Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN

Saad Hariri’s supporters block Beirut’s streets after pardoning himself from cabinet-formation. UNICEF said Friday more than 4 million people, including 1 million refugees, are at risk of losing access to safe water. (AP)
  • Over 4 million people, including 1 million refugees, are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water in Lebanon, UNICEF said
  • Most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next 4 to 6 weeks
BEIRUT: The shortages and currency crunch in Lebanon could lead to a collapse of the mains water supply in Lebanon within a month, the UN’s Children Fund warned Friday.
“More than four million people, including one million refugees, are at immediate risk of losing access to safe water in Lebanon,” UNICEF said.
The UN agency said that maintenance costs incurred in US dollars, funding shortages and the parallel collapse of the power grid were rapidly destroying the water sector.
“UNICEF estimates that most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks,” it said.
“A loss of access to the public water supply could force households to make extremely difficult decisions regarding their basic water, sanitation and hygiene needs,” UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Yukie Mokuo said.
Lebanon’s meltdown, which started with a financial crisis caused by state corruption and mismanagement, is fast spreading to every aspect of daily life.
The Lebanese pound, which for years was pegged to the US dollar, has lost more than 90 percent of its value over the past 18 months.
Electricity in most places is barely available an hour a day while the fuel needed to power generators is also in short supply.
Basic medicines have been missing from pharmacy shelves for months and private hospitals warned on Thursday they were “hours away” from losing all power supply.

ATLANTA: Iconic ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its products in illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories has reignited the debate over whether international companies should boycott Israeli settlements as part of the effort to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land.

Officials from two Republican-controlled states — Texas and Florida — weighed in on the debate on Thursday, issuing statements threatening Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever with sanctions if the ice-cream brand does not reverse its decision. Officials also called on their citizens to boycott Ben & Jerry’s.

Texas and Florida are two of the 35 American states to have passed laws, or to have executive orders, that prevent companies from participating in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that is designed to negatively impact Israel’s economy as a way of protesting its actions against Palestine.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan sent a letter to the governors of those 35 states demanding they take legal action against Ben & Jerry’s. Israeli officials and pro-Israeli groups in the US have called the company’s decision “anti-Semitic,” “anti-Israel,” and “a new form of terrorism.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street — an influential liberal Jewish group based in Washington D.C, issued a statement rejecting those labels, however.  

“When a major ice-cream company founded by two Jewish entrepreneurs decides not to sell its products in occupied Palestinian territory, that isn’t antisemitism. It doesn’t ‘dehumanize Jews.’ It’s not an act of violence or hatred,” he said. “What it does is draw a principled and rational distinction between commercial transactions inside the sovereign State of Israel, and those in the territory it occupies.”

Ben-Ami also decried Erdan for interfering in domestic US politics and for lobbying to pass “constitutionally dubious laws” — a reference to anti-BDS laws — that undermine the First Amendment rights of American citizens, then demanding the use of such laws against Ben & Jerry’s.

Rabbi Les Bronstein, board co-chair of the New York-based Jewish organization T’ruah, which represents more than 2,000 rabbis and their communities in North America, released a similar statement describing the labeling of Ben & Jerry’s decision as anti-Semitic as a “deliberate attempt to distract from the significant human rights violations faced by Palestinians every day.”

Bronstein called on American officials to reject calls to penalize Ben & Jerry’s and also criticized Erdan.

“Asking the US to target the company under unconstitutional anti-BDS laws is political gamesmanship with very real consequences,” he said. “We call on American officials to reject the request to penalize Ben & Jerry’s under anti-BDS laws, which violate the First Amendment and open the door to much broader government control of public discourse.”

Ben & Jerry’s is well-known for its support of various social causes. In a statement early last week, the company said: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.”

Vermont-based pro-Palestinian human rights organization Vermonters for Justice in Palestine (VTJP) has, since 2013, called on Ben & Jerry’s to remove its products from illegal Israeli settlements.

The company stressed that its decision only applies to illegal Israeli settlements inside the Occupied Territories, and not to Israel.

The US government does not officially recognize Israeli settlements built in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of Israel.

Israel occupied the Palestinian West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Syrian Golan Heights during the 1967 war and has since constructed hundreds of settlements for Jewish residents — an action that violates international law, which bans occupying powers from moving their own citizens into occupied territories.

  • Iraq’s FM said that Baghdad is keen to develop and strengthen relations with Washington in all fields
  • Fuad Hussein added that Daesh still exists as a terrorist and military organisation
LONDON: Washington is proud of its strong partnership with Iraq that has deep roots, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

During a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Blinken said that Washington’s partnership with Iraq goes beyond countering Daesh and is based on mutual respect.

Fuad Hussein is part of a high-ranking delegation on a visit to the US and President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26.

Al-Kadhimi is expected to push for a concrete timetable of foreign troop withdrawal during the meeting. 

Iraq’s foreign minister said that Baghdad is keen to develop and strengthen relations with Washington in all fields including economically and politically.

Hussein expressed his hopes that the results of discussions between Iraq and America will serve both countries. 

He added that the US is a key partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh and that his government needs to exchange information with Washington to confront the terrrorist organisation.

The foreign minister added that Daesh still exists as a terrorist and military organisation and that the recent suicide bombing in Sadr City proves that Daesh remnants are still active.

Hussein called on the international community to take action to confront Daesh.

 The Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, together with its local partners, liberated all territory controlled by the extremist organization in Iraq and Syria, in March 2019.

  • Coast guard was searching for the missing boat "after receiving a tip-off" that it sank on Thursday
  • Illegal immigrants often use Turkey as a gateway to reach prosperous European Union states
ISTANBUL: A migrant boat carrying 45 people sank off southwest Turkey and the coast guard was scouring the sea for survivors, the Turkish defense ministry said Friday.
The coast guard was searching for the missing boat “after receiving a tip-off” that it sank on Thursday some 260 kilometers off the coast of the holiday resort town of Kas, the ministry said in a statement.
There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the migrants.
Illegal immigrants often use Turkey as a gateway to reach prosperous European Union states, mainly via Greece.
Many rely on smugglers and risk their lives through perilous journeys in overcrowded boats.
In 2016, Turkey inked a deal with the EU to stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for some incentives including financial assistance.
Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria and has been used by the EU as a bulwark to help stem the flow of migrants into Europe.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long demanded more assistance from the EU to deal with the refugees and has previously threatened to open Turkey’s border if the bloc does not provide additional funds.
In June, EU leaders gave a greenlight to plans to give Turkey another 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) over the next few years to provide fresh assistance to Syrian refugees on its territory and to help the country boost border controls.
The plan for the new funding is part of a range of enticements that the bloc is using to try to keep Erdogan on side, with Brussels also offering to modernize a customs union with Turkey and start high-level talks on issues from health to security.
But Turkey has called reducing cooperation on migration to a financial dimension “a big delusion” while urging greater cooperation with the EU to tackle the issue.
Ankara has repeatedly said it wants a review of the 2016 deal in a fashion that “responds to the needs of the day and common interests.”
Turkey now fears a fresh wave of Afghan refugees as US troops withdraw following 20 years of fighting against the Taliban, which has been regaining territory recently.
Erdogan this week said Turkey was holding talks with the Afghan authorities over the issue of migrants.

DUBAI: Iraq’s security forces announced on Friday the arrest of a prominent Daesh leader south of Baghdad, state news agency INA reported. 

A statement by the security forces, published by INA, stated that the militant belong to Daesh and operated as part of the so-called “Wilayat al-Janoub.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Daesh after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

However, Daesh still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi provinces.

  • Rights groups condemned Iran for using unlawful force in a crackdown against the protests in Khuzestan
  • The southwestern province is also home to a large Arab minority
GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet told Iran on Friday to address the chronic water shortage in Khuzestan province rather than use excessive force to crush protests.
Bachelet warned that the "catastrophic" situation had been building up for many years and that "shooting and arresting people will simply add to the anger and desperation".
"I am extremely concerned about the deaths and injuries that have occurred over the past week, as well as the widespread arrests and detention," Bachelet said in a statement.
"The impact of the devastating water crisis on life, health and prosperity of the people of Khuzestan should be the focus of the government's attention, not the protests carried out by people driven to desperation by years of neglect."

Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region and one of its wealthiest.
But the southwestern province is also home to a large Arab minority, and its people regularly complain of being marginalised by the authorities.
Bachelet's office said Khuzestan used to be Iran's main and most reliable source of water, but alleged mismanagement coupled with droughts had drained the province.
Protests erupted on July 15 in several cities across the province. In response, state security forces appear to have reacted with disproportionate force against unarmed, peaceful protesters, her office said.
At least four people, including one minor, have been killed, and several others injured, while three are unconfirmed reports of a higher number of deaths, said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Bachelet said: "When you hear reports that injured protesters are avoiding hospitals for fear of being arrested, it is an indication of just how bad the situation is."
The high commissioner said Iran lacked effective channels for people to raise their grievances other than through protest, citing severely restricted civic space and a lack of a free media.
"The government of Iran desperately needs to change tack, beginning with issuing clear instructions to security forces to abide by international standards on the use of force," the former Chilean president said.
"It should also take immediate steps to first of all mitigate the impact of the crisis and to put in place policies that can ensure the right to water in Khuzestan in the long term."

Meanwhile, international rights groups condemned Iran on Friday for using unlawful and excessive force in a crackdown against the protests in Khuzestan.
Amnesty International said it had confirmed the deaths of at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, as the authorities resorted to live ammunition to quell the protests.
Iranian media and officials have said at least three people have been killed, including a police officer and a protester, accusing “opportunists” and “rioters” of shooting at protesters and security forces.
“Iran’s security forces have deployed unlawful force, including by firing live ammunition and birdshot, to crush mostly peaceful protests,” Amnesty International said.
Analysis of video footage from the protests and eyewitness accounts “indicate security forces used deadly automatic weapons, shotguns with inherently indiscriminate ammunition, and tear gas,” it said.
Human Rights Watch meanwhile said in a separate statement that Iranian authorities appeared to have “used excessive force against demonstrators” and the government should “transparently investigate” the reported deaths.
“Iranian authorities have a very troubling record of responding with bullets to protesters frustrated with mounting economic difficulties and deteriorating living conditions,” said HRW’s Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far.
Rights groups have accused Iran of launching a ferocious crackdown against 2019 nationwide protests over fuel price rises that, according to Amnesty, left at least 304 people dead.
“Iran’s authorities have a harrowing track record of using unlawful lethal force. The events unfolding in Khuzestan have chilling echoes of November 2019,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Amnesty said the teenage boy, Hadi Bahmani, was killed in the town of Izeh.
Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on rioters and Amnesty noted that the Fars news agency published interviews with relatives of two of the men killed distancing themselves from their actions.
But Amnesty cited a source as saying that one of the families had been visited by plain clothes agents and “coerced them into reciting a pre-prepared script on camera.”
Human Rights Watch said there had also been reports of Internet shutdowns in the area, noting that “over the past three years, authorities have frequently restricted access to information during protests.”

