million people, and claimed that Hijazi “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy at the school — both claims that the Syrian teen denied.

The EDL is known for its Islamophobic views, which include rejecting the idea that a Muslim can be truly British, and viewing Islam as an expansionist movement seeking to take over Europe.

Hijazi received numerous death threats following Robinson’s accusations, and was forced to flee from his home.

In a judgment issued on Thursday, a court ruled in favor of Hijazi and granted him £100,000 ($137,805) in damages.

His lawyers had previously said Robinson’s comments had left Hijazi facing “death threats and extremist agitation,” and he should receive between £150,000 and £190,000 in damages.

Catrin Evans, representing Hijazi, described Robinson as “a well-known extreme-right advocate” with an anti-Muslim agenda who used social media to spread his extremist views.

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea
  • Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online of Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by Bornholm
  • Navy commander Adm. Hossein Khanzadi will join the Russian naval parade at St. Petersburg
DUBAI: The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days.
The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm.
“It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.
Earlier Thursday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the country’s navy commander, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, will join the Russian naval parade at St. Petersburg after receiving an invitation from the Russian defense minister.
IRNA also said the Sahand will join the parade “if the Russian-planned programs are in line with the plans of the Iranian fleet.”
The naval parade is expected to take place Sunday, according to Russian state media.
The two vessels left Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in May. Images from Maxar Technologies dated April 28 appear to show seven Iranian fast-attack craft typically associated with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on the deck of the Makran.
The Danish military photos showed those seven vessels covered and still aboard the Makran on Thursday. The fast-attack craft aboard the Makran are the type that the Guard uses in its tense encounters with US warships in the Arabian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz.
The website Politico first reported in late May, citing anonymous officials, that the ships’ final destination may be Venezuela. However, it appears the vessels instead went around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and continued north on an unusually long voyage by Iran’s navy.

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’
  • Ethiopia announced the completion of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam two days ago
DUBAI: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali reassured on Thursday that the second filling of the dam – completed two days ago – will not do any harm to Egypt and Sudan. 
Ali said, on Twitter: “To my sisters and brothers in the downstream countries, the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Abay River was completed on the 20th of July 2021, and as I promised you in advance on the ninth of July, Ethiopia filled its dam during the rainy season with caution and in a manner useful for the lack of flooding from the downstream country.”
He also continued, “I would like to assure you once again that this filling will not do any harm to any of our countries. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will remain a real gain and a symbol of joint growth and cooperation.”

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
  • Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May
TOKYO: Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games.
Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.
The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.
Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population are much lower than in many other countries.
The Olympics, delayed for a year by the pandemic, begin Friday. Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites.
Suga’s government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the nation’s health. His public support ratings have fallen to around 30 percent in recent media surveys, and there has been little festivity ahead of the Games. On Thursday, the director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi, was dismissed over a past Holocaust joke.
In Olympics-related diplomacy, Suga is to meet with US first lady Jill Biden on Thursday and have dinner at the state guest house. Earlier in the day, he was visited by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Also Thursday, Emperor Naruhito received a courtesy visit from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the Imperial Palace.
Experts say virus infections among unvaccinated people younger than age 50 are rising sharply.
Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May as the government pushed to accelerate the drive before the Olympics, though the pace has since slowed due to a shortage of imported vaccines.
About 23 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, way short of the level believed necessary to have any meaningful effect on reducing the risk in the general population.
Experts warned on Wednesday that infections in Tokyo are likely to continue to worsen in coming weeks.

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’
  • Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves
LONDON: British supermarkets and suppliers warned Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos after the government controversially eased all restrictions earlier this week.
With millions of workers and schoolkids currently forced to stay home under Covid-19 tracing rules — in what has been dubbed a “pingdemic” after the phone app used to contact, or ping, people who need to self-isolate — various industries are starting to suffer.
Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves, as missing staff at stores as well as in supply chains hit retailer’s operations — with some even closing outlets.
“We’ve kept all of our shops open throughout the pandemic, but now we have had to close one or two shops and reduce hours in others,” Richard Walker, managing director of frozen food retailer Iceland, told BBC radio.
“But that could get a lot worse a lot quicker, unless the country’s system is sorted out.”
Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy at the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said the UK was already struggling with a shortage of lorry drivers due to Brexit and that isolation issues were now “a recipe for chaos.”
The government on Monday eased all virus curbs, including the legal requirement to wear a mask in certain settings and social distancing rules, just as new cases are surging toward levels not seen since peaks in January.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues the country’s vaccination program, which has jabbed nearly 70 percent of adults with two doses, allows for the relaxation of measures.
But the surge in infections, averaging nearly 50,000 a day during the most recent week, has led to a dramatic increase in people told to self-isolate by tracing officials from the National Health Service (NHS).
Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer are all among those currently isolating after being contacted.
The prime minister is under pressure to widen the list of jobs that are exempt from the isolation rules, but has so far resisted and kept exemptions tightly restricted to key workers in critical industries.
The rules are set to change on August 16, when fully vaccinated adults can take daily tests rather than isolate.
But the delay in implementing the new regime has been criticized, with Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warning smaller firms could be forced to close before then.
“There will be many smaller businesses where if they only have one or two staff and they need to self-isolate, then that’s them needing to close their doors completely,” she told the BBC.
Meanwhile, the government has been criticized for compounding the crisis after providing mixed messages on the need to stay home if contacted by the tracer teams.
While some ministers have insisted people must isolate if advised, two business ministers this week noted there is actually no legal requirement to isolate if they are pinged by the NHS app.
Only those contacted by the separately run NHS Test and Trace service must stay at home for 10 days by law.
The public already appeared increasingly skeptical of the isolation rules following the easing of restrictions, with reports many people are deleting the app or ignoring advice.
A poll on Monday reported half of Britons said they would be unlikely to self-isolate if they had a negative rapid test after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

