You are here

  • Home
  • Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4krrd

Updated 14 sec ago

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
  • ‘New legislation will hit incomes and leave rural sector at the mercy of corporations’
Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Angry farmers on Thursday marched to the Indian parliament and held a parallel Parliament demanding the repeal of three controversial laws they believe will corporatize farm sectors and end the government’s assured price support for produce.

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.
The monsoon session of the Indian parliament is in session and farmers have decided to hold a parallel “farmers parliament” till Aug. 13 when the session comes to an end.
Only 200 farmers were allowed to hold a march on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of police and parliamentary forces, turning the area around parliament into a fortress.
Opposition leaders in parliament also held a protest in support of the agitating farmers.
“Our farmers are sitting at the outskirts of Delhi border but the government is talking to them but indulging in monogue in the name of dialogue,” an opposition leader belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Manoj Ojha, told the media in the parliament.
“The government is working on the principle of my way or the highway, I want to tell the government that the arrogance of having a brute majority in democracy will destroy you,” Ojha said.

BACKGROUND

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.

Farmers say that the new laws will hit their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations because the legislation clears the way for the unregulated entry of private companies into the farming sector, which provides employment for more than 50 percent of the country’s population.
Farmers fear the laws will usher in the privatization of traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-driven pricing of produce and the elimination of the minimum support prices the government sets each year for certain produce.
In January, thousands of angry farmers drove their tractors into the capital and clashed with police, with one protester killed and 80 injured.
The government has held ten rounds of talks with farmers so far and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in an effort to reach an agreement. However, the protesters have rejected the offer and continue to demand that the laws be revoked.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the farmers’ demands “illogical” and said that their protests are motivated by politics.
“The government is always keen to engage but it cannot bow down to illogical demand that goes against the legislation enacted by parliament,” BJP spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, told Arab News.
“Other than those farmers who are agitating due to political reasons, farmers in India are happy with the policy and steps adopted by the government to give a big push to agriculture ...  and such protest would not lead to fruitful results unless agitated farmers guided by vested interests realize the folly of their demands,” Verma said.
Swaran Singh Pandher, a Panjab-based farmer and leader of the farmers group, the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, said that the government was “arrogant.”

 

Topics: Indian farmers protest

Related

Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
World
Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
Special India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
World
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
  • “Globally, the halal industry is about $2.3 trillion”
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has launched its Halal culinary tourism program, which aims to attract more tourists to Mindanao and experience the region’s unique culinary heritage.
The program was introduced by the Department of Tourism (DoT) on Tuesday, coinciding with the celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, through a video series that can be viewed by the public on the DoT’s social media platforms.
The campaign is designed to promote not only Mindanao’s cuisine but also its people and culture, and consequently tourism destinations in the southern part of the country. As such, it is expected to help spur economic development in the region.

Sinina kambing, a Maguindanaoan delicacy, is stewed goat meat cooked using local spices.

“Food is an important part of a tourism experience. It gives us a glimpse of a place’s culture and heritage. Through the development of Halal culinary tourism, we are encouraging the discovery and familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.
“Halal is not exclusive to Muslims. It is for everybody. This is what we want to introduce through this project,” she added, expressing optimism that it will attract both Muslims and non-Muslims.

FASTFACT

‘We are encouraging familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,’ says tourism secretary.

The project also aims to document Mindanao’s culinary practices, create experiences and attractions by local government units and private enterprises for tourists, and promote the region’s halal tourism industry through culinary and heritage mapping.
The DoT’s video series showcases halal-certified and Muslim-friendly establishments across Mindanao island.

Bay Tal Mal restaurant’s tiyulah itum, a stew dish with braised beef or goat, originating from the Tausug tribe.

May Salvana-Unchuan, a director at the DoT, said “the aspects of halal cuisine, the halal way of doing things, and Muslim-friendly tourism were unknown before” but are “becoming a popular concept.”
Jamal Munib, commissioner at the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, said “Muslims are not the only ones who advocate halal food” because non-Muslims “can see how clean halal cuisine is.” He added: “Globally, the halal industry is about $2.3 trillion.”
Gurlie Fronoza, a tourism officer in Cotabato City, said halal culinary products are healthy because they are basically organic.
“If you’re looking for more adventure in your food than the usual menu that’s being given to us in establishments, you have to try halal,” Fronoza added.
The Tourism Promotions Board, an agency of the DoT, has said it will ramp up its support for the establishment of a complete halal ecosystem through initiatives that will further develop and promote Muslim-friendly tourist attractions and services in the country.

Topics: Eid in Philippines

Related

Special Officials report 16 new delta cases but warn real number could be higher. (AFP)
World
Philippines eyes stricter health measures amid variant threat
US Defense secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam
World
US Defense secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam

Fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar forces 54,000 people to flee

People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar forces 54,000 people to flee

People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
  • The conflict has sparked international criticism of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and concern for the stability of Africa’s second most populous nation
Updated 25 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Attacks by Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia’s Afar region have forced more than 54,000 people from their homes, an official said on Thursday, as tens of thousands of people rallied in the capital to support the prime minister.
Tigrayan fighters, who want the Ethiopian government to accept their terms before talks on a cease-fire could begin, have taken control of three districts in Afar this week, according to Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta.
The region is of strategic importance because the main road and railway linking Addis Ababa, landlocked Ethiopia’s capital, to the sea port of Djibouti run through it.
Ahmed quoted some of the displaced people as saying Tigrayan fighters had burned houses, looted properties and killed civilians.
He provided no evidence and Reuters could not verify his claims independently.
Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the accusations.
Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said via satellite phone earlier on Thursday that Tigrayan forces were in Afar and said they planned to target forces from the neighboring Amhara region, which has been fighting on behalf of the government.
He was not immediately contactable for comment on Ahmed’s claims.
War erupted in November between the TPLF, Tigray’s ruling party, and the military.

BACKGROUND

At the end of June, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front seized back control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after the Ethiopian government withdrew soldiers.

Three weeks later, the government declared victory when it captured the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting.
At the end of June, the TPLF seized back control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after the government withdrew soldiers. Since then, Ethiopia’s other nine regions announced they were sending forces to support the military against Tigrayan fighters.
The conflict has sparked international criticism of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and concern for the stability of Africa’s second most populous nation.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of Ethiopians filled Meskel Square in the capital for a rally to support Abiy, whom many said was being unfairly criticized by foreign nations.
“Enemies are scared of our reforms and are working jointly and tirelessly to disturb our sovereignty, to disrupt our national unity and our journey to prosperity,” Adanech Abebe, mayor of Addis Ababa, told the crowd.
Participants waved signs condeming the TPLF as a “cancer” and showing support for Abiy.
Some commended him for filling the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which has caused tension with Sudan and Egypt over water rights.
Djibouti found the situation in Ethiopia “very worrying,” said Alexi Mohammed, chief adviser to the president.
Getachew, the TPLF spokesman, said via satellite phone on Tuesday that Tigrayan forces would do “whatever it takes” to get the government to accept their conditions for ceasefire negotiations.
Those include the full withdrawal of government troops and their allies from Tigray’s pre-war borders and the restoration of services such as electricity, telecommunications, transport links and banking.
On Sunday, gunmen attacked a UN World Food Programme truck convoy, halting the movement of food aid into Tigray.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Ethiopia accuses aid groups of ‘arming’ Tigray fighters
World
Ethiopia accuses aid groups of ‘arming’ Tigray fighters
Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
World
Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases

Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases

Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising virus cases
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said cases in her country were rising "exponentially"
  • In Japan the delayed Olympic Games were set to open with almost no spectators and with a blanket of Covid rules in place
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: More than half of all European adults are now fully vaccinated, the EU said on Thursday, as countries across Europe and Asia battled fresh outbreaks blamed on the fast-spreading Delta variant.
The European Central Bank said uncertainty over the wave of infections meant it was keeping the cash taps open to ensure the nascent economic recovery isn’t snuffed out.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said cases in her country were rising “exponentially,” while in Japan the delayed Olympic Games were set to open with almost no spectators and with a blanket of Covid rules in place.
The spotlight, meanwhile, once again turned on the origins of the virus after the WHO called for an audit of the Chinese lab at the heart of speculation about where it first emerged, sparking a fiery response from Beijing.
More than four million people have died from the virus since December 2019, and though rates of vaccination are picking up globally, Delta is fueling a rise in infections and prompting governments to re-impose anti-virus measures.
The EU said on Thursday that 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target set for the summer.
The fresh data came as Merkel urged more Germans to get jabs, sounding the alarm over a fresh spike in cases in Germany.
“We are seeing exponential growth,” she told a news conference in Berlin, adding that “every vaccination... is a small step toward a return to normality.”
Germany has seen an incidence rate of 12.2 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days — more than double rates in early July.
“With a rising incidence rate, it could be that we need to introduce additional measures,” she said.
Germany joins a number of European nations that have seen cases climb in recent weeks fueled by the Delta variant, first detected in India.
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned of growing economic uncertainty caused by Delta, as the bank kept its vast stimulus for the eurozone firmly in place following a meeting of its 25-member governing council.
“The euro area economy is rebounding strongly,” Lagarde said, but the Delta variant could damp the post-lockdown recovery “in services, especially in tourism and hospitality,” she said.
France this week rolled out new rules requiring a so-called health pass for all events or places with more than 50 people before being extended to restaurants, cafes and shopping centers in August.
People need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain access, after the country reported a new surge — more 21,000 new cases on Wednesday, the highest level since early May.
Italy on Thursday also said a health pass would be mandatory for people wishing to access bars, restaurants, swimming pools, sports facilities, museums and theaters from August 6.
It will also be necessary for people wanting to attend sports events, concerts and seminars.
Cases are also soaring in the UK, where most restrictions were lifted this week, and on Thursday British supermarkets warned of possible food shortages because staff were being forced to self-isolate.
On Thursday, a one-day international cricket match between the West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval in London was canceled at the last moment due to a positive Covid test from a “non-playing member of the West Indies team.”
A furious Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis meanwhile blasted his country’s Olympic team as six athletes and officials tested positive for coronavirus in the Olympic Village. He called the incident a “scandal.”
Countries in Asia are seeing some of their worst outbreaks to date, with Indonesia becoming a new global hotspot as Vietnam and Thailand face new anti-virus rules.
In Tokyo, the Olympics were due to open on Friday after a year-long pandemic delay.
Spectators are mostly banned, and athletes, journalists and organizers are subject to strict virus measures.
“It’s completely different from the last Games (in 1964) when the whole city was filled with festive mood,” said 80-year-old Tokyo resident Michiko Fukui.
With no clear end to the pandemic in sight, attention turned once again to the international probe origins of the virus.
The WHO said last week that the probe should include audits of Chinese labs, but Chinese Vice Health Minister Zeng Yixin said on Thursday that he was “extremely surprised” by the WHO plan, which he said showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

Topics: Angela Merkel Germany COVID-19 Delta Variant olympic games EU

Related

Israel to reimpose coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits
Middle-East
Israel to reimpose coronavirus ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits
Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
World
Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Burkini protest lands French swimmers fines, pool expulsions

Burkini protest lands French swimmers fines, pool expulsions
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Burkini protest lands French swimmers fines, pool expulsions

Burkini protest lands French swimmers fines, pool expulsions
  • France’s millions of Muslim women are banned from wearing full-body covering swimsuits in many public pools, beaches
  • Critics of the ban say it is discriminatory, serves no material purpose
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Six women have been expelled from a swimming pool in the French city of Grenoble and fined for wearing “burkini” full-body bathing suits.
They wore the suits in a protest against anti-Muslim discrimination in France. The women were among a group of 30 from Citizen Alliance, an activist group that staged the protest in order to push Grenoble’s Mayor Eric Piolle to lift a ban on the burkini in public pools.
Burkinis are banned in most French public pools and on some beaches for reasons of hygiene, but civil rights activists have criticized the ban as discriminatory and Islamophobic.
Men are also subject to clothing restrictions; they are barred from wearing shorts and must instead wear tighter trunks.
One of the Grenoble pool protesters, Naima, said it was the first time that she had bathed in a public pool for 10 years.
“It was 20 minutes of happiness. People applauded when we went into the water with our covering swimsuits,” she added.
Annabelle Bretton, a deputy mayor of Grenoble, said she had met the protesters and told them that the city will continue to require compliance with the hygiene rules. “They want us to change but it’s not on the agenda,” she added.
The burkini issue pertains to a wider debate in French society over the public expression of religion, in particular for France’s millions of Muslims, who make up around 9 percent of the population, according to research conducted by Pew in 2017.
The debate follows announcements by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year that he would seek to curb Muslim “separatism” in French society, which he said is antithetical to the values of the secular republic.
Piolle has written to Macron requesting national guidelines for what is acceptable swimwear. The mayor asked the government to “set all the criteria to be used for banning swimwear, including size, material and the surface in contact with the water.”
French public opinion strongly supports a ban on the Muslim swimwear, polls suggest, but Citizen Alliance notes that covering swimsuits are allowed in Rennes, capital of the French region of Brittany, and in public pools in Germany, Britain, Italy and Norway.
They also pointed to a ruling by the deputy national ombudsman, George Pau-Langevin, that found banning the swimwear amounts to discrimination. 
“Since they are designed for bathing, neither the security nor the hygiene of bathers appear on the face of it to be threatened,” Pau-Langevin said.

Topics: burkini Grenoble France

Related

France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents
World
France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents
France honors Europe’s anti-extremist troops on Bastille Day
World
France honors Europe’s anti-extremist troops on Bastille Day

Bullied Syrian teen wins libel case against UK far-right activist

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot/File Photos)
English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot/File Photos)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Bullied Syrian teen wins libel case against UK far-right activist

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (L), known as Tommy Robinson, arriving at court for a libel case for accusations made against Syrian refugee schoolboy Jamal Hijazi, filmed in 2018. (AFP/Screenshot/File Photos)
  • Jamal Hijazi was awarded $137,805 in damages by a London court
  • Tommy Robinson claimed Syrian refugee was violent toward his classmates
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian teenager who was filmed being bullied has won a libel case that he brought against British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who had claimed the boy was violent toward girls at his school.

Jamal Hijazi, 17, who lives in the north of England but is a refugee from Homs, Syria, was filmed being attacked in school in October 2018.

In the video, boys assaulted him and “simulated waterboarding him,” an earlier court hearing was told.

Shortly after the video went viral, with Hijazi receiving broadly supportive responses, Robinson, 38, produced two of his own videos responding to the incident in which he claimed that the teenager was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school.”

The English Defence League (EDL) founder’s videos were viewed by nearly a million people, and claimed that Hijazi “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy at the school — both claims that the Syrian teen denied.

The EDL is known for its Islamophobic views, which include rejecting the idea that a Muslim can be truly British, and viewing Islam as an expansionist movement seeking to take over Europe.

Hijazi received numerous death threats following Robinson’s accusations, and was forced to flee from his home.

In a judgment issued on Thursday, a court ruled in favor of Hijazi and granted him £100,000 ($137,805) in damages.

His lawyers had previously said Robinson’s comments had left Hijazi facing “death threats and extremist agitation,” and he should receive between £150,000 and £190,000 in damages.

Catrin Evans, representing Hijazi, described Robinson as “a well-known extreme-right advocate” with an anti-Muslim agenda who used social media to spread his extremist views.

Topics: UK English Defence League tommy robinson Syria Jamal Hijazi

Related

Syrian teenager suing Tommy Robinson seeks six-figure sum 
World
Syrian teenager suing Tommy Robinson seeks six-figure sum 
UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson convicted in contempt-of-court case
World
UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson convicted in contempt-of-court case

Latest updates

A look into modernization of tawafa profession as Hajj 2021 ends
A mutawwif is someone who has been appointed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to guide pilgrims. (Supplied)
Lebanon lodges protest with UN over Israeli attacks
A unit of the UN peacekeeping force patrols a coastal village in southern Lebanon amid claims that Israel violated Lebanon’s sovereignty. (File/AFP)
Pilgrims leave Makkah after performing farewell circumambulation
Throughout the ritual, the pilgrims abided by the precautionary measures. (SPA)
Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws
More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine
A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.