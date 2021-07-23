Nonseasonal floods kill 14 people in south and east of Yemen

Flooding in Yemen killed at least 14 people this week after nonseasonal rainstorms hit parts of the country, security officials said.
The provinces of Al-Mahrah, Hadramawt, Shabwa, Abeen and Jouf in the south and east of Yemen have seen instances of flooding.
In Shabwa, local officials said a father and daughter are believed to have drowned after swiftly moving waters carried their car away.
Searchers had only recovered the body of the father.
The storms are not seasonal for the south and the east of Yemen, which is usually dry this time of year.
The country’s northwestern highlands experience seasonal rain from late spring through early fall.
The storms also damaged crops, roads, and telecommunications infrastructure.
Yemen’s weather service warned late on Wednesday that the rest of the country should be prepared for more rain in the coming two days. Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red and Arabian seas.
