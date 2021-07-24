You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Theory and Credibility

What We Are Reading Today: Theory and Credibility

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzspr

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Theory and Credibility

Photo/Supplied
  • This authoritative book covers the conceptual foundations and practicalities of both model building and research design, providing a new framework to link theory and empirics
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Scott Ashworth, Christopher R.Berry and Ethan Bueno de Mesquita

The credibility revolution, with its emphasis on empirical methods for causal inference, has led to concerns among scholars that the canonical questions about politics and society are being neglected because they are no longer deemed answerable. Theory and Credibility stakes out an opposing view—presenting a new vision of how, working together, the credibility revolution and formal theory can advance social scientific inquiry.
This authoritative book covers the conceptual foundations and practicalities of both model building and research design, providing a new framework to link theory and empirics. Drawing on diverse examples from political science, it presents a typology of the rich set of interactions that are possible between theory and empirics. This typology opens up new ways for scholars to make progress on substantive questions, and enables researchers from disparate traditions to gain a deeper appreciation for each other’s work and why it matters.

Topics: Book

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Joy of Sweat
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty

What We Are Reading Today: The Joy of Sweat

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Joy of Sweat

Photo/Supplied
  • Everts’s entertaining investigation takes readers around the world — from Moscow to New Jersey
Updated 23 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Sarah Everts

Sweating may be one of our weirdest biological functions, but it’s also one of our most vital and least understood. In The Joy of Sweat, Sarah Everts delves into its role in the body — and in human history.
Deeply researched and written with great zest, The Joy of Sweat is a fresh take on a gross but engrossing fact of human life.
Everts’s entertaining investigation takes readers around the world — from Moscow to New Jersey.
Everts “is a crisp and lively writer,” Jennifer Szalai said in a review for The New York Times.
Everts “has a master’s degree in chemistry, along with an ability to put abstruse scientific processes into accessible term,” said the review.
It added that Everts “tethers her scientific interludes to scenes in which she was doing some unlikely things around the world.”
She “dispels some persistent perspiration myths, including the one that equates sweating with detoxification,” said the review.
The biggest crisis looming over the subject, which Everts explicitly acknowledges at several points, is global warming.

Topics: Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Howe Dynasty

Photo/Supplied
  • It said Britain’s desperate battles to guard its most vaunted colonial possession “are here told in tandem with London parlor-room intrigues”
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Julie Flavell

The Howe Dynasty tells the story of relatives of King George III in England.
Their grandmother was the illegitimate sister of King George I.
The story spans from the arrival of King George I’s sister in England until the participation of her grandchildren in The American Revolution.
The Howe Dynasty provides “a groundbreaking reinterpretation of one of England’s most famous military families across four wars,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“A riveting narrative and long overdue reassessment of the entire family, The Howe Dynasty forces us to reimagine the Revolutionary War in ways that would have been previously inconceivable,” said the review.
It said Britain’s desperate battles to guard its most vaunted colonial possession “are here told in tandem with London parlor-room intrigues.”
In December 1774, Benjamin Franklin met Caroline Howe, the sister of British General Sir William Howe and Richard Admiral Lord Howe, in a London drawing room for “half a dozen Games of Chess.”
But as historian Julie Flavell reveals, these meetings were about much more than board games: They were cover for a last-ditch attempt to forestall the outbreak of the American War of Independence.

Topics: Book

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
books
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed

What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Anthony Veasna So

Afterparties is an expertly written book about the experiences of Cambodian Americans living in California.
With nuanced emotional precision, gritty humor, and compassionate insight into the intimacy of immigrant communities, the stories in Afterparties deliver an explosive introduction to the work of Anthony Veasna So.
“Seamlessly transitioning between the absurd and the tenderhearted, balancing acerbic humor with sharp emotional depth, Afterparties offers an expansive portrait of the lives of Cambodian-Americans.
As the children of refugees carve out radical new paths for themselves in California, they shoulder the inherited weight of the Khmer Rouge genocide and grapple with the complexities of race, friendship and family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The stories “are slice of life vignettes that intermix the joy and trauma experienced by the characters and community. The characters were so clearly written and individualistic, completely believable as real people,” the review added.
It said that each story “displays how trauma has affected an entire community.”

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
books
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Clint Smith

How the Word is Passed is a book that deserves a place in today’s high school and college curriculum as well as personal reading libraries, says a review on goodreads.com.
“It is truly extraordinary,” said the review.
In How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith seeks to examine how America memorializes, and reckons, with the legacy of slavery.
Smith is staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of Counting Descent, which won the 2017 Literary Award for Best Poetry Book from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association.
Smith is also a poet, and he weaves his narrative with the prose of a poet in such a lyrical and impactful way.
According to the review, Smith “travels to different plantations, memorials, cemeteries, museums, prisons, etc. and examines how each of these locations reckon with slavery and if they are being honest and truthful, or being dishonest and avoiding the past.”
“This is not a contemporary anti-racist book. It goes far behind history. How the Word Is Passed is about the experience of place, memory, and legacy,” said the review.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Sam Kean

Unflinching, and exhilarating to the last page, The Icepick Surgeon fuses the drama of scientific discovery with the illicit thrill of a true-crime tale.
With his trademark wit and precision, Sam Kean “shows that, while science has done more good than harm in the world, rogue scientists do exist, and when we sacrifice morals for progress, we often end up with neither,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Kean “tells the true story of what happens when unfettered ambition pushes otherwise rational men and women to cross the line in the name of science, trampling ethical boundaries and often committing crimes in the process,” said the review.
The Icepick Surgeon is Kean’s sixth book. His previous work examined the entertaining and sometimes macaber side of science.
Kean’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Mental Floss, Slate, The Believer, Air & Space, Science, and The New Scientist.
According to the review, the Icepick Surgeon “discusses the ethical and moral limits of science and gives us informative insight into some of the most flagrant cases of immoral behavior in science.”

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s most popular, and expensive, scent comes with a warning note
Lead or dye is frequently used to give the impression that agarwood is of high quality, while some stores add materials to dilute and compromise Oud’s quality. (SPA)
Pilgrims ‘do not need to test, isolate’ after Hajj
Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Makkah on July 22, 2021, marking the end of this year's Hajj. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: Theory and Credibility
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate’s series of Eid celebrations brought community together
On the first day of Eid, ‘Party Buses’ were launched, driving around Diriyah to spread happiness by giving away thousands of balloons, cotton candy, sweets, puzzles and coloring books to children. (SPA)
Bangladesh imposes strict COVID-19 lockdown after lifting rules for Eid
Security personnel positioned on the road to enforce a lockdown imposed by the Bangladesh's government to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Dhaka on July 23, 2021. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.